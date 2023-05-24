You are here

Libya watchers see signs of progress toward reconciliation

Libya watchers see signs of progress toward reconciliation
The warring parties in Libya reached a formal ceasefire in October 2020, but efforts for new elections have been repeatedly delayed. (AFP)
  • The North African country was plunged into bloody violence following Muammar Gaddafi’s ouster
  • UN official hopes for an agreement ‘by mid-June’ to hold elections before the end of this year
TRIPOLI: Oil-rich but war-scarred Libya has for years been ruled by two rival governments, but now some analysts see faint signs of progress toward reconciliation between them.
They point to discord within one of the camps, based in the east and backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar, where the parliament last week suspended its former premier Fathi Bashagha.
Paradoxically, the observers say, Bashaga’s political demise could signal that the Haftar camp is moving toward rapprochement with the internationally recognized government in the capital Tripoli.
Some observers even suggest this could aid United Nations-led efforts urging new elections this year in the country that has been torn by bloody chaos since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Muammar Gaddafi.
The political rupture in the east has reversed the fortunes of Bashagha, who a year ago launched an attack on Tripoli that was repelled after a day of deadly street fighting.
Bashagha was suspended on May 16 by the eastern-based parliament, which also announced an investigation against him for unspecified reasons.
The move against Bashagha “sealed the end of the political life of this former strongman,” said analyst Hasni Abidi of the Geneva-based Institute for Arab and Mediterranean Cultures.
His “humiliating departure ... reflects the differences in the eastern camp, in particular between the Haftar clan represented by his children and the parliament,” Abidi said.
Tripoli-based interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah has meanwhile used the “paralysis of the eastern government to consolidate his grip on political and economic life in Libya,” he said.
The North African country was plunged into more than a decade of bloody violence following Gaddafi’s ouster in a NATO-backed popular uprising in which the veteran dictator was killed.
The ensuing chaos drew in warlords, militants and foreign mercenaries and claimed countless lives while leaving the country awash with guns.
Haftar, a Gaddafi-era soldier turned exile, and since backed by Egypt and other foreign powers, launched an assault on Tripoli in 2019 that left thousands more dead but ultimately failed.
The warring parties reached a formal cease-fire in October 2020.
Since then, the United Nations has resumed its efforts for new elections, to bring stability to the troubled country, but these have been repeatedly delayed.
Bashaga, from the port city of Misrata and formerly a political heavyweight in the western camp, had sought Haftar’s support in late 2021, vowing to work for “national reconciliation.”
Bashagha’s suspension comes ahead of a mid-June deadline declared by the United Nations for the rival political forces to agree on a framework to hold elections before the end of the year.
Bashagha “always had an expiry date,” said Emadeddin Badi of the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, a Switzerland-based research body.
“His usefulness ended the day he lost the possibility of establishing himself in Tripoli,” the analyst said.
Libyan media have meanwhile reported that talks have been held between representatives of Haftar and Dbeibah.
Dbeibah’s nephew and one of Haftar’s sons “have been in almost continuous talks for months,” researcher Jalel Harchaoui said.
“The desire of these two Libyan personalities to accommodate one another is one of the reasons for Bashagha’s fall,” he said.
Badi said Haftar had offered to suspend Bashagha, a move that had the “blessing” of Egypt.
The head of the UN Support Mission in Libya, Abdoulaye Bathily, has said he hopes for an agreement “by mid-June” to hold elections before the end of this year.
He told the UN Security Council last month that “intensive consultations have taken place among security actors” and said “there has been a new dynamic in Libya.”
Libyan political analyst Abdallah Al-Rayes said the rival camps’ new understandings are the culmination of “discreet negotiations in Cairo” with a view to “forming a new coalition government.”
“This is a step that precedes any agreement on the polls,” he added.
Harchaoui, however, was less optimistic and said “the elites already well in place today ... have absolutely no intention of leaving power in order to allow credible and authentic elections.”

Duchess of Edinburgh visits Baghdad in first for UK royal family

Duchess of Edinburgh visits Baghdad in first for UK royal family
  • Sophie meets students at girls’ school, passes greetings of King Charles to Iraqi president
  • British envoy: Visit a ‘sign of the strength of our bilateral relationship’
LONDON: Sophie, the duchess of Edinburgh, made the UK royal family’s first-ever trip to Baghdad, on a visit to support victims of sexual violence.

She spent two days in the Iraqi capital, visiting a girls’ school and meeting with the country’s president and prime minister. The trip was unannounced due to security reasons.

She delivered a speech at the annual Women’s Voices First Conference to promote female participation in peace efforts.

UK Ambassador to Iraq Mark Bryson-Richardson, who accompanied the duchess for most of the trip, praised her for being the first member of the British royal family to visit Baghdad.

The duchess has long championed gender equality worldwide, announcing on International Women’s Day 2019 a scheme to support the UN’s women, peace and security mission.

During her visit to Baghdad’s Hitten Girls’ School, she discussed education and future ambitions with students.

She also met senior female business leaders during the trip, and visited a family planning center.

In her meeting with President Abdul Latif Rashid, Iraq’s First Lady Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed was also present.

The duchess passed on the greetings of King Charles to the Iraqi leadership, said Bryson-Richardson, praising the visit as a “sign of the strength of our bilateral relationship.”

Though other members of the British royal family, including Charles, have visited Iraq, her visit is the first to Baghdad. Previous trips saw royal visits to British troops in Basra during the Iraq war.

Turkiye anti-immigrant party leader backs Erdogan’s challenger in runoff

Turkiye anti-immigrant party leader backs Erdogan’s challenger in runoff
  • Umit Ozdag, head of the nationalist Victory Party, received 2.2 percent support in the May 14 parliamentary vote
  • The endorsement could counter-balance one that Erdogan received on Monday from Sinan Ogan
ANKARA: Turkiye’s anti-immigrant Victory Party leader endorsed opposition presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Wednesday, potentially boosting the challenger as he aims to make up ground and defeat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sunday’s runoff election.
Umit Ozdag, head of the nationalist Victory Party that received 2.2 percent support in the May 14 parliamentary vote, urged supporters to back Kilicdaroglu in the May 28 runoff in which Erdogan seeks to extend his two-decade rule.
“We have decided to support Mr. Kilicdaroglu in the second round of the presidential elections,” Ozdag said at a news conference in Ankara alongside Kilicdaroglu.
The endorsement could counter-balance one that Erdogan received on Monday from Sinan Ogan, the presidential candidate of the far-right alliance led by the Victory Party.
Ogan came in third with 5.2 percent of the presidential vote, behind Erdogan with 49.5 percent and Kilicdaroglu with 44.9 percent.
The race for endorsements from the right reflects the larger-than-expected support for nationalists on May 14. Analysts say many remain undecided, holding a possible key to victory in the runoff.
Ozdag said that his party and Kilicdaroglu agreed on a plan to send back migrants within a year “in line with international law and human rights.”
Ozdag said he held similar talks with Erdogan’s AK Party (AKP) but decided not to endorse him because their plans did not involve repatriating migrants.
Erdogan’s strong showing in the initial vote confounded pollsters who had said Kilicdaroglu led opinion polls.
His ruling AKP’s coalition won a majority in parliament, giving Erdogan another edge in one of Turkiye’s most consequential elections ever. Erdogan has said a vote for him in the runoff is a vote for stability.
Last week, Kilicdaroglu, head of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) and candidate of a six-party alliance, sharpened his tone and vowed to repatriate all migrants once elected.
Turkiye is the world’s largest host of refugees.
Kilicdaroglu has also pledged to roll back much of Erdogan’s sweeping changes to Turkish domestic, foreign and economic policies, including reversing an unorthodox economic program to address a cost-of-living crisis.
Ozdag is a former deputy leader of the nationalist MHP, which is in Erdogan’s alliance. He later joined the IYI Party, which is in Kilicdaroglu’s alliance, before being ousted and founding the Victory Party in 2021.

Kuwait court upholds its decision to dissolve 2022 parliament

Kuwait court upholds its decision to dissolve 2022 parliament
KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Constitutional Court on Wednesday upheld a March ruling that a September 2022 parliamentary election, in which the opposition made gains, was void, by rejecting an appeal against that decision.
This means June 6 legislative elections will go ahead.
The head of the court, Fouad Al-Zuwaid, said: “The court decided to reject the appeal” which had been filed by members of the 2022 parliament, who said the court had exceeded its powers by declaring that parliament void.
After the 2022 parliament was dissolved in March, parliament was reinstated with the composition of the 2020 elections — which itself had been previously dissolved in a bid to end political feuding.
However in May it was again dissolved by royal decree in order for fresh elections to take place in June.

Sudan unrest: Clashes reported in Khartoum on second day of ceasefire

Sudan unrest: Clashes reported in Khartoum on second day of ceasefire
  • Ceasefire being monitored by Saudi Arabia and the United States as well as the warring parties
  • UN: Number of people requiring aid has jumped to 25 million, more than half the population
KHARTOUM: Clashes between rival military factions could be heard overnight in parts of Sudan’s capital, residents said on Wednesday, the second full day of a week-long ceasefire designed to allow for the delivery of aid and lay the ground for a more lasting truce.
The ceasefire, which is being monitored by Saudi Arabia and the United States as well as the warring parties, comes after five weeks of intensive warfare in the capital Khartoum and outbursts of violence in other areas of the country, including the western region of Darfur.
Residents of Omdurman, one of the three cities around the confluence of the Blue Nile and White Nile rivers that make up Sudan’s greater capital, said there had been exchanges of fire late on Tuesday in several areas.
Heavy artillery fire could be heard near the Wadi Sayidna military base on the outskirts of the capital, they said.
The ceasefire brought a relative lull in fighting in Khartoum earlier on Tuesday, though there has so far been little sign of a rapid scale-up in humanitarian relief, with aid workers saying that many of the supplies and staff arriving at Port Sudan on the Red Sea coast have been awaiting security permits and guarantees.
The fighting pits Sudan’s army against the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and erupted as plans for an internationally-backed political transition toward elections under a civilian government were set to be finalized.
Sudan was already facing severe humanitarian pressures before the conflict broke out on April 15, forcing more than one million people to flee their homes and threatening to destabilize the region.
The UN says that the number of people requiring aid has jumped to 25 million, more than half the population.

Hakuto-R Lander carrying UAE rover found on moon’s surface

Hakuto-R Lander carrying UAE rover found on moon’s surface
  • Reasons for crash to be revealed Friday by Japan’s ispace firm
DUBAI: The UAE’s Rashid Rover’s crash site on the moon has been located, it was revealed in new photographs released by NASA on Tuesday.

The rover, which was carried on the Hakuto-R Lander built by Japan’s ispace inc., crash-landed last month after the lander lost contact with mission control.

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter took 10 images around the landing site, some showing large pieces of debris scattered across the surface. Narrow angle cameras were used to capture the site and to identify changes on the lunar surface.

Before and after comparison of the impact site. (NASA)

A media briefing will be held by ispace on Friday to reveal reasons for the failed mission. During the initial investigation, the Japanese company said the remaining propellent in the lander decreased during the landing attempt, making the descent speed afterwards too fast.

The investigation suggested that the spacecraft may have run out of fuel during the landing attempt, which would have caused the engine to shut down leading to the crash.

The plan for the Rashid Rover was to spend 14 Earth days on the moon and capture photographs for the study of the planet’s geology.

The UAE’s Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre is already working on a second rover, called the Rashid 2.

Originally published in Arab News Japan

