  S. Korea, Germany to sign information pact to boost defense cooperation

S. Korea, Germany to sign information pact to boost defense cooperation

S. Korea, Germany to sign information pact to boost defense cooperation
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, shakes hands with South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol after their joint press conference at the Presidential Office on Sunday, May 21, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. (AP)
Updated 21 May 2023
Reuters

S. Korea, Germany to sign information pact to boost defense cooperation

S. Korea, Germany to sign information pact to boost defense cooperation
  South Korea has moved to expand its defense industry amid rising demand driven by the war in Ukraine
Updated 21 May 2023
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea and Germany will soon sign an agreement aimed at protecting military secrets to boost defense cooperation, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Sunday as he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Seoul.

The military information agreement will help “smoothly operate the defense industry supply chain”, amid global economic and political instability, Yoon told a briefing.

South Korea, which recently pursued a similar information-sharing pact with Canada, has moved to expand its defense industry amid rising demand driven by the war in Ukraine and other global tensions, but has so far refused to provide weapons to Kyiv.

Yoon said respect for freedom as a universal value was “very vital” in the face of authoritarianism challenging democracy, unstable global supply chains and the war.

“From now, I expect South Korea and Germany will further expand reciprocal and future-oriented cooperation and strengthen the solidarity for peace and prosperity of Europe and Asia,” Yoon said in opening remarks at the meeting with Scholz.

The two leaders also discussed deepening cooperation in production of semiconductors, among other areas.

Scholz, who is visiting South Korea after attending the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima, Japan, called North Korea’s missile tests a sign of a “still dangerous situation” on the Korean peninsula.

“This is a threat to peace and security in this region,” he said at a military base after a visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas.

Germany’s history as a divided nation had been overcome, he said, but division persists on the Korean peninsula.

Both Scholz and Yoon left Japan on Sunday after joining the G7 summit. South Korea was invited as an observer.

G7 leaders signaled they would not back down from supporting Ukraine, and outlined a shared approach towards China, looking to “de-risk, not decouple” economic engagement with a country regarded as the factory of the world.

Yoon, who met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for the first time on the sidelines of the G7, said he was planning to provide mine-removing equipment and ambulances, while promising more support for Ukraine.

South Korea signed an agreement with Ukraine on Wednesday on its plan to provide a $130 million financial aid package, a day after the visiting first lady of the war-hit country asked for military assistance.

Topics: South Korea Germany

Saudi officials working 'round-the-clock' to facilitate Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims

Saudi officials working ‘round-the-clock’ to facilitate Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims
Updated 21 May 2023

Saudi officials working ‘round-the-clock’ to facilitate Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims

Saudi officials working ‘round-the-clock’ to facilitate Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims
  Kingdom approved 127,198 Hajj quota for Bangladesh in 2023
Updated 21 May 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi officials are working round-the-clock to facilitate the travel of more than 127,000 Bangladeshi pilgrims under the Makkah Route initiative this year, Riyadh’s envoy said on Sunday as the first Hajj flight left Dhaka for Jeddah.

As the Hajj returned in 2023 to pre-pandemic arrangements, Bangladesh’s pilgrim quota has more than doubled compared with last year, when it was 60,000.

All the pilgrims will be assisted by Saudi authorities under the Makkah Route initiative. This is a flagship pre-travel program launched by the Kingdom in 2019 to help pilgrims fulfill all the visa, customs and health requirements at their airport of origin, and save them long hours of waiting before and upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

“We inaugurate for the third year the initiative of Route Makkah … We will accommodate, inshallah, this year 127,198 pilgrims — 100 percent through the Makkah Route initiative. This is because we follow our leadership direction and directives to serve the pilgrims and to facilitate their holy journey,” Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Al-Duhailan said during a Hajj pre-departure event at Shah Jalal International Airport in Dhaka.

“My colleagues and the embassy, we are working day and night, 24 hours a day, to accomplish our objectives to serve the pilgrims.”

Shahadat Hossain Taslim, president of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh, praised the Makkah Route facility. “It is a wonderful service … This is the privilege we are getting from the Saudi government,” he said.

“It was a wonderful cooperation from the government of Saudi Arabia. I would like to extend my thanks on behalf of all Bangladeshi pilgrims, countrymen, government.”

 

 

Topics: Makkah Route initiative Hajj 2023 Bangladesh Saudi Arabia

UK Home Office denies allegations of abuse of asylum-seekers at hotels

Suites Hotel near Liverpool, run by the Home Office, where senior staff have been accused of abusing asylum seekers.
Suites Hotel near Liverpool, run by the Home Office, where senior staff have been accused of abusing asylum seekers.
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

UK Home Office denies allegations of abuse of asylum-seekers at hotels

Suites Hotel near Liverpool, run by the Home Office, where senior staff have been accused of abusing asylum seekers.
  Allegations included mistreatment of asylum-seekers with mental health issues, the use of racial slurs and the denial of basic necessities
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Home Office has refuted allegations of harassment, humiliation and abuse of asylum-seekers staying at hotels in and around Liverpool.

On Saturday, accusations were made against staff of Home Office subcontractor Serco of creating a culture of “institutional abuse” at five hotels in the Merseyside area, including the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, where far-right violence and anti-migrant protests erupted earlier this year.

The allegations, which were reported in The Observer newspaper, included mistreatment of asylum-seekers with mental health issues, the use of racial slurs and the denial of basic necessities such as food and water.

According to the newspaper, sources said hotel staff were given little to no training, were instructed by senior management not to provide hot beverages, including in the colder winter months, and that chefs felt “under constant pressure” to make fewer, cheaper meals.

“I really worry about what happened to the service users when I wasn’t there — there were so many safeguarding issues, I felt so guilty leaving but I couldn’t stay, for my own mental health,” one Serco staff member told the newspaper.

“I believe that no matter where you’re from, you’re entitled to a nice life, but instead they’re being bullied because they’re vulnerable. They’ve got no one to stand up for them,” the staff member added.

A Home Office statement said in response: “We have thoroughly investigated these allegations, but cannot find any evidence to substantiate them. The wellbeing and safety of those in our care is paramount,”

It added: “We have robust safeguarding measures and dedicated welfare teams across all asylum sites to ensure that every asylum-seeker is treated with dignity and has access to the support they need.”

More than 50,000 asylum seekers are housed in Home Office-run hotels, which, according to reports, costs the British taxpayer £6 million ($7.4 million) per day. In 2019 Serco was awarded a £1.9 billion contract to manage accommodation over a 10-year period.

“Serco has rigorously investigated the claims that have been put to us by the Observer and found that they are without foundation,” a statement from the firm said. “They do not have any basis in fact and contain a number of significant inaccuracies, which, as we have pointed out to the Observer, significantly undermines the credibility of their story.”

It continued: “No complaints have been made by any asylum-seekers in our care directly to us via the Serco whistleblowing line or through any of the comprehensive, robust and independent complaint procedures that are available to asylum-seekers, our employees and partners.

“We have a high regard for, and confidence in, the teams at both the hotels and strongly believe they perform a challenging role with professionalism and compassion for the people in their care.”

Topics: UK UK Home Office asylum seekers

First Afghan pilgrims depart from Kabul for this year's Hajj

First Afghan pilgrims depart from Kabul for this year’s Hajj
Updated 21 May 2023

First Afghan pilgrims depart from Kabul for this year’s Hajj

First Afghan pilgrims depart from Kabul for this year’s Hajj
  Some 30,000 Afghans expected on pilgrimage this year
  Packages cost around $4,000 and are not subsidized
Updated 21 May 2023
PARWIZ KAROKHAIL

KABUL: The first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Afghanistan, some 346 men and women, left Kabul Airport for Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning.

An estimated 30,000 Afghans will perform the spiritual journey this year, one of Islam’s five pillars of faith.

The first group departed for Madinah on a plane operated by Kam Air — the largest private Afghan airline — and chartered by the government to serve the pilgrims.

Hajj flights will also be taking off from Balkh, Kandahar, and Herat.

Sayed Ahmad Mustaqim, a religious scholar and one of the pilgrims from the first batch, told Arab News: “We are going to holy cities, where one prayer can be counted as 100,000 in Makkah and 50,000 in Madinah, and we have a lot of hope.

“We are thankful to the Saudi government for giving the chance to perform the Hajj to 30,000 Afghans.”

Many Afghan pilgrims had waited years to be able to embark on the journey from their war-torn country.

Abdul Qadir, a 75-year-old businessman, said he was preparing for the pilgrimage after saving for it for 15 years.

He told Arab News: “My plan for this journey is to pray for myself, for you, for the whole Afghan nation that has suffered a lot.”

Maulvi Abdul Kabir, the acting prime minister of Afghanistan, and other Taliban officials accompanied the pilgrims to the airport, and asked them in a press conference to “pray for the success of Afghan Muslims” and “for the easing of Afghans’ economic problems.”

The Afghan economy, which has already suffered decades of war, has plunged further since the US and several international bodies placed the country under sanctions when the Taliban took control in August 2021.

The Hajj journey costs nearly $4,000 and most Afghans earn less than $200 monthly.

Gulali, a 55-year-old who was traveling with her son, told Arab News: “There are no words to express how happy I am today.

“We finally made it this year. May Allah give this chance to every Muslim.”

Topics: Hajj 2023 Afghanistan Saudi Arabia

Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

Archbishop to lead charge against UK immigration bill

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby smiles at Westminster Abbey in central London. (File/AFP)
  Tory MPs say policy still not enough and could harm government at next election
  Universities urge PM to take overseas student numbers out of immigration figures; firms call for better visa system
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Archbishop of Canterbury is expected to introduce a series of amendments in the House of Lords to the UK government’s Illegal Migration Bill, as Tory MPs urge the prime minister to “get a grip” on the number of people entering the country.

Justin Welby has previously spoken out against the legislation, describing it as “morally unacceptable.”

Sources told The Guardian that the archbishop, the most senior cleric in the Church of England, was preparing to take “extremely unusual if not unprecedented” action to amend the bill, which, in its current form, he says could “break the system of international cooperation that promised to help those fleeing war, famine and conflict.”

It is expected that Welby will table additions and changes to ensure safeguards for trafficking victims and children, among others.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said that he is committed to reducing migrant numbers, and to stopping the flow of small boats ferrying people across the English Channel.

Last year the UK saw a significant net increase in immigration to at least 500,000 people. Next week, official figures are expected to show that it has since risen to between 700,000 and one million. Arrivals on small boats via the Channel are also expected to exceed last year’s 45,000.

In Japan this week for a meeting of the G7, Sunak said immigration was “too high” to sustain, and suggested he wanted to reduce it to the 500,000 figure he “inherited” after becoming PM last year.

That would still put the net rate significantly higher than when the Conservatives won the last general election in 2019 — around 271,000 — during which the party promised to cut immigration numbers. Sunak has since distanced himself from that pledge.

The Illegal Immigration Bill seeks to make it easier for the government to remove people who arrive in the country through unapproved methods, swiftly deport those whose asylum claims are rejected, and ban many from re-entering.

Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick said that Welby was “wrong in his assessment of the bill,” adding that it was vital to improve the ability to tackle criminal people-smugglers.

Despite mass opposition to the measures from rights groups, charities, opposition parties and international institutions, some Tory MPs say their party is still not taking a firm enough stance. 

Iain Duncan Smith, a former Tory leader, told The Independent: “We set ourselves a task of reducing migration and if we don’t achieve that then the public will mark that down against us.”

He added that the UK has become “addicted to cheap labour,” saying: “We seem … incapable of taking tough decisions and seeing them through quickly.”

Focus in recent weeks has been placed on changing rules about international students in the UK being allowed to bring family members with them. In 2022, 135,788 visas were granted to dependents of foreign students in the UK, a significant increase from 16,047 in 2019.

Prof. Brian Bell, an economist and chairman of the government’s Migration Advisory Committee, said rules around student visas needed to be changed, adding that the current system offered an easy route to remain in the UK after graduation, as it allowed people to stay in the UK for two years, which facilitated them finding low-skilled, low-paid employment. 

“An offer to do anything you want for two years seems unnecessary to us, so personally I’ve never been massively in favor of the graduate route,” he told The Telegraph.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has sought to amend the rules on student and dependent visas, as well as trying to introduce four other plans to reduce migration including raising salary thresholds for foreign workers. However, she has not received the backing of many government colleagues, and has been actively opposed by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Last week, Braverman clashed with the government, saying the UK needed to employ British fruit-pickers over imported labour, as Sunak prepared to announce 45,000 seasonal agricultural visas and a further 10,000 later this year if required.

David Davis, a former Tory minister, told the home secretary to stop blaming others for failings in the immigration system, adding: “You (the government) have to agree on a systematic policy. There’s no point attacking each other, implicitly or explicitly.”

Sir John Hayes, another Tory MP and close ally of Braverman, told The Independent: “Immigration at the level of anything like 700,000 or 800,000 is entirely (unsustainable) and therefore unacceptable — it would be delusional to think otherwise.”

He added: “It will be an unbearable strain. This is the single greatest problem that the government faces.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg, another former minister, said: “I think voters are completely fed up with immigration not being controlled and politicians proposing to do one thing and doing another.”

His colleague Robert Buckland, however, said that Sunak should stop making promises on reducing numbers, and that “the big targets and promises are meaningless.”

He added: “If there’s an issue with some types of students bringing their dependents the government is right to look at that. And I don’t have an issue with raising the threshold on salary requirements.

“But let’s have a sophisticated debate rather than knee-jerk nonsense about the need for British pickers. We have to get real and consider the need to get the economy growing, the need to have people fill shortages in care homes and agriculture – rather than jumping up and down about an overall number.”

An anonymous Tory MP told The Independent that they were worried about a public backlash to an increase in numbers. “If it’s close to a million (migrants) a year, that’s (the size of) three or four Southamptons — we haven’t been building for that. The public will not be pleased.”

Another added: “The frustration is that the government hasn’t been clear on what it wants and what the immigration strategy is. We have to get a grip.

“Constituents get outraged by immigration. But what really gets them p***ed off is illegal migration. We need to have a clear argument on legal migration to explain there’s so many students and so many workers we need.”

The UK’s top universities, meanwhile, have told the prime minister not to include overseas students in immigration figures. In a letter, the Russell Group of 24 elite institutions called foreign students a source of “vital export income” that subsidizes research.

The Federation of Small Businesses said that the political discourse was a distraction.

“We’re currently faced by a situation in which the debate over immigration is splintering into different areas, including refugee policy. This is deflecting attention away from sensible business immigration solutions which the Home Office urgently needs to address,” said Policy and Advocacy Chairwoman Tina McKenzie.

“An easy-to-access and affordable business visa system is what matters to small firms and what the government should be pursuing to tackle the persisting issue of skills and labor shortages.”

Topics: UK Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby immigration

UK's abandonment of Sudan could create dangerous precedent for refugee rights: charity

UK’s abandonment of Sudan could create dangerous precedent for refugee rights: charity
Updated 21 May 2023
Alex Whiteman

UK’s abandonment of Sudan could create dangerous precedent for refugee rights: charity

UK’s abandonment of Sudan could create dangerous precedent for refugee rights: charity
  Choose Love has 'simple' message for British govt: 'Don't turn your back on people seeking safety'
  What began as a national crisis is becoming a regional one, deputy CEO tells Arab News
Updated 21 May 2023
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: The UK’s decision to “turn its back” on Sudan could create a dangerous precedent that sees the rights of refugees “lost to history,” a refugee charity has warned.

Urging the British government to reverse course and create a new visa system to assist those fleeing violence in Sudan in the same way it has done for Ukrainians, Choose Love’s Deputy CEO Emma Stevenson told Arab News that the charity has a “simple” request of the UK: “Don’t turn your back on people seeking safety.”

She added: “Even if just a few countries follow the UK government’s lead and deny asylum to those fleeing conflict and persecution, the rights of refugees and the fundamental legal right to claim asylum could be lost to history.”

Clashes broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in mid-April, and the fighting has only intensified since.

Hundreds of people have been killed in the crossfire and at least 200,000 — but potentially as many as 1 million — have been displaced, yet the UK has remained steadfast in its refusal to offer a visa scheme specifically for Sudanese affected by the conflict.

A petition has been launched, which at the time of writing had gained 27,000 signatures. Were it to hit 100,000, the government would have to consider it for parliamentary debate.

Responding to the petition, the government reiterated that “there are no plans to create a visa scheme for family members of British citizens and settled migrants affected by the unrest.”

It added: “We recognise some people displaced by the fighting may wish to join family in the UK, and where those family members do not have a current UK visa, they can apply for one via one of our standard visa routes, which remain available.”

The government said it is “monitoring the situation in Sudan closely to ensure that it is able to respond appropriately.”

On the international stage, Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said those attending Friday’s Arab League Summit in Jeddah had to take advantage of this “unique opportunity” to resolve the conflict.

Saudi Arabia has been heavily involved in trying to bring about peace, having brokered several ceasefires.

But with each one broken, Stevenson is circumspect on the short-term prospects for a resolution.

“There’s little sign the violence will cease any time soon, with things becoming increasingly desperate as the fighting intensifies,” she said.

“People are trapped with no access to food, water, electricity or medicine, and are having to make the terrifying decision of whether they should evacuate, leaving everything behind and walking into an uncertain future, or stay at the risk of being caught in the crossfire.”

Absent Western government support, and with the situation in Sudan deteriorating by the day, many Sudanese have been left to find escape routes to the borders internally.

Resultantly there has been a surge in the cost of bus tickets, pricing many people out of any hope of escape, while those fortunate enough to have reached the borders are leading to what began as a national crisis becoming a regional one, Stevenson said.

“This will place even more strain on faltering humanitarian infrastructure in northeast Africa,” she added.

“With more people having no means of escape, it’s now essential that we do everything we can to support those fleeing as well as those who are internally displaced or trapped in their homes. Our absolute priority is supporting displaced people and those most vulnerable.”

Asked what the international community could do short of offering evacuation routes, Choose Love has said there is “no substitute” for water, healthcare and basic services.

“Humanitarian support is trickling into Khartoum and the wider region, but it must reach the disabled, pregnant, elderly and all disadvantaged groups. The most vulnerable must never be forgotten,” Stevenson said.

She added that the UK’s abandonment of its legal obligations as a party to the UN Refugee Convention to protect those fleeing conflict without discrimination to race, religion or country has been compounded by the government’s “rapid response” and ongoing support for those fleeing war in Ukraine, a marked contrast to the position taken toward those facing comparable circumstances in northeast Africa.

“We’re of course supportive of the rapid response the UK government put in place for people fleeing the war in Ukraine,” Stevenson said.

“It shows what can be done when there’s the political will to do so, and we’d urge the government to apply their asylum policies in a consistent and humanitarian way, regardless of country of origin.”

Topics: UK Sudan Unrest

