You are here

  • Home
  • Mitsotakis favorite as Greece heads to uncertain polls

Mitsotakis favorite as Greece heads to uncertain polls

Mitsotakis favorite as Greece heads to uncertain polls
From right to left, New Democracy leader and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Alexis Tsipras, PASOK-Movement for Change leader Nikos Androulakis, Communist Party of Greece Secretary-General Dimitris Koutsoubas, Greek Solution leader Kyriakos Velopoulos, and MeRA25 Secretary Yanis Varoufakis wait for the start of debate at the premises of public broadcaster ERT in Athens, Greece, on May 10, 2023. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4s59g

Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

Mitsotakis favorite as Greece heads to uncertain polls

Mitsotakis favorite as Greece heads to uncertain polls
  • The EU country goes into the polls in fairly robust economic health, with unemployment and inflation falling
  • Close to 10 million Greeks are eligible to cast a ballot, including 440,000 first-time voters
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

ATHENS: Greece votes Sunday in a general election that could deliver a chaotic outcome, with the leading candidate, conservative Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, unlikely to garner a lead wide enough to avoid a new vote.

The EU country goes into the polls in fairly robust economic health, with unemployment and inflation falling and growth this year projected to reach twice that of the bloc — a far cry from the throes of a crippling debt crisis a decade ago.
But economic issues remain squarely in focus even though a post-Covid tourism revival helped Greece book growth of 5.9 percent in 2022.
The outgoing prime minister has urged voters not to squander hard-fought economic stability.
But his key opponent, the former leftist premier Alexis Tsipras, has warned that the rosy hard-line figures belie growing poverty as wages fail to keep pace with rising prices.
Tsipras is seeking a comeback after a first mandate in 2015 to 2019, during which he led rocky negotiations with creditors that nearly crashed Greece out of the euro.
Close to 10 million Greeks are eligible to cast a ballot, including 440,000 first-time voters.

Opinion polls suggest that Mitsotakis enjoys a clear lead of five to seven percentage points.
But the likely outcome of the vote is unpredictable, as changes to the electoral rules mean that no party is expected to obtain an outright majority.
Whether the party that tops the polls would seek a coalition or turn to another round of votes by early July to determine who governs Greece could depend on the size of the lead it amasses.
That could spell weeks of horsetrading, with the socialist party Pasok-Kinal, led by 44-year-old Nikos Androulakis, a potential kingmaker.

Sunday’s vote marks the second national elections in which Mitsotakis, 55, a Harvard graduate and former McKinsey consultant, is pitted against Tsipras, a 48-year-old former communist and trained engineer.
The outgoing premier says he has delivered on his previous electoral promises of lower taxes, tougher immigration rules and steady growth.
“We will continue with building a new Greece,” Mitsotakis vowed at his last rally on Friday before a campaigning blackout until polls open at 7:00 am on Sunday.
But Tsipras has accused Mitsotakis of promising “better jobs and wages, only to have the middle class live on coupons.”
Cost of living and employment issues occupy many voters’ minds.
“Life, especially for young people, is very difficult. Unemployment is high, there are no work prospects and salaries vanish at the end of the month,” said Athens resident Dora Vasilopoulo, 41.
In Greece’s second-biggest city Thessaloniki, Giorgos Antonopoulos, 39, who works at a commercial store, said “salaries are used up halfway through the month and nothing is done to address this issue.
“We work just to survive.”
But Nadia Aggelopoulou, 47, a civil servant, said she believed that Mitsotakis was “doing what he can” to fight inflation.
His government “has been excellent on all levels,” she said, adding that “we don’t hear lies. We’re expecting salary hikes.”

But ahead of the vote, Mitsotakis’ government has come under pressure over the devastating head-on train collision in February that claimed 57 lives.
The government had initially blamed the accident on human error, even though Greece’s notoriously poor rail network had been suffering from years of under-investment.
The prime minister’s tough stance against immigration also came under the spotlight as The New York Times this week published footage allegedly showing Greek coast guards expelling migrants by setting them adrift in the Aegean Sea.
The images were described as “disturbing” by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who also urged an independent inquiry.
A wiretap scandal that forced the resignations of the head of the intelligence service and a nephew of Mitsotakis, who was a top aide in his office, could also have an impact on the election outcome.
Androulakis, the Pasol-Kinal leader, had been seen as a potential coalition partner for Mitsotakis but chances for cooperation plunged when he discovered he had been under state surveillance.
During a visit in March by a delegation of the European Parliament’s committee on civil liberties, MEP Sophie in ‘t Veld said there were “very serious threats to the rule of law and fundamental rights” in Greece.
 

Topics: Greece Election 2023 Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Alexis Tsipras

Related

Turkiye’s electoral board confirms 1st round election results; Erdogan meets 3rd party candidate
Middle-East
Turkiye’s electoral board confirms 1st round election results; Erdogan meets 3rd party candidate
Out of bailout spotlight, Greeks feeling recovery pains at election
World
Out of bailout spotlight, Greeks feeling recovery pains at election

Ukraine’s Zelensky appears to confirm loss of Bakhmut

Ukraine’s Zelensky appears to confirm loss of Bakhmut
Updated 21 May 2023
Reuters

Ukraine’s Zelensky appears to confirm loss of Bakhmut

Ukraine’s Zelensky appears to confirm loss of Bakhmut
  • Russia claimed on Saturday to have fully captured the smashed eastern Ukrainian city, which if true would mark an end to the longest and bloodiest battle of the 15-month war
Updated 21 May 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Bakhmut was “only in our hearts,” hours after Russia’s defense ministry reported that forces of the Wagner private army, with the support of Russian troops, had seized the city in eastern Ukraine.
Speaking alongside President Joe Biden at the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Zelensky said he believed the city had fallen, but added: “You have to understand that there is nothing,” saying of the Russians, “They destroyed everything.”
“For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts,” he said. “There is nothing in this place.”
The Russian ministry statement on the Telegram channel came about eight hours after a similar claim by Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin. Ukrainian authorities at that time said fighting for Bakhmut was continuing.
The eight-month battle for the city in eastern Ukraine is the longest and probably most bloody of the conflict in Ukraine.
Using the city’s Soviet-era name, the Russian ministry said, “In the Artyomovsk tactical direction, the assault teams of the Wagner private military company with the support of artillery and aviation of the southern battlegroup has completed the liberation of the city of Artyomovsk.”
Russian state news agencies cited the Kremlin’s press service as saying President Vladimir Putin “congratulates the Wagner assault detachments, as well as all servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces units, who provided them with the necessary support and flank protection, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artyomovsk.”
In a video posted earlier on Telegram, Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said the city came under complete Russian control at about midday Saturday. He spoke flanked by about a half dozen fighters, with ruined buildings in the background and explosions heard in the distance.
Fighting has raged in and around Bakhmut for more than eight months.
Russian forces will still face the massive task of seizing the remaining part of the Donetsk region still under Ukrainian control, including several heavily fortified areas.
It isn’t clear which side has paid a higher price in the battle for Bakhmut. Both Russia and Ukraine have endured losses believed to be in the thousands, though neither has disclosed casualty numbers.
Zelensky underlined the importance of defending Bakhmut in an interview with The Associated Press in March, saying its fall could allow Russia to rally international support for a deal that might require Kyiv to make unacceptable compromises.
Analysts have said Bakhmut’s fall would be a blow to Ukraine and give some tactical advantages to Russia but wouldn’t prove decisive to the outcome of the war.
Russian forces still face the enormous task of seizing the rest of the Donetsk region under Ukrainian control, including several heavily fortified areas. The provinces of Donetsk and neighboring Luhansk make up the Donbas, Ukraine’s industrial heartland where a separatist uprising began in 2014 and which Moscow illegally annexed in September.
Bakhmut, located about 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of the Russian-held regional capital of Donetsk, had a prewar population of 80,000 and was an important industrial center, surrounded by salt and gypsum mines.
The city, which was named Artyomovsk after a Bolshevik revolutionary when Ukraine was part of the Soviet Union, also was known for its sparkling wine production in underground caves. Its broad tree-lined avenues, lush parks and stately downtown with imposing late 19th-century mansions — all now reduced to a smoldering wasteland — made it a popular tourist destination.
When a separatist rebellion engulfed eastern Ukraine in 2014 weeks after Moscow’s illegal annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, the rebels quickly won control of the city, only to lose it a few months later.
After Russia switched its focus to the Donbas following a botched attempt to seize Kyiv early in the February 2022 invasion, Moscow’s troops tried to take Bakhmut in August but were pushed back.
The fighting there abated in autumn as Russia was confronted with Ukrainian counteroffensives in the east and the south, but it resumed at full pace late last year. In January, Russia captured the salt-mining town of Soledar, just north of Bakhmut, and closed in on the city’s suburbs.
Intense Russian shelling targeted the city and nearby villages as Moscow waged a three-sided assault to try to finish off the resistance in what Ukrainians called “fortress Bakhmut.”
Mercenaries from Wagner spearheaded the Russian offensive. Prigozhin tried to use the battle for the city to expand his clout amid the tensions with the top Russian military leaders whom he harshly criticized.
“We fought not only with the Ukrainian armed forces in Bakhmut. We fought the Russian bureaucracy, which threw sand in the wheels,” Prigozhin said in the video on Saturday.
The relentless Russian artillery bombardment left few buildings intact amid ferocious house-to-house battles. Wagner fighters “marched on the bodies of their own soldiers” according to Ukrainian officials. Both sides have spent ammunition at a rate unseen in any armed conflict for decades, firing thousands of rounds a day.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said that seizing the city would allow Russia to press its offensive farther into the Donetsk region, one of the four Ukrainian provinces that Moscow illegally annexed in September.

Germany investigating suspected poisoning of Russian exiles: report

Germany investigating suspected poisoning of Russian exiles: report
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

Germany investigating suspected poisoning of Russian exiles: report

Germany investigating suspected poisoning of Russian exiles: report
  • Participants at a meeting of Russian dissidents in Berlin encountered suspected poisoning symptoms, says media outlet Agentstvo
  • The conference on April 29 and 30 was organized by exiled former Russian oligarch-turned-Kremlin-critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

BERLIN: German police have opened an investigation after a Russian journalist and an activist who participated in a Berlin conference reported health problems that suggested possible poisoning, the Welt am Sonntag reported.

“A file has been opened based on the information available,” a Berlin police spokesman told the Sunday weekly. Berlin police were not immediately available to respond to AFP.
Russian investigative media outlet Agentstvo published an investigation this week reporting on the health problems encountered by two participants at a meeting of Russian dissidents on April 29 and 30 organized by exiled former oligarch turned Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
One participant, identified as a journalist who had recently left Russia, experienced unspecified symptoms during the event and said they may have started earlier.
The report added that the journalist went to the Charite University Hospital in Berlin — where Putin critic Alexei Navalny was treated after being poisoned in August 2020.
The second participant mentioned was Natalia Arno, director of the NGO Free Russia Foundation in the United States where she has lived for 10 years after having had to leave Russia.
Arno was in Berlin at the end of April before traveling to Prague, where she experienced symptoms and discovered that her hotel room had been opened, Agentstvo reported.
Leaving the next day for the United States, she contacted a hospital there as well as the authorities.
Arno discussed her problems — “sharp pain” and “numbness” — on Facebook this week, saying the first “strange symptoms” appeared before she arrived in Prague. She said that she still had symptoms but felt better.
In recent years, several poison attacks have been carried out abroad and in Russia against Kremlin opponents.
Moscow denies its secret services were responsible.
European laboratories confirmed Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-made nerve agent.
 

Topics: Agentstvo Russian exiles Mikhail Khodorkovsky NGO Free Russia Foundation

Related

G7 leaders warn China and North Korea on nukes, vow continued support for Ukraine against Russian ‘aggression’
World
G7 leaders warn China and North Korea on nukes, vow continued support for Ukraine against Russian ‘aggression’
CIA launches Telegram video to recruit Russian spies
Media
CIA launches Telegram video to recruit Russian spies

The octogenarian architect working to flood-proof Pakistan

The octogenarian architect working to flood-proof Pakistan
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

The octogenarian architect working to flood-proof Pakistan

The octogenarian architect working to flood-proof Pakistan
  • The architect, who trained in the UK, is behind some of Karachi’s most notable buildings, including brutalist constructions such as the Pakistan State Oil headquarters, as well as a string of luxury homes
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

TANDO ALLAHYAR, Pakistan: At 82 years old, architect Yasmeen Lari is forging the way in fortifying Pakistan’s rural communities living on the frontline of climate change.
Lari, Pakistan’s first woman architect, has ditched a lifetime of multimillion-dollar projects in the megacity of Karachi to develop pioneering flood-proof bamboo houses.
The few pilot settlements already constructed are credited with saving families from the worst of the catastrophic monsoon flooding that put a third of the country underwater last year.
“We continued to live in them,” said Khomo Kohli, a 45-year-old resident of Pono Colony village, which is a few hundred kilometers outside of Karachi.

In this picture taken on April 9, 2023, Dhani Khomo, who trains others to make earthen stoves lifted off the floor, walks through the main entrance of Pono Colony at Sanjar Chang village in Tando Allahyar district. (AFP)

“The rest of the residents had to move onto the road where they lived for two months until the water receded.”
Now, Lari is campaigning to scale up the project to 1 million houses made from affordable local materials, bringing new jobs to the most vulnerable areas.
“I call it a kind of co-building and co-creation, because the people have an equal part in embellishing it and making it comfortable for themselves,” she said.
The architect, who trained in the UK, is behind some of Karachi’s most notable buildings, including brutalist constructions such as the Pakistan State Oil headquarters, as well as a string of luxury homes.
As she was considering retirement, a series of natural disasters — including a massive 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods — stiffened her resolve to continue working with her Heritage Foundation of Pakistan, which manages her rural projects.
“I had to find the solution, or find a way by which I could build up the capacities of people so that they could fend for themselves, rather than waiting for outside help,” she said.
“My motto is zero carbon, zero waste, zero donor, which I think leads to zero poverty,” she said.
Climate change is making monsoon rains heavier and more unpredictable, scientists say, raising the urgency to flood-proof the country — particularly as the poorest live in the most vulnerable areas.
Lari recalls working on social housing in Lahore in the 1970s, when local women pored over her plans and probed her on where their chickens would live.
“Those chickens have really remained with me, the women’s needs are really the uppermost when I’m designing,” she said.
This time around, the redesign of traditional stoves has become a significant feature — now lifted off the floor.
“Earlier, the stove would have been on the ground level and so it was immensely unhygienic. The small children would burn themselves on the flames, stray dogs would lick pots and germs would spread,” said Champa Kanji, who has been trained by Lari’s team to build stoves for homes across Sindh.
“Seeing women becoming independent and empowered gives me immense pleasure,” Lari said.
Lari’s work has been recognized by the Royal Institute of British Architects, which awarded her the 2023 Royal Gold Medal for her dedication to using architecture to change people’s lives.
“An inspirational figure, she moved from a large practice centered on the needs of international clients to focussing solely on humanitarian causes,” RIBA president Simon Allford said.
“This is wonderful feeling,” Lari said. “But of course it also makes my tasks harder. I have got to make sure that I now deliver.”

 

Topics: Pakistan yasmeen lari

Related

France urges stepped-up US cooperation on terror threats

Gerald Darmanin
Gerald Darmanin
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

France urges stepped-up US cooperation on terror threats

Gerald Darmanin
  • “We have come to remind them that for Europeans, and for France, the primary risk is terrorism and that anti-terrorist collaboration between intelligence services is absolutely essential,” Darmanin said during the interview in New York
Updated 21 May 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: France’s interior minister warned of a coming resurgence in terrorist threats in Europe during a visit to the US, saying he had asked Washington for stepped-up cooperation ahead of the Paris Olympics in 2024.
Pointing to the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, France’s diminished footprint in Africa and the “reconstitution” of Daesh in the Levant, Gerald Darmanin said in an interview that these “are times of significant risk.”
He was wrapping up a two-day visit to Washington and New York aimed at boosting police and judicial cooperation between France and the US in the fight against terrorism and serious crime.
“We have come to remind them that for Europeans, and for France, the primary risk is terrorism and that anti-terrorist collaboration between intelligence services is absolutely essential,” Darmanin said during the interview in New York.
He added that “at a time when the Americans maybe have a more domestic vision of challenges — white supremacy, repeated shootings, conspiracy — they must not forget what appears to us in Europe as the first threat: Terrorism.”
He spoke with Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, and visited the FBI training center in Quantico, Virginia.
In New York, he met Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell to discuss public order and security arrangements for major international events, noting that France was gearing up for the Olympics in July of 2024, as well as the Rugby World Cup and a visit by Pope Francis to Marseille later this year.

 

Topics: France US

Related

France’s Sarkozy loses corruption appeal, must wear electronic tag
World
France’s Sarkozy loses corruption appeal, must wear electronic tag
Macron says France to train Ukrainian fighter pilots
World
Macron says France to train Ukrainian fighter pilots

Police in India’s Assam order overweight cops to slim down or quit

Police in India’s Assam order overweight cops to slim down or quit
Updated 20 May 2023

Police in India’s Assam order overweight cops to slim down or quit

Police in India’s Assam order overweight cops to slim down or quit
  • Force is the latest to embrace physical fitness in the ranks
  • Body mass index of all personnel will be officially recorded in August
Updated 20 May 2023
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The police force in India’s northeastern state of Assam has requested overweight officers to slim down or retire as it strives for higher public confidence with personnel fit for the job.

It is common to see Indian policemen struggle with weight issues and the Assam state police force is not the first to embrace diet discipline and physical fitness in its ranks.

In 2018, police in Karnataka gave staff the choice of losing weight or facing suspension from service, providing them with sports classes and dietary help.

In 2020, a court in Punjab barred overweight cops from conducting raids on bootleggers and drug peddlers because they failed to run fast enough for front-line duty. In 2022, police in India’s island territory of Andaman and Nicobar designed weight loss programs for the heaviest officers.

To have their fitness mission succeed, Assam police gave specific deadlines to cops.

The state’s Director General of Police G.P. Singh earlier this week announced that the body mass index of all officers will be “professionally recorded” in August. Those whose weight is related to medical conditions will be exempt. Obese officers from the 60,000-person police force will then be given three months to slim down or voluntarily retire.

“The idea is to make the police fitter,” Singh told Arab News.

“The public has greater confidence when they see a fitter police force.”

But the issue goes beyond public trust, as physical fitness is also required for officers to be able to perform their duties.

“A fitter person will not have problems walking and they can be on streets without any problem,” Singh said.

So far, response to the fitness order among Singh’s subordinates has been positive.

“The number of people coming for daily morning physical training has gone up. People have also started being more careful of what they eat,” he said.

The Assam police force has also faced scrutiny from the state government.

Earlier this month, Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma ordered the early retirement of about 300 police personnel in the state force, saying they were “habitual drinkers” and “physically unfit.”

The lack of fitness among Indian police has often been blamed on their irregular working hours without proper breaks, but for former Assam police chief Ghanashyam Murari Shrivastava, that argument does not stand.

“This excuse that police work for longer hours does not discount the possibility of being fit,” he said, welcoming Singh’s fitness policy.

“This is a good move and every effort should be made to keep the police lean and fit,” Shrivastava told Arab News.

“In the military service, personnel are fit and ready to perform their duty properly — a similar fitness in police forces should also be there.”

 

Topics: India Assam

Related

Punjab police stand guard beside Amritpal Singh’s poster at a railway station in Amritsar. (File/AFP)
World
Indian police arrest Sikh separatist leader after monthlong hunt

Latest updates

Oman’s sultan visit to Egypt heralds new era of relations, says envoy
Oman’s sultan visit to Egypt heralds new era of relations, says envoy
Six Iranian border guards killed in clash in southeast
Six Iranian border guards killed in clash in southeast
UAE jiu-jitsu grab 15 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix 2023 opener
UAE jiu-jitsu grab 15 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix 2023 opener
Israel far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa compound - police
Israel far-right minister visits Al-Aqsa compound - police
Egypt wins 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship
Egypt wins 2023 Arab Beach Football Championship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.