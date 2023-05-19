You are here

Pakistan’s Imran Khan dials down campaign of defiance, allows police search of home for suspects

Pakistan's Imran Khan dials down campaign of defiance, allows police search of home for suspects
Police personnel patrol around the residence of Pakistan’s Imran Khan in Lahore as they keep up their siege around the home of the former prime minister. (AP)
Pakistan's Imran Khan dials down campaign of defiance, allows police search of home for suspects
On Thursday, Imran Khan’s aide Iftikhr Durrani allowed journalists into some areas of Khan’s Lahore home to ‘look for terrorists’. (AP)
  • Former leader also appeared before a court in his hometown of Lahore to seek protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases
LAHORE: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan dialed down his campaign of defiance on Friday, saying he would allow a police search of his home over allegations that he was harboring suspects wanted in recent violence during anti-government protests by his supporters.

Khan, who is facing about 100 legal cases against him, also appeared before a court in his hometown of Lahore to seek protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases that authorities have raised against the country’s top opposition leader.

He also condemned days of violence in which his supporters attacked public property and military installations after he was dragged out of a courtroom and arrested in a graft case in the capital, Islamabad, last week. At least 10 people were killed in clashes between his supporters and police across the country.

The rioting subsided only when Pakistan’s Supreme Court ordered Khan’s release. Police sought Khan on charges of inciting supporters of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to violence. He denies the allegation, saying he was in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau in a graft case when the clashes erupted.

Khan appeared conciliatory as he appeared before an anti-terrorism court in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab. The judge granted him protection from arrest in three terrorisms cases until early in June.

“Yes, I condemn it,” Khan told reporters at the Lahore court, speaking of the rampage. “There is no Pakistani who will not condemn the violence.”

After Khan’s release from arrest last week and return to Lahore, police surrounded his home, alleging that he was sheltering in his upscale residence of Zaman Park between 30 to 40 suspects linked to the violence.

Police, who have some 300 officers deployed around Khan’s compound, threatened to raid the premises unless the suspects were handed over. The standoff was resolved with an agreement for the police to search the home later on Friday.

Police separately announced they arrested six more suspects in Khan’s neighborhood, allegedly as they were trying to flee. They had previously arrested eight others in the area, and a total of more than 4,500 suspects across the country.

Former cricket star turned Islamist politician, Khan was ousted by a no-confidence vote in Parliament last year. He has claimed his ouster was illegal and a Western conspiracy — charges his successor, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, denies.

Khan remains hugely popular among grassroots followers — though two of his lawmakers and several politicians quit his party over the recent violence — and has campaigned against Sharif’s government, demanding early elections.

His campaign, arrest and the subsequent violence have deepened the political turmoil and economic crisis in Pakistan.

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated

Wildfire ravages 3,700 acres in western Spain, 550 people evacuated
  • Up to 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze in an area called Pinofranqueado, in Caceres province, near the border with Portugal
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

MADRID: A wildfire in the western Spanish region of Extremadura has ravaged up to 3,700 acres and forced 550 people from their homes with windy weather complicating efforts to bring it under control, emergency services said on Friday.
“The are very strong gusts of wind generating a speed and progress that make efforts to extinguish it difficult,” a commander of the Military Emergency Unit, David Barona, told state TV channel 24H.
“The smoke plume is spreading at a low altitude making it difficult for air assets to access the area.”
Up to 250 firefighters are fighting the blaze in an area called Pinofranqueado, in Caceres province, near the border with Portugal.
Authorities have ordered the evacuation of as many as 550 people in the villages of Cadalso, Descargamaría and Robledillo de Gata.
Authorities believe the fire was started deliberately.
“It’s a very large attack on vegetation and the area,” the head of Extremadura emergency services Nieves Villar told reporters.
An unusually dry winter across parts of southern Europe coming after three years of below-average rainfall in Spain have raised the risk of wildfires.
Some 493 fires destroyed a record 307,000 hectares in Spain last year, according to the European Forest Fire Information System.

A Moroccan policeman speaks with a group of African migrants in Casablanca. (File/AFP)
Middle-East
Morocco stops around 150 migrants from crossing into Spain’s Ceuta enclave

G7 leaders’ statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

G7 leaders' statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

G7 leaders' statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024

G7 leaders' statement: Ukraine has budget support for 2023 and early 2024
  • The G7 said members said they are “engaging” with other nations to avoid the flow of their goods and technology into Russia
  • Talks also to address tensions with China
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

HIROSHIMA : Leaders of the world richest democracies agreed on Friday to stiffen sanctions against Russia and pledged financial support for Ukraine as its president, Volodymyr Zelensky, prepared to join them in the Japanese city of Hiroshima.
The Group of Seven leaders are also expected to address growing tension between their economies and China during their summit that runs until Sunday. Officials said Zelensky would attend in person over the weekend.
The leaders said in a joint statement existing measures against Russia would be broadened and any exports that could help it in its 15-month war against Ukraine would be restricted across the G7 countries.
“This includes exports of industrial machinery, tools, and other technology that Russia uses to rebuild its war machine,” they said in a joint statement, adding that efforts would continue to restrict Russian revenues from its trade in metals and diamonds.
Amid evidence that existing sanctions were being weakened by circumvention, they said the group was “engaging” with countries through which any restricted G7 goods, services or technology could transit through to Russia.
“We note and encourage commitments made by these countries to ensure our measures are not circumvented and have the intended effect,” they said, without naming any territories.
Breakdowns of German trade data show that its exports to countries bordering Russia have risen sharply, fueling concerns that about the re-exportation of goods from those neighboring states.
The group of rich democracies reaffirmed their condemnation of what they called Russia’s aggression and promised further support for Ukraine, in terms of military help and financial aid for its war-shattered economy this year and next.
The members of the G7 — the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Canada and Italy — are also expected to debate strategy on the Ukraine conflict that shows no sign of easing.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who represents Hiroshima in Japan’s lower house of parliament, said he chose the city for the summit to focus attention on arms control.
Hiroshima, and another Japanese city, Nagasaki, were destroyed by US nuclear attacks 78 years ago that ended World War Two.
Zelensky will attend on Sunday, two officials involved in the G7 summit said, declining to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.
Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, told state television that Zelensky’s attendance was “absolutely essential in order to defend our interests.”
Having emerged as the world’s richest nations after World War Two, the G7 democracies have become increasingly challenged by an ascendant China and unpredictable Russia.
Leaders are expected to issue a statement with a “a section specific to China,” listing issues that include “economic coercion and other behavior,” a US official said.
They are focusing on how to warn the world’s second biggest economy against what they see as its threat to global supply chains and economic security without alienating a powerful and important trade partner.

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar

Cyclone Mocha death toll reaches 145 in Myanmar
  • Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195kph to Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on Sunday
  • Storm churned up villages, uprooted trees and knocked out communications across much of Myanmar’s Rakhine state
Updated 19 May 2023
AFP

YANGON: The death toll from Cyclone Mocha has reached 145 in Myanmar, its junta said Friday, with most of the dead from the persecuted Rohingya minority.
Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195 kilometers per hour (120 miles per hour) to Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on Sunday, collapsing buildings and turning streets into rivers.
The storm churned up villages, uprooted trees and knocked out communications across much of Myanmar’s Rakhine state.
The region is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who live in displacement camps following decades of ethnic conflict.
“Altogether 145 local people were killed during the cyclone,” a statement from Myanmar’s junta authorities said.
The number included four soldiers, 24 locals and 117 “Bengalis,” it added, using a pejorative term for the Rohingya.
Widely viewed as interlopers from Bangladesh, Rohingya are denied citizenship and access to health care in Myanmar, and require permission to travel outside of their townships.
A Rohingya village leader previously said that more than 100 people were missing from his village alone following the storm.
Another leader based near the Rakhine state capital of Sittwe said that at least 105 Rohingya had died around the city, with counting still ongoing.
Media reports that 400 Rohingya had died were “not true,” the junta’s statement said, adding that action would be taken against the outlets that published the figure.
The junta has arrested scores of journalists and closed outlets deemed critical of its rule since the military staged a coup that ousted an elected government more than two years ago.
Junta-backed media reported Friday that naval ships and the air force had brought in thousands of bags of rice, while thousands of electricians, firefighters and rescue workers had been deployed across Rakhine.
Normal flight service had resumed at Sittwe airport on Thursday, according to newspaper the Global New Light of Myanmar.
Some international aid groups, including the United Nations World Food Programme, were working on the ground in Sittwe this week, AFP correspondents said.
A junta spokesman did not respond to questions on whether UN agencies would be granted access to displacement camps outside Sittwe that house Rohingya.
“Offers from the international community for providing aid have been accepted,” state media said Tuesday.
“But relief and rehabilitation tasks must be done through existing united strength,” said the Global New Light of Myanmar.
A military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing into neighboring Bangladesh, with harrowing stories emerging of murder, rape and arson.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing — who was head of the army during the crackdown — has dismissed the term Rohingya as “imaginary.”
In neighboring Bangladesh, officials said that no one had died in the cyclone, which passed close to sprawling refugee camps that now house almost one million Rohingya.
Cyclones — the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the Northwest Pacific — are a regular and deadly menace on the coast of the northern Indian Ocean where tens of millions of people live.
Cyclone Nargis devastated Myanmar’s Irrawaddy Delta in 2008, killing at least 138,000 people.
A previous junta regime faced international criticism for its response to that disaster. It was accused of blocking emergency aid and initially refusing to grant access to humanitarian workers and supplies.

Cambodia opposition figure calls upcoming election a ‘sham’

Cambodia opposition figure calls upcoming election a 'sham'
The Candlelight Party was disqualified by the election commission on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

Cambodia opposition figure calls upcoming election a 'sham'

Cambodia opposition figure calls upcoming election a 'sham'
  • The Candlelight Party was disqualified by the election commission on Monday
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

JAKARTA: Prominent Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy on Friday denounced the upcoming general election as a “fake and sham” after the country’s the sole opposition party was disqualified from the race this week.
The Candlelight Party was disqualified by the election commission on Monday over what the poll body said was failure to submit proper registration documents, a move critics have said threatens to undermine democracy and political freedoms in the Southeast Asian country.
July’s poll will be a “fake and sham election for the simple reason that there will be no opposition,” said Rainsy, the self-exiled former opposition leader, adding Cambodia was “in effect a one-party system”.
He was speaking at an event in the Indonesian capital on press freedom in Southeast Asia.
Rainsy urged democratic countries not to recognize the legitimacy of the Cambodian election and long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen.
A Cambodian government spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.
The ruling Cambodian People’s Party said earlier this week that the election would be free and fair, adding that more than 10 other parties had registered.
The Candlelight Party is a reincarnation of the now-disbanded opposition Cambodian National Rescue Party, which Rainsy co-founded. The Supreme Court dissolved that party in 2017 as part of what was derided as a wider crackdown on Hun Sen’s critics.

Out of bailout spotlight, Greeks feeling recovery pains at election

Out of bailout spotlight, Greeks feeling recovery pains at election
Greece's Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking a second term. (AP)
Updated 19 May 2023
AP

Out of bailout spotlight, Greeks feeling recovery pains at election

Out of bailout spotlight, Greeks feeling recovery pains at election
  • Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking a second term
  • Observers expect a second election in July when the voting system will favor a winning party with a seat bonus in parliament
Updated 19 May 2023
AP

ATHENS: For the first time in more than a decade, Greeks will go to the polls Sunday to elect a leader no longer confined to steering the country’s economy from a back seat.
Conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is seeking a second term after a draconian regime of spending controls ordered by international bailout lenders ended last summer.
The clean-cut Harvard graduate, as comfortable speaking in English as his native Greek, delivered unexpectedly high growth, a steep drop in unemployment and a country on the brink of returning to investment grade on the global bond market.
Debts to the International Monetary Fund were paid off early.
A landslide reelection for the 55-year-old Mitsotakis was once seen as a foregone conclusion. But his center-right New Democracy party could struggle to return to power as Greece’s voters and political parties emerge from a prolonged battle for survival.
On an unseasonably hot day in central Athens, taxi driver Christina Messari waited patiently in start-stop traffic near Greece’s parliament, where tourists wheel bags around giant crimson banners set up by the Greek Communist Party for its main election rally.
“The last four years have been like looking at a heart monitor: Up then down … when business improves, prices go up, so you stay in the same place,” the 49-year-old said.
European governments and the IMF pumped 280 billion euros ($300 billion) into the Greek economy between 2010 and 2018 to prevent the eurozone member from going bankrupt. In return, they demanded punishing cost-cutting measures and reforms.
A severe recession and years of emergency borrowing left Greece with a whopping national debt that reached 400 billion euros last December and hammered household incomes that will likely need another decade to recover.
Left exhausted after the bailout-era political and economic turmoil, ordinary Greeks sank into private debt, low wages and job insecurity.
Messari lost her bakery business during the crisis before joining her husband as a cab driver. During pandemic lockdowns, they switched to parcel delivery to make ends meet.
“I think things have to change so that people can live with some dignity and not just work to cover their basic expenses and pay taxes,” she said.
Mitsotakis lost a long-standing double-digit lead in opinion polls following a Feb. 28 rail disaster that killed 57 people, many of them university students ‒ battering the government narrative of acting as business-oriented modernizers.
A passenger train slammed into an oncoming freight carrier mistakenly placed on the same track in northern Greece. Train stations, it was later revealed, were poorly staffed and safety infrastructure broken and outdated.
The European Parliament is also investigating a murky surveillance scandal after prominent Greek politicians and journalists discovered spyware on their phones. The revelations deepened mistrust among the country’s political parties at a time when consensus may be badly needed.
Six political parties are set to gain national representation, ranging from NATO-skeptic nationalists to a Communist Party vocal in its admiration of the Soviet Union 32 years after its collapse.
The far-right Greeks Party, founded by a jailed former lawmaker with a history of neo-Nazi activity, was banned from participating by the Supreme Court.
Leading the opposition is 48-year-old Alexis Tsipras, a former prime minister and the firebrand leader of the left-wing Syriza party. His campaign has focused heavily on the rail disaster and wiretapping scandal.
Opinion polls indicate that Sunday’s election won’t produce an outright winner under a newly introduced system of proportional representation. A second election in early July may be needed, when the system would revert to one that favors the winning party with a seat-bonus in parliament.
Even then, current polling data suggests Mitsotakis may be forced into a coalition, with the once-powerful socialist Pasok party — that almost disappeared during the crisis — potentially holding the balance of power.
“We don’t have a consensus culture in our political system, it’s more zero-sum: If you lose, I win,” says Thodoris Georgakopoulos, editorial director of diaNEOsis, an independent think tank in Athens.
Greece, he argued, has a rare opportunity to forge bipartisan decision-making, with the three largest political parties, New Democracy, Syriza and Pasok, all publicly committed to fiscal responsibility and deeper European Union integration.
A grace period of relatively low annual repayment bills for bailout loans will last another 10 years, he said: “By then, we must have figured out a new productive model for the country.”
He added: “Many of our most important reforms have been left till last, in the justice system, education and the health sector, because they will be the most difficult. The challenge in these elections will be to find the consensus needed among the country’s political forces so that these very difficult reforms can be carried out.”
More than 9.8 million Greeks are eligible to vote in Sunday’s general election for 300 lawmakers in the unicameral parliament who serve a four-year term. The voting age will be lowered to 17 for the first time, while in another first, Greek citizens living abroad will also be allowed to vote in their country of residence.
Polls at 22,000 voting precincts will open at 7 a.m. (0400 GMT) and remain open for 12 hours. The Interior Ministry estimates that 80% of the vote will be counted by 10 p.m.

