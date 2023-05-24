You are here

Saudi Arabia to launch e-platform to boost efficiency of real estate developers

Saudi Arabia to launch e-platform to boost efficiency of real estate developers
The deal seeks to empower Saudi companies to contribute to the localization of the contracting sector (Shutterstock)


Saudi Arabia to launch e-platform to boost efficiency of real estate developers
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s construction sector is set to become more efficient with the launch of an electronic platform that will help streamline real estate development through various services.

The National Housing Co. and the Saudi Contractors Authority signed a memorandum of understanding during the Future Projects Forum in Riyadh to develop the platform to enhance cooperation to ensure the development of both entities and raise the sector’s level of efficiency.

Under the agreement, both parties will organize joint workshops to identify areas of cooperation to ensure high-quality service.

The deal seeks to empower Saudi companies to contribute to the localization of the contracting sector and enable small and medium enterprises to find solutions to overcome challenges faced by the real estate market.  

In January, Majid Al-Hogail, the Saudi minister of housing and municipal and rural affairs, also launched NHC’s online platform to connect contractors and real estate developers with government-approved suppliers of building materials.  

The platform provides low-cost access to different building materials with the goal of enhancing production efficiency, lowering the cost of housing units, and promoting house ownership.

In September last year, the company signed nine agreements worth SR2 billion ($533 million) with several national strategic partners to provide project management, engineering supervision, design work implementation, construction, and evaluation services.  

The agreements aimed at ensuring effective monitoring of the sector by establishing quality control guidelines.  

The NHC was established in 2016 as the investment division of the initiatives and programs in the residential, commercial, and real estate sectors of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.  

In line with Vision 2030’s goal of raising Saudi family homeownership to 70 percent, it aspires to boost the real estate supply with a variety of housing options.

ADNOC, TAQA, and Orascom partner to establish a $2.4bn water project

ADNOC, TAQA, and Orascom partner to establish a $2.4bn water project


ADNOC, TAQA, and Orascom partner to establish a $2.4bn water project
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Co.’s onshore operations are set to secure a sustainable water supply thanks to a new facility costing 8.8 billion dirhams ($2.4 billion), according to a statement.

Also referred to as ADNOC, the UAE-based firm has partnered with global engineering and construction contractor Orascom as well as the Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., also known as TAQA for the strategic project.

The project aims to develop a centralized seawater treatment facility and transportation network for operations at the Bab and Bu Hasa fields in Abu Dhabi.

It is set to be linked to the grid and is expected to receive 100 percent of its power from clean energy sources. Once completed, the project will help reduce water injection-related energy consumption by up to 30 percent.

The project is forecast to deliver over 110 million imperial gallons per day of nano-filtered seawater through 75 kilometers of transportation.

It is also expected to deliver water through over 230 km of distribution pipelines and two pumping stations.

“The project will enhance our onshore energy efficiency by replacing less-efficient high-salinity, deep aquifer water systems with a centralized seawater treatment facility and transportation network,” ADNOC Upstream Executive Director Abdulmunim Al-Kindy said.

“With a substantial portion of the project value flowing back into the UAE economy, this landmark initiative will further stimulate economic and industrial growth and create commercial opportunities for the private sector,” Al-Kindy added.

According to forecasts, over 60 percent of the project value during the development and operation phases will flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s highly successful In-Country Value program.

“TAQA is pleased to partner again with ADNOC, this time to advance the UAE’s sustainability goals by providing treated seawater for ADNOC’s onshore operations,” TAQA’s Group CEO and Managing Director Jasim Husain Thabet said.

“As a major utility, TAQA is especially committed to partnerships like this that use our expertise to help drive environmental stewardship while maintaining water security and supporting economic growth,” Thabet added.

Saudi Arabia's growth journey to continue beyond 2030: Al-Jadaan

Saudi Arabia’s growth journey to continue beyond 2030: Al-Jadaan


Saudi Arabia’s growth journey to continue beyond 2030: Al-Jadaan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s journey to achieve the development goals outlined in Vision 2030 will not stop at the end of this decade, according to Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum on Wednesday in Doha, Al-Jadaan noted that Saudi Arabia has long-term infrastructure development plans.

His comments came as he reflected on the Vision 2030 initiative, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016 to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil.

“This journey is not going to end in 2030. This is an ongoing journey, there are a lot of opportunities that you can capture and harness,” said Al-Jadaan.

He added: “You could see lots of efforts in investing in infrastructure. And these are long-term plans. And we are not keeping it to ourselves. Actually, we are trying to make sure that not just the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), but the wider region gets benefits.”

The minister also highlighted the developmental milestones Saudi Arabia achieved over the past few years and said that the Kingdom was the fastest-growing economy among the G20 countries in 2022.

“We (Saudi Arabia) ended up with 8.7 percent (economic growth) last year. What is more important is the non-oil economy — which grew by 5.4 percent last year, and 5.8 percent in the first quarter of 2023. Unemployment is the lowest-ever in Saudi Arabia, while employment in the private sector is the highest-ever,” the minister noted.

Al-Jadaan further pointed out that women’s participation in Saudi Arabia’s workforce is currently 36 percent, which is double the figure from five years ago.

The minister added that the Gulf region, especially Saudi Arabia, has all the potential to emerge as a global trade hub, considering its unique geographical location.

“Saudi Arabia is in a very unique location, in the middle of cross-trade routes, where we are connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe. That gives you a competitive advantage. And we are actually seeing it in the number of ports listed in the top 10 worldwide, and they are from the region. The Gulf region has possibly the busiest airports worldwide in terms of international passenger traffic,” said Al-Jadaan.

He added: “This region is a very bright spot in a very difficult world today. This did not come by coincidence. It came through very strong progress executed through longtime coordination, to diversify the economy.”

Speaking at the same event, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said that the specialty of the Gulf region is its “remarkable determination to pursue reforms.”

She added: “There are some who think that the fortune of the Gulf is oil and gas. In fact, the fortune is the Gulf’s decisiveness in putting the economy on a long-term sustainable path.”

Oil Updates — crude rebounds on speculations of OPEC+ supply cuts

Oil Updates — crude rebounds on speculations of OPEC+ supply cuts


Oil Updates — crude rebounds on speculations of OPEC+ supply cuts
RIYADH: Crude prices went up on Wednesday after US fuel supplies tightened and a warning from the Saudi energy minister to speculators raised the prospect of further output cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.  

Brent crude futures rose 56 cents, or 0.73 percent, to $77.40 a barrel at 11 a.m. Saudi time, while the US West Texas Intermediate crude gained 65 cents, or 0.89 percent, to $73.56 a barrel. 

On Monday, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman vowed to keep short sellers “ouching” and told them to “watch out,” days before a planned OPEC+ meeting on June 4 in Vienna.  

In October 2022, OPEC+ had agreed to cut output by 2 million barrels per day, which equals to about 2 percent of the global demand, from November until the end of 2023. 

Later, in April 2023, the oil producers announced more cuts that lifted prices after a slump.  

Tullow Oil retains full-year production outlook 

Oil and gas explorer Tullow Oil on Wednesday maintained its 2023 production forecast of 58,000 bpd to 64,000 bpd. It said its capital expenditure of $400 million would be weighted toward the first half of the year. 

The company said net production in the first quarter of 2023 came in at 53,700 bpd. 

Qatar interested in developing Iraqi energy projects: minister 

Iraq’s Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said that Qatar is interested to explore energy projects in the country.  

Abdel-Ghani told Qatar News Agency on the sidelines of the Qatar Economic Forum that the event provided an opportunity to announce a number of energy projects that Iraq wants to develop. 

The minister said that he discussed activating a number of projects in Iraq with Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, Qatar’s minister of state for energy affairs, who is also president and CEO of QatarEnergy.  

US renews license to oil service firms in Venezuela 

The US on Tuesday renewed for six months a license authorizing a group of American oil service companies to preserve assets in Venezuela, keeping long-standing restrictions that prevent them from drilling, processing, or handling any Venezuela-origin barrel of oil. 

The license, issued by the US Treasury Department, was first granted in 2019 to Halliburton Co. Schlumberger, Baker Hughes Co., and Weatherford International LLC, along with US producer Chevron Corp., by former US President Donald Trump’s administration. 

In November, the Treasury gave Chevron a separate license to expand operations in Venezuela and export crude to the US but kept restrictions for the oil service companies. 

The license this time extended the authorization to the service firms for preserving their assets in Venezuela through Nov. 19, the document published by the Treasury said. 

(With input from Reuters)  

Qatar's economy bolstered by non-oil activities, says PM

Qatar’s economy bolstered by non-oil activities, says PM


Qatar’s economy bolstered by non-oil activities, says PM
RIYADH: Qatar, along with other Gulf countries, is seeing significant growth in non-oil activities as the region diversifies and seeks independence from oil, as shown by figures highlighted by the country’s prime minister.

Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani stated his country’s non-oil sector grew by 9.9 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022, and oil activities also saw a 4.8 percent rise.

The growth is in keeping with that seen in other Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which have been intensifying their investments in sectors that yield financial returns and boost innovation as they move beyond traditional oil and energy sectors. 

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum, Al-Thani stated that the efforts of the gas-rich Gulf state have led to the development of robust financial institutions and the establishment of a work environment that stimulates business growth. 

These initiatives have resulted in a considerable increase in both domestic and foreign investments. 

Qatar’s non-oil growth was boosted by hosting the FIFA World Cup 2022 in November and December, but the country has also been significantly investing in non-oil activities at the local, regional, and global levels. 

On Wednesday, Mansoor Al-Mahmoud, CEO of Qatar Investment Authority, announced that QIA plans substantial investments in the UK following the signing of a strategic investment partnership, Qatar News Agency reported. 

Al-Mahmoud stated that the investments align with the authority’s mission to create value for future generations, targeting sectors such as fintech, technology, and e-commerce. 

Al-Mahmoud declared that QIA is committed to investing £10 billion ($12.4 billion) in key sectors within the UK through 2027. 

He added that these investments underscore QIA’s strategic focus on fostering innovation and targeting sectors oriented toward the future.  

The Qatari prime minister also emphasized this point during the forum, elaborating on the country’s interest in bolstering the small and medium enterprises sector. 

“As a result of our realization of the importance of SMEs in achieving prosperity, we constantly work on launching initiatives to support these companies with the aim of enhancing the spirit of entrepreneurship,” Al-Thani added. 

He further reiterated that QIA plays a significant role in ensuring economic stability for future generations. 

By partnering with the private sector, QIA aims to fill gaps in the local market by investing in companies and sectors that bolster Qatari local industries, fostering their expansion into global markets.

Saudi Arabia's NEOM Green Hydrogen Company closes deals on $8.4bn green hydrogen plant

Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company closes deals on $8.4bn green hydrogen plant


Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company closes deals on $8.4bn green hydrogen plant
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) signed financial documents with 23 local, regional and international banks and investment firms on a green hydrogen production facility at a total investment value of $8.4 billion on Monday.

The plant is currently being built at Oxagon, in Saudi Arabia’s region of NEOM.

The National Development Fund (NDF) will contribute to financing the world's largest green hydrogen project, through its supervised entities: The Saudi Industrial Development Fund (SIDF) and the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), along with local and international banks.

NDF aims to align Saudi Arabia’s development with Saudi Arabia’s transition to Vision 2030 and Net Zero by 2060, part of the Kingdom’s vision for a cleaner and greener future.

In assisting with the transformation of Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030, the NDF will inject more than SAR570 billion ($152 billion) to push the private sector and increase its contribution to GDP from 40 percent to 65 percent, and triple the contribution of non-oil exports to non-oil GDP from 16 percent to 50 percent.

NGHC, a joint venture between ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, will produce 600 tons a day of carbon-free hydrogen by the end of 2026 using 4 GW of solar energy, the statement said.

The company also said it concluded a $6.7 billion agreement with Air Products for the plant’s engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), securing an exclusive 30-year off-take agreement with Air Products for all the green ammonia it will produce.

* With Reuters

