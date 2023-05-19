You are here

West Ham face Fiorentina after ending 47-year wait to reach European final

West Ham's Pablo Fornals scores his side's goal during the Conference League second leg semifinal soccer match between AZ Alkmaar and West Ham United at the AZ stadium in Alkmaar, Netherlands, Thursday. (AP)
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

  • Pablo Fornals scored West Ham’s winner in the final moments of the tense second leg
  • The Serie A club are the first team to reach the final of four different major European competitions
LONDON: West Ham will face Fiorentina in their first European final for 47 years after Thursday’s 1-0 victory at AZ Alkmaar clinched a 3-1 aggregate success in the Europa Conference League semifinals.

Pablo Fornals scored West Ham’s winner in the final moments of the tense second leg to set up a clash with Fiorentina in the final in Prague on June 7.

The Hammers last reached a major European final in 1976 when they were beaten by Anderlecht in the Cup Winners Cup.

In the other semifinal second leg, Antonin Barak’s last-gasp goal sealed Fiorentina’s dramatic 3-1 win at FC Basel.

The Serie A club are the first team to reach the final of four different major European competitions.

Vincenzo Italiano’s side trailed 2-1 after the semifinal first leg, but they turned the tie around in Switzerland.

Nicolas Gonzalez’s double and Barak’s goal in the final seconds of stoppage-time in extra-time clinched a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

West Ham have not won a major trophy since Trevor Brooking’s goal beat Arsenal in the 1980 FA Cup final.

They lost the ‘Steven Gerrard’ FA Cup final on penalties after a 3-3 draw against Liverpool in 2006.

“We’re absolutely thrilled. It’s a big achievement for the club, but now it’s about going and winning it. AZ are very good at what they do, but I’m delighted we did it,” West Ham boss David Moyes said.

“We’ve brought in a lot of international players to get better, but we’ve really struggled this season. We had to go back to what gets you wins, and thankfully we did that.”

Last season, West Ham lost 3-1 on aggregate to eventual winners Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League semifinals.

Moyes’ side have made amends for that painful near-miss by reaching the final of a competition much-maligned in some quarters, but never again in east London.

West Ham have won 13 of their 14 games in the competition this season and will be favorites whoever they play in the final.

“We have created history. It’s the first time in 47 years. It’s pure emotion and happiness to get it done,” West Ham midfielder Declan Rice said.

Moyes has led West Ham to top 10 finishes in the Premier League in the past two seasons, but they have struggled for much of the current campaign.

They are 15th in the table with two games left, all but mathematically safe from relegation.

Winning a European trophy would be an unexpectedly uplifting end to their troubled season.

However, their victory over AZ was tarnished slightly after fans from both clubs were involved in fighting after the final whistle.

A group of Alkmaar fans appeared to get into the section holding West Ham’s 700 away supporters, prompting ugly scenes before police and stewards quelled the violence.

AZ, sitting fourth in the Dutch Eredivisie, were unbeaten in their last 25 European home matches.

But after a hard-fought clash, West Ham ended that proud record in stoppage-time.

Fornals sprinted clear of the tiring Alkmaar defense to slot a cool finish past Ryan as West Ham were finally able to celebrate a memorable success.

Fiorentina have already appeared in the European Cup, UEFA Cup and Cup Winners’ Cup finals.

But the Viola, languishing in eighth place in Serie A, hadn’t reached a European final since losing the 1990 UEFA Cup showpiece against Juventus.

Their solitary piece of European silverware came in the Cup Winners Cup in 1961.

Now they have a chance to end that drought.

Gonzalez brought Fiorentina level on aggregate in the 35th minute when he was left unmarked to head in Cristiano Biraghi’s corner.

Zeki Amdouni bagged Basel’s equalizer in the 55th minute, drilling past Pietro Terracciano after Andy Pelmard’s free kick picked out the Swiss forward.

Gonzalez forced extra-time with a clinical finish into the far corner after 72 minutes.

With penalties only seconds away, Barak latched onto Luka Jovic’s header and slotted the winner.

Topics: Europa Conference League West Ham ACF Fiorentina Pablo Fornals Cup Winners Cup Serie A

  • Klopp, who was also fined 75,000 pounds ($93,000), will not be in the technical area for Liverpool’s next-to-last game of the season
  • He admitted to a charge of improper conduct with regards to his comments about Paul Tierney
LIVERPOOL, England: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was handed a two-match ban on Thursday for questioning the integrity of a Premier League referee, with his poor disciplinary record and failure to heed previous conduct warnings counting against him.
Klopp, who was also fined 75,000 pounds ($93,000), will not be in the technical area for Liverpool’s next-to-last game of the season — at home to Aston Villa on Saturday — but the second match of his punishment has been suspended until the end of next season.
He admitted to a charge of improper conduct with regards to his comments about Paul Tierney, which were viewed as implied bias, questioning the integrity of the referee and bringing the game into disrepute.
After the 4-3 win over Tottenham last month, Klopp claimed that what Tierney said to him when issuing a yellow card was “not OK,” adding: “We have our story, history, with Mr. Tierney. I really don’t know what this man has with us.”
Klopp had been booked for celebrating in the face of fourth official John Brooks after Diogo Jota’s added-time goal.
In an independent disciplinary commission’s written reasons, it said the Professional Game Match Officials Limited — English soccer’s refereeing body — viewed Klopp’s comments as an “unwarranted attack on Mr. Tierney’s integrity.”
The commission noted that Klopp had appeared at disciplinary hearings on three occasions in the past five years.
“Those sanctions plainly failed to deter Mr. Klopp from committing nine similar breaches of the rules,” read the written reasons. “Mr. Klopp is a high-profile individual in the football world. He must have known that what he said would attract widespread publicity.
“He should have realized that it was incumbent on him to restrain himself and to behave properly. The statements that Mr. Klopp made/adopted were not limited to comments on the immediate match, but extended to allegations of persistent bias against a blameless referee. The intense media interest that followed Mr. Klopp’s remarks was highly damaging.”

Topics: Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Premier league

Manchester City flirt with perfection as Champions League glory beckons

Manchester City flirt with perfection as Champions League glory beckons
  • Real Madrid looked like a team reaching the end of its cycle as City brutally dispatched them 4-0 at the Etihad
  • Pep Guardiola’s team are now three matches away from Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup treble
The plaudits rolled out for Manchester City as they masterfully made their way into the Champions League final, with Jack Grealish describing the team as “unstoppable and unbelievable.”

Add unforgettable, too.

The 4-0 rout of holders Real Madrid on Wednesday night in their semifinal second leg — a win that sealed a 5-1 aggregate success — was one of the club’s greatest triumphs.

Had there been a trophy at stake, it would arguably have topped everything beforehand.

But this will still be a defining moment in City’s history, showing they deserve to be ranked alongside the world’s best club sides past and present.

Doubt has often been cast by their inability to win the Champions League, but they will be strong favorites to rectify that when they face Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.

To reach this stage they have scored 14 goals in their last three home ties against RB Leipzig, Bayern Munich and Real.

In a performance that hinted at perfection, Bernardo Silva scored twice and Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez also netted to inflict Real’s joint-heaviest Champions League defeat since Liverpool beat them 4-0 at Anfield in 2009.

Now City have the chance to banish the memory of their 2021 final loss to Chelsea.

“To put in the performance that we all did, individually and collectively, was magic,” said Bernardo.

“It was a special night for us and we’re very emotional to have this opportunity again. Hopefully, this year we can change the outcome of what happened two years ago.”

Bernardo said City were clinical as they overcame Real, while Grealish added: “I didn’t think we let them breathe.”

City, in contrast, were breathless on the ball and fearless in their approach.

Boss Pep Guardiola said: “These guys have done it for many years and they got the reward they deserve. When the draw was Real Madrid, I said I want it, I want it. I’m very pleased for the organization, the chairman, owner and players.

“We made our fans happy all around the world, they saw a good team playing,” he added. “This is the biggest compliment. Now we have to lift the trophies, but we’ve had so much joy and fun with our people this season.”

The greatest sports teams are usually driven, dynamic and entertainers. They purr when they play, and have an arrogance and ambition that pushes them to achieve and excel.

That is where City are at the moment — they seek history in style and a rightful place among footballing royalty.

This weekend they could clinch a fifth Premier League title in six seasons — a third in as many years — and they face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.

Guardiola said the team can now “visualize” the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League treble — a feat achieved by neighbors United in 1999.

“We are three games away, one in each competition — we can do it,” he said.

With UEFA and Premier League investigations into alleged breaches of Financial Fair Play rules — something the club have robustly denied — City have had to defy criticism over their spending and fight hard to earn compliments ever since the Abu Dhabi takeover in 2008.

Guardiola has often demanded respect for his side’s achievements, and his hunger for more honors and records has been evident by his passion-fueled touchline displays.

His Barcelona team, which lifted the European title in 2009 and 2011, rank high among the game’s finest club sides, and this was his 100th Champions League victory, surpassing Real boss Carlo Ancelotti’s record as the quickest to do so, with 20 games to spare.

Grealish described his boss a “genius,” while City defender Ruben Dias said: “He’s won everything, but it’s like he hasn’t won anything. That hunger, every new season he starts all over again. That’s his biggest quality.”

It is a trait now embedded in his team as they have shown in overturning Arsenal’s eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League.

Ancelotti admitted City were “superior,” and the dominant display extinguished the air of invincibility that often surrounds the 14-time champions in this competition.

There was to be no comeback as there was last season when two late Rodrygo goals wiped out a two-goal deficit, sent the tie into extra-time and set the scene for Karim Benzema’s match-winning penalty to make it 6-5 on aggregate.

This was a very different City, mentally and tactically — aggressive and astute in attack and no longer naive in defense.

Collectively, they were a class apart and the outcome would have been more damaging had visiting keeper Thibaut Courtois’ brilliance not denied 52-goal Erling Haaland.

Toni Kroos did hit the bar at the other end with a 20-yard strike and David Alaba saw a free-kick tipped over by Ederson, but their forward threat of Benzema, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo was subdued.

“When Real Madrid lose, everything becomes very big,” said Luka Modric. “There’s a lot of analysis and criticism. You have to live with that. Criticism is not going to sink us. End of an era? We will see.”

Yet it looked that way for some, as Real will have to reset following a campaign in which they have won only the Copa del Rey.

At 37, Croatia playmaker Modric looked a veteran, unable to exert any influence on the game.

The 76 percent pass completion rate — when he could actually get on the ball — was his lowest tally as a starter since a La Liga win over Eibar in June 2020 when he had 1 percent less.

Where City were pass masters, Real’s much-vaunted midfield, including Kroos, were past masters.

“The last time I heard about the end of the cycle for this team was in 2019 — and it’s been a while,” said the 33-year-old Kroos.

It is no surprise that Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old England international Jude Bellingham is being pursued by Real.

But Frenchman Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni also have to be given a platform to establish themselves as the future of the team’s aging midfield.

Deployed at left-back again, with Antonio Rudiger surprisingly on the bench, Camavinga was given a torrid time by Bernardo, when Real badly needed to quell the energy of the Portuguese star alongside Grealish and Kevin De Bruyne.

When City asked questions of them, Real had no answers.

This was Ancelotti’s 191st Champions League game as a manager, surpassing the record he held with Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 63-year-old, who has won the trophy four times, is expected to see out his contract, which ends next season, despite links to the Brazil job.

Kroos said the players had faith in the Italian, as he added: “Clearly yes, who doesn’t?

“You can’t win the Champions League every year. We didn’t deserve to reach the final this time. We’ll be back.”

Topics: Manchester city real madrid Bernardo Silva champions league

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr shirt a big hit on the streets of Baghdad

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr shirt a big hit on the streets of Baghdad
  • The increasingly famous yellow shirt is now sold alongside those of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona after the Portuguese star’s move to Saudi
It’s common that from season to season, teams change their football kits. It may be an altered shade of red, a new shirt sponsor or a design refresh to keep up sales each year.

Sports stores are quick to reflect the changes to match the demand.

But this year, walking through the markets of Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, one change stands out more than any other. A sea of yellow and blue shirts has flooded the market, that of the Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr FC.

This time last year, few if any Al-Nassr shirts would have been found. Shirts were limited to the European clubs of Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and few more of Europe’s elite. But, since the move of Cristiano Ronaldo, it’s hard not to spot the Saudi Arabian club across Baghdad.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr jersey on sale in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr jersey on sale in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)
There has been a huge demand for Al-Nassr shirts since Portuguese superstar Ronaldo transferred to the Saudi team. (Ahmed Twaij)
There has been a huge demand for Al-Nassr shirts since Portuguese superstar Ronaldo transferred to the Saudi team. (Ahmed Twaij)
There has been a huge demand for Al-Nassr shirts since Portuguese superstar Ronaldo transferred to the Saudi team. (Ahmed Twaij)
There has been a huge demand for Al-Nassr shirts since Portuguese superstar Ronaldo transferred to the Saudi team. (Ahmed Twaij)
A fresh batch of yellow and blue shirts, that of Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, being delivered in a Baghdad bazaar. (Ahmed Twaij)
A fresh batch of yellow and blue shirts, that of Saudi Arabian team Al-Nassr, being delivered in a Baghdad bazaar. (Ahmed Twaij)
A football fan proudly wears Al-Nassr’s #7 in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)
A football fan proudly wears Al-Nassr’s #7 in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)
Al-Nassr shirt on sale in Baghdad alongside Argentina’s jersey. (Ahmed Twaij)
Al-Nassr shirt on sale in Baghdad alongside Argentina’s jersey. (Ahmed Twaij)
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr jersey on sale in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)
Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr jersey on sale in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)
Football fans in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)
Football fans in Baghdad. (Ahmed Twaij)

It’s not necessarily about the team; each of the shirts being sold has Ronaldo’s name and number printed on the back. On occasions, the shirts are displayed back-facing.

Jassim Khedhyr, an avid 17-year-old football fan and sales assistant at a sports store in Baghdad clarified: “Sometimes Iraqis just support a person. We follow him wherever he goes.

“Like when (Lionel) Messi went to PSG, suddenly PSG became popular here,” he added.

It is not surprising that arguably the two greatest players of modern times are at the heart of this trend.

“From when children were young here, the big football rivalry that trended in Iraq was between Messi and Ronaldo,” said Ali.

And it’s true that for years most people in Iraq supported either Messi’s Barcelona or Ronaldo’s Real Madrid. The passion has been so fierce over the years, that occasionally the El Clásico games turn violent.

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo late last year signed a two-year deal with Al-Nassr in what was described as the ‘biggest transfer in Saudi Arabia’s history’. (Twitter: @AlNassrFC_EN)

“So, when the player moves, the supporters follow the player,” Ali said.

It has helped that relations between the two countries continue to strengthen. Tourism has opened between the nations as Saudi has begun issuing travel permits to Iraq as part of the Tawasul service on the Absher platform.

“But it’s not just Iraq,” explained Ali. “The Al-Nassr shirts can be found across the globe.”

And sometime in the most unexpected places.

An Arab News correspondent recently attended El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid and found himself amid a plethora of Ronaldo-branded Al-Nassr shirts for sale in the Catalan capital. The shirt of a former Madrid player now playing for an Arab team being sold in Barcelona is not something that would have been easily imagined only a few months ago.

Meanwhile, many social media influencers and content creators see the Ronaldo shirt as the latest must-have accessory for their latest clips.

“Al-Nassr FC are very smart,” said Ali. “They have five versions of the shirt,” he added, referring to the home, away, third and training versions of the kit. “Each color is very expensive.”

Today you don’t see many other Saudi team shirts in sports stores across Iraq.

“But if the rumors are to be believed and Messi ends up playing for Al-Hillal, I’ll be selling his shirt there too, don’t worry,” Ali said.

Topics: football Ronaldo Al-Nassr Baghdad Iraq

Oman boss Ivankovic: Renard’s departure could impact Saudi team at 2023 AFC Asian Cup

Oman boss Ivankovic: Renard’s departure could impact Saudi team at 2023 AFC Asian Cup
  • Last week’s draw placed the Gulf neighbors in the same group alongside Thailand and Kyrgyzstan
Oman boss Branko Ivankovic has been around the block in Asia and believes that the decision of Herve Renard to leave Saudi Arabia in March could spell trouble for the Green Falcons, in the short-term at least.

The Croatian is full of respect for the Frenchman after the two teams met twice in the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup. On May 11, Saudi Arabia and Oman were drawn together once more, this time in Group F of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup that will take place next January.

Ivankovic is looking forward to crossing swords with a team that defeated eventual champions Argentina in November at the World Cup. “They showed an excellent performance at the World Cup,” Ivankovic, who led Iran to the 2006 World Cup, told Arab News.

“They didn’t have the luck to get to the second stage as they missed a penalty kick and lost to Poland. Overall, they played well and have a strong league, good players and good coaches,” he said.

One of those was Renard, who took over the France women’s team ahead of this summer’s World Cup after four years in Riyadh. Ivankovic believes he will be missed.

“Herve Renard is an excellent coach and had excellent results at the African Cup of Nations, and then he did well with Morocco at the 2018 World Cup and then he did well with Saudi Arabia, the only team to beat Argentina,” he said.

“I don’t know why he went back to France but it could be a big problem. It could be a big problem to have a coach with no Asian knowledge just before the Asian Cup.”

Yasser Al-Misehal, president of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, has said that an appointment will be made in June or July and Ivankovic knows that making the right decision is key.

“If they get a good coach with a good staff then they can deal with the situation and have enough time to get to know the Saudi Arabian players and analyze the other teams,” Ivankovic said.

The new guy will have to get up to speed on Oman, one of the most improved teams in Asia. In qualification for the World Cup, Saudi Arabia won both games 1-0 between the two and they were very tight.

“We played well against them and we showed that we can play against any team in Asia,” said Ivankovic, 69.

The Reds also defeated Japan and finished just a point behind Australia. “We were in the second pot of teams for the Asian Cup draw for the first time. We have improved after good support from the board and federation. I also had a lot of time with the players and we moved in a good direction as the players are really hard-working and want to train and improve. I have enjoyed working with them.”

Alongside Saudi Arabia, Oman must also contend with Thailand and Kyrgyzstan for the top two automatic places in the second round.

“At this tournament, a group is a group and none are easy. This is a big competition so all teams have some quality. I am generally satisfied. Saudi Arabia are naturally the favorites. I expect a tough game against Kyrgyzstan, they have some habits from Eastern Europe and they still have that style and they are very hard, very tough. It is the same with Thailand, they are a dangerous team.

“Most important is that two teams go to the next stage, as do the four best third-placed teams out of six groups. We expect to qualify for the second stage. My personal ambition is that we win each game and play the way we want to win. The first step is to get to the knockout stage and then everything is open.”

There is some work still to do to get Oman playing to their best potential.

“We will be OK when the time comes and the players will be motivated to get the right results.”

One issue that few Oman coaches have had to deal with in the past is expectations. With the national team getting improved results, there is always a danger that this can lead to greater pressure from fans, media and federation officials but it is something that Ivankovic welcomes.

“People now expect good things from us but I also expect a lot from my players. This is what good teams need.”

Topics: football 2023 AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia Herve Renard

Coventry beat Middlesbrough 1-0 to reach Championship playoff final at Wembley

Coventry beat Middlesbrough 1-0 to reach Championship playoff final at Wembley
  • Coventry advanced 1-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw in the first leg
  • Coventry had spent more than 30 consecutive years in England’s top division before being relegated in 2001
MIDDLESBROUGH, England: Coventry are one game away from returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2001.

Gustavo Hamer scored the only goal in the 57th minute to give Coventry a 1-0 win over Middlesbrough in the second leg of the Championship playoff semifinals on Wednesday. That was enough to put the visitors through the playoff final against Luton at Wembley on May 27, often dubbed the world’s most lucrative one-off soccer game because of guaranteed earnings the winner will get for reaching the Premier League.

Coventry advanced 1-0 on aggregate after a 0-0 draw in the first leg. The goal came after Ben Sheaf pounced on a loose pass and fed forward Viktor Gyokeres, who evaded the goalkeeper before Hamer took over, stepped inside and shot into the top corner.

Coventry had spent more than 30 consecutive years in England’s top division before being relegated from the Premier League in 2001, and hasn’t been back since. It was playing in the fourth-division League Two as recently as 2017-18 and had a rough start to this season, having to postpone some of its early home games because of the state of the pitch in its stadium.

Luton, a club located just north of London that was last in England’s top division in 1991-92, beat Sunderland 2-0 on Tuesday to advance 3-2 on aggregate.

Burnley and Sheffield United both earned automatic promotion to the Premier League by finishing in the top two spots in the Championship.

Topics: Coventry City Championship playoff Middlesbrough

