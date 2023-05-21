Omani novel on water wins top Arabic fiction prize

You are here

Omani poet and novelist Zahran Alqasmi has been named winner of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his book "The Water Diviner."
Omani poet and novelist Zahran Alqasmi has been named winner of the International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his book “The Water Diviner.” (@Arabic_Fiction)
  • Alqasmi, 49, will receive $50,000, and the prize committee will provide funding to translate the novel into English
  • “The Water Diviner” tells the story of Omani villager Salem bin Abdullah, hired by his community to find groundwater reserves
ABU DHABI: Omani poet and novelist Zahran Alqasmi was named on Sunday winner of the prestigious International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his book “The Water Diviner.”
Alqasmi, 49, will receive $50,000, and the prize committee will provide funding to translate the novel into English, organizers of the annual award said on their website.
“The Water Diviner” tells the story of Omani villager Salem bin Abdullah, hired by his community to find groundwater reserves.
It touches on issues of water scarcity and extreme weather events such as floods.
“’The Water Diviner’ by Zahran Alqasmi explores a new subject in modern fiction: water and its impact on the natural environment and the lives of human beings in hostile regions,” Mohammed Achaari, chairman of the judges’ panel, said in a statement.
Alqasmi, who has published four novels and 10 poetry collections, is the first Omani winner of the prize, now in its 16th year.
He was announced this year’s winner at a ceremony in the United Arab Emirates’ capital of Abu Dhabi.
In an interview for the prize’s website, Alqasmi said the book had an additional focus: “on how women also caused changes in the life of the main protagonist.”
Five other shortlisted authors, from Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Libya and Egypt, will each receive $10,000, the organizers said.
The award is supported by Abu Dhabi.

What We Are Reading Today: For The Love of Mars

What We Are Reading Today: For The Love of Mars

Author: Matthew Shindell

This book is an interesting and refreshing examination of humanity’s fascination with Mars.
Matthew Shindell’s “For the Love of Mars” is essentially a love letter to the red planet that celebrates its place in human thought and attempts to champion further attempts at exploration.
Shindell is a very good author, balancing science with an almost poetic soul of writing
“For the Love of Mars” surveys the red planet’s place in the human imagination, beginning with ancient astrologers and skywatchers and ending in our present moment of exploration and virtual engagement.
Captained by an engaging and erudite expert, “For the Love of Mars” is a captivating voyage through time and space for anyone curious about the red planet.

 

 

What We Are Reading Today: The Power of Hope: How the Science of Well-Being Can Save Us from Despair

Author: Carol Graham

In a society marked by extreme inequality of income and opportunity, why should economists care about how people feel? The truth is that feelings of well-being are critical metrics that predict future life outcomes. In this timely and innovative account, economist Carol Graham argues for the importance of hope—little studied in economics at present—as an independent dimension of well-being. Given America’s current mental health crisis, thrown into stark relief by COVID, hope may be the most important measure of well-being, and researchers are tracking trends in hope as a key factor in understanding the rising numbers of “deaths of despair” and premature mortality.
Graham, an authority on the study of well-being, points to empirical evidence demonstrating that hope can improve people’s life outcomes and that despair can destroy them.

These findings, she argues, merit deeper exploration. Graham discusses the potential of novel well-being metrics as tracking indicators of despair, reports on new surveys of hope among low-income adolescents, and considers the implications of the results for the futures of these young adults.

Graham asks how and why the wealthiest country in the world has such despair. What are we missing? She argues that public policy problems—from joblessness and labor force dropout to the lack of affordable health care and inadequate public education—can’t be solved without hope.

 

  • Sylvain Neuvel has won the Aurora Award for Best Novel in 2017 for the book
RIYADH: “Sleeping Giants” is the first book in a science fiction fantasy trilogy by Sylvain Neuvel, published in 2016.

The book follows Dr. Rose Franklin who was a little girl when she fell into a giant hole that turned out to be a large metallic hand. As an adult, Franklin, a highly trained physicist, leads a team of scientists to crack the hand’s code in order to investigate its origins.
The scientists realize that the hand is just one piece of a larger, ancient artifact that has been scattered around the world.
What makes the novel compelling is its structure; the story is told through a series of interviews, journal entries, and transcripts of conversations between the characters. The readers get to see the story unfold through multiple perspectives.
As the team digs deeper into the mystery of the artifact, they uncover a vast conspiracy involving governments, secret organizations and alien technology. The story explores themes of power, ambition and the ethics of scientific discovery.
The “Themis Files” trilogy has been praised for its inventive storytelling, strong characters, and thought-provoking themes. “Waking Gods” and “Only Human” follow the first novel.
Neuvel has won several awards for his work, including the Aurora Award for Best Novel in 2017 for “Sleeping Giants.”
Neuvel’s work explores the impact of technology on society. His novels are inspired by his educational background in linguistics and his experience in the field of software development.

Author: Peter Gatrell

This book has been written by an acclaimed historian, who examines postwar migration’s fundamental role in shaping modern Europe.

Migration is perhaps the most pressing issue of our time, and it has completely decentered European politics in recent years. But as we consider the current refugee crisis, acclaimed historian Peter Gatrell reminds us that the history of Europe has always been one of people on the move, according to a review on goodreads.com.

The end of WWII left Europe in a state of confusion with many Europeans virtually stateless. Later, as former colonial states gained national independence, colonists and their supporters migrated to often-unwelcoming metropoles. The collapse of communism in 1989 marked another fundamental turning point.

Gatrell places migration at the center of post-war European history, and the aspirations of migrants themselves at the center of the story of migration. This is an urgent history that will reshape our understanding of modern Europe.

Author: Peter Singer

Peter Singer is often described as the world’s most influential philosopher. He is also one of its most controversial.

The author of important books such as “Animal Liberation,” “Practical Ethics,” “Rethinking Life and Death,” and “The Life You Can Save,” he helped launch the animal rights and effective altruism movements and contributed to the development of bioethics.

Now, in “Ethics in the Real World,” Singer shows that he is also a master at dissecting important current events in a few hundred words.

