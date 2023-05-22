You are here

TAQA to invest over $3bn in Uzbekistan's power sector

TAQA to invest over $3bn in Uzbekistan’s power sector
TAQA also sealed agreements with a number of existing power plants and other new gas-fired plants with a total capacity of more than 3 GW (TAQA)
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

TAQA to invest over $3bn in Uzbekistan’s power sector

TAQA to invest over $3bn in Uzbekistan’s power sector
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Uzbekistan’s power sector is set to receive a major boost after the UAE-based utilities firm Abu Dhabi National Energy Co. announced plans to invest over $3 billion in new and existing power plants. 

Also known as TAQA, the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange-listed company has signed a strategic partnership with the Uzbek government to explore projects and investment opportunities within the Central Asian country’s energy sector, the company said in a press release.

The strategic collaboration includes proposals for a greenfield-combined cycle power plant with a capacity of 1.5 gigawatts. The new project is set to be developed adjacent to the existing Talimarjan power complex where TAQA is already working on two gas-fired power plants.

Under this new partnership, TAQA expects to be responsible for all the work related to plant design, financing, engineering, and procurement.

The firm is also anticipated to be held accountable for outsourcing, testing, ownership, and operation. 

TAQA also sealed agreements with a number of existing power plants and other new gas-fired plants with a total capacity of more than 3 GW. 

“By working together, we can accelerate the sustainable development of the electricity sector in the country as well as strengthen the bonds of the strong relationship between our two countries,” said Group CEO and Managing Director at TAQA Jasim Husain Thabet. 

The gas firm also secured deals regarding electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure in the country. 

“This new partnership and the proposed projects build on the cooperation opportunities that exist today between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the UAE as well as our common vision to support the energy sector and invest in sustainable and reliable energy services,” Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade for Uzbekistan Shukhrat Vafaev said in a statement.

These agreements come after Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power earlier this month inked deals valued at over $120 million for energy projects in Uzbekistan, in what was a further strengthening of bilateral energy relations between the Kingdom and the country. 

In April, ACWA Power announced it will develop two wind power plants in Uzbekistan financed by loans of $174 million from the Asian Development Bank.

This deal followed agreements worth $2.5 billion signed with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan to develop three solar photovoltaic projects in the Tashkent, Bukhara, and Samarkand regions of the country.

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) Uzbekistan

Oil Updates — Crude steady amid supply cuts

Oil Updates — Crude steady amid supply cuts
Updated 25 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — Crude steady amid supply cuts

Oil Updates — Crude steady amid supply cuts
Updated 25 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices were steady on Monday after a softer dollar and supply cuts from Canada and members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+. 

Brent crude futures rose 5 cents, or 0.07 percent, to $75.63 a barrel at 12:50 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was intact at $71.55 a barrel.  

Talks to avert a default on US debt were set to resume in Washington on Monday, as the prospect of a default and the resulting possible economic downturn and cooling of fuel demand continued to spook markets. 

In a report, the International Energy Agency warned of a looming shortage in the second half of 2023 when demand is expected to eclipse supply by almost 2 million barrels per day.  

OPEC says underinvestment could trigger oil market volatility 

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais said on Monday that underinvesting in the oil and gas sector could cause market volatility in the long term and imperil growth. 

He also said the world needs to focus on reducing greenhouse gas emissions rather than replacing one form of energy with another, stressing that major investments were needed in all relevant sectors. 

“That is the truth that needs to be spoken,” Al-Ghais said at the Middle East Petroleum and Gas Conference in Dubai. 

OPEC estimates that the world needs $12.1 trillion in investments to meet rising oil demand in the long term. 

In late 2022, OPEC+ agreed to cut production to support the market as the economic outlook worsened, hitting prices. 

In a surprise move in April, Saudi Arabia and other members of the alliance announced further oil output cuts of around 1.2 million bpd. 

OPEC+ members are set to meet in Vienna on June 4 to decide on their next course of action. 

Indian Oil Corp. says Middle East deals squeezed out by Russian crude 

The chairman of Indian Oil Corp., the country’s top refiner by capacity, on Monday said he remained committed to term contracts with the Middle East but spot purchases from the region have fallen as more Russian crude has been imported. 

“Spot purchases have gone down because somewhere there has to be a dip to make up for all the Russian purchases,” Shrikant Madhav Vaidya said at the Middle East Oil and Gas Conference in Dubai. 

Vaidya also said Russian cargoes fit the refinery’s specifications and that India’s growing consumption, reaching record levels in March, has left room for more imports. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates crude OPEC+

Saudi HR development fund spends $590m in Q1 on job growth, facilitates hiring of 96k Saudis

Saudi HR development fund spends $590m in Q1 on job growth, facilitates hiring of 96k Saudis
Updated 15 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi HR development fund spends $590m in Q1 on job growth, facilitates hiring of 96k Saudis

Saudi HR development fund spends $590m in Q1 on job growth, facilitates hiring of 96k Saudis
Updated 15 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The unemployment rate among Saudis, which dropped to a record low of 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, could fall even further if the Human Resources Development Fund continues its current momentum.

The contribution of the fund — concerned with resettling jobs in the private sector — in the first quarter of 2023 increased 26 percent to 96,000 people from 76,000 during the same period last year, according to a press release.

The release stated that it also spent SR2.2 billion ($590 million) in the first quarter of 2023 on its supporting programs.

The note further pointed out that 836,000 Saudi men and women benefited from the fund’s training and counseling in the first quarter of 2023, up 29 percent compared to 646,000 beneficiaries during the same quarter of 2022.

Turki Al-Jawini, director-general of the HRDF, lauded the Saudi government’s efforts to develop human capital in the Kingdom and contribute to localization.

Localization is a critical agenda in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 initiative, as the Kingdom is on course to diversify its economy by developing non-oil private sector firms.

Al-Jawini further noted that almost 73,000 establishments operating across various sectors in Saudi Arabia had benefited directly and indirectly from the fund’s programs during the first quarter of this year.

On May 21, the fund partnered with King Saud University to launch the Vocational Counselors Qualification Program to improve and develop national competencies in the educational and vocational sectors.

Last January, the Saudi Press Agency reported that the fund helped 400,000 Saudis to get jobs in the private sector in 2022.

Quoting Al-Jawini, the SPA reported that over 1.49 million Saudis benefited from the fund’s training, empowerment and guidance programs and services last year.

It spent SR6 billion on training and support programs in 2022, Al-Jawini added.

The fund has been carrying out several initiatives, including training programs to drive employability among Saudis.

In May, Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi said the ongoing localization efforts have helped the private sector to employ over 500,000 Saudi nationals since 2019.

Topics: Human Resources Development Fund Human Resources Development Fund (HADAF)

Abu Dhabi identifies $2bn in investment opportunities in South Korea 

Abu Dhabi identifies $2bn in investment opportunities in South Korea 
Updated 22 May 2023
REUTERS 

Abu Dhabi identifies $2bn in investment opportunities in South Korea 

Abu Dhabi identifies $2bn in investment opportunities in South Korea 
Updated 22 May 2023
REUTERS 

SEOUL: Abu Dhabi organizations have identified about $2 billion of investment opportunities in South Korea after the two sides agreed to expand business ties in January, a joint statement said on Monday. 

The UAE pledged during South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s visit to Abu Dhabi in January to invest up to $30 billion in the Asian country in sectors including energy and information technology. 

“To date, Abu Dhabi organisations have helped identify approximately $2 billion of potential investment opportunities in Korea,” read the statement on Monday from Korea Development Bank and Mubadala Investment Co. 

It did not elaborate on the potential investments. 

The two agencies have been exploring follow-up investments since the summit. 

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Mubadala Investment South Korea

Gulf oil giants turn to start-ups in carbon-capture bid

Gulf oil giants turn to start-ups in carbon-capture bid
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

Gulf oil giants turn to start-ups in carbon-capture bid

Gulf oil giants turn to start-ups in carbon-capture bid
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

ABU DHABI: Faced with mounting pressure over planet-heating pollution, Gulf Arab energy giants are turning to humble tech start-ups as they search for ways to remove emissions while keeping oil flowing.
Oil producers have for years touted capturing carbon before it goes into the atmosphere as a potential global warming solution, against criticism from climate experts who say it risks distracting from the urgent goal of slashing fossil fuel pollution.
With little investment and few projects in operation around the world so far, the technology is currently nowhere near the scale needed to make a difference to global emissions.
Now major players from Saudi Aramco to the United Arab Emirates’ ADNOC say that is about to change, as the UAE hosts climate negotiations this year with a message of cutting emissions rather than fossil fuels.
“For the industry and for countries as well to achieve net-zero by 2050, I don’t see us achieving this without embracing carbon capture,” Musabbeh Al Kaabi, ADNOC’s executive director of low-carbon solutions, told AFP.

Musabbeh Al Kaabi


“I would love to see more wind and solar energy, but to be practical and transparent, it’s not going to solve the problem.”
Carbon capture was a hot topic at a recent climate tech conference in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi, home of ADNOC.
Start-ups displayed their advances in carbon capture and storage (CCS) which removes carbon dioxide as it is pumped from power plants and heavy industry.
There were also firms presenting their plans for direct air capture (DAC), a newer technology that extracts CO2 directly from the atmosphere.
The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) says the existing fossil fuel infrastructure — without the use of carbon capture — will push the world beyond the Paris deal’s safer global warming limit of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The debate between whether to primarily target fossil fuels or emissions is shaping up as a key battleground at the COP28 climate talks, which will be held in UAE financial hub Dubai.
Citing the IPCC, the COP28 president-designate Sultan Al Jaber — ADNOC’s CEO and his country’s climate envoy — last week said it was time to “get serious about carbon capture.”

ut environmentalists are skeptical about the central role that big energy firms are seeking in climate solutions, saying they have a vested interest in maintaining fossil fuel sales.
Julien Jreissati, program director at Greenpeace MENA, labelled it a “distraction.”
ADNOC’s Kaabi, however, argued that the oil giant’s engineering capabilities and deep pockets make them best placed to propel climate tech.
“The world has two options: we could leave it to the small players or have the big players accelerating this decarbonization,” Kaabi said.
In 2016, ADNOC launched the region’s first commercial-scale CCS project, Al-Reyadah, which has the capacity to capture 800,000 tons of CO2 per year.
Globally, there are only around 35 commercial facilities using carbon capture utilization and storage globally, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), which says even those planned until 2030 would capture only a fraction of the emissions needed.

The entrepreneurs at the UAE conference included Omani company 44.01, a winner of the UK’s Earthshot Prize for its technology that permanently removes carbon dioxide from the air by mineralising it in peridotite rock.
“Climate change is an urgent challenge and for us to be able to tackle that challenge we need to move quicker,” said CEO Talal Hasan.
“The oil and gas partnerships help us move quickly,” he told AFP.
Hasan’s 44.01 has partnered with ADNOC to develop a carbon capture and mineralization site in Fujairah, one of the UAE’s seven emirates — the first such project by an energy company in the Middle East.
“In one ton of peridotite, you could probably mineralize 500 to 600 kilos of CO2... this means that with the rocks just in this region, you could potentially mineralize trillions of tons,” Hasan said.
For Hasan, energy firms are good partners because “we use a lot of the same equipment, infrastructure, people and resources.”
“That will help us accelerate scaling,” he said, arguing the speed of execution is “very important.”
State-owned Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s richest companies, has invested in Carbon Clean, a UK-based firm that has developed compact technology that captures carbon from industrial smokestacks.
The firm, which has 49 sites around the world, will deploy its latest technology in the UAE this year — its first project in the Middle East.
When asked about the logic of working with big oil, Carbon Clean CEO Aniruddha Sharma said: “If I was a fireman and there was a fire — a big fire and a small fire — where would I go first?
“Obviously, the big fire.”
 

Topics: COP28 carbon capture ADNOC Talal Hasan Musabbeh Al Kaabi

NEOM launches first international exhibition in Venice

NEOM launches first international exhibition in Venice
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

NEOM launches first international exhibition in Venice

NEOM launches first international exhibition in Venice
  Panel discussion with NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr at event
Updated 21 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM launched its first international exhibition in Venice while presenting the key design principles underlying The Line, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

Called “Zero Gravity Urbanism — Principles for a New Livability,” the exhibition plays host to more than 20 of the world’s leading architects and innovative designers. 

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the minister of culture, attended the inauguration ceremony before the exhibition’s official launch at the Abbazia di San Gregorio. The minister had traveled to Italy on an official visit to help strengthen cultural cooperation between the host country and the Kingdom.

The exhibition boasted a panel discussion with NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr and other experts who put the spotlight on the global importance of zero gravity urbanism.

The discussion also looked at the project’s significance in protecting nature along coastal, mountainous, and desert regions.

Tarek Qaddumi, an executive director from NEOM’s urban planning team, said the exhibition was important as it allowed the architecture community to analyze the level of creativity and innovation underpinning zero gravity urbanism.

The exhibition runs until Sept. 24.
 

Topics: NEOM Venice The Line

