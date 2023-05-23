EU welcomes F-16 jet decision for Ukraine; pilots already being trained

You are here

The US has once again buckled under pressure from European allies and Ukraine’s leaders and agreed to provide more sophisticated weapons to the war effort. This time it’s all about F-16 fighter jets. (AP/File)
  • “And at the end — with the Leopards, with the F-16 at the end — the decision comes to provide this military support because it is absolutely needed,” said Josep Borrell
  • NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that the training decision was the exact thrust necessary toward making the jets available to Ukraine
BRUSSELS: The European Union’s foreign policy chief said Tuesday that the US green light to allow Ukrainian pilots to get training to fly F-16s has created an inexorable momentum that will inevitably bring the fighter jets to the Ukrainian battlefield.
“You know, it’s always the same thing: we discuss, at the beginning everybody is reluctant,” said Josep Borrell, giving the example of the long debate and initial opposition to the dispatch of advanced Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine.
“And at the end — with the Leopards, with the F-16 at the end — the decision comes to provide this military support because it is absolutely needed.”
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg confirmed that the training decision was the exact thrust necessary toward making the jets available to Ukraine.
“Announcing clearly that they will start training — this is an important step that partly will enable us to deliver fighter jets at some stage,” Stoltenberg said before meeting with EU defense ministers. He said it also proved that the West wouldn’t stand down in the face of Russia, saying such a decision “is sending a very clear signal that we are there for the long term and that Russia can not wait us out.”
Borrell added that training for Ukrainian pilots had already begun in Poland and some other countries, though authorities in Warsaw couldn’t immediately confirm the news. The Netherlands and Denmark, among others, are also making plans for such training.
No decision on actually delivering fourth-generation fighter jets has been taken yet, but training pilots now — a process that takes several months — will help speed up battle readiness once a formal decision is made.
“We can continue and also finalize the plans that we’re making with Denmark and other allies to start these trainings. And of course, that is the first step that you have to take,” Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said.
“We will continue discussing with our allies and with countries that might have F-16s available about that next step. But that’s not on the table right now,” Ollongren said.
Ukraine has long begged for the sophisticated fighter to give it a combat edge as it battles Russia’s invasion, now in its second year. And this new plan opens the door for several nations to supply the aircraft and for the US to help train the pilots.
With the decision, the Biden administration has made a sharp reversal after refusing to approve any transfer of the aircraft or conduct training for more than a year because of worries that it could escalate tensions with Russia. US officials also have argued against the F-16 by saying that learning to fly and logistically support such an advanced aircraft would be difficult and take months.

Economic zone agency promotes halal industry in Philippines

Economic zone agency promotes halal industry in Philippines
Filipino companies display halal-certified food products at the Malaysia International Halal Showcase in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Global halal market is estimated to be worth more than $7 trillion
  • Philippine Economic Zone Authority to promote small and medium enterprises for the industry’s growth
MANILA: The Philippine Economic Zone Authority has announced it is promoting the domestic halal industry in the country to tap into the rapidly growing regional and global markets.

With the world’s Muslim population accounting for about 1.8 billion people, the global halal market is estimated to be worth more than $7 trillion. A third of it is contributed by the halal food and beverage industry, but the market also covers recreation, travel, financial services, fashion, and many other sectors.

While the Philippines has been looking to expand the market presence of its halal-certified food, especially in Gulf countries, it has also set the development of halal tourism among its priority goals for 2023 to boost arrivals from the Middle East and its own Muslim-majority neighbors such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

PEZA, which promotes the establishment of economic zones in the Philippines for foreign investment, recently signed agreements with the country’s central bank to expand the footprint of halal financial services in the country.

“Halal is not only a matter of food but it also includes the matter of halal in logistics tourism, manufacturing ...  and financial accessibility,” Aleem Siddiqui Guipal, PEZA’s public relations manager, told the Philippine state broadcaster PTV earlier this week. 

“We have signed a memorandum of agreement with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to invite foreign Islamic banks and even local commercial banks to register.”

Foreign investment to create halal hubs in the Philippines has so far come from neighboring Malaysia and Saudi Arabia, Guipal said, but added that the agency was currently focused on the domestic ecosystem and promoting financing among local players, especially small and medium enterprises for the industry’s growth.

“The strategy that we are seeing is, first, to support SMEs (small and medium enterprises) and start-ups so that they will have a mechanism or platform to grow the domestic halal industry,” he said.

PEZA is also involving the relevant authorities mandated with developing the minority Muslim community in the Philippines.

Muslims constitute roughly 5 percent of the nearly 110 million, predominantly Catholic population of the Southeast Asian nation. They live mostly on the island of Mindanao and the Sulu archipelago in the country’s south, as well as in the central-western province of Palawan, and the capital, Manila.

“We also signed an MoU with the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos, and Southern Philippines Development Authority to support the halal industry in the Philippines,” Guipal said.

“It’s also a vehicle of our government to address the socio-economic challenges of the country, in meeting the needs of our countrymen, especially in the southern Philippines.”

UN appeals for $333 million for Cyclone Mocha relief in Myanmar

UN appeals for $333 million for Cyclone Mocha relief in Myanmar
  • More than $200 million would come from the overall humanitarian aid plan for this year in Myanmar
  • About $122m sought to support new relief efforts for those affected by the cyclone
YANGON: The United Nations launched on Tuesday an appeal for $333 million in emergency funding for 1.6 million people it said were affected after deadly Cyclone Mocha tore through Myanmar.
Mocha brought lashing rain and winds of 195 kilometers per hour to Myanmar and neighboring Bangladesh on May 14, collapsing buildings and turning streets into rivers.
Myanmar’s junta has given a death toll of 148 people, mostly from the persecuted Rohingya minority in western Rakhine state.
The UN’s humanitarian affairs office said it was seeking $333 million to help provide shelter, medical facilities, food and clean water ahead of the rainy season.
“We are now in a race against time to provide people with safe shelter in all affected communities and prevent the spread of water-borne disease,” Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Ramanathan Balakrishnan said in a statement.
More than $200 million would come from the overall humanitarian aid plan for this year in Myanmar, the statement added, with $122m sought to support new relief efforts for those affected by the cyclone.
Balakrishnan later told reporters the United Nations was hoping to receive approval soon to distribute relief to communities in Rakhine.
The state is home to hundreds of thousands of Rohingya, many of whom live in displacement camps following decades of ethnic conflict.
A military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017 sent hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fleeing into neighboring Bangladesh, with harrowing stories emerging of murder, rape and arson.
A junta spokesman did not respond to questions about whether UN agencies would be granted access to displacement camps in Rakhine that house Rohingya.
Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who was head of the army during the 2017 crackdown, has dismissed the term Rohingya as “imaginary.”
In Bangladesh, officials said that no one had died in the cyclone, which passed close to sprawling refugee camps that now house almost one million Rohingya.
The appeal comes after the UN’s food agency said Monday that lack of funding has forced it to cut food aid for around one million Rohingya refugees living in camps in Bangladesh for the second time in three months.

No survivors in Chinese fishing vessel capsizing: initial probe

No survivors in Chinese fishing vessel capsizing: initial probe
  • Chinese vessel overturned on May 16, with 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos on board
  • Capsized vessel was owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Company, one of China’s major state-run fishing firms
BEIJING: There were no survivors after a fishing vessel carrying 39 crew members from China, Indonesia and the Philippines capsized last week in the Indian Ocean, according to an initial government probe released on Tuesday.
The Chinese vessel overturned on May 16, with 17 Chinese, 17 Indonesians and five Filipinos on board.
“From an analysis of the ship’s capsizing... it is preliminarily judged that there are no survivors from the ship,” Beijing’s transport ministry said in an official social media post.
The boat capsized within Australia’s vast search-and-rescue region, 5,000 kilometers (2,700 nautical miles) to the west of Perth, the state capital of Western Australia.
Chinese state media reported on Monday that seven bodies had been found by Chinese and Sri Lankan rescue vessels, without specifying the nationalities of the dead.
Australia had sent three airplanes and four ships to help in the international search-and-rescue efforts.
The rescue operation has been downgraded to a “48-hour small-scale investigation” as of Tuesday morning, the Chinese transport ministry said.
Rescuers had trawled an area of around 64,000 square kilometers (18,700 square nautical miles), and “did not find any sign of survivors,” according to the ministry.
The fishing vessel’s distress beacon was first detected last week as Cyclone Fabian drove waves as high as seven meters (23 feet) and winds as strong as 120 kilometers per hour (75 miles per hour) through the area.
Rough weather conditions held back rescue efforts, with the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) in Canberra warning of “challenging” survival conditions.
The Chinese transport ministry said rescue boats had sounded their horns for one minute of mourning in the early hours of Tuesday, with only seven vessels remaining on the scene by noon.
“The shipwreck’s condition shows no obvious change from the previous day, and is gradually drifting northeast,” the ministry said.
The capsized vessel was owned by Penglai Jinglu Fishery Company, one of China’s major state-run fishing firms.
It was authorized to fish for neon flying squid and Pacific saury, according to the North Pacific Fisheries Commission.
It left Cape Town in South Africa on May 5 for Busan in South Korea, according to the MarineTraffic tracking website, which last located the vessel on May 10 southeast of Reunion, a tiny French island in the Indian Ocean.
Penglai Jinglu Fishery also runs squid and tuna fishing operations in international waters, including the Indian Ocean and seas surrounding Latin America.

UK to hit immigration figures via student dependents ban

UK to hit immigration figures via student dependents ban
  • Home secretary to announce curb on family members living with foreign students
  • Number of visas issued to dependents reached 135,788 in 2022, with Nigeria, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh highest on list
LONDON: The UK is set to reduce immigration numbers by as many as 150,000 people as it sets out to change the rules around foreign students bringing family members to the country during their studies.

Immigration is high on the government’s list of priorities, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman due to announce late this week that annual net migration figures have risen from 500,000 people to 700,000 per annum.

One of the areas identified for the increase is student visas and dependents. Last year, the UK issued 485,758 student visas and 135,788 visas for dependents.

It marks a significant rise from 2021, which saw a little over 370,000 foreign student visas issued, and 2019, during which just over 250,000 were issued — along with just 16,047 dependents.

Students from Nigeria brought by far the largest number of dependents to the UK at 60,923, followed by 139,539 Indian students bringing 38,990 dependents.

Pakistan with 28,061 student and 9,055 dependent visas, Bangladesh with 15,637 students and 7,027 dependents, and Sri Lanka with 5,715 students and 5,441 dependents, completed the list of the top five countries, the Home Office said.

Braverman is expected to announce that in future, all foreign students except those with exemptions — such as for research-led degrees and doctoral courses — will be banned from bringing dependents with them while they study.

The move comes amid fears that the student visa system is being abused by people to gain permanent residence in the UK.

Current rules allow students on a nine-month course or longer to bring dependents, and then stay for two years post completion via the graduate visa scheme, which allows foreign nationals residence in the UK for that period without employment.

UK special forces carried out secret operations in 11 Arab, Muslim countries in last 12 years: report

UK special forces carried out secret operations in 11 Arab, Muslim countries in last 12 years: report
  • High-risk missions ordered directly by prime minister, defense secretary without parliament’s knowledge
  • Lack of transparency, oversight ‘raises serious concerns’: Action on Armed Violence executive director
LONDON: UK special forces have carried out secret operations in 19 countries — including eight Arab and three Muslim ones — over the past 12 years, The Guardian reported on Tuesday.

Based on media leaks, a report by research group Action on Armed Violence lists a range of countries that Britain has sent elite units to since 2011. Operations included hostage rescues, exfiltration, training and protection.

In the Arab world, units were sent to Algeria, Iraq, Libya, Oman, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Units were also sent to Muslim-majority countries Afghanistan, Pakistan and Mali.

The Syrian government was a notable target, with units being sent to the country in 2013 to identify possible locations for bombing ahead of a planned aerial campaign that was voted against in the British Parliament.

AOAV said the high-risk missions worldwide were directly ordered by the prime minister or defense secretary, and were kept highly secret.

The report questioned the level of oversight given to the operations. Though acts of war must be approved by the UK Parliament, small-scale special forces operations can be carried out without MPs’ knowledge and are not subject to committee investigations.

In 2015, the SAS had reportedly been given autonomy by then-Prime Minister David Cameron to capture and kill Islamist leaders in the Middle East in the wake of a terror attack in Tunisia that killed 30 Britons in a hotel.

Earlier this year, UK special forces were the subject of scrutiny after a public inquiry found that units had carried out more than 50 summary executions of alleged Taliban members in Afghanistan between 2010 and 2011.

AOAV Executive Director Iain Overton said: “The extensive deployment of Britain’s special forces in numerous countries over the past decade raises serious concerns about transparency and democratic oversight.

“The lack of parliamentary approval and retrospective reviews for these missions is deeply troubling.”

According to AOAV, after the outbreak of violence in Sudan last month UK special forces oversaw the evacuation of a small group of British diplomats and their families from Khartoum, transporting them to an airbase north of the capital.

In a trend that AOAV noted is designed to protect the secrecy of elite operations, credit was given to the Parachute regiment, Royal Marines and Royal Air Force, with no special forces units having been identified for their involvement.

In papers leaked earlier this year, it was also revealed that about 50 special forces members were present in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion.

In response to the AOAV report, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “It is the longstanding policy of successive governments not to comment on UK special forces.”

