Saudi Fashion Commission launches 'France & Fashion Days' event

Saudi Fashion Commission launches ‘France & Fashion Days’ event
Loodyana Landscape - An editorial images from the “VISION” book commissioned by the Fashion Commission. (Supplied)
Updated 36 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The Saudi Fashion Commission, in partnership with the French Embassy and Alliance Francaise in the Kingdom, announced on Tuesday the launch of “France & Fashion Days” — a new initiative that will bring together fashion fans for conferences, workshops, exhibitions and training.

The two-day event, which will take place at Art Pur Foundation in Riyadh, on May 27 and 28, aims to further strengthen ties between Saudi and France through fashion.

The event will be inaugurated by French Ambassador to Saudi Ludovic Pouille and Burak Cakmak, CEO of the Saudi Fashion Commission.




Zaina Elyas - An editorial images from the “VISION” book commissioned by the Fashion Commission. (Supplied)

Industry experts at the event are expected to present their work and share views on the impact of the fashion ecosystem in today’s world. Speakers will discuss the most important issues facing the industry, from sustainable development to craftsmanship and brand communication.

Saudi and French designers will show their work in a curated exhibition.

The second day will be dedicated to expertise-sharing, with attendees invited to share their knowledge and experience during workshops that will focus on the practical aspects of creating and developing a brand.

“France & Fashion Days” is part of Europe Month 2023. Taking place from May 9 to June 9 in Jeddah and Riyadh, the festival is organized by the embassies and cultural institutes of EU member states to celebrate European culture.

Saudi designer Honayda Serafi talks symbolism in Rajwa Al-Saif's henna gown ahead of Jordan's royal wedding

Updated 32 min 13 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar

  • Jordan’s Queen Rania hosted the pre-wedding henna night celebrations for the soon-to-be Princess Rajwa Al-Saif
  • Saudi citizen Rajwa Al-Saif looked radiant in an ethereal white creation by celebrity-loved Saudi designer Honayda Serafi
Updated 32 min 13 sec ago
Shyama Krishna Kumar

DUBAI: On Monday night, Jordan’s Queen Rania hosted the pre-wedding henna night celebrations for Saudi Arabia’s Rajwa Al-Saif, who will marry Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on June 1.

Al-Saif looked radiant in an ethereal white creation by celebrity-loved Saudi designer Honayda Serafi, who spoke to Arab News about the meaning behind the fashion statement.

“When I first got the call, I was extremely happy and proud to be part of this exceptional and historical moment. What I am especially proud of is communicating the love story between the crown prince and Rajwa in the design itself,” Serafi told Arab News, adding that she was first briefed about the design at the end of February 2023.

“The brief was that she wanted to wear something very modest and something from Saudi Arabian culture, but with a modern twist. She wanted the piece to be very elegant, and she also wanted it to be white,” added Serafi, whose label Honayda became the first Saudi fashion brand to be showcased at luxury London department store Harrods in 2022.

For the gown, designer Honayda Serafi took inspiration from the Al-Shaby thobe of the Najd region in Saudi Arabia, where Al-Saif’s family is from. (Courtesy of Honayda) 

For the gown, Serafi took inspiration from the Al-Shaby thobe of the Najd region in Saudi Arabia, where Al-Saif’s family is from.  

“The thobe is known for its long sleeves. They’re so long, the sleeves become the veil of the bride’s dress,” said Serafi.  

Rajwa Al-Saif wanted to wear white at the henna party, signifying a modern take on the traditional dress. (Courtesy of Honayda)

“The white color usually symbolizes purity and elegance. And there is a beautiful meaning to a bride wearing white. However, the henna dress is not really known to be white. So, this is a modern and new take,” added Serafi, talking about Al-Saif’s desire to wear white on the occasion. 

Another bride who wore white to celebrate her henna party recently was Al-Saif’s future sister-in-law, Princess Iman bint Abdullah II, ahead of her marriage with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis, which took place on March 12.  

Serafi wanted the henna party gown to reflect a new era of Saudi fashion, one that is modern yet rooted in tradition and history.  

Apart from the references to Al-Saif’s Saudi heritage, the dress also has nods to Jordanian culture in honor of the bride’s future family.  

Serafi included the seven-pointed white star that is present on the Jordanian national flag, which symbolizes the seven verses of Surat Al-Fatiha in the Qur’an. (Courtesy of Honayda)

Serafi included the seven-pointed white star that is present on the Jordanian national flag, which symbolizes the seven verses of Surat Al-Fatiha in the Qur’an, as well as the “seven hills Amman was built on,” the designer explained.  

“The symbol is a protection for the couple’s eternal love,” she added.

Other details in the dress include Saudi Arabia’s palm trees, which symbolize life and vitality, as well as a verse by famous Tunisian poet Aboul Qacem Echebbi, which translates to, “When my eyes see you, life becomes right,” etched into the dress in Arabic lettering.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wie Media (@wiemediame)

“My intention behind designing this dress was to document the eternal love and the history of the royal wedding. And, of course, I have used traditional threads and it is all hand embroidered,” said Serafi.

“This is a big moment for the brand to be part of such a historical (event). It is such an honor and I feel that I’m very, very proud to represent Saudi designers, as well as to communicate to the new generation how to not only honor Saudi Arabia’s historical identity and heritage, but to express it in a modern way,” she added.  

Jordan's Queen Rania hosts henna celebration for Saudi Arabia's Rajwa Al-Saif before royal wedding

Updated 33 min 35 sec ago
DUBAI: On Monday night, Jordan’s Queen Rania hosted a pre-wedding henna celebration in honor of her future daughter-in-law, Saudi Arabia’s Rajwa Al-Saif, who is set to marry Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II on June 1 in Amman. 

Al-Saif, dressed in a white-and-gold gown by Saudi designer Honayda Serafi, was pictured with Queen Rania and other members of the Jordanian royal family.  

Apart from members of the royal family and Al-Saif’s family, as well as relatives and friends, Queen Rania also invited notable women from across Jordan’s diverse socio-economic and cultural landscape to take part in the celebrations. 

Earlier on Monday, Queen Rania posted a video on social media, featuring highlights of various women busy in preparation ahead of the henna party, from handcrafting macrame decorations and embroidered details to creating the ceremonial henna paste. 

“Thank you all for going the extra mile to make our celebrations extra special. God bless you and the happy couple,” read the caption. 

Meanwhile, Crown Prince Hussein had his own celebrations last week with his military colleagues, the Royal Hashemite Court announced last Wednesday. 

The prince joined his fellow members of the 40th King Hussein bin Talal Royal Armored Brigade for a “celebratory evening ahead of his wedding,” it said. 

He was photographed at the event with his brother, Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, and footage on social media revealed singing, dancing and speeches as part of the celebrations. 

The crown prince and Al-Saif announced their engagement in August last year during a ceremony in Riyadh, in the presence of King Abdullah, Queen Rania and Al-Saif’s family. 

The Royal Hashemite Court has yet to reveal full details of Al-Saif’s future role as a working member of the Jordanian royal family after the wedding, though it is thought likely she will follow in her mother-in-law’s footsteps as a philanthropic force to be reckoned with, first as crown princess and then as queen.   

Three new restaurants in Dubai receive Michelin star status at second edition  

Updated 23 May 2023
Hams Saleh

DUBAI: Four restaurants in Dubai on Tuesday received a Michelin star at the guide’s second edition in the UAE city during a ceremony that took place at Atlantis The Royal hotel.  

Three places won one star each, while one restaurant received two stars. The awarded eateries represented a range of cuisines, including Indian, British and Japanese.   

One star went to Avatãra restaurant in Voco Hotel, Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in Atlantis The Royal and Moonrise, an Omakase restaurant located on the rooftop of Eden House.

 

 

Trèsind Studio received two stars, after being awarded one star in last year’s ceremony.  

The restaurants that maintained their one-star rating from last year’s list are 11 Woodfire, Al-Muntaha, Armani Ristorante, Hakkasan, Höseki, Ossiano, Tasca by Jose Avillez and Torno Subito.  

“We started our first restaurant in 2013 and we never new we would come this far,” head of the eatery, Himanshu Saini, said after winning the award.  

Both two-star restaurants — Il Ristorante - Niko Romito, with its Italian fare, and French cuisine-based Stay by Yannick Alleno — retained their ratings from last year. 

No restaurants received the extremely rare three-star award. 

The Michelin Green Star award, which spotlights restaurants that practice and promote sustainable gastronomy, was given to the contemporary eatery LOWE in Al-Barari – which also won the award last year — Spanish-influenced restaurant Boca and Teible and a minimalistic bakery-cum-restaurant at the Jameel Arts Centre. 

The best service award went to Tomislav Lokvicic, the general manager at La Mar by Gastóon Acurio, while Arturo Scamardella from Dinner by Heston Blumenthal won the Sommelier Award.  

“I am beyond excited and surprised,” said Lokvicic after receiving the award.  

Chef Omkar Walve at Avatãra won the Young Chef Award. “I am feeling blessed to receive this award,” said Walve. 

For the second edition, the guide introduced a new award called Opening of the Year Award that went to Iranian American chef Ariana Bundy from Ariana’s Persian Kitchen in Atlantis, The Royal. “I like to thank my family for interring good food at an early age,” she said.  

The new Bib Gourmand restaurants are 21 Grams, 3Fils and Aamara. This award puts the spotlight on the restaurants offering authentic and memorable culinary experiences at a moderate price. Launched in 1997, this distinction highlights restaurants offering quality and value cooking.  

The 21 selected restaurants added to the list were 99 Sushi Bar, Ariana’s Persian Kitchen, At.Mosphere, Boca, Chic Nonna, City Social, Fouquet’s, French Riviera, Jaleo, Josette, Jun’s L’Olivo at Al-Mahara, La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Maya Bay, Milos, Mina Brasserie, Mott 32, Pierchic, RSVP, Rüya and TakaHisa.  

“This is a very proud moment for us. Last year it was the announcement of the first guide in the region, the Dubai guide that had 69 restaurants listed,” Issam Kazim, chief executive officer of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said at the start of the event. “The gastronomy scene in Dubai is something we’ve always highlighted as a key pillar for the composition of the destination.  

“It was a proud moment for us as a city to be able to work with a world-renowned brand like the Michelin guide to be able to come, celebrate and showcase all these efforts,” he added. 

Gaganjot Singh, Michelin’s president in Africa, India and the Middle East, said: “Our journey with Michelin Guide started a year ago, but we have been present in Dubai for more than seven decades now with our products and our services.”

“Since 1900, the Michelin Guide teams have been dedicated to proposing to international travelers and food lovers the best of what hotels and restaurants could offer. In doing so, we highlight the outstanding professionals who are committed to excellence,” he added. 

US Somali model Halima Aden strikes a pose in Riyadh  

Updated 23 May 2023
DUBAI: US Somali model Halima Aden was all smiles as she took to social media while in Saudi Arabia.  

The catwalk star, who grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp before fleeing to Minnesota with her family, on Sunday shared a couple of images ahead of her talk at the Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit in Riyadh.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Halima (@halima)

“Speaking at the Forbes Summit in Riyadh today! I’m incredibly honored to be with such remarkable women from across ALL industries. Styled by @jasonrembert and hijab from the Halima x @Modanisa collection,” read the caption on Instagram.  

Aden is noted for being the first woman to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant in 2016, where she was a semifinalist.   

Film AlUla's Charlene Deleon-Jones talks filming in Saudi Arabia at Cannes Film Fest

Updated 22 May 2023
Nada Alturki

CANNES: In a serene desert area speckled with giant rock formations that frame an ancient city, a UNESCO World Heritage site has become the latest film destination being sought after by international filmmakers. 

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla has attracted both local creatives and big-budget Hollywood productions. At the 76th Cannes Film Festival, Executive Director of Film AlUla Charlene Deleon-Jones shared the organization’s initiatives to create a sustainable film ecosystem during a Variety Fireside Chat session. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Film AlUla (@filmalula)

“We’ve seen massive changes from somewhere where previously you wouldn’t necessarily have been going to the cinema, to somewhere that is ready and open to support filming from around the world. Not just domestic film, but international film,” she said. 

Film AlUla has invested in the local film infrastructure — the facilities currently include 150 self-contained villas to accommodate visiting crew, set to be 300 by October, with two state-of-the-art soundstages set to launch in October.

Deleon-Jones Said: “We’ve been gifted the land around the studios as far as the eye can see. It’s prime for backlot and development as well.

“When you have government involved in opening up locations, it can become incredibly bureaucratic and difficult to do things. So how do we ensure that we’re compliant and not being wasteful with government funds, but making it as easy as possible for anyone who’s interested in film and have asked to film with us?”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Film AlUla (@filmalula)

In order make the process as smooth as possible, Film AlUla established a dedicated team of specialists to help with pre-production stages, scouting for locations and providing images according to script treatments and storyboards, and they also help with any required visas and paperwork. 

Upcoming blockbuster “Kandahar,” starring Gerard Butler, was shot predominantly in AlUla and was the first Hollywood production to film entirely in Saudi Arabia. 

Film AlUla is facilitating a community screening, dedicated to Saudi Arabia-based cast and crew members, including those who supported the production with transportation and catering services. 

AlUla will soon serve as a backdrop for various local and international productions, including films from the US, Bollywood, and Korean film industry. 

Deleon-Jones said: “The challenge is getting that right balance between watering grounds for domestic and regional productions, and also being available for international productions. 

“We have a very strong connection in association with the Red Sea Film Foundation and Festival. And I think what’s really fantastic about the work they do is it’s very open. They look at developing homegrown talent from a Middle Eastern and African perspective as well. 

“From a creativity perspective, we’ve hosted Middle East and African filmmakers in various different labs, and that’s something we intend to continue to invest time and energy in,” she added.

