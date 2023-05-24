Closing bell: TASI falls for the second consecutive day

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward trend for the second consecutive day, as it shed 39.50 points or 0.35 percent on Wednesday to close at 11,236.27.

While the parallel market Nomu gained 132.33 points to close trading at 20,966.97, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 0.32 percent to 1,505.16.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.68 billion ($1.51 billion).

The top performer of the day was Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, as its share price rose 7.24 percent to SR16.60.

Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. and Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance also emerged as top gainers, as their share prices increased by 3.92 percent and 3.48 percent, respectively.

The worst performer was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price fell by 5.98 percent to SR25.95.

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. and Thimar Development Holding Co. were the other losers of the day, as their share prices dropped by 5.15 percent and 4.92 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, the share price of Future Care Trading Co., listed on the parallel market under the healthcare sector, rose by 13.73 percent to SR1,298.80.

On the announcements front, Meyar Co., a brick manufacturing company, reported a slight increase in its net profit for 2022 to SR4.46 million, compared to SR4.45 million in 2021.