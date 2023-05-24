You are here

  • Home
  • Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals
The newly-deposited amount also aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, which aim to provide adequate housing opportunities for Saudi families. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gfdud

Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals
Updated 2 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More support has been handed out to help Saudi families own their homes after SR940 million ($250 million) were deposited into their Sakani accounts in May, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The amount — paid out by Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund in conjunction with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing — is in line with the fund’s continued efforts to support Sakani beneficiaries.

Sakani is a real estate initiative aimed at supporting Saudi citizens and families to own their first home.

The program seeks to raise the proportion of housing ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030.

The newly-deposited amount also aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, which aim to provide adequate housing opportunities for Saudi families.  

The amount was allocated to support various housing support contracts, according to REDF CEO Mansour bin Madi.

The total amount deposited in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries since the announcement of the transformation program back in June 2017 has exceeded SR48.4 billion, Bin Madi disclosed.

Earlier this week, REDF signed agreements with Bank Albilad and Saudi Awwal Bank with the aim of allowing more Saudi citizens the access to easy financing solutions to help them own homes.

The deals aim to diversify the housing support options for Sakani beneficiaries, one of which includes provision of up to SR150,000 on certain housing options such as ready-made units.

The two agreements were part of strategic partnerships planned with banks and real estate financing institutions, the CEO explained.

Ongoing initiatives implemented by the government, including access to finance and regulations standardizations, are reforming the housing market and improving access for Saudi families, according to a report from PwC Middle East. 

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and is expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 houses by 2030.

Topics: #Real Estate #Saudi Real Estate Fund

Related

Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries
Business & Economy
Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries

MODON, Sukuk Capital sign deal to provide new financing solutions to SMEs

MODON, Sukuk Capital sign deal to provide new financing solutions to SMEs
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

MODON, Sukuk Capital sign deal to provide new financing solutions to SMEs

MODON, Sukuk Capital sign deal to provide new financing solutions to SMEs
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia are set to have enhanced access to financing solutions thanks to a new agreement.

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Riyadh-based investment firm Sukuk Capital to boost funding opportunities in the sector.

The new financing solutions are expected to elevate the capabilities of industrial plants to achieve targeted growth.

The new MoU will also help create an attractive environment for investments in line with the Kingdom’s National Industrial Strategy, in addition to the Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil.

According to the CEO of MODON, Majid bin Rafid Al-Arqoubi, the partnership comes within the framework of the authority’s initiatives to enhance the financial sustainability and stability of the private sector.

It also comes within MODON’s objective to provide technical assistance programs for entrepreneurs and owners of SMEs in order to support the national economy, Al-Arqoubi highlighted.

Furthermore, the new solutions aim to stimulate the productivity of factories while creating economic opportunities and directing the energies of young people to innovative projects with high growth, the CEO explained.

Under the terms of the agreements, partners are projected to benefit from a variety of financial solutions with short-, medium- and long-term effects.

They are also set to gain from flexible payment schedules which contribute to increasing collection efficiency.

The SME sector is perceived as a vital economic engine, a key generator of new employment and the foundation of the global economy, Senior Vice President of technical services at Aramco Ahmad Al-Sa’adi said in an exclusive interview with Arab News in 2022.

Under the Vision 2030 goals, the SME sector is earmarked to contribute 35 percent to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2030.

In addition to this, SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, and increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.

Topics: MODON #SMEs

Closing bell: TASI falls for the second consecutive day

Closing bell: TASI falls for the second consecutive day
Updated 12 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI falls for the second consecutive day

Closing bell: TASI falls for the second consecutive day
Updated 12 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward trend for the second consecutive day, as it shed 39.50 points or 0.35 percent on Wednesday to close at 11,236.27. 

While the parallel market Nomu gained 132.33 points to close trading at 20,966.97, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 0.32 percent to 1,505.16. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.68 billion ($1.51 billion). 

The top performer of the day was Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, as its share price rose 7.24 percent to SR16.60. 

Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. and Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance also emerged as top gainers, as their share prices increased by 3.92 percent and 3.48 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price fell by 5.98 percent to SR25.95. 

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. and Thimar Development Holding Co. were the other losers of the day, as their share prices dropped by 5.15 percent and 4.92 percent, respectively. 

Meanwhile, the share price of Future Care Trading Co., listed on the parallel market under the healthcare sector, rose by 13.73 percent to SR1,298.80. 

On the announcements front, Meyar Co., a brick manufacturing company, reported a slight increase in its net profit for 2022 to SR4.46 million, compared to SR4.45 million in 2021. 

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) nomu-parallel MSCI Tadawul 30 Index Saudi stock exchange

Banque Saudi Fransi completes dollar-denominated sukuk issuance of $900m  

Banque Saudi Fransi completes dollar-denominated sukuk issuance of $900m  
Updated 21 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

Banque Saudi Fransi completes dollar-denominated sukuk issuance of $900m  

Banque Saudi Fransi completes dollar-denominated sukuk issuance of $900m  
Updated 21 min 27 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi has completed the sale of its dollar-denominated sukuk valued at $900 million with an annual return of 4.75 percent under the Trust Certificates Issuance Program, the company said in a bourse filing.   

The bank said that the sukuk issuance is for five years and is scheduled to take place through a special-purpose entity, with an offer made to qualified Saudi and international investors.   

The bank appointed seven local and international banks to manage its issuance of dollar-denominated sukuk.  

According to market reports, the certificates’ value and terms will be decided later, and the funds will be used for Islamic financial businesses.   

Citigroup Global Markets Ltd., First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC Bank, Mizuho International, and Saudi Fransi Capital have been appointed joint lead managers.   

The bank also said that the certificates would be listed on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange and sold in keeping with Regulation S of the US Securities Act 1933. 

It recently posted a 23 percent rise in net profit to SR1.07 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared to SR 875 million in the year-ago period.    

The Islamic finance industry is witnessing a flurry of activities and is forecast to grow in 2023-2024 thanks to Saudi Arabia’s robust banking system, according to a report from S&P Global Ratings.  

The US-based agency expects around 10 percent growth across the industry in the aforementioned period following a similar expansion in 2022, with the Kingdom and Kuwait largely fueling last year’s rise.  

S&P Global Ratings also believe that despite a predicted economic slowdown and a decline in sukuk issuance this year, new product supplies will exceed those set to mature.  

It echoes findings from US-based Fitch Ratings released in April, which claimed the global sukuk issuance for the second quarter of 2023 is building up even as it faces short-term uncertainties amid continued macro-volatilities. 

Topics: Banque Saudi Fransi Sukuk

Related

Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes May sukuk issuance at $1.15bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s NDMC closes May sukuk issuance at $1.15bn

Red Sea Global partners with Virtuoso to tap luxury travel agencies worldwide

Red Sea Global partners with Virtuoso to tap luxury travel agencies worldwide
Updated 59 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Global partners with Virtuoso to tap luxury travel agencies worldwide

Red Sea Global partners with Virtuoso to tap luxury travel agencies worldwide
Updated 59 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea will have direct access to the best leisure travel agencies in the world as the multi-project developer, Red Sea Global, partners with global luxury travel group Virtuoso.   

RSG’s flagship destination will join Virtuoso’s elite network of world-leading hotels, resorts, cruise lines, tour companies and other travel businesses when it opens its doors in 2023.   

Located on the Kingdom’s west coast, the new site will be home to many prominent luxury brands, including Ritz-Carlton Reserve and Miraval, the first in the Middle East.  
The Red Sea aligns with Virtuoso’s long-standing mission of supporting sustainable tourism ideas and practices.   
“Set among desert canyons, dormant volcanoes and unexplored islands, we are pioneering a unique relationship between luxury tourism and the natural environment at the Red Sea,” said John Pagano, group CEO of RSG.   

This complies with Saudi Arabia’s evolution into one of the world’s leading sustainable tourism destinations, embedding sustainability at the heart of its travel and tourism-related developments under Vision 2030.   

Pagano added: “By committing to putting people and the planet first, we are enriching the surrounding environment and giving new meaning to the concept of responsible development. Working with Virtuoso, we’ll showcase the distinct benefits of regenerative tourism while bringing our unparalleled guest experiences to travelers from all over the world.” 
Staying at some of the world’s most renowned hotels, visitors will enjoy various activities spanning shopping, sport, entertainment, health and well-being. 
The facility will also offer an international airport, luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment and leisure facilities.   
The Red Sea Project is anticipated to have 50 resorts with up to 8,000 hotel rooms at its intended completion time in 2030.   
Over 1,000 residential buildings spread across 22 islands and six inland areas will also be available by that time.   
“With travelers increasingly searching for destinations that marry opulence with eco-friendly activities, the Red Sea is set to securely place Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map,” said Virtuoso Senior Vice President Sales & Partnerships Cory Hagopian.   

Topics: Red Sea Red Sea Global

Value of Saudi point-of-sale transactions falls for second week in a row

Value of Saudi point-of-sale transactions falls for second week in a row
Updated 24 May 2023
Farida Elgazzar

Value of Saudi point-of-sale transactions falls for second week in a row

Value of Saudi point-of-sale transactions falls for second week in a row
Updated 24 May 2023
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Spending by Saudis fell for the second week in a row in the seven days ending May 20, according to point-of-sale transactions data released by the Saudi Central Bank. 

The food and beverage sector saw the biggest drop in POS value, falling by SR136.17 million ($36.3 million), or 8 percent, the figures published by the bank, also known as SAMA, showed. 

The Kingdom’s aggregate POS transactions shrunk by 7.3 percent last week, totaling SR10.1 billion, driven by the decrease in food and drink spending, showed the data. 

Of the 17 sectors mentioned, 16 saw a decline in their weekly POS transactions in the week ending May 20, with the jewelry sector seeing a 0.1 percent rise.  

According to the data, Saudi Arabia’s aggregate week-by-week drop in POS value amounted to SR798.2 million during that period.  

The previous week had seen a SR702.7 million fall across all 17 sectors. 

Another significant drop in the value of POS transactions was recorded in restaurant and cafe spending, which saw a SR133.4 million decrease, or 7.7 percent, compared to the week prior. 

Other sectors:

  • Miscellaneous goods and services — down SR94.5 million; previous week down SR113.5 million 
  • Health — down SR70.8 million; previous week down SR45.7 million 
  • Gas stations — down SR49.6 million; previous week down SR8.7 million 
  • Clothing and footwear — down SR47.9 million; previous week down SR38.8 million 
  • Transportation — down SR46.8 million; previous week down SR21.1 million 
  • Other — down SR112.1 million; previous week down SR126.9 million 

The number of POS transactions declined by around 10.6 million last week, compared to a fall of 1.1 million the week before. 

The 6.2 percent drop in the number of POS transactions was led by a 3.1 million drop in the number of restaurant and cafe purchases, data showed. 

Food and beverage transactions also fell by 2 million in the week ending in May 20, reflecting a 4.8 percent decline week by week.  

Riyadh, which includes the largest share of POS transactions, saw a 4.7 percent drop in the number of sales. 

The Kingdom’s capital recorded a total POS value of SR3.4 billion, down by SR158 million from the week before.  

The number of POS transactions fell by 2.4 million from the previous week, reaching 48.5 million last week.  

Jeddah followed with SR1.4 million worth of POS which fell by SR114 million, whereas the number of transactions reached 19.7 million, down 1.2 million from the week before. 

Topics: POS transactions Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals
Business & Economy
Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals

Latest updates

MODON, Sukuk Capital sign deal to provide new financing solutions to SMEs
MODON, Sukuk Capital sign deal to provide new financing solutions to SMEs
Closing bell: TASI falls for the second consecutive day
Closing bell: TASI falls for the second consecutive day
Indonesian Makkah Route pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj
Indonesian Makkah Route pilgrims arrive in Madinah for Hajj
Halle Bailey lives her musical dreams in Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ live action remake
Halle Bailey lives her musical dreams in Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ live action remake
Lebanon travel ban on central bank chief wanted by France: judicial official
Lebanon’s Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh. (File/Reuters)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.