You are here

  • Home
  • Red Sea Global partners with Virtuoso to tap luxury travel agencies worldwide

Red Sea Global partners with Virtuoso to tap luxury travel agencies worldwide

Red Sea Global partners with Virtuoso to tap luxury travel agencies worldwide
Located on the Kingdom’s west coast, the new site will be home to many prominent luxury brands, including Ritz-Carlton Reserve and Miraval, the first in the Middle East. (File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ja3dy

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Global partners with Virtuoso to tap luxury travel agencies worldwide

Red Sea Global partners with Virtuoso to tap luxury travel agencies worldwide
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea will have direct access to the best leisure travel agencies in the world as the multi-project developer, Red Sea Global, partners with global luxury travel group Virtuoso.   

RSG’s flagship destination will join Virtuoso’s elite network of world-leading hotels, resorts, cruise lines, tour companies and other travel businesses when it opens its doors in 2023.   

Located on the Kingdom’s west coast, the new site will be home to many prominent luxury brands, including Ritz-Carlton Reserve and Miraval, the first in the Middle East.  
The Red Sea aligns with Virtuoso’s long-standing mission of supporting sustainable tourism ideas and practices.   
“Set among desert canyons, dormant volcanoes and unexplored islands, we are pioneering a unique relationship between luxury tourism and the natural environment at the Red Sea,” said John Pagano, group CEO of RSG.   

This complies with Saudi Arabia’s evolution into one of the world’s leading sustainable tourism destinations, embedding sustainability at the heart of its travel and tourism-related developments under Vision 2030.   

Pagano added: “By committing to putting people and the planet first, we are enriching the surrounding environment and giving new meaning to the concept of responsible development. Working with Virtuoso, we’ll showcase the distinct benefits of regenerative tourism while bringing our unparalleled guest experiences to travelers from all over the world.” 
Staying at some of the world’s most renowned hotels, visitors will enjoy various activities spanning shopping, sport, entertainment, health and well-being. 
The facility will also offer an international airport, luxury marinas, golf courses, entertainment and leisure facilities.   
The Red Sea Project is anticipated to have 50 resorts with up to 8,000 hotel rooms at its intended completion time in 2030.   
Over 1,000 residential buildings spread across 22 islands and six inland areas will also be available by that time.   
“With travelers increasingly searching for destinations that marry opulence with eco-friendly activities, the Red Sea is set to securely place Saudi Arabia on the global tourism map,” said Virtuoso Senior Vice President Sales & Partnerships Cory Hagopian.   

Topics: Red Sea Red Sea Global

Value of Saudi point-of-sale transactions falls for second week in a row

Value of Saudi point-of-sale transactions falls for second week in a row
Updated 15 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

Value of Saudi point-of-sale transactions falls for second week in a row

Value of Saudi point-of-sale transactions falls for second week in a row
Updated 15 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Spending by Saudis fell for the second week in a row in the seven days ending May 20, according to point-of-sale transactions data released by the Saudi Central Bank. 

The food and beverage sector saw the biggest drop in POS value, falling by SR136.17 million ($36.3 million), or 8 percent, the figures published by the bank, also known as SAMA, showed. 

The Kingdom’s aggregate POS transactions shrunk by 7.3 percent last week, totaling SR10.1 billion, driven by the decrease in food and drink spending, showed the data. 

Of the 17 sectors mentioned, 16 saw a decline in their weekly POS transactions in the week ending May 20, with the jewelry sector seeing a 0.1 percent rise.  

According to the data, Saudi Arabia’s aggregate week-by-week drop in POS value amounted to SR798.2 million during that period.  

The previous week had seen a SR702.7 million fall across all 17 sectors. 

Another significant drop in the value of POS transactions was recorded in restaurant and cafe spending, which saw a SR133.4 million decrease, or 7.7 percent, compared to the week prior. 

Other sectors:

  • Miscellaneous goods and services — down SR94.5 million; previous week down SR113.5 million 
  • Health — down SR70.8 million; previous week down SR45.7 million 
  • Gas stations — down SR49.6 million; previous week down SR8.7 million 
  • Clothing and footwear — down SR47.9 million; previous week down SR38.8 million 
  • Transportation — down SR46.8 million; previous week down SR21.1 million 
  • Other — down SR112.1 million; previous week down SR126.9 million 

The number of POS transactions declined by around 10.6 million last week, compared to a fall of 1.1 million the week before. 

The 6.2 percent drop in the number of POS transactions was led by a 3.1 million drop in the number of restaurant and cafe purchases, data showed. 

Food and beverage transactions also fell by 2 million in the week ending in May 20, reflecting a 4.8 percent decline week by week.  

Riyadh, which includes the largest share of POS transactions, saw a 4.7 percent drop in the number of sales. 

The Kingdom’s capital recorded a total POS value of SR3.4 billion, down by SR158 million from the week before.  

The number of POS transactions fell by 2.4 million from the previous week, reaching 48.5 million last week.  

Jeddah followed with SR1.4 million worth of POS which fell by SR114 million, whereas the number of transactions reached 19.7 million, down 1.2 million from the week before. 

Topics: POS transactions Saudi Central Bank (SAMA)

Related

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals
Business & Economy
Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals
Updated 12 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals
Updated 12 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: More support has been handed out to help Saudi families own their homes after SR940 million ($250 million) were deposited into their Sakani accounts in May, Saudi Press agency reported.

The amount — paid out by Saudi Arabia’s Real Estate Development Fund in conjunction with the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing — is in line with the fund’s continued efforts to support Sakani beneficiaries.

Sakani is a real estate initiative aimed at supporting Saudi citizens and families to own their first home.

The program seeks to raise the proportion of housing ownership for Saudi families to 70 percent by 2030.

The newly-deposited amount also aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals, which aim to provide adequate housing opportunities for Saudi families.  

The amount was allocated to support various housing support contracts, according to REDF CEO Mansour bin Madi.

The total amount deposited in the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries since the announcement of the transformation program back in June 2017 has exceeded SR48.4 billion, Bin Madi disclosed.

Earlier this week, REDF signed agreements with Bank Albilad and Saudi Awwal Bank with the aim of allowing more Saudi citizens the access to easy financing solutions to help them own homes.

The deals aim to diversify the housing support options for Sakani beneficiaries, one of which includes provision of up to SR150,000 on certain housing options such as ready-made units.

The two agreements were part of strategic partnerships planned with banks and real estate financing institutions, the CEO explained.

Ongoing initiatives implemented by the government, including access to finance and regulations standardizations, are reforming the housing market and improving access for Saudi families, according to a report from PwC Middle East. 

Saudi Arabia’s housing demand stood at 99,600 houses in 2021 and is expected to increase by more than 50 percent to reach 153,000 houses by 2030.

Topics: #Real Estate #Saudi Real Estate Fund

Related

Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries
Business & Economy
Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries

Saudi Arabia to launch e-platform to boost efficiency of real estate developers

Saudi Arabia to launch e-platform to boost efficiency of real estate developers
Updated 15 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to launch e-platform to boost efficiency of real estate developers

Saudi Arabia to launch e-platform to boost efficiency of real estate developers
Updated 15 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s construction sector is set to become more efficient with the launch of an electronic platform that will help streamline real estate development through various services.

The National Housing Co. and the Saudi Contractors Authority signed a memorandum of understanding during the Future Projects Forum in Riyadh to develop the platform to enhance cooperation to ensure the development of both entities and raise the sector’s level of efficiency.

Under the agreement, both parties will organize joint workshops to identify areas of cooperation to ensure high-quality service.

The deal seeks to empower Saudi companies to contribute to the localization of the contracting sector and enable small and medium enterprises to find solutions to overcome challenges faced by the real estate market.  

In January, Majid Al-Hogail, the Saudi minister of housing and municipal and rural affairs, also launched NHC’s online platform to connect contractors and real estate developers with government-approved suppliers of building materials.  

The platform provides low-cost access to different building materials with the goal of enhancing production efficiency, lowering the cost of housing units, and promoting house ownership.

In September last year, the company signed nine agreements worth SR2 billion ($533 million) with several national strategic partners to provide project management, engineering supervision, design work implementation, construction, and evaluation services.  

The agreements aimed at ensuring effective monitoring of the sector by establishing quality control guidelines.  

The NHC was established in 2016 as the investment division of the initiatives and programs in the residential, commercial, and real estate sectors of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing.  

In line with Vision 2030’s goal of raising Saudi family homeownership to 70 percent, it aspires to boost the real estate supply with a variety of housing options.

Topics: real estate Saudi National Housing Co. (NHC) Saudi Contractors Authority (SCA)

Related

Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries
Business & Economy
Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund inks 2 agreements to support Sakani beneficiaries

ADNOC, TAQA, and Orascom partner to establish a $2.4bn water project

ADNOC, TAQA, and Orascom partner to establish a $2.4bn water project
Updated 33 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

ADNOC, TAQA, and Orascom partner to establish a $2.4bn water project

ADNOC, TAQA, and Orascom partner to establish a $2.4bn water project
Updated 33 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s onshore operations are set to secure a sustainable water supply thanks to a new facility costing 8.8 billion dirhams ($2.4 billion), according to a statement.

Also referred to as ADNOC, the UAE-based firm has partnered with global engineering and construction contractor Orascom as well as the Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., also known as TAQA for the strategic project.

The project aims to develop a centralized seawater treatment facility and transportation network for operations at the Bab and Bu Hasa fields in Abu Dhabi.

It is set to be linked to the grid and is expected to receive 100 percent of its power from clean energy sources. Once completed, the project will help reduce water injection-related energy consumption by up to 30 percent.

The project is forecast to deliver over 110 million imperial gallons per day of nano-filtered seawater through 75 kilometers of transportation.

It is also expected to deliver water through over 230 km of distribution pipelines and two pumping stations.

“The project will enhance our onshore energy efficiency by replacing less-efficient high-salinity, deep aquifer water systems with a centralized seawater treatment facility and transportation network,” ADNOC Upstream Executive Director Abdulmunim Al-Kindy said.

“With a substantial portion of the project value flowing back into the UAE economy, this landmark initiative will further stimulate economic and industrial growth and create commercial opportunities for the private sector,” Al-Kindy added.

According to forecasts, over 60 percent of the project value during the development and operation phases will flow back into the UAE’s economy under ADNOC’s highly successful In-Country Value program.

“TAQA is pleased to partner again with ADNOC, this time to advance the UAE’s sustainability goals by providing treated seawater for ADNOC’s onshore operations,” TAQA’s Group CEO and Managing Director Jasim Husain Thabet said.

“As a major utility, TAQA is especially committed to partnerships like this that use our expertise to help drive environmental stewardship while maintaining water security and supporting economic growth,” Thabet added.

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (ADNOC) TAQA Orascom

Related

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC looks to raise up to $607m from IPO of logistics unit
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC looks to raise up to $607m from IPO of logistics unit

Saudi Arabia’s growth journey to continue beyond 2030: Al-Jadaan

Saudi Arabia’s growth journey to continue beyond 2030: Al-Jadaan
Updated 24 May 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s growth journey to continue beyond 2030: Al-Jadaan

Saudi Arabia’s growth journey to continue beyond 2030: Al-Jadaan
Updated 24 May 2023
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s journey to achieve the development goals outlined in Vision 2030 will not stop at the end of this decade, according to Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum on Wednesday in Doha, Al-Jadaan noted that Saudi Arabia has long-term infrastructure development plans.

His comments came as he reflected on the Vision 2030 initiative, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016 to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil.

“This journey is not going to end in 2030. This is an ongoing journey, there are a lot of opportunities that you can capture and harness,” said Al-Jadaan.

He added: “You could see lots of efforts in investing in infrastructure. And these are long-term plans. And we are not keeping it to ourselves. Actually, we are trying to make sure that not just the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council), but the wider region gets benefits.”

The minister also highlighted the developmental milestones Saudi Arabia achieved over the past few years and said that the Kingdom was the fastest-growing economy among the G20 countries in 2022.

“We (Saudi Arabia) ended up with 8.7 percent (economic growth) last year. What is more important is the non-oil economy — which grew by 5.4 percent last year, and 5.8 percent in the first quarter of 2023. Unemployment is the lowest-ever in Saudi Arabia, while employment in the private sector is the highest-ever,” the minister noted.

Al-Jadaan further pointed out that women’s participation in Saudi Arabia’s workforce is currently 36 percent, which is double the figure from five years ago.

The minister added that the Gulf region, especially Saudi Arabia, has all the potential to emerge as a global trade hub, considering its unique geographical location.

“Saudi Arabia is in a very unique location, in the middle of cross-trade routes, where we are connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe. That gives you a competitive advantage. And we are actually seeing it in the number of ports listed in the top 10 worldwide, and they are from the region. The Gulf region has possibly the busiest airports worldwide in terms of international passenger traffic,” said Al-Jadaan.

He added: “This region is a very bright spot in a very difficult world today. This did not come by coincidence. It came through very strong progress executed through longtime coordination, to diversify the economy.”

Speaking at the same event, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said that the specialty of the Gulf region is its “remarkable determination to pursue reforms.”

She added: “There are some who think that the fortune of the Gulf is oil and gas. In fact, the fortune is the Gulf’s decisiveness in putting the economy on a long-term sustainable path.”

Topics: Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan Vision 2030 Qatar Economic Forum

Related

Saudi ambassador to UK discusses Vision 2030 with Oxford university students
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador to UK discusses Vision 2030 with Oxford university students
Qatar’s economy bolstered by non-oil activities, says PM
Business & Economy
Qatar’s economy bolstered by non-oil activities, says PM

Latest updates

Red Sea Global partners with Virtuoso to tap luxury travel agencies worldwide
Red Sea Global partners with Virtuoso to tap luxury travel agencies worldwide
Pakistan considering banning party of ex-PM Imran Khan — minister
Pakistan considering banning party of ex-PM Imran Khan — minister
Value of Saudi point-of-sale transactions falls for second week in a row
Value of Saudi point-of-sale transactions falls for second week in a row
Saudi, Philippine ministers discuss bilateral ties
Saudi, Philippine ministers discuss bilateral ties
Germany cracks down on climate activists after Scholz calls protest group ‘nutty’
Germany cracks down on climate activists after Scholz calls protest group ‘nutty’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.