ADNOC, TAQA, and Orascom partner to establish a $2.4bn water project

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s onshore operations are set to secure a sustainable water supply thanks to a new facility costing 8.8 billion dirhams ($2.4 billion), according to a statement.

Also referred to as ADNOC, the UAE-based firm has partnered with global engineering and construction contractor Orascom as well as the Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., also known as TAQA for the strategic project.

The project aims to develop a centralized seawater treatment facility and transportation network for operations at the Bab and Bu Hasa fields in Abu Dhabi.

It is set to be linked to the grid and is expected to receive 100 percent of its power from clean energy sources. Once completed, the project will help reduce water injection-related energy consumption by up to 30 percent.

The project is forecast to deliver over 110 million imperial gallons per day of nano-filtered seawater through 75 kilometers of transportation.

It is also expected to deliver water through over 230 km of distribution pipelines and two pumping stations.

“The project will enhance our onshore energy efficiency by replacing less-efficient high-salinity, deep aquifer water systems with a centralized seawater treatment facility and transportation network,” ADNOC Upstream Executive Director Abdulmunim Al-Kindy said.

“With a substantial portion of the project value flowing back into the UAE economy, this landmark initiative will further stimulate economic and industrial growth and create commercial opportunities for the private sector,” Al-Kindy added.

According to forecasts, over 60 percent of the project value during the development and operation phases will flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s highly successful In-Country Value program.

“TAQA is pleased to partner again with ADNOC, this time to advance the UAE’s sustainability goals by providing treated seawater for ADNOC’s onshore operations,” TAQA’s Group CEO and Managing Director Jasim Husain Thabet said.

“As a major utility, TAQA is especially committed to partnerships like this that use our expertise to help drive environmental stewardship while maintaining water security and supporting economic growth,” Thabet added.