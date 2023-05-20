You are here

  • Home
  • Universal energy access and biodiversity key part of global power transition: WEF official

Universal energy access and biodiversity key part of global power transition: WEF official

Universal energy access and biodiversity key part of global power transition: WEF official
Technology is one of the enablers as the world sails toward a green and sustainable future, according to WEF official Roberto Bocca. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jnb52

Updated 45 sec ago

Universal energy access and biodiversity key part of global power transition: WEF official

Universal energy access and biodiversity key part of global power transition: WEF official
  • World will need investments running into trillions of dollars to ensure a smooth energy transition: Roberto Bocca
Updated 45 sec ago

RIYADH: As the world steadily progresses on its energy transition journey, sustainability must not be the only item on the agenda, a top official at the World Economic Forum has insisted.

During an interview with Arab News, Roberto Bocca, head of energy and materials and a member of the executive committee at the organization, said ensuring energy security is also essential as the world switches from traditional fuels to renewables. 

“On top of sustainability, you have to think also about biodiversity, you have to think of the other dimension of sustainability. That is one thing that needs to be achieved. The other is universal energy access. And the third one is the energy security. That is much more difficult to quantify, but it is clearly one element that is important,” said Bocca. 

The official noted that the world will need investments running into the trillions of dollars in the future to ensure a smooth energy transition.

He also added that the governments will face challenges in the supply of not just oil and gas but also renewables as demand will be sky-high in the coming years. 

“The amount of investment that is needed is really huge. And, we are talking about trillions of investments in years and years to come. And, part of the challenge to achieve (energy transition) is that the demand keeps increasing. We are talking about having an economy that is about double what it is today in terms of GDP (gross domestic product),” Bocca said.

He added: “Let’s say in 2050, we have about double the economy. So, it is really challenging, if we think that we have to have an energy system that is double the one of today, in a world that is much more contained when it comes to resources. And when we talk about resources, we are not talking all about oil and gas or coal. I am talking also about renewables because there is a challenge in getting all materials that are needed.” 

According to Bocca, a complete switch from fossil fuels to renewables is totally unrealistic, and he added that the real problem is not with traditional energy sources, but carbon emissions from those commodities. 

“So, we are fighting carbon emission. We are not fighting any type of energy. I would argue saying all types of energy will be needed. The energy mix of the future is very diversified because anyway, there will be more demand. So, there would be probably nuclear, there would be probably oil, probably gas, maybe still some coal, and definitely renewable. But all of these are important, (and) that we remove as much as possible the emissions because that is the problem for climate,” he noted. 

The official further added that technology is one of the enablers as the world sails toward a green and sustainable future. 

According to Bocca, wise use of advanced technologies like carbon capture and storage could help reduce emissions as a whole. 

When asked about whether nations have set realistic targets for stopping carbon emissions, Bocca said that the materialization of net-zero targets set by various countries will be directly dependent on concrete actions, and he lauded companies like Saudi Arabian Oil Co. for working hard to achieve their goals on time. 

“The feasibility depends on the action. So, definitely, there are some countries that are putting in place plans, and all the companies are putting in place plans. To move from a commitment to a result, you need those plans. You need concrete action to happen,” said Bocca. 

He added: “Some of the executives talking to me from Saudi Aramco, they have a clear plan for 2050 to be net-zero. And as an oil company itself, the biggest company in the world, more than 10 percent of oil production in the world, that is a great commitment. And knowing Saudi Aramco, it will happen, and if anything, maybe even earlier, knowing the capacity and the capability they have of implementing and executing the plans.” 

During a press conference in March, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser told Arab News the energy transition will happen only if the world ensures affordability, security of supplies and sustainability. 

Bocca went on to say that Saudi Arabia’s actions toward sustainability could be a role model for other nations in the world. 

“What I heard, what I have seen, and what I have discussed, I think definitely, the ambition level in Saudi is really very high, and the institutional capacity is very high too. So, hopefully, it will be an example for the rest of the world,” he noted. 

Bocca noted that some countries are lagging behind in the energy transition journey, and they need more plans to be executed and acted upon efficiently. 

He added that the World Economic Forum is coming up with an index on June 26 which will showcase all the progress made by countries in the sustainability journey. 

Bocca also noted that public-private collaboration is very much needed to achieve net-zero targets, and if it is not happening, it will be difficult to achieve these transition goals. 

“What we have to do is really work together. If we do not work as a team, we will never achieve these net-zero (targets) by 2050, because you know, it requires a lot of collaboration; first step, public-private collaboration,” he concluded.

Topics: WEF Roberto Bocca World Economic Forum sustainability

Related

WEF: Inclusion, societal resilience should be at heart of global economic growth agenda
Business & Economy
WEF: Inclusion, societal resilience should be at heart of global economic growth agenda
WEF: Experts call for reskilling of global workforce as job losses threaten to outpace growth
Business & Economy
WEF: Experts call for reskilling of global workforce as job losses threaten to outpace growth

Enhanced economic integration between Arab countries is essential, says Saudi finance minister

Enhanced economic integration between Arab countries is essential, says Saudi finance minister
Updated 20 May 2023
Arab News

Enhanced economic integration between Arab countries is essential, says Saudi finance minister

Enhanced economic integration between Arab countries is essential, says Saudi finance minister
  • Speaking on the sidelines of the Arab League Summit in Jeddah, Mohammed Al-Jadaan highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts to ensure conditions are right for economic stability in the region
Updated 20 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said on Friday that a series of global crises have highlighted the importance of economic integration among Arab nations, the necessity for increased cooperation, and the need for the development of sustainable economic and financial models.

He said that such measures would help to enhance resilience in the Arab world in the face of the challenges and risks it faces, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the 32nd Arab League Summit, which was hosted in Jeddah by the Kingdom, and during which Syria and its president, Bashar Assad, were welcomed back to the organization after a 12-year suspension.

Al-Jadaan welcomed Syria’s return to the Arab League, and highlighted Saudi Arabia’s commitment and efforts to ensure conditions are conducive for economic stability in the region, including the launch multiple initiatives and programs in support of Arab cooperation.

He also talked about the Kingdom’s collaboration with Arab Coordination Group institutions to help enhance food security, including a financial support package worth more than $10 billion to address this important issue.

The minister noted his country’s dedication to efforts that address debt challenges, through the launch of the Common Framework for Debt Treatments. The framework, approved by the G20 leaders during the organization’s summit in Riyadh in 2020, stands as the sole internationally agreed mechanism for restructuring the debt of countries facing repayment difficulties.

Al-Jadaan also highlighted the Kingdom’s humanitarian and development assistance in support of developing countries, especially those in the region, and noted that Saudi Arabia ranks first globally in terms of such support, according to data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

He expressed his hope that enhanced collaborations between member states can advance pan-Arab economic and social integration, underscoring the importance of continued progress in this field.

Topics: Arab League 2023 32nd Arab League Summit Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Related

Economic integration is key for Arab nations and trade and investment can boost it, conference hears
Saudi Arabia
Economic integration is key for Arab nations and trade and investment can boost it, conference hears
Special Saudi Arabia to offer ‘home-grown’ solutions to regional challenges at Arab League summit: Analysts  photos
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia to offer ‘home-grown’ solutions to regional challenges at Arab League summit: Analysts 

Global markets: Stocks lifted to month-high by US debt ceiling hopes

Global markets: Stocks lifted to month-high by US debt ceiling hopes
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

Global markets: Stocks lifted to month-high by US debt ceiling hopes

Global markets: Stocks lifted to month-high by US debt ceiling hopes
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON/SINGAPORE: Global shares hit a one-month high on Friday as markets reflected increased hopes of a US debt ceiling deal that could avoid a potentially calamitous default, according to Reuters.

Europe’s STOXX 600 was up 0.7 percent, while e-mini futures for the S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent, following a 0.9 percent gain for the benchmark Wall Street index overnight.

MSCI’s broadest index of global shares was up 0.2 percent, hitting its strongest level since mid-April and on course for its biggest weekly gain since late March.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was steady on the day, having hit its highest level since March 20 earlier in the session. The euro reached its lowest position in almost two months, at $1.0771, before recovering to $1.079. Sterling, at $1.2405, was near its weakest point since April 25.

The moves came after Democratic negotiators told President Joe Biden they were making “steady progress” on a deal to lift the US debt ceiling and avoid a default by the world’s largest economy, whose currency and Treasury debt markets underpin global trade and investment.

The US government may default on some debt as early as June 1 unless Congress votes to lift the debt ceiling.

This prospect has sparked fears of a recession and raised questions over the global status of US Treasury debt, a $23 trillion market that is seen as providing the lowest-risk source of liquidity for companies, investors and central banks.

“It’s a high-risk but low-probability event,” Kevin Thozet, investment committee member at European fund manager Carmignac, said of the debt ceiling.

“But US Treasuries are considered risk-free, so the idea that they might not be is massive and that’s why this is shaking markets, ” he added.

Treasuries traded calmly, with the 10-year yield, which moves inversely to the price of the debt and is used as a yardstick to value most other financial assets, down 2 basis points at 3.63 percent.

The two-year yield was 5 basis points lower at 4.22 percent. Germany’s equivalent Bund yield was steady at 2.45 percent.

Debt ceiling relief complicates the outlook for US government bonds, where yields broadly track Federal Reserve interest rates, as fading recession risk could prompt the world’s most influential central bank to keep monetary policy tight as inflation remains high.

The Fed has lifted borrowing costs at each meeting since March 2022, bringing them from near zero to a 5-5.25 percent range as of early this month.

Markets are now pricing in a 36 percent chance of a 25-basis points hike when the Fed meets next month, compared with 10 percent chance a week ago, CME’s FedWatch tool showed.

Data overnight showed fewer-than-expected Americans filed initial jobless claims last week, lowering chances that the Fed will cut rates before year-end.

Investors will parse comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s panel discussion later on Friday for more clues over the future path of interest rates.

Elsewhere, Japan’s Nikkei 225 hit its highest level since 1990, reflecting debt ceiling optimism and the fact global investors are returning to Japan as its economy and corporate governance improve.

Brent crude was at $76.26, up 0.5 percent on the day, while copper rose 1.2 percent to $8,266 a ton.

Spot gold added 0.4 percent to trade at $1.965 an ounce.

Topics: global markets US Fed

Related

Most Asian markets rise after strong US jobs, rebound in banks
Business & Economy
Most Asian markets rise after strong US jobs, rebound in banks

Russian ruble strengthens slightly as West imposes new sanctions

Russian ruble strengthens slightly as West imposes new sanctions
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

Russian ruble strengthens slightly as West imposes new sanctions

Russian ruble strengthens slightly as West imposes new sanctions
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

LONDON: The Russian ruble firmed on Friday, pushing back past the level of 80 to the US dollar, helped by higher oil prices but still hampered by reduced foreign currency supply and the latest Western sanctions, according to Reuters.

By 11:03 a.m. Saudi time, the ruble was 0.4 percent stronger against the dollar at 79.93, and had gained 0.4 percent to trade at 86.22 versus the euro. It had firmed 0.3 percent against the yuan to 11.37.

Limited activity by exporters in terms of foreign currency sales has seen the ruble weaken from about 76 to the dollar in the last week.

Analysts do not expect the ruble to fall much further in light of approaching month-end tax payments, which usually lead exporters to convert foreign currency revenues to meet local liabilities.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.6 percent at $76.34 a barrel.

On Friday, the G7 said it was imposing more sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine and the UK separately targeted companies linked to the theft of Ukrainian grain and those involved in the shipment of Russian energy.

Russian stock indexes were lower.

“New sanctions restrictions in the run-up to the weekend could limit purchases on Friday,” said Alor Broker in a note.

The dollar-denominated Russia Trading System Index was down 0.3 percent at 1,030.6 points. The ruble-based Moscow Exchange Russia Index was 0.7 percent lower at 2,615.4 points.

Topics: rubles russia currency Russia Ukraine

Related

Update Zelensky to attend Japan G7 in person, as new Russia sanctions unveiled
World
Zelensky to attend Japan G7 in person, as new Russia sanctions unveiled

Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default

Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default

Oil rebounds on fading risk of US debt default
Updated 19 May 2023
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rebounded on Friday from losses of more than 1 percent the previous day as investors turned cautiously optimistic over the fading risk of a US debt default, according to Reuters.

Brent futures rose $1.15, or 1.5 percent, to $77.01 a barrel by 15:05 p.m. Saudi time, while West Texas Intermediate US crude for July expiry climbed $1.16, or 1.6 percent, to $73.10.

The less active US crude contract for May which is due to expire on Monday was up $1.09 to $72.95.

“I think markets have been pricing out the risks of a US debt default, which translates to a more risk-on environment and some dip-buying in Brent crude from previous oversold conditions,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Earlier this week, US President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy reiterated their aim to strike a deal to raise the $31.4 trillion federal debt ceiling, agreeing to talk as soon as Sunday.

“Once we get over the US debt ceiling issue, fundamentals may eventually matter more to determine if any upward move can be sustained,” said Jun Rong.

Sentiment remains mixed as investors juggle optimism over avoidance of a US debt default with inflation data that could portend more interest rate hikes from global central banks.

US inflation does not seem to be cooling fast enough to allow the Federal Reserve to pause its interest-rate hike campaign, according to two Fed policymakers.

The potential for additional rate hikes increases concerns about demand weakness in the US, said analysts from National Australia Bank.

The analysts said, however, there is upside to prices as they expect China’s demand to continue improving throughout 2023, which should offset the slowdown in Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development demand.

China’s oil refinery throughput in April rose 18.9 percent from a year earlier to the second-highest level on record, data showed earlier this week.

Chinese refiners maintained high runs to meet recovering domestic fuel demand and build stockpiles ahead of the summer travel season.

Topics: Oil oil prices

Related

Saudi minister says energy cooperation with Arab, OPEC+ countries integral to global oil markets
Business & Economy
Saudi minister says energy cooperation with Arab, OPEC+ countries integral to global oil markets
Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rise to 7.52 mbpd in March: JODI data
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports rise to 7.52 mbpd in March: JODI data

Saudi minister says energy cooperation with Arab, OPEC+ countries integral to global oil markets

Saudi minister says energy cooperation with Arab, OPEC+ countries integral to global oil markets
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi minister says energy cooperation with Arab, OPEC+ countries integral to global oil markets

Saudi minister says energy cooperation with Arab, OPEC+ countries integral to global oil markets
  • Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said cooperation is the ‘cornerstone’ of efforts to enhance global oil markets stability
Updated 19 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the Kingdom’s interest in energy cooperation with Arab countries is an integral part of its policy to strengthen deep relations in all fields.

Prince Abdulaziz said that this teamwork is embodied in coordination for joint Arab action in numerous projects, programs and initiatives, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

On the international level, he said there is coordination between the Kingdom and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.

This is considered the “cornerstone” of efforts to enhance the stability of global oil markets and maintain their balance and the security of supplies in order to support the growth opportunities of the world economy, he added.

Speaking ahead of 32nd Arab League Summit, held on Friday in Jeddah, Prince Abdulaziz said: “On the occasion of the Arab Summit in Saudi Arabia, I am pleased to join King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in welcoming the leaders of Arab countries and members of their accompanying delegations to their second country, the Kingdom.”

He said that his country has signed a number of memorandums of understanding with several Arab countries in the energy sector, including Egypt, Oman, Jordan, and Iraq, which aim to enhance cooperation in the fields of electricity, renewable power, clean hydrogen, petroleum and gas, petrochemicals, and other related fields.

The minister added there are also electrical interconnection projects between the Kingdom and Arab countries, as well as those being implemented between Saudi Arabia and Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt.

These projects aim to enhance the security and reliability of interconnected national networks, increase their ability to absorb the entry of renewable energy projects, and create a regional commercial market for the exchange and passing of electric energy to achieve optimal investment and operation of national generation stations, Prince Abdulaziz said.

He added these projects would also allow the export of renewable energy and link the networks of the Middle East and North Africa.

The minister stressed that coordination and cooperation with Arab countries is continuous, whether through councils or joint committees in various fields of energy and related issues.

This includes exchanging expertise in electricity, renewable energy, and efficient energy production and consumption, as well as digital transformation in energy uses and its applications.

Climate change programs, and plans which include applying the circular carbon economy approach, are also part of the ongoing coordination drive.

He expressed hopes that the summit in Jeddah will be a new opportunity to achieve greater and more effective cooperation, integration and coordination between Arab countries in all fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman OPEC+ oil markets energy 32nd Arab League Summit

Related

Special Saudi Arabia to offer ‘home-grown’ solutions to regional challenges at Arab League summit: Analysts  photos
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia to offer ‘home-grown’ solutions to regional challenges at Arab League summit: Analysts 

Latest updates

Universal energy access and biodiversity key part of global power transition: WEF official
Universal energy access and biodiversity key part of global power transition: WEF official
Bayern Munich lose, Hertha Berlin relegated from Bundesliga
Bayern Munich lose, Hertha Berlin relegated from Bundesliga
Bahrain resumes relations, diplomatic representation at ambassadorial level with Lebanon
Bahrain resumes relations, diplomatic representation at ambassadorial level with Lebanon
Hundreds of thousands of Indonesian pilgrims ready to depart for Hajj
Hundreds of thousands of Indonesian pilgrims ready to depart for Hajj
Police in India’s Assam order overweight cops to slim down or quit
Police in India’s Assam order overweight cops to slim down or quit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.