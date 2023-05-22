You are here

Philippine military seeks to verify reports of Abu Sayyaf Group chief’s death

A Philippine soldier retrieves a rifle after clashes with Abu Sayyaf in the central Philippines on April 11, 2017. (AFP)
Updated 22 May 2023
Ellie Aben

  • Radullan Sahiron has a $1m bounty on his head
  • Death of leader could lead to demise of militant group, military official says
Updated 22 May 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippine military said on Monday it had received reports of the death of Radullan Sahiron, the remaining top leader of the militant Abu Sayyaf Group.

Formed in 1991, ASG was initially heavily influenced by Al-Qaeda and has been notorious since the early 2000s for assassinations, extortion, and kidnappings.

The group was a significant source of violent conflict between 2011 and 2018, with some of its factions pledging allegiance to Daesh in 2014.

Sahiron is ASG’s chief leader and was one of its first members. He has been on the FBI’s most-wanted list since 1993, with a $1 million bounty on his head.

“We have obtained information (that Radullan Sahiron) is dead,” Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, commander of the 11th Infantry Division designated to fight militancy in Sulu, told Arab News on Monday.

Sulu province, in the country’s Mindanao region, was formerly a known stronghold of ASG.

Patrimonio added: “We haven’t seen the body… We have (made) efforts to find his corpse, so slowly we are reaching out to his former members and even members of his family.

“He is recognized as the remaining senior leader of the group and no one has emerged to become his successor… so it would lead to the demise of the ASG.”

Sahiron took over ASG’s leadership in 2006 after the death of Khadafi Janjalani, who had succeeded his brother and the group’s founder Abdurajak Abubakar Janjalani.

ASG has been identified as the main Daesh affiliate in the Philippines due to some of its factions, but Sahiron has never pledged allegiance to the militant group.

Patrimonio said authorities had received “a lot of reports” of Sahiron’s death, adding that at least 21 of his closest followers had surrendered earlier this year.

Patrimonio added: “There are reports saying that he is already sickly, probably due to old age. He is, I think, in his late 70s.”

Sahiron’s death would provide a chance for the Philippine military to eliminate the ASG, said Rikard Jalkebro, an expert on international relations and associate professor at Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in Abu Dhabi.

Jalkebro told Arab News: “It could be a golden opportunity for the military. Right now, the demise (of ASG) has already started based on high-profile people being captured and killed and also surrendering. It’s a good sign.”

Topics: Philippines Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) Radullan Sahiron

Egypt-born billionaire makes £5m donation to UK Conservative Party

Mohamed Mansour. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Mohamed Mansour. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

Egypt-born billionaire makes £5m donation to UK Conservative Party

Mohamed Mansour. (Photo/Wikipedia)
  • Mohamed Mansour says PM Rishi Sunak ‘understands how growth is generated,’ deserves ‘best chance of 5-year term’
  • Businessman writes that experiences of Nasser made him value ‘political stability, property rights and the rule of law’
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: An Egyptian billionaire has given the UK Conservative Party its largest donation in 20 years.

Mohamed Mansour told The Telegraph he believes Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is “very capable” and “understands how growth is generated in the modern economy.”

Mansour donated £5 million ($6.2 million) to the party — the joint-second largest individual donation in UK political history after Lord Sainsbury of Turville gave £8 million to the Liberal Democrats in 2019 — arresting a decline in funding that had seen it overtaken by the opposition Labour Party in its ability to generate cash.

Between July and September, the Conservatives raked in just £3 million, compared to Labour’s £5.4 million, led in part by the defections of major donors such as millionaire Gareth Quarry after the departure of Boris Johnson as prime minister. Quarry accused the Tories of being “riven with arrogance and complacency.”

Mansour, though, said Sunak “gets the importance of technology and innovation. He can make a modern economy work for all citizens.”

Mansour said he valued stability in government, having lived through the upheaval of former Egyptian President Gamal Abdel Nasser’s rise to power.

Mansour wrote in The Telegraph: “When I was a teenager, my family’s assets were confiscated by the state. Egypt’s President Gamal Abdel Nasser, under the influence of his Soviet mentors, nationalized the cotton industry, taking my father’s business from him.

“But he did not stop there. Nasser was convinced that private property rights should not stand in the way of his socialist creed and took my family’s land, homes and other assets.

“My life changed overnight. I was already at university in the United States, but from this moment on, my family could not support me. I had to trade in my car, knuckle down and work as a waiter to pay my way through college. I came to know what it is like to go hungry and to struggle to pay for food and utilities.

“This experience left me with a lifelong belief in the importance of political stability, property rights and the rule of law.”

He called the UK “a place where the rule of law is paramount, property rights are respected, and with an enviable record of political stability.”

He wrote: “I want to give (Sunak) the best chance of having a full five-year term, and so have donated £5 million to the party’s election fighting fund. I look at what he has achieved in his first months in office and think what he could do in five years.

“I love and respect this country, which has welcomed my family and me so warmly. It has a proud history and noble traditions. I believe that it has great days ahead of it. I want to do what I can to help this country — the place where I am watching my grandchildren grow up — achieve its great potential.”

The Conservative Party currently lags around 17 percent behind Labour across UK opinion polls, with the next general election expected some time in late 2024.

Mansour has previously given donations amounting to £600,000 to the party, and sits on the government’s advisory investment council.

He is the chair of the $6 billion conglomerate the Mansour Group, and is personally valued at being worth around $2.9 billion.

In the past he served as Egypt’s transport minister from 2006 to 2009 under Hosni Mubarak, the late Egyptian president forced from office in 2011.

 

Topics: Mohamed Mansour Ex-Mubarak minister Mohamed Mansour

Outcry in France over checks on children skipping school for Eid

French Muslims listen to a sermon before the Eid Al-Fitr prayer in the Parc Chanot in Marseille, southeastern France. (File/AFP)
French Muslims listen to a sermon before the Eid Al-Fitr prayer in the Parc Chanot in Marseille, southeastern France. (File/AFP)
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

Outcry in France over checks on children skipping school for Eid

French Muslims listen to a sermon before the Eid Al-Fitr prayer in the Parc Chanot in Marseille, southeastern France. (File/AFP)
  • France’s interior ministry said Sunday that it had ordered “an evaluation of the level of absenteeism recorded on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr”
Updated 22 May 2023
AFP

PARIS: Trade unions and anti-racism groups have criticized an initiative by the French interior ministry to check on the number of Muslim children who skipped school last month to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr.
The festival, which concludes the holy month of Ramadan, is observed as a holiday in Muslim-majority countries and fell on Friday, April 21, for most believers this year.
France’s interior ministry said Sunday that it had ordered “an evaluation of the level of absenteeism recorded on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.”
The ministry “regularly studies the impact of some religious festivals on the workings of public services, and notably in the educational sector,” said a statement from junior minister Sonia Backes.
In the city of Toulouse, police asked the heads of local schools to report the number of absent children on April 21, leading to accusations that authorities were creating a registry — which was denied by Backes.
The country’s biggest teachers’ union, the FSU, said in a statement addressed to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Monday that it “harshly denounces this operation.”
“Attempting to create statistics by security forces on religious beliefs and their observance or not, above all in a school environment, goes against the basic principles of secularism and fundamental rights,” it said.
The smaller CGT Educ’ation union called it a “scandalous and dangerous stigmatization.”
Using police to carry out the checks was “particularly shocking because it associates the observance of the Islamic religion to an issue of security,” the anti-racism group SOS Racisme said.
France has a strict form of secularism that seeks to separate the state and its various branches from religion and religious bodies, while guaranteeing the freedom to worship to all.
Collecting information about ethnicity or religious beliefs is also generally prohibited in France under the country’s anti-discrimination laws.
Owing to the country’s Catholic heritage, major Christian festivals such as Christmas or Easter are observed as public holidays in France when schools are closed.

Topics: France Muslims racism Eid Al-Fitr

India hosts G20 tourism meeting in Kashmir under tight security 

India hosts G20 tourism meeting in Kashmir under tight security 
Updated 22 May 2023
Sanjay Kumar 

India hosts G20 tourism meeting in Kashmir under tight security 

India hosts G20 tourism meeting in Kashmir under tight security 
  • India deployed elite commandos to secure G20 event venues in Srinagar 
  • China is boycotting the meeting it says takes place in ‘disputed territory’ 
Updated 22 May 2023
Sanjay Kumar 

NEW DELHI: Tourism officials from the Group of 20 biggest economies gathered in Indian-administered Kashmir under tight security on Monday, amid boycotts from some of the bloc’s member countries. 

The Muslim-majority region is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear arch-rivals India and Pakistan, who have fought two wars over control of the territory. The disputed region has also witnessed a separatist insurgency fighting Indian rule for decades. 

The meeting, which is taking place under India’s G20 presidency this year, is the first major international event in Kashmir since New Delhi revoked its special autonomous status and split it into two federally governed territories — Jammu and Kashmir — in 2019. 

“Earlier, events like G20 would be met with calls for strike from Islamabad and shops would be shut,” Jitendra Singh, the Indian minister for science and technology who is from Jammu, said during the opening of the meeting. 

“Now, the common man wants to move on; all shops are open.” 

Pakistan, which is not a G20 member, in April described the meeting as irresponsible.  

Since the 2019 changes, the region known for its rolling Himalayan foothills has turned into a major tourist hotspot for domestic visitors, as Indian authorities attempt to attract more economic activity into Kashmir by also wooing foreign investors.  

Srinagar’s commercial center and roads were spruced up for the G20 meeting, while security was stepped up across the city with extra CCTV surveillance, a counter-drone unit and marine commandos under the elite National Security Guard. Mobility restrictions for civilians were also put in place on major streets. 

Altaf Hussain, a former BBC journalist and political analyst based in Srinagar, said the Indian government is seeking to project normalcy in the region. 

“By inviting international delegates to Srinagar, New Delhi wants to show that things are normal in the valley and that its move to annul the region’s special status has brought down militancy in the region,” Hussain said. 

Over 60 delegates from G20 member countries are expected to attend the tourism event in Srinagar. 

China, however, said on Friday that it will not attend as Beijing “firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meeting in disputed territory.” Other members of the bloc, including Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Indonesia were also expected to stay away, according to reports. 

“It is an interesting situation,” Prof. Siddiq Wahid, a Srinagar-based political analyst, told Arab News. “Countries excusing themselves from the G20 event in Kashmir is a significant statement.” 

As president of the G20, India will host a summit in September, where leaders from the world’s largest economies, comprising 19 countries and the EU, are expected to attend. The grouping accounts for about 80 percent of global economic output and two-thirds of the world’s population. 

“It is a complex situation that suggests a growing distrust of India’s foreign policy,” Wahid said.

Topics: India Kashmir Group of 20 (G20)

Updated 22 May 2023
AP

UN agency: 2M killed, $4.3 trillion in damages from extreme weather over past half-century

UN agency: 2M killed, $4.3 trillion in damages from extreme weather over past half-century
  • The World Meteorological Organization reported that climate change caused economic damage of $4.3 trillion
  • More than 2 million people died of climate related issues in then past half century
Updated 22 May 2023
AP

GENEVA: The economic damage of weather- and climate-related disasters continues to rise, even as improvements in early warning have helped reduce the human toll, the UN weather agency said Monday.
The World Meteorological Organization, in an updated report, tallied nearly 12,000 extreme weather, climate and water-related events over the past half-century around the globe that have killed more than 2 million people and caused economic damage of $4.3 trillion.
The stark recap from WMO came as it opened its four-yearly congress among member countries, pressing the message that more needs to be done to improve alert systems for extreme weather events by a target date of 2027.
“Economic losses have soared. But improved early warnings and coordinated disaster management has slashed the human casualty toll over the past half a century” WMO said in a statement. The trend of rising economic damage is expected to continue.
The Geneva-based agency has repeatedly warned about the impact of man-made climate change, saying rising temperatures have increased the frequency and intensity of extreme weather — including floods, hurricanes, cyclones, heat waves and drought.
WMO says early warning systems have helped reduce deaths linked to climate and other weather-related catastrophes.
Most of the economic damage between 1970 and 2021 came in the United States — totaling $1.7 trillion — while nine in 10 deaths worldwide took place in developing countries. The economic impact, relative to gross domestic product, has been felt more in developing countries, WMO says.
WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said the cyclonic storm Mocha that swept across Myanmar and Bangladesh this month exemplified how the “most vulnerable communities unfortunately bear the brunt of weather, climate and water-related hazards.”
“In the past, both Myanmar and Bangladesh suffered death tolls of tens and even hundreds of thousands of people,” he said, alluding to previous catastrophes. “Thanks to early warnings and disaster management these catastrophic mortality rates are now thankfully history.”
“Early warnings save lives,” he said.
The findings were a part of an update to WMO’s Atlas of Mortality and Economic Losses from Weather, Climate and Water Extremes, which previously had covered a nearly 50-year period through 2019.
WMO acknowledges some caveats to its report: While the number of disasters has risen, some of that may be due to improvements in reporting about extreme weather events that might have been overlooked in the past.
While the findings account for inflation, WMO cautioned that estimating the economic toll can be an inexact science, and the reports could understate the actual damage.
Worldwide, tropical cyclones were the primary cause of reported human and economic losses.
In Africa, WMO counted more than 1,800 disasters and 733,585 deaths related to weather, climate and water extremes — including flooding and storm surges. The costliest was Tropical Cyclone Idai in 2019, which ran to $2.1 billion in damages.
Nearly 1,500 disasters hit the southwest Pacific, causing 66,951 deaths and $185.8 billion in economic losses.
Asia faced over 3,600 disasters, costing 984,263 lives and $1.4 trillion in economic losses — that cost mostly due to the impact of cyclones. South America had 943 disasters that resulted in 58,484 deaths and over $115 billion in economic losses.
Over 2,100 disasters in North America, Central America and the Caribbean led to 77,454 deaths and $2 trillion in economic losses.
Europe saw nearly 1,800 disasters that led to 166,492 deaths and $562 billion in economic losses.
Last week, WMO forecast a 66% chance that within the next five years the Earth will face a year that averages 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than in the mid-19th century, reaching a key threshold targeted by the Paris climate accord of 2015.

Topics: UN climate change

Prince William backs change after Manchester bombing report reveals child support failings

Prince William backs change after Manchester bombing report reveals child support failings
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

Prince William backs change after Manchester bombing report reveals child support failings

Prince William backs change after Manchester bombing report reveals child support failings
  • National Emergencies Trust report finds children told to view 2017 event ‘positively’
  • Prince of Wales says young victims ‘need the space to have their voices heard’
Updated 22 May 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s Prince William has said child victims of traumatic events need to be treated better, in the wake of a report into the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.

Twenty-two people, including children, were killed, and 1,017 injured when Daesh supporter Salman Abedi blew himself up in the foyer of the venue after an Ariana Grande concert.

The National Emergencies Trust investigated the treatment of 200 victims all under the age of 18 at the time of the attack, and have released a report, titled “Bee the Difference,” in partnership with Lancaster University.

In it, children revealed they were told they should view the experience as “positive,” adding that some, including teachers and medical staff, said it would “make them stronger” for having endured and survived “hardship.”

One said that they “poured their heart out to a GP” but the doctor rejected their treatment request. They added: “I was 15 and she (the doctor) said that, in the two years it would have taken for her to get me into CAMHS (child and adolescent mental health services), I would then be 17 and probably feeling a lot better.”

Another reported that they had been told by a tutor “not many young people experience hardships nowadays.” They said: “This felt totally insensitive, so I didn’t return.”

The report added that while 75 percent of the victims of the blast had experienced psychological injury and 93 percent said they needed mental and emotional support, 70 percent received no professional help within the first month, 31 percent within the first year, and that 29 percent were yet to receive any — with 40 percent saying support was never offered.

Among those who did receive help, a number said the process had “inadvertently introduced more trauma,” because of having to wait so long for help and then being forced to relive their experiences.

Prince William, the patron of the National Emergencies Trust, said the young people needed “the space to have their voices heard and feelings acknowledged.”

He added: “We must listen to their stories now, in order to learn for the future. I look forward to seeing the change that it creates.”

One victim who gave evidence for the report, Yasmine Lee, 12 at the time of the bombing, said help for her physical injuries was swift, but that was not the case for mental health support.

“It wasn’t until about nine or 10 months later that I filled out a survey that was sent out by the Greater Manchester Resilience Hub, and they were like, ‘we think you should start getting some support,’” she told The Independent.

“It’s so much harder being a child because you’re still trying to grasp what the world looks like. If something like that happened to me now, I would have reacted completely differently. I wasn’t aware of terrorism as a whole, you never think it’s going to happen to you,” she added.

Yasmine, now a university student, said she subsequently built support networks with other victims, but added she was shocked that other survivors, who had not received physical injuries, “weren’t getting what I was getting” in terms of mental health assistance.

Another victim, Ruby Bradbourne, who was 11 at the time, said she struggled to receive support in the aftermath of the attack.

“They just told me to fill out this questionnaire, which didn’t help me in any way. I had to wait for months for counselling, and when I had it, I felt like I didn’t need it ... I just felt like I had to keep it to myself.

“I don’t want anyone else to go through anything like that, especially at such a young age,” Bradbourne added.

Dr. Cath Hill, lead researcher at Lancaster University, told The Guardian: “The findings (of the report) show that the simple act of validating young people’s views can make a huge difference to their wellbeing, and is something all adults in positions of care could be more mindful of should the worst happen again.”

She said that six proposals set out in the report to reform how services are offered to young mental trauma victims would “prevent children from having to relive their trauma time and again.”

A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Resilience Hub said: “The hub was set up within seven weeks following the attack, with staff from all four Greater Manchester mental health trusts. It was and still is the fastest large-scale mental health response to such an incident in UK history.

“More than 700 individuals were supported within the first few days, and then were prioritised under the psychological screening within the first few weeks. They included those people physically injured, bereaved families, and those on the police witness list that the police believed were experiencing psychological distress.

“We have supported over 3,800 individuals, more than 1,000 under-18s, and more than 500 family units,” the spokesperson added.

A spokesperson for the UK government said: “The government has worked to strengthen the support available to victims of terrorism, but we know there is still more to do.

“The Home Office Victims of Terrorism Unit is currently conducting an internal review into the support package provided to victims of terrorism, to better address their needs following a terrorist attack.”

Topics: UK Prince William

