Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries
Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries /node/2307551/business-economy
Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries
More Saudi citizens will have access to easy financing solutions to help them own homes thanks to the agreements signed between the Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund and Bank Albilad and Saudi Awwal Bank. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: More Saudi citizens will have access to easy financing solutions to help them own homes thanks to the agreements signed between the Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund and Bank Albilad and Saudi Awwal Bank.
The parties will work together to help beneficiaries of the Kingdom’s housing program, Sakani. It is a real estate initiative aimed at supporting as well as enabling Saudi citizens and families to own their first home.
The program seeks to raise the proportion of housing ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030.
The two new agreements will help the housing program progress one step closer toward its goal.
The deals aim to diversify the housing support options for Sakani beneficiaries, one of which includes provision of up to SR150,000 ($39,999) on certain housing options such as ready-made units.
The CEO of REDF, Mansour bin Madi, said the two agreements were part of strategic partnerships planned with banks and real estate financing institutions.
In April, Saudi families received more support to own homes after SR933 million were deposited into their Sakani accounts.
The amount was paid out by REDF in conjunction with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.
It was allocated to support various housing support contracts, according to Bin Madi.
Ongoing initiatives implemented by the government, including access to finance and regulations standardizations, are reforming the Saudi housing market, according to a report released by PwC Middle East in December.
Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and is expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 houses by 2030.
Gulf oil giants turn to start-ups in carbon-capture bid
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP
ABU DHABI: Faced with mounting pressure over planet-heating pollution, Gulf Arab energy giants are turning to humble tech start-ups as they search for ways to remove emissions while keeping oil flowing.
Oil producers have for years touted capturing carbon before it goes into the atmosphere as a potential global warming solution, against criticism from climate experts who say it risks distracting from the urgent goal of slashing fossil fuel pollution.
With little investment and few projects in operation around the world so far, the technology is currently nowhere near the scale needed to make a difference to global emissions.
Now major players from Saudi Aramco to the United Arab Emirates’ ADNOC say that is about to change, as the UAE hosts climate negotiations this year with a message of cutting emissions rather than fossil fuels.
“For the industry and for countries as well to achieve net-zero by 2050, I don’t see us achieving this without embracing carbon capture,” Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC’s executive director of low-carbon solutions, told AFP.
“I would love to see more wind and solar energy, but to be practical and transparent, it’s not going to solve the problem.”
Carbon capture was a hot topic at a recent climate tech conference in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, home of ADNOC.
Start-ups displayed their advances in carbon capture and storage (CCS) which removes carbon dioxide as it is pumped from power plants and heavy industry.
There were also firms presenting their plans for direct air capture (DAC), a newer technology that extracts CO2 directly from the atmosphere.
The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says the existing fossil fuel infrastructure — without the use of carbon capture — will push the world beyond the Paris deal’s safer global warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
The debate between whether to primarily target fossil fuels or emissions is shaping up as a key battleground at the COP28 climate talks, which will be held in UAE financial hub Dubai.
Citing the IPCC, the COP28 president-designate Sultan Al Jaber — ADNOC’s CEO and his country’s climate envoy — last week said it was time to “get serious about carbon capture.”
ut environmentalists are skeptical about the central role that big energy firms are seeking in climate solutions, saying they have a vested interest in maintaining fossil fuel sales.
Julien Jreissati, program director at Greenpeace MENA, labelled it a “distraction.”
ADNOC’s Kaabi, however, argued that the oil giant’s engineering capabilities and deep pockets make them best placed to propel climate tech.
“The world has two options: we could leave it to the small players or have the big players accelerating this decarbonization,” Kaabi said.
In 2016, ADNOC launched the region’s first commercial-scale CCS project, Al-Reyadah, which has the capacity to capture 800,000 tons of CO2 per year.
Globally, there are only around 35 commercial facilities using carbon capture utilization and storage globally, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), which says even those planned until 2030 would capture only a fraction of the emissions needed.
The entrepreneurs at the UAE conference included Omani company 44.01, a winner of the UK’s Earthshot Prize for its technology that permanently removes carbon dioxide from the air by mineralising it in peridotite rock.
“Climate change is an urgent challenge and for us to be able to tackle that challenge we need to move quicker,” said CEO Talal Hasan.
“The oil and gas partnerships help us move quickly,” he told AFP.
Hasan’s 44.01 has partnered with ADNOC to develop a carbon capture and mineralization site in Fujairah, one of the UAE’s seven emirates — the first such project by an energy company in the Middle East.
“In one ton of peridotite, you could probably mineralize 500 to 600 kilos of CO2... this means that with the rocks just in this region, you could potentially mineralize trillions of tons,” Hasan said.
For Hasan, energy firms are good partners because “we use a lot of the same equipment, infrastructure, people and resources.”
“That will help us accelerate scaling,” he said, arguing the speed of execution is “very important.”
State-owned Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s richest companies, has invested in Carbon Clean, a UK-based firm that has developed compact technology that captures carbon from industrial smokestacks.
The firm, which has 49 sites around the world, will deploy its latest technology in the UAE this year — its first project in the Middle East.
When asked about the logic of working with big oil, Carbon Clean CEO Aniruddha Sharma said: “If I was a fireman and there was a fire — a big fire and a small fire — where would I go first?
“Obviously, the big fire.”
NEOM launches first international exhibition in Venice
Panel discussion with NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr at event
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: NEOM launched its first international exhibition in Venice while presenting the key design principles underlying The Line, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.
Called “Zero Gravity Urbanism — Principles for a New Livability,” the exhibition plays host to more than 20 of the world’s leading architects and innovative designers.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the minister of culture, attended the inauguration ceremony before the exhibition’s official launch at the Abbazia di San Gregorio. The minister had traveled to Italy on an official visit to help strengthen cultural cooperation between the host country and the Kingdom.
The exhibition boasted a panel discussion with NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr and other experts who put the spotlight on the global importance of zero gravity urbanism.
The discussion also looked at the project’s significance in protecting nature along coastal, mountainous, and desert regions.
Tarek Qaddumi, an executive director from NEOM’s urban planning team, said the exhibition was important as it allowed the architecture community to analyze the level of creativity and innovation underpinning zero gravity urbanism.
RIYADH: FTSE Russell has added five Saudi companies to its indices, it announced in its quarterly review.
It is a leading global index provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions.
Saudi firms Luberef, Arabian Drilling, and Marafiq have been added to FTSE Mid Cap Index and FTSE Global Equity Index. While Alsaif Gallery and 2P have become part of the FTSE Global Microcap Index Series and Global Equity Index All-Cap Index.
The index provider was scheduled to implement these changes by the close of June 16. However, as the date falls on Friday, the changes will take effect on June 15.
Saudi Arabia opened its stock market to foreign investors in 2015. It has since introduced several reforms to make its capital markets attractive to foreign investors and issuers and to expand its institutional investor base, as part of an ambitious plan to diversify the economy away from oil.
CMA plans to list over 24 firms on Saudi stock market in 2023
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has more than 24 initial public offerings lined up for 2023 as it seeks to create boost the economy and create financing channels for emerging sectors.
A report issued by the Capital Market Authority on Sunday said the Kingdom intends to boost its market’s appeal to foreign investors and increase their ownership as a percentage of the total market value of free float shares to reach 16.5 percent by the end of 2023.
The report said the market regulator aims to boost institutional investment in the capital market and plans to increase the percentage of assets under management to gross domestic product to reach 27.4 percent by the end of the current year.
The CMA plans to increase the size of the debt instruments market as a percentage of GDP to reach 20.1 percent by the end of 2023.
FASTFACTS
The CMA plans to increase the size of the debt instruments market as a percentage of GDP to reach 20.1 percent by the end of 2023.
The market regulator aims to boost institutional investment in the capital market and plans to increase the percentage of assets under management to gross domestic product to reach 27.4 percent by the end of the current year.
The authority “has developed its strategic plan for the next three years 2021-2023 in line with the plan of the Financial Sector Development Program … in a way that serves the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to build an advanced and open financial market,” Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of CMA, said in a statement.
The Saudi capital market recorded a flurry of IPOs in 2022 with 49 listings, as well as SR40 billion ($10.66 billion) raised in equity capital; the highest number in any single year, barring 2019 when Saudi Aramco was listed.
“Saudi Arabia aims to establish an advanced capital market that is open to the world and capable of attracting local and international capitals, and that plays an efficient and pivotal role in meeting the economy’s funding requirements,” the authority said in a statement.
The CMA intends to develop and regulate the securities service providers sector, as well as to encourage innovative business models and emerging technologies that have the potential to push the financial services industry to new levels in terms of finance and investment.
“Given the importance of qualified human capital in the development of the securities sector, the CMA will seek to create multiple programs” to provide the sector with qualified human resources.
Speaking at the second edition of the Saudi Capital Forum in February, El-Kuwaiz said Saudi Arabia was the fourth-largest market in the world in terms of the amount of equity capital raised, just below China, India, and South Korea.
“We are continuing to see a rapid increase in the proportion of foreign investors, both in terms of percent of ownership and trading. On the equity market, the feedback from foreign investors continues to be quite positive. Our expectation is that positive is never good enough. I think we need to further improve regulations to make the market more accessible,” he said.
PIF’s Badeel, ACWA Power sign deal for 3 solar projects
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy sector is set to receive a significant boost as the Kingdom’s principal buyer Saudi Power Procurement Co. signed a power purchase agreement with the Public Investment Fund-owned Badeel and ACWA Power for three new solar energy projects.
These three independent power projects, which will be built at a cost of SR12.2 billion ($3.25 billion), intend to produce a combined capacity of 4.55 gigawatts, powering approximately 750,000 households.
The financial close for these projects is expected by the third quarter of 2023.
The projects Ar Rass 2, Saad 2 and Al Kahfah have a capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts of alternating current, 1,125 MWac, and 1,425 MWac of renewable power, respectively.
“Today’s signing of three power purchase agreements marks a significant milestone for ACWA Power, representing the largest single transaction for solar projects in our company’s history. This achievement illustrates our firm commitment to a sustainable future for Saudi Arabia and beyond,” ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli said.
The solar initiatives fall under the umbrella of the National Renewable Energy Program, a scheme overseen by the Ministry of Energy. The PIF has been assigned to establish 70 percent of NREP’s target capacity.
Aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative, the Ministry of Energy aims to displace liquid fuels by harnessing renewable energy sources. The ministry aims to increase the share of renewables by 50 percent of the energy mix by 2030.
The wealth fund is currently developing a total of five projects, with a cumulative capacity of 8 GW and over $6 billion of investment from the fund and its partners.
“The three new solar projects are part of PIF’s commitment to developing 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy by 2030, in line with the National Renewable Energy Program,” Mohammed Al-Balaihed, head of energy and utilities at PIF, said.
“Renewable energy is one of PIF’s priority sectors, with a focus on unlocking the capabilities of promising sectors and enabling the private sector to enhance Saudi Arabia’s efforts in diversifying the economy,” Al-Balaihed added.