Bahrain resumes relations, diplomatic representation at ambassadorial level with Lebanon

Bahrain will resume full diplomatic relations with Lebanon and ambassadors will soon to be appointed and stationed in the respective capitals, Bahrain MOFA said. (Bahrain MOFA/File Photo)
  • The decision came in order to “strengthen the brotherly relations” between the two countries
MANAMA: Bahrain will resume full diplomatic relations with Lebanon and ambassadors will soon to be appointed and stationed in the respective capitals, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday.

The decision came in order to “strengthen the brotherly relations” between the two countries and its peoples and to promote mutual respect, a statement said.

It was also in accordance with the principles of the Charter of the League of Arab States, and the provisions of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, it added.

In October last year, Gulf states suspended diplomatic ties with Lebanon after the airing of comments on the Yemen conflict by then Information Minister George Kordahi.

Topics: Middle East Bahrain Lebanon

  • Indonesia is sending 229,000 pilgrims for this year’s Hajj
  • Nearly a third of them are seniors above the age of 65
JAKARTA: Indonesia is ready to send hundreds of thousands of pilgrims to Makkah for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage, an official from the Ministry of Religious Affairs told Arab News, with the first batch set to leave for Saudi Arabia next week.
The Hajj quota for the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation returned to its pre-pandemic figures in 2023. Saudi Arabia initially approved the pilgrim quota of 221,000 and later added 8,000 more.
“I think Indonesia is very ready; we’re just waiting for departure,” Arsad Hidayat, director of Hajj guidance at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, told Arab News.
Hidayat said the first batch will leave Indonesia on May 24, and officials are making final preparations also to accommodate the additional 8,000 pilgrims.
“There is an additional quota of 8,000 that was given by the Saudi government to the Indonesian government, alhamdulillah. We convey our gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as they never stop making efforts to expand services for Hajj pilgrims every year.”
In 2023, nearly a third of Indonesian pilgrims will be seniors, or persons above the age of 65. Some of them have waited to go since 2019, as during the coronavirus pandemic and right afterward, older pilgrims could not depart due to strict health guidelines.
“Hajj is quite interesting in 2023, as we have adopted ‘seniors-friendly’ as a theme,” Hidayat said.
“For three years, senior pilgrims did not go, and they are only departing in 2023.”
Those flying from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta will be facilitated under Saudi Arabia’s Makkah Route initiative.
The program launched in Muslim-majority countries in 2019 allows Hajj pilgrims to fulfill all visa, customs, and health requirements in one place, at the airport of origin, and save long hours of waiting before and upon reaching the Kingdom.
Nowadays, Hidayat said, traveling to Saudi Arabia is easier than ever before.
“I think this Makkah Route is really helpful,” Hidayat added.
 

Topics: Indonesia pilgrims Makkah Hajj 2023 Saudi Arabia

  • The Cairo-to-Alexandria route has also seen enhancements, along with the river pier at Wadi Halfa port in Sudan. An important part of these developments is the establishment of the Nile River Information Infrastructure System
CAIRO: Egypt’s Ministry of Transporthas earmarked around 4 billion Egyptian pounds ($130 million) for new river transport projects, as part of the government’s drive to ease traffic congestion on the country’s roads, reduce transportation costs, and reduce pollution.

A single ship can shift substantial amounts of cargo — equivalent to the load of hundreds of large trucks. Moreover, river transport facilitates connections with other African nations, particularly land-locked countries and those located in the Nile Basin.

According to the ministry, development work has been carried out the Cairo-to-Aswan and Cairo-to-Ismailia maritime routes, while the Ismailia Canal’s navigational bottlenecks have “been eliminated.”

The Cairo-to-Alexandria route has also seen enhancements, along with the river pier at Wadi Halfa port in Sudan. An important part of these developments is the establishment of the Nile River Information Infrastructure System.

Transport Minister Engineer Kamel Al-Wazir said in a press briefing: “River transport is considered one of the most crucial elements of infrastructure and distinguishes itself from other modes of transport by numerous advantages. It is characterized by its low operation and maintenance costs. It is deemed the safest mode of transport, with minimal accidents and energy consumption. In addition, it reduces emissions and is capable of carrying loads of atypical lengths and weights.”

Egypt has entered into agreements with multiple African countries, including Sudan, to bolster river transport and amplify trade exchange. There are plans to connect with Nile Basin countries through the navigational corridor project between Lake Victoria and the Mediterranean Sea.

Wafaa El-Sherbiny, an expert in transportation, told Arab News: “The state’s move toward public transport completely relieves pressure on the roads, and investing in river transport contributes to decreasing the proportion of the general budget spent on road maintenance, in addition to preserving the environment.”

She added that the move also reduces visual, auditory, and air pollution caused by land transport and lowers accident rates resulting from road travel.

“A single river unit can replace approximately 40 land transport trucks. This greatly reduces transportation costs as river transport integrates with land transport through the multimodal transport system to deliver goods and shipments from door to door, a fundamental requirement for the business community,” El-Sherbiny said.

 

Topics: Egypt Egypt transport

  • ‘Urgent action’ needed to safeguard sector, specialist says, as MPs discuss report
  • The report urged the government to adopt new financing policies for the sector, warning that current exchange rate fluctuations are hindering the industry
CAIRO: Urgent action is needed to safeguard the future of Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry, a specialist has warned.
Ahmed Galal, a leading figure in the industry, told Arab News the pharmaceutical sector faces significant challenges adapting to the global market, as well as “aligning with modern technology to deliver effective medicine at an affordable price.”
His comments came after a parliamentary session on Saturday in which MPs discussed a specialist report outlining a strategy to “future-proof” the pharmaceutical industry.
The report urged the government to adopt new financing policies for the sector, warning that current exchange rate fluctuations are hindering the industry, particularly small and medium-sized companies.
“National drug security and the well-being of the Egyptian patient are most affected in the event of the pharmaceutical industry’s collapse,” Galal said.
“Urgent action is needed to preserve this industry. This should be a priority and must be supported by every patriotic Egyptian,” he added.
“Drug consumption in Egypt has seen a significant rise recently due to the increasing population numbers, improved health awareness, and development of health care programs. While the pharmaceutical industry in Egypt is among the most successful, its primary market is local due to its focus on producing traditional medicines. These lack innovative elements that could secure a place in the new global market.”
He highlighted the need to “strike a balance between purchased technology and that which can be self-developed, to ensure the provision of safe, effective, high-quality medicine in adequate quantities, and at a price that is affordable to all.”
Egypt’s pharmaceutical industry has a rich history going back decades, and has played a vital role in the country’s economy and health care system.
However, the industry’s future will depend on how successfully it can navigate a host of challenges and adapt to changing market conditions.
Key issues, such as adopting modern pharmaceutical technology, providing high-quality medicines at affordable prices, and maintaining a balance between domestic production and imports, need to be addressed.
Recommendations laid out in the report provide a blueprint for the industry’s development and present an opportunity for stakeholders to work together toward a sustainable sector.
Dr. Mona Salem, a physician and pharmaceutical activist, said: “Egypt must implement policies consistent with the World Health Organization’s recommendations to ensure the appropriate use of medicines. It should work toward providing the necessary infrastructure to supervise and regulate the use of medicines, and train and monitor prescribers to guarantee the provision of safe, effective, and high-quality medicine.”
Egypt’s drug industry dates back to 1939 with the establishment of Misr Pharmaceuticals.
The country is one of the largest drug producers in the Middle East and Africa, and is ranked as the fourth most attractive drug market in Africa.
The report said that the high quality and reasonable prices of Egyptian medicines make the country a coveted destination for investment in the pharmaceutical sector.
The industry also benefits from low labor costs and a large number of skilled pharmacists.
According to the report, there are about 170 licensed drug-producing factories in Egypt, with another 254 under construction.
The private sector owns 152 factories, the public and business sector controls nine, and multinational companies own another nine.

Topics: Egypt pharmaceutical industry

Yemeni riyal falls to 1,320 to dollar as president calls for financial aid

  • A $1 billion cash injection into the central bank by Saudi Arabia earlier this year supported the Yemeni riyal for months, allowing the Yemeni government to pay for food and fuel imports
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s currency hit a new low against the US dollar on Saturday, a day after the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council’s head appealed to Arab leaders in Jeddah to support his government’s reforms to stabilize the faltering economy.

Money traders in government-controlled areas said that the Yemeni riyal fell to 1,320 to the dollar for the first time since the beginning of this year, after more than a year of stability.

The riyal hovered around 1,200 against the dollar since the formation of the presidential council in April last year and the return of government duties to Aden, the country’s interim capital.

The riyal, however, began to decline last week as international efforts to achieve peace in Yemen reached a deadlock, reaching 1,300 per dollar before dropping further to 1,320 per dollar. In early 2015, the Yemeni riyal sold at 250 against the dollar.

The Yemeni government’s efforts to stem the devaluation of the riyal, which included shutting down unlicensed exchange firms, providing oil and goods importers with dollars, suspending the internal transfer system between exchange shops known as hawala, and restricting the smuggling of foreign currencies out of the country, have largely failed.

The riyal reached a record low of 1,400 to the dollar in October 2019 despite the central bank closing 60 non-compliant exchange shops and businesses.

The Yemeni central bank cautioned Yemenis last week against retaining their money in local exchange firms’ accounts, stating that these firms’ activities are buying and selling currency, not opening accounts.

“The central bank confirms to the public that the activity of exchange companies and facilities is limited by law to buying and selling foreign currency and money transfers, and punitive measures will be taken against infringing organizations,” the central bank said.

Yemenis say that they are encouraged to keep their money with exchange banks because they have adequate cash, offer better services such as utility payments, and are open most of the day. In contrast, private and state banks in Yemen are suffering from acute liquidity shortages and offer less appealing services.

A $1 billion cash injection into the central bank by Saudi Arabia earlier this year supported the Yemeni riyal for months, allowing the Yemeni government to pay for food and fuel imports while also covering a significant drop in revenue to the public treasury as a result of Houthi drone and missile attacks on oil facilities in the southern provinces of Shabwa and Hadramout.

The depreciation of the Yemeni riyal occurred as the head of the presidential council, Rashad Al-Alimi, urged Arab leaders meeting in Jeddah on Friday to support the internationally recognized council in ending the Iran-backed Houthis’ coup, implementing economic reform, and ending Iran’s intervention in the country’s affairs.

He expressed hope that current Saudi and Omani efforts would lead to the renewal of the UN-brokered truce and reaching peace.

“We hope for a collective Arab movement, working alongside our brothers in the coalition, to put an end to the egregious (Houthi) violations of international law, to support the Yemeni government’s efforts to revive the economy and improve basic services, to support life-saving humanitarian interventions, and to support the initiatives of brothers and friends to restart the political process,” Al-Alimi told the summit.

Similarly, a Yemeni government official told Arab News on Saturday that the Yemeni government was seeking financial assistance for the central bank, the public budget, and the purchase of fuel for public power plants.

“We want support for the central bank, the state’s general budget in view of the halt in oil exports, and an improvement in services, particularly the energy sector, which drains more than $3 million per day from government coffers,” the official, who requested anonymity, said.

 

Topics: Yemen economy riyal

  • Emirates Oncology Society president hails worldwide health innovations
  • Landmark conference to include 24 panel sessions, discussions on over 50 research papers
ABU DHABI: The UAE is hosting the region’s first Organ Transplantation for Cancer Patients conference, with 1,500 specialists arriving in Abu Dhabi to attend the event.
The Emirates Oncology Society (EOS), in cooperation with Houston Methodist Global Health Services, is organizing the conference under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, the UAE’s minister of tolerance and coexistence, in Abu Dhabi.
Emirates News Agency reported that the event is drawing specialists in the fields of oncology, cancer and organ transplantation from the UAE, Middle East and worldwide to the Emirati capital, which has become a leading medical tourism destination.
Addressing the attendees, some of whom are attending virtually, Sheikh Nahyan said: “This distinguished conference is being held for the first time in the Middle East … it brings together leading regional and international experts in cancer prevention, examination, diagnosis and treatment, to identify the challenges facing successful treatment of cancer, and to discover solutions and innovative actions that will enhance health care.”
Attendees from major countries, including the US, UK and Saudi Arabia, presented clinical experiences and the latest therapeutic innovations, while the conference hosted 24 panel sessions and discussions on more than 50 research papers.
Sheikh Nahyan said that medical industry events promote research and the exchange of knowledge, boosting education in the UAE and the wider region.
He added that organ transplantation stands as a promising method for treating cancer patients, especially those with liver cancer. The method has shown great potential around the world in prolonging the lives of patients and easing pain, he said.
The conference aims to promote organ transplantation for cancer patients as a new medical specialty worldwide.
Conference chair and EOS President Prof. Humaid Al-Shamsi said: “We seek to provide all advanced and necessary treatments and reduce patients’ need for travel and treatment abroad.
“The presence of many experts in the fields of oncology and organ transplantation helped to broaden their knowledge and familiarize them with the most recent treatment options being used around the world in order to improve their application and help lower infection rates.”

Topics: UAE Emirates Oncology Society organ transplant cancer

