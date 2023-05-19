You are here

Gendarmes fire as car rushes Vatican gate; mentally unstable driver arrested

Gendarmes fire as car rushes Vatican gate; mentally unstable driver arrested
A Swiss Guard officer patrols the Santa Anna gate at the Vatican late Thursday. (AP)
Gendarmes fire as car rushes Vatican gate; mentally unstable driver arrested
An Italian police car passes in front of St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on May 18, 2023 amid reports that a car driven by someone with apparent psychiatric problems rushed through the gate. (AP)
Updated 19 May 2023
AP

Gendarmes fire as car rushes Vatican gate; mentally unstable driver arrested

Gendarmes fire as car rushes Vatican gate; mentally unstable driver arrested
  Vatican gendarmes fired a shot at the speeding car's front tires after it rushed the gate
  Police said the driver was in a "serious state of psychophysical alteration"
Updated 19 May 2023
AP

ROME: A car driven by someone with apparent psychiatric problems rushed through a Vatican gate Thursday evening and sped past Swiss Guards into a palace courtyard before the driver was apprehended by police, the Holy See said.
Vatican gendarmes fired a shot at the speeding car’s front tires after it rushed the gate, but the vehicle managed to continue on its way, the Vatican press office said in a statement late Thursday.
Once the car reached the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace, the driver got out and was immediately arrested by Vatican gendarmes. The Vatican said the driver was about 40 years old and was in a “serious state of psychophysical alteration.” He was being held in the Vatican barracks.

It wasn’t clear if Pope Francis was anywhere near the incident, which occurred after 8 p.m. at the Santa Anna gate, one of the main entrances to the Vatican City State in the heart of Rome.
Francis lives on the other side of Vatican City at the Santa Marta hotel, where at that hour he would normally be having dinner and retiring to his room. The Vatican statement said that as soon as the gendarmes sounded the alarm of an incursion, the main gate blocking access to the piazza in front of Francis’ hotel was shut.
The incident was a rare incursion into the city state, much of which is off limits to the general public, especially at night.
While visitors can access St. Peter’s Basilica and the Vatican Museums during business hours, and people with doctors’ prescriptions can go to the Vatican pharmacy, permission is required to get into other buildings in the enclave.
The Apostolic Palace, which houses the papal apartments, key reception rooms, the Vatican archives and offices, is guarded around the clock by Swiss Guards and gendarmes who man various checkpoints.
It’s not the first time that someone with apparent psychiatric problems caused a disturbance at the Vatican. During a 2009 Christmas Eve Mass, a woman jumped the barricade of St. Peter’s Basilica and tried to attack Pope Benedict XVI. He was not harmed, though a cardinal walking in the procession broke his hip in the ruckus.

 

 

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated

Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated
  Up to 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze in an area called Pinofranqueado, in Caceres province, near the border with Portugal
Updated 16 sec ago
Reuters
MADRID: A wildfire in the western Spanish region of Extremadura has ravaged up to 3,700 acres and forced 550 people from their homes with windy weather complicating efforts to bring it under control, emergency services said on Friday.
“The are very strong gusts of wind generating a speed and progress that make efforts to extinguish it difficult,” a commander of the Military Emergency Unit, David Barona, told state TV channel 24H.
“The smoke plume is spreading at a low altitude making it difficult for air assets to access the area.”
Up to 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze in an area called Pinofranqueado, in Caceres province, near the border with Portugal.
Authorities have ordered the evacuation of as many as 550 people in the villages of Cadalso, Descargamaría and Robledillo de Gata.
Authorities believe the fire was started deliberately.
“It’s a very large attack on vegetation and the area,” the head of Extremadura emergency services Nieves Villar told reporters.
An unusually dry winter across parts of southern Europe coming after three years of below-average rainfall in Spain have raised the risk of wildfires.
Some 493 fires destroyed a record 307,000 hectares in Spain last year, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

G7 leaders' statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

G7 leaders' statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024
Updated 6 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

G7 leaders’ statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

G7 leaders’ statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024
  The G7 said members said they are "engaging" with other nations to avoid the flow of their goods and technology into Russia
Updated 6 min 51 sec ago
Reuters

HIROSHIMA: Group of Seven (G7) leaders on Friday said they had ensured that Ukraine had the budget support it needs for this year and early 2024 as they renewed their commitment to provide financial and military support in its fight against Russia.
“Today we are taking new steps to ensure that Russia’s illegal aggression against the sovereign state of Ukraine fails and to support the Ukrainian people in their quest for a just peace rooted in respect for international law,” they said in a statement at the G7 leaders’ summit, which kicked off in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Friday.
Leaders of the G7 — the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy and Canada — are meeting in the Japanese city as the conflict in Ukraine and widening concerns about China’s growing international might are front and center.
The G7 said members said they are “engaging” with other nations to avoid the flow of their goods and technology into Russia through third countries, an issue that has become a bigger concern for members, including Europe.
The G7 members want to crack down on any circumvention of sanctions that would give Russia a revenue boost.

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar
Updated 46 min 20 sec ago
AFP

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar
  Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195kph to Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on Sunday
  Storm churned up villages, uprooted trees and knocked out communications across much of Myanmar's Rakhine state
Updated 46 min 20 sec ago
AFP

YANGON: The death toll from Cyclone Mocha has reached 145 in Myanmar, its junta said Friday, with most of the dead from the persecuted Rohingya minority.
Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour) to Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on Sunday, collapsing buildings and turning streets into rivers.
The storm churned up villages, uprooted trees and knocked out communications across much of Myanmar’s Rakhine state.
The region is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who live in displacement camps following decades of ethnic conflict.
“Altogether 145 local people were killed during the cyclone,” a statement from Myanmar’s junta authorities said.
The number included four soldiers, 24 locals and 117 “Bengalis,” it added, using a pejorative term for the Rohingya.
Widely viewed as interlopers from Bangladesh, Rohingya are denied citizenship and access to health care in Myanmar, and require permission to travel outside of their townships.
A Rohingya village leader previously said that more than 100 people were missing from his village alone following the storm.
Another leader based near the Rakhine state capital of Sittwe said that at least 105 Rohingya had died around the city, with counting still ongoing.
Media reports that 400 Rohingya had died were “not true,” the junta’s statement said, adding that action would be taken against the outlets that published the figure.
The junta has arrested scores of journalists and closed outlets deemed critical of its rule since the military staged a coup that ousted an elected government more than two years ago.
Junta-backed media reported Friday that naval ships and the air force had brought in thousands of bags of rice, while thousands of electricians, firefighters and rescue workers had been deployed across Rakhine.
Normal flight service had resumed at Sittwe airport on Thursday, according to newspaper the Global New Light of Myanmar.
Some international aid groups, including the United Nations World Food Programme, were working on the ground in Sittwe this week, AFP correspondents said.
A junta spokesman did not respond to questions on whether UN agencies would be granted access to displacement camps outside Sittwe that house Rohingya.
“Offers from the international community for providing aid have been accepted,” state media said Tuesday.
“But relief and rehabilitation tasks must be done through existing united strength,” said the Global New Light of Myanmar.
A military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing into neighboring Bangladesh, with harrowing stories emerging of murder, rape and arson.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing — who was head of the army during the crackdown — has dismissed the term Rohingya as “imaginary.”
In neighboring Bangladesh, officials said that no one had died in the cyclone, which passed close to sprawling refugee camps that now house almost one million Rohingya.
Cyclones — the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the Northwest Pacific — are a regular and deadly menace on the coast of the northern Indian Ocean where tens of millions of people live.
Cyclone Nargis devastated Myanmar’s Irrawaddy Delta in 2008, killing at least 138,000 people.
A previous junta regime faced international criticism for its response to that disaster. It was accused of blocking emergency aid and initially refusing to grant access to humanitarian workers and supplies.

Pakistan police to search Imran Khan's home – official

Pakistan police to search Imran Khan's home – official
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

Pakistan police to search Imran Khan’s home – official

Pakistan police to search Imran Khan’s home – official
  Hundreds of policemen, led by the city police commissioner, would conduct the search operation later on Friday
  On Thursday, Khan's aide Iftikhr Durrani allowed journalists into some areas of Khan's Lahore home to 'look for terrorists'
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

LAHORE: Pakistani police plan to search the Lahore home of former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, a provincial government official said, an operation that could trigger more violence as the country grapples with political and economic instability.
Amir Mir, the information minister of Punjab province, said hundreds of policemen, led by the city police commissioner, would conduct the search operation later on Friday.
“We have information that there are around 40 terrorists hiding there, so I think we will need some 400 police to search the house,” he said. The reference was to supporters of Khan accused of attacking and vandalizing government and military buildings.
Khan’s home is located in the Zaman Park neighborhood of Lahore, the capital of Punjab.
In March, the area was the site of pitched battles between this supporters and police who had tried to arrest the 70-year-old former cricket star for not showing up in court.
Khan was eventually arrested on May 9 on graft charges, which he denies, and was later set free on court-ordered bail that expires later this month.
His arrest triggered a wave of violence that saw supporters attacking military installations and other government buildings. The clashes came as the South Asian nation of 220 million faces its worst ever economic crisis, with critical IMF funding needed to avert a balance of payment crisis delayed for months.
On Wednesday, the Punjab government asked Khan to hand over supporters who it blamed for the attacks on the powerful army and who it says are hiding in his home.
Khan has denied sheltering anyone involved in the violence, and has said the authorities could search his home but only with legal warrants from a court.
On Thursday, Khan’s aide Iftikhr Durrani allowed journalists into some areas of Khan’s Lahore home to “look for terrorists.”

Cambodia opposition figure calls upcoming election a 'sham'

Cambodia opposition figure calls upcoming election a 'sham'
The Candlelight Party was disqualified by the election commission on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

Cambodia opposition figure calls upcoming election a ‘sham’

Cambodia opposition figure calls upcoming election a ‘sham’
  The Candlelight Party was disqualified by the election commission on Monday
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

JAKARTA: Prominent Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy on Friday denounced the upcoming general election as a “fake and sham” after the country’s the sole opposition party was disqualified from the race this week.
The Candlelight Party was disqualified by the election commission on Monday over what the poll body said was failure to submit proper registration documents, a move critics have said threatens to undermine democracy and political freedoms in the Southeast Asian country.
July’s poll will be a “fake and sham election for the simple reason that there will be no opposition,” said Rainsy, the self-exiled former opposition leader, adding Cambodia was “in effect a one-party system”.
He was speaking at an event in the Indonesian capital on press freedom in Southeast Asia.
Rainsy urged democratic countries not to recognize the legitimacy of the Cambodian election and long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen.
A Cambodian government spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
The ruling Cambodian People’s Party said earlier this week that the election would be free and fair, adding that more than 10 other parties had registered.
The Candlelight Party is a reincarnation of the now-disbanded opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party, which Rainsy co-founded. The Supreme Court dissolved that party in 2017 as part of what was derided as a wider crackdown on Hun Sen’s critics.

