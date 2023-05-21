You are here

  • Home
  • NEOM launches first international exhibition in Venice

NEOM launches first international exhibition in Venice

NEOM launches first international exhibition in Venice
The “Zero Gravity Urbanism — Principles for a New Livability" in Venice. (NEOM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v7bzz

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

NEOM launches first international exhibition in Venice

NEOM launches first international exhibition in Venice
  • Panel discussion with NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr at event
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM launched its first international exhibition in Venice while presenting the key design principles underlying The Line, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Called “Zero Gravity Urbanism — Principles for a New Livability,” the exhibition plays host to more than 20 of the world’s leading architects and innovative designers. 

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the minister of culture, attended the inauguration ceremony before the exhibition’s official launch at the Abbazia di San Gregorio. The minister had traveled to Italy on an official visit to help strengthen cultural cooperation between the host country and the Kingdom.

The exhibition boasted a panel discussion with NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr and other experts who put the spotlight on the global importance of zero gravity urbanism.

The discussion also looked at the project’s significance in protecting nature along coastal, mountainous, and desert regions.

Tarek Qaddumi, an executive director from NEOM’s urban planning team, said the exhibition was important as it allowed the architecture community to analyze the level of creativity and innovation underpinning zero gravity urbanism.

The exhibition runs until Sept. 24.
 

Topics: NEOM Venice The Line

Related

NEOM to host Hollywood film thriller ‘Riverman’
Media
NEOM to host Hollywood film thriller ‘Riverman’
Riyad Bank partners with NEOM to provide $800m finance for Sindalah island
Business & Economy
Riyad Bank partners with NEOM to provide $800m finance for Sindalah island

FTSE Russell adds five Saudi firms to its indices

FTSE Russell adds five Saudi firms to its indices
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

FTSE Russell adds five Saudi firms to its indices

FTSE Russell adds five Saudi firms to its indices
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: FTSE Russell has added five Saudi companies to its indices, it announced in its quarterly review.

It is a leading global index provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions.

Saudi firms Luberef, Arabian Drilling, and Marafiq have been added to FTSE Mid Cap Index and FTSE Global Equity Index. While Alsaif Gallery and 2P have become part of the FTSE Global Microcap Index Series and Global Equity Index All-Cap Index.

The index provider was scheduled to implement these changes by the close of June 16. However, as the date falls on Friday, the changes will take effect on June 15.

Saudi Arabia opened its stock market to foreign investors in 2015. It has since introduced several reforms to make its capital markets attractive to foreign investors and issuers and to expand its institutional investor base, as part of an ambitious plan to diversify the economy away from oil.

 

Topics: FTSE Russell Saudi Arabia Listing stocks Market

Related

Update Saudi local currency sukuk to be added to FTSE emerging market government bond index
Business & Economy
Saudi local currency sukuk to be added to FTSE emerging market government bond index

CMA plans to list over 24 firms on Saudi stock market in 2023

CMA plans to list over 24 firms on Saudi stock market in 2023
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

CMA plans to list over 24 firms on Saudi stock market in 2023

CMA plans to list over 24 firms on Saudi stock market in 2023
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has more than 24 initial public offerings lined up for 2023 as it seeks to create boost the economy and create financing channels for emerging sectors.

A report issued by the Capital Market Authority on Sunday said the Kingdom intends to boost its market’s appeal to foreign investors and increase their ownership as a percentage of the total market value of free float shares to reach 16.5 percent by the end of 2023.

The report said the market regulator aims to boost institutional investment in the capital market and plans to increase the percentage of assets under management to gross domestic product to reach 27.4 percent by the end of the current year.

The CMA plans to increase the size of the debt instruments market as a percentage of GDP to reach 20.1 percent by the end of 2023.

The authority “has developed its strategic plan for the next three years 2021-2023 in line with the plan of the Financial Sector Development Program … in a way that serves the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 to build an advanced and open financial market,” Mohammed El-Kuwaiz, chairman of CMA, said in a statement. 

The Saudi capital market recorded a flurry of IPOs in 2022 with 49 listings, as well as SR40 billion ($10.66 billion) raised in equity capital; the highest number in any single year, barring 2019 when Saudi Aramco was listed. 

“Saudi Arabia aims to establish an advanced capital market that is open to the world and capable of attracting local and international capitals, and that plays an efficient and pivotal role in meeting the economy’s funding requirements,” the authority said in a statement. 

The CMA intends to develop and regulate the securities service providers sector, as well as to encourage innovative business models and emerging technologies that have the potential to push the financial services industry to new levels in terms of finance and investment. 

“Given the importance of qualified human capital in the development of the securities sector, the CMA will seek to create multiple programs” to provide the sector with qualified human resources. 

Speaking at the second edition of the Saudi Capital Forum in February, El-Kuwaiz said Saudi Arabia was the fourth-largest market in the world in terms of the amount of equity capital raised, just below China, India, and South Korea.

“We are continuing to see a rapid increase in the proportion of foreign investors, both in terms of percent of ownership and trading. On the equity market, the feedback from foreign investors continues to be quite positive. Our expectation is that positive is never good enough. I think we need to further improve regulations to make the market more accessible,” he said. 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia CMA Listing IPO Tadawul NOMU

Related

GCC markets raise $3.5bn in IPOs in Q1 with UAE taking the lead 
Business & Economy
GCC markets raise $3.5bn in IPOs in Q1 with UAE taking the lead 

PIF’s Badeel, ACWA Power sign deal for 3 solar projects 

PIF’s Badeel, ACWA Power sign deal for 3 solar projects 
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

PIF’s Badeel, ACWA Power sign deal for 3 solar projects 

PIF’s Badeel, ACWA Power sign deal for 3 solar projects 
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy sector is set to receive a significant boost as the Kingdom’s principal buyer Saudi Power Procurement Co. signed a power purchase agreement with the Public Investment Fund-owned Badeel and ACWA Power for three new solar energy projects.  

These three independent power projects, which will be built at a cost of SR12.2 billion ($3.25 billion), intend to produce a combined capacity of 4.55 gigawatts, powering approximately 750,000 households.   

The financial close for these projects is expected by the third quarter of 2023. 

The projects Ar Rass 2, Saad 2 and Al Kahfah have a capacity of approximately 2,000 megawatts of alternating current, 1,125 MWac, and 1,425 MWac of renewable power, respectively.  

“Today’s signing of three power purchase agreements marks a significant milestone for ACWA Power, representing the largest single transaction for solar projects in our company’s history. This achievement illustrates our firm commitment to a sustainable future for Saudi Arabia and beyond,” ACWA Power CEO Marco Arcelli said.

The solar initiatives fall under the umbrella of the National Renewable Energy Program, a scheme overseen by the Ministry of Energy. The PIF has been assigned to establish 70 percent of NREP’s target capacity.  

Aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 initiative, the Ministry of Energy aims to displace liquid fuels by harnessing renewable energy sources. The ministry aims to increase the share of renewables by 50 percent of the energy mix by 2030.  

The wealth fund is currently developing a total of five projects, with a cumulative capacity of 8 GW and over $6 billion of investment from the fund and its partners.  

“The three new solar projects are part of PIF’s commitment to developing 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s renewable energy by 2030, in line with the National Renewable Energy Program,” Mohammed Al-Balaihed, head of energy and utilities at PIF, said.  

“Renewable energy is one of PIF’s priority sectors, with a focus on unlocking the capabilities of promising sectors and enabling the private sector to enhance Saudi Arabia’s efforts in diversifying the economy,” Al-Balaihed added.

Topics: PIF ACWA Power Renewable Energy

Related

Saudi green efforts paying off as Kingdom ranks first globally in renewable production 
Business & Economy
Saudi green efforts paying off as Kingdom ranks first globally in renewable production 

Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries

Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries

Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: More Saudi citizens will have access to easy financing solutions to help them own homes thanks to the agreements signed between the Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund and Bank Albilad and Saudi Awwal Bank.

The parties will work together to help beneficiaries of the Kingdom’s housing program, Sakani. It is a real estate initiative aimed at supporting as well as enabling Saudi citizens and families to own their first home.

The program seeks to raise the proportion of housing ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030.

The two new agreements will help the housing program progress one step closer toward its goal.  

The deals aim to diversify the housing support options for Sakani beneficiaries, one of which includes provision of up to SR150,000 ($39,999) on certain housing options such as ready-made units.

The CEO of REDF, Mansour bin Madi, said the two agreements were part of strategic partnerships planned with banks and real estate financing institutions.

In April, Saudi families received more support to own homes after SR933 million were deposited into their Sakani accounts.

The amount was paid out by REDF in conjunction with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.

It was allocated to support various housing support contracts, according to Bin Madi.

Ongoing initiatives implemented by the government, including access to finance and regulations standardizations, are reforming the Saudi housing market, according to a report released by PwC Middle East in December.

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and is expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 houses by 2030.

Topics: #Real Estate Saudi real estate fund

Egypt’s exports to US slide 8% in 2022

Egypt’s exports to US slide 8% in 2022
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

Egypt’s exports to US slide 8% in 2022

Egypt’s exports to US slide 8% in 2022
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian exports to the US witnessed a decline of around 8 percent to $2.3 billion in 2022, down from $2.5 billion in 2021, according to the country’s statistics agency. 

In its report, the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics noted that ready-made clothing exports topped the list, making up 57.9 percent of all exports to the US. They increased by 10.5 percent to $1.3 billion in 2022 from $1.2 billion in 2021. It would be pertinent to mention here that the US accounts for 4.5 percent of Egypt's global exports.

On the other hand, Egyptian imports from the US increased by 5.9 percent in value to $6.8 billion in 2022, from $6.4 billion in 2021, accounting for 7.2 percent of Egypt’s global imports.  

The top-three imports from the US were cereals, oil fruits, and medicinal plants, making up 33.6 percent of all imports. These imports totaled $2.3 billion in 2022, up from $1.7 billion in 2021, which is a 33.9 percent increase.  

Earlier this month, Egypt’s current account deficit fell 77.2 percent to $1.8 billion in the first half of the current fiscal year, according to the country’s central bank.  

The financial institution disclosed that the decrease was driven by Egypt’s current account turning a $1.41 billion surplus in the third quarter of 2022, from October to December, as imports fell, and exports soared.  

Topics: #egypt Egypt exports

Latest updates

Booming Saudi sports showcased with awards and first expo 
Booming Saudi sports showcased with awards and first expo 
NEOM launches first international exhibition in Venice
NEOM launches first international exhibition in Venice
Omani novel on water wins top Arabic fiction prize
Omani novelist Zahran Alqasmi named winner of International Prize for Arabic Fiction with his book “The Water Diviner.”
Young Saudi fencers secure medals at U-20 fencing championship
Young Saudi fencers secure medals at U-20 fencing championship
Israeli security minister’s Al-Aqsa visit condemned as provocation against Palestine
Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (L) walks through the courtyard of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque complex.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.