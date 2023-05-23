Saudi Fashion Commission launches ‘France & Fashion Days’ event

DUBAI: Four restaurants in Dubai on Tuesday received a Michelin star at the guide’s second edition in the UAE city during a ceremony that took place at Atlantis The Royal hotel.
Three places won one star each, while one restaurant received two stars. The awarded eateries represented a range of cuisines, including Indian, British and Japanese.
One star went to Avatãra restaurant in Voco Hotel, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in Atlantis The Royal and Moonrise, an Omakase restaurant located on the rooftop of Eden House.
Trèsind Studio received two stars, after being awarded one star in last year’s ceremony.
The restaurants that maintained their one-star rating from last year’s list are 11 Woodfire, Al-Muntaha, Armani Ristorante, Hakkasan, Höseki, Ossiano, Tasca by Jose Avillez and Torno Subito.
“We started our first restaurant in 2013 and we never new we would come this far,” head of the eatery, Himanshu Saini, said after winning the award.
Both two-star restaurants — Il Ristorante - Niko Romito, with its Italian fare, and French cuisine-based Stay by Yannick Alleno — retained their ratings from last year.
No restaurants received the extremely rare three-star award.
The Michelin Green Star award, which spotlights restaurants that practice and promote sustainable gastronomy, was given to the contemporary eatery LOWE in Al-Barari – which also won the award last year — Spanish-influenced restaurant Boca and Teible and a minimalistic bakery-cum-restaurant at the Jameel Arts Centre.
The best service award went to Tomislav Lokvicic, the general manager at La Mar by Gastóon Acurio, while Arturo Scamardella from Dinner by Heston Blumenthal won the Sommelier Award.
“I am beyond excited and surprised,” said Lokvicic after receiving the award.
Chef Omkar Walve at Avatãra won the Young Chef Award. “I am feeling blessed to receive this award,” said Walve.
For the second edition, the guide introduced a new award called Opening of the Year Award that went to Iranian American chef Ariana Bundy from Ariana’s Persian Kitchen in Atlantis, The Royal. “I like to thank my family for interring good food at an early age,” she said.
The new Bib Gourmand restaurants are 21 Grams, 3Fils and Aamara. This award puts the spotlight on the restaurants offering authentic and memorable culinary experiences at a moderate price. Launched in 1997, this distinction highlights restaurants offering quality and value cooking.
The 21 selected restaurants added to the list were 99 Sushi Bar, Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, At.Mosphere, Boca, Chic Nonna, City Social, Fouquet’s, French Riviera, Jaleo, Josette, Jun’s L’Olivo at Al-Mahara, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Maya Bay, Milos, Mina Brasserie, Mott 32, Pierchic, RSVP, Rüya and TakaHisa.
“This is a very proud moment for us. Last year it was the announcement of the first guide in the region, the Dubai guide that had 69 restaurants listed,” Issam Kazim, chief executive officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said at the start of the event. “The gastronomy scene in Dubai is something we’ve always highlighted as a key pillar for the composition of the destination.
“It was a proud moment for us as a city to be able to work with a world-renowned brand like the Michelin guide to be able to come, celebrate and showcase all these efforts,” he added.
Gaganjot Singh, Michelin’s president in Africa, India and the Middle East, said: “Our journey with Michelin Guide started a year ago, but we have been present in Dubai for more than seven decades now with our products and our services.”
“Since 1900, the Michelin Guide teams have been dedicated to proposing to international travelers and food lovers the best of what hotels and restaurants could offer. In doing so, we highlight the outstanding professionals who are committed to excellence,” he added.