Closing bell: TASI falls for the second consecutive day

While the parallel market Nomu gained 132.33 points to close trading at 20,966.97, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 0.32 percent to 1,505.16.
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its downward trend for the second consecutive day, as it shed 39.50 points or 0.35 percent on Wednesday to close at 11,236.27. 

While the parallel market Nomu gained 132.33 points to close trading at 20,966.97, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 0.32 percent to 1,505.16. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.68 billion ($1.51 billion). 

The top performer of the day was Allied Cooperative Insurance Group, as its share price rose 7.24 percent to SR16.60. 

Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. and Al-Rajhi Company for Cooperative Insurance also emerged as top gainers, as their share prices increased by 3.92 percent and 3.48 percent, respectively. 

The worst performer was Anaam International Holding Group, whose share price fell by 5.98 percent to SR25.95. 

Fawaz Abdulaziz Alhokair Co. and Thimar Development Holding Co. were the other losers of the day, as their share prices dropped by 5.15 percent and 4.92 percent, respectively. 

Meanwhile, the share price of Future Care Trading Co., listed on the parallel market under the healthcare sector, rose by 13.73 percent to SR1,298.80. 

On the announcements front, Meyar Co., a brick manufacturing company, reported a slight increase in its net profit for 2022 to SR4.46 million, compared to SR4.45 million in 2021. 

Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

  Agreement outlines cooperation in the field of circular carbon economy and related technologies that seek to mitigate the impact of climate change.
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met his Azerbaijani counterpart Parviz Shahbazov on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy, including renewables, Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, the pair signed an energy cooperation agreement covering oil, petrochemicals, gas, electricity and energy efficiency. The deal also outlines cooperation in the field of circular carbon economy and related technologies that seek to mitigate the impact of climate change.

The countries also agreed to work together to develop innovative uses of hydrocarbons, conduct joint academic research, organize panel discussions, seminars and multilateral conferences, and share experiences and knowledge in the field of energy.

Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Gulf Cooperation Council region will soon emerge as a data center development hub, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund investing in a new partnership with global asset manager DigitalBridge. 

According to a company press release, the partnership will prioritize investments in the data center sector and other segments of digital infrastructure in line with PIF’s strategy. 

The note added that the fund’s strategy aims to enable sectors and increase local content by establishing partnerships with the private sector.   

The fund will leverage DigitalBridge’s expertise in investing, building and operating digital infrastructure to support the continued advancement of the Kingdom’s digital economy. 

“We see significant opportunity for continued growth in the sectors in which we specialize and look forward to leveraging our capabilities and expertise to capitalize on the long-term opportunities across this important region,” said Marc Ganzi, CEO at DigitalBridge, in a press statement. 

The investment will aim to localize technologies and support knowledge transfer to develop and operate hyper-scale data centers and database servers in the Kingdom and GCC region.
“As a global leader in digital infrastructure, we are pleased to partner with PIF to further enable the digital infrastructure buildout in Saudi Arabia and across the GCC countries,” Ganzi added. 

Earlier this year, PIF subsidiary Saudi Downtown Co. joined hands with the Kingdom’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to develop digitalization projects. 

Saudi Downtown Co. aims to build and develop digital infrastructure and communication technologies in 12 cities in the Kingdom. 

These initiatives are part of the fund’s five-year strategy launched in 2021 to inject $40 billion worth of investment into the domestic economy.  

DigitalBridge is a US-based digital infrastructure firm specializing in investing and operating cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells and edge infrastructure. 

 

Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Basic Industries Corp., also known as SABIC, has grabbed the top rank in environmental, social and governance reporting among listed firms in the Kingdom, according to a new report. 

The analysis by Islamabad-based Bridge ESG compared various sustainability attributes among the 13 out of 217 companies listed on Tadawul which are submitting reports in this area. 

According to the findings, SABIC scored 76 percent in the ESG ratings to grab the top spot, followed by Saudi Arabian Oil Co. with 69 percent and Petro Rabigh with 54 percent.

SABIC’s rankings come after it established a partnership in 2022 with chemical and industrial gas giants BASF and Linde to develop electrically powered steam cracker technology with the aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90 percent. 

Bridge ESG compiled its ESG report based on various criteria which include annual reports published by the companies on Tadawul and disclosure assessment by these firms against the requirements of the exchange’s ESG guidelines. 

It was in 2021 that Tadawul issued guidelines on ESG reporting, which set various attributes against which entities are required to report. 

The Bridge ESG report further noted that only five out of 13 firms are giving complete disclosures around toxic emissions and wastes, while just nine companies provided full details around greenhouse gas emissions. 

“Companies in the energy sector are doing more effective reporting as compared to others in environmental attributes,” said Bridge ESG in the report. 

The report added that nine companies are giving complete disclosures involving human capital development, while four firms provided full details involving the access to healthcare attribute. 

In March, a PwC survey revealed that asset managers and investors in Saudi Arabia want a more nuanced approach that balances ESG demand with today’s challenging economic reality. 

“Despite the difference in approach and emphasis about the future of ESG investments, Saudi Arabia is committed to bringing people together to find solutions to the challenges we must confront,” the report said.

Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises in Saudi Arabia are set to have enhanced access to financing solutions thanks to a new agreement.

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, also known as MODON, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Riyadh-based investment firm Sukuk Capital to boost funding opportunities in the sector.

The new financing solutions are expected to elevate the capabilities of industrial plants to achieve targeted growth.

The new MoU will also help create an attractive environment for investments in line with the Kingdom’s National Industrial Strategy, in addition to the Vision 2030 initiative, which seeks to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy away from oil.

According to the CEO of MODON, Majid bin Rafid Al-Arqoubi, the partnership comes within the framework of the authority’s initiatives to enhance the financial sustainability and stability of the private sector.

It also comes within MODON’s objective to provide technical assistance programs for entrepreneurs and owners of SMEs in order to support the national economy, Al-Arqoubi highlighted.

Furthermore, the new solutions aim to stimulate the productivity of factories while creating economic opportunities and directing the energies of young people to innovative projects with high growth, the CEO explained.

Under the terms of the agreements, partners are projected to benefit from a variety of financial solutions with short-, medium- and long-term effects.

They are also set to gain from flexible payment schedules which contribute to increasing collection efficiency.

The SME sector is perceived as a vital economic engine, a key generator of new employment and the foundation of the global economy, Senior Vice President of technical services at Aramco Ahmad Al-Sa’adi said in an exclusive interview with Arab News in 2022.

Under the Vision 2030 goals, the SME sector is earmarked to contribute 35 percent to the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2030.

In addition to this, SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent, and increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.

Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Banque Saudi Fransi has completed the sale of its dollar-denominated sukuk valued at $900 million with an annual return of 4.75 percent under the Trust Certificates Issuance Program, the company said in a bourse filing.   

The bank said that the sukuk issuance is for five years and is scheduled to take place through a special-purpose entity, with an offer made to qualified Saudi and international investors.   

The bank appointed seven local and international banks to manage its issuance of dollar-denominated sukuk.  

According to market reports, the certificates’ value and terms will be decided later, and the funds will be used for Islamic financial businesses.   

Citigroup Global Markets Ltd., First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC Bank, Mizuho International, and Saudi Fransi Capital have been appointed joint lead managers.   

The bank also said that the certificates would be listed on the International Securities Market of the London Stock Exchange and sold in keeping with Regulation S of the US Securities Act 1933. 

It recently posted a 23 percent rise in net profit to SR1.07 billion in the first quarter of 2023, compared to SR 875 million in the year-ago period.    

The Islamic finance industry is witnessing a flurry of activities and is forecast to grow in 2023-2024 thanks to Saudi Arabia’s robust banking system, according to a report from S&P Global Ratings.  

The US-based agency expects around 10 percent growth across the industry in the aforementioned period following a similar expansion in 2022, with the Kingdom and Kuwait largely fueling last year’s rise.  

S&P Global Ratings also believe that despite a predicted economic slowdown and a decline in sukuk issuance this year, new product supplies will exceed those set to mature.  

It echoes findings from US-based Fitch Ratings released in April, which claimed the global sukuk issuance for the second quarter of 2023 is building up even as it faces short-term uncertainties amid continued macro-volatilities. 

