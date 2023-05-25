Prominent Egyptian rights activist briefly detained in Lebanon

BEIRUT: Lebanese authorities Wednesday briefly detained a prominent Egyptian blogger and human rights activist, his lawyer and sister said, but the reason for his arrest was not immediately clear.
The first word about the arrest of Abdul-Rahman Tarek, also known by his nickname Moka, came from his sister, Sara Tarek. She posted on her Facebook page that her brother was detained by plainclothes policemen Wednesday afternoon from his apartment. She called for his release saying he had spent seven years in jail in Egypt until his release last year.
Tarek was taken to police intelligence headquarters in Beirut where he spent about five hours and was later released, his lawyer, Farouk Moghrabi. The reason behind the arrest was not immediately clear, Moghrabi said.
Sara Tarek later wrote that her brother was released, and he is at home.
Security officials did not immediately confirm Tarek’s arrest and later release.
Mary Lawlor, the UN’s independent expert on human rights defenders, tweeted: “I hear extremely disturbing news" that an Egyptian human rights defender in exile in Lebanon was arrested today "with no warrant.” She tagged Lebanon’s foreign ministry in her tweet.
A group of Lebanese activists had planned to hold a protest outside police headquarters to demand Tarek’s release, but it was called off after he was set free.
Ship grounded in Egypt’s Suez Canal, refloat attempts ongoing
Shipping agent identifies ship as the 190-meter Xin Hai Tong 23, a bulk carrier
In 2021, a huge container ship, the Ever Given, became jammed across Suez Canal
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters
CAIRO: Tugboats are trying to refloat a large ship that has grounded in the Suez Canal, “leaving behind” at least four vessels, shipping agent Leth Agencies said early on Thursday. The company identified the ship as the 190-meter Xin Hai Tong 23, a bulk carrier. There was no immediate comment from Canal authorities. “M/V XIN HAI TONG 23 has grounded in the Suez Canal at KM 159/0400 hrs,” Leth Agencies said in a tweet, adding it was “leaving behind 4 vessels from the early convoy in addition to the ordinary group which was planned to enter Suez Canal at about 0600 hrs.” The Marine Traffic ship tracker and Refinitiv data showed the ship, which sails under the Hong Kong flag, as “not under command” near the southern end of the canal, positioned at an angle next to the canal’s eastern side. The tracker showed three Egyptian tugboats surrounding the vessel. The ship had originated from Duba port in Saudi Arabia. It is owned by Xiang B12 HK International Ship Lease and managed by Tosco Keymax International Ship Management. During strong winds in 2021, a huge container ship, the Ever Given, became jammed across Suez Canal, halting traffic in both directions for six days and disrupting global trade. Last year, tugboats refloated an oil tanker that was briefly stranded in the canal after to a technical fault with its rudder, while the breakdown of a container ship in the canal caused minor delays in March.
Syrians abandon babies at mosques, under trees as war grinds on
Between early 2021 and late 2022 alone, more than 100 children were found abandoned across the country, says Syrians for Truth and Justice group in a March report, estimating the real figure to be much higher in the 12-year conflict
Updated 25 May 2023
AFP
HAZANO, Syria: One cold winter night, Syrian Ibrahim Othman went out to pray and came home cradling a baby girl, abandoned at the doorstep of the village mosque just hours after she was born.
“I took her home and told my wife, ‘I brought you a gift’,” said the 59-year-old resident of Hazano, in rebel-held northwest Syria.
He named the baby Hibatullah, meaning “gift of God,” and decided to raise her as one of the family.
Officials say babies are being left outside mosques, hospitals and even under olive trees in war-torn Syria as more than 12 years of grinding conflict fuel poverty and desperation.
“Only a few cases of child abandonment” were officially documented before the war broke out in 2011, according to the Washington-based group Syrians for Truth and Justice, which records human rights abuses in the country.
But between early 2021 and late 2022, more than 100 children — 62 of them girls — were found abandoned across the country, it said in a March report, estimating the real figure to be much higher.
“The numbers have increased dramatically” since the start of the conflict along with “the social and economic repercussions of the war” affecting both government-controlled and rebel-held areas, the group said.
It pointed to factors including poverty, instability, insecurity and child marriage, along with sexual abuse and pregnancy out of wedlock.
While adoption is forbidden across Syria, Othman has asked the local authorities for permission to raise Hibatullah.
“I told my children that if I die, she should have part of my inheritance,” even though she can never officially be part of the family, he said, breaking into tears.
The three-year-old, her hair pulled back loosely into pigtails and tottering around in shiny pink sandals, now calls him “grandpa.”
“She is just an innocent child,” Othman said.
Widespread death and destruction
Syria’s war has killed more than 500,000 people, displaced millions and ravaged the country’s infrastructure.
Health department official Zaher Hajjo told AFP that 53 abandoned newborn babies had been registered in government-controlled areas in the first 10 months of last year — 28 boys and 25 girls.
Syrian President Bashar Assad this year issued a decree creating dedicated facilities for the children, who would be automatically registered as Arab, Syrian and Muslim, with the place of birth as the location they were found.
In rebel-held Idlib province, social workers at the main center for abandoned children tended to tiny babies wrapped tightly in blankets in basic cradles, some spruced up with purple paint or ribbons.
In the bare-walled room with a brown-and-beige carpet, one woman rocked a baby to sleep with one hand while feeding another milk with the other.
Faisal Al-Hammoud, head of programs at the center, said one baby girl they took in was found under an olive tree after being mauled by a cat.
“Blood was dripping down her face,” he said, adding that the orphanage had since entrusted her to a family.
Workers follow up to make sure such babies are well treated and “that there is no child trafficking,” Hammoud added.
The center has taken in 26 babies — 14 girls and 12 boys — since it opened in 2019, and nine this year alone, said Abdullah Abdullah, a civil affairs official with Idlib’s rebel authorities.
More than four million people live in areas controlled by jihadists and Turkish-backed groups in Syria’s north and northwest, 90 percent of whom depend on aid to survive.
“The war is to blame and families too” for child abandonments, Abdullah said.
“These children are victims,” he added.
America will no longer wage wars to enforce regime change in Middle East: US official
Updated 25 May 2023
ALI YOUNES
WASHINGTON: The new US National Defense Strategy in the Middle East is moving away from waging unilateral wars to change regimes through military means and instead will invest in building coalitions and partnerships with allied regional states, according to Mara Karlin, US assistant secretary of defense for strategy, plans and capabilities.
Karlin said during a keynote address at the Middle East Institute in Washington, D.C on Wednesday and attended by Arab News that the new US National Defense Strategy would prioritize “partnerships, integration and interoperability” when dealing with regional threats in the Middle East.
She said that the Middle East region fell under the US National Security Strategy, which included “partnerships, deterrence diplomacy, integration and values.”
Karlin described the new NDS strategy for the Middle East as a “paradigm shift” that was moving away from basing hundreds of thousands of static US troops in the region. Instead, the new paradigm would depend on working with regional partners through partnerships, complex military exercises, and interoperability of weapons systems.
“This is a paradigm shift in our approach to the region, one that is de-emphasizing the unrealistic aims of transformation that are often pursed through unilateral military means,” she said.
“Instead, this paradigm is focused on our competitive advantages and partnerships and the fundamentals of sound policy,” Karlin said.
She said that the new NDS described the basing of hundreds of thousands of troops in the region as “ineffective deterrence.”
However, Karlin said that the shift did not mean that the US was less committed to the Middle East.
“The NDS is very clear. The US will remain engaged in the Middle East,” she said.
Karlin said that the Middle East region was part of US global strategy and considered an integral part of it.
“Frankly, our national security interests are interwoven in this region,” she said.
Karlin said that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had articulated the US strategy in the region during a recent trip to the Middle East as that of supporting “diplomacy” and “conflict deterrence.”
However, Austin had added: “But if we were forced to turn back aggression, we will win and win decisively.”
Karlin said: “Let’s be clear, America’s commitment to security in the Middle East is strong and sure.”
She said that the strength of the new strategy stemmed from its working in multilateral formations and partnerships, and the US military agility that enabled it to direct forces where they were needed swiftly and effectively.
Karlin said that Iran’s “reckless behavior” in the region would be addressed through a multilateral approach of military integration and the interoperability of arms and forces in the region.
“Integration and interoperability are key to address Iran’s reckless activities across all domains,” she said.
Karlin pointed out as an example of this strategy the US Central Command’s work to establish “the combined maritime forces,” a 34-member security and military maritime force to address drug smuggling and piracy on the high seas and deter “state-sponsored maligned activities and ensure commercial shipping.”
She also mentioned the ongoing military exercise “Eagle Resolve,” in which the US Central Command and the Saudi Armed Forces were conducting a multilateral exercise in combination with armed forces of the Arab nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council.
Karlin said that the new US strategy in the Middle East was already paying dividends, citing Yemen and Iraq as examples.
She said that Yemen was now witnessing the longest truce between the warring sides, while Iraq was currently being accepted and integrated back into the region. She also mentioned the defeat of extremist groups such as “Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State” in Iraq and Syria through coalition with Arab states.
Globally, Karlin said that the NDS highlighted China as the single biggest threat the US was facing in the future. She said that the main US national defense strategy was to sustain and strengthen the deterrent against China.
China was currently the only country in the world that had the intent and the increasing capability to systematically challenge the US across the board, diplomatically economically and technologically, she said.
The NDS also describes Russia as an “acute” threat. It also mentions a range of other threats including Iran, North Korea, and terrorist organizations.
Released last year, the National Defense Strategy was issued for the first time in an integrated way by including the national nuclear posture review and the missile defense review simultaneously.
Conflict casts ominous shadow over global supplies of Sudan’s flagship export: gum arabic
Soft-drink giants Coca-Cola and Pepsi warned stockpiles could run out in six months if Sudan fighting continues
Once flourishing industry has become a casualty of unrest, leaving producers and local market in dire straits
Updated 25 May 2023
ROBERT BOCIAGA
JUBA, South Sudan: The conflict in Sudan has claimed the lives, limbs and homes of growing numbers of people since it began on April 15. While the world hopes for a peaceful end to the bloodshed, many leaders of Sudanese industries warn that the economic toll of the violence could have a devastating impact on Sudan and internationally.
The once flourishing gum arabic industry in Sudan has become a casualty of the conflict, leaving producers and the local market in dire straits. Now, those who supply soft drink giants such as Coca-Cola and Pepsi have warned that their stockpiles could run out in three to six months if the fighting continues at its current pace.
Gum arabic has dozens of uses. It serves multiple purposes in soft drinks, acting as a stabilizer to prevent flavors, coloring agents and essential oils from separating, and delivering a uniform blend of taste and aroma with every sip.
It also enhances texture and acts as a foam stabilizer, preventing excessive foaming while preventing the drink from going flat. Icings, soft candy, chewing gum and other sweets also use it as an ingredient.
Beyond its applications in food and beverages, gum arabic is used in watercolor paints, ceramic glaze, printmaking, pyrotechnics, glues, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, wine, shoe polish and lickable adhesives for postage stamps and envelopes.
In English-speaking countries, gum arabic is often referred to as gum acacia, reflecting its extraction from acacia trees that thrive in countries like Sudan, Chad, Nigeria, Senegal and Mali. Additionally, Kordofan gum is a variety of gum arabic produced in the Kordofan region of Sudan.
Exports from Darfur and Kordofan via Khartoum, especially of gum arabic, have been severely impacted since the start of the conflict. An estimated 5 million Sudanese — about 11 percent of the country’s population — rely directly or indirectly on income generated from the production of this valuable resource.
Hisham El-Kurdi, who previously implemented a gum harvesting project for smallholders, told Arab News that transportation routes had been disrupted and the capital, which serves as a hub, was embroiled in conflict, posing safety concerns for those trying to move the product.
“The majority of people in rural areas traditionally sell their products to the capital city of Sudan, Khartoum, where traders and businessmen handle the exports to various parts of the world. In the current situation, this process faces significant challenges,” he said.
FASTFACTS
A natural gum, gum arabic is the exudate of some acacia species, notably acacia Senegal and acacia Seyal, found across Africa’s so-called gum arabic belt.
Gum arabic is one of Sudan’s primary export commodities, linking the country to international markets in Europe, Asia and North America, accounting for an estimated 15% of Sudan’s exports.
There are about 1m households or 5m people who are estimated to be either directly or indirectly dependent on the gum arabic sector.
Producers live in or near gum arabic production areas that include villages and forests and take responsibility for cultivating, tapping, collecting and protecting their acacia trees during harvest months between October and February following the rainy season.
In Sudan, the acacia gum tree thrives naturally in a vast belt stretching 500,000 sq. km — roughly the size of France — from Al-Qadarif to Darfur. Recognizing its resilience in the face of droughts and climate change, international donors and African countries have invested in the Great Green Wall project, which aims to afforest the Sahel strip to combat desertification.
Akol Miyen Kuol, a South Sudanese expert on the region, told Arab News that the ongoing conflict in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces would have a negative impact on the world economy due to the widespread use of gum arabic.
“At the local and national levels, if the ongoing war in Sudan doesn’t stop quickly, it will terribly affect those who collect the gum arabic and the general income for the country,” he said.
Daniel Haddad, director of the UK-based trading company Agrigum International Ltd., told Arab News that Sudanese gum arabic was “the gold standard and finds extensive use in soft drinks, pharmaceuticals and various other industries. The significance of Sudan’s production lies in its superior quality.”
“Port Sudan is currently focused solely on humanitarian relief efforts,” he added. “As a result, there are no incoming or outgoing shipments of commercial products and there is a lack of administrative personnel available to handle banking and official paperwork. Consequently, despite the presence of gum arabic in Sudan, there is currently no significant export activity taking place.”
The impact of the fighting in Sudan is poised to wreak havoc as Sudan contributed 66 percent of the global supply of gum arabic, according to a 2018 report by the UN Conference on Trade and Development.
INNUMBERS
$111m Sudan’s exports, making it the world’s second-largest exporter.
88,000 tons Total export of raw gum in 2021.
80% Sudan’s share of global gum arabic trade between 1950s and early 1990s.
70% Sudanese exporters’ share of global gum arabic supply.
25,000 tons Average annual Sudanese gum arabic exports.
50,000 tons Average amount of exports in the 1950s and 1960s.
$10m Value of FAO-financed Sudan’s forestry project to support gum arabic farmers, protect trees.
“If the situation continues, it will cause concern, but we’re pretty confident something will happen,” Haddad said.
“For each customer, each company, each product, gum arabic has a different use in the application. It could somehow get replaced, but customers don’t like artificial ingredients.”
Sudanese gum arabic, which accounts for 70 percent of the country’s exports, is so critical to the global economy that the US granted an exception for it even amid its embargoes on Sudan.
“I remain optimistic that gum arabic could serve as a catalyst to bring people together and facilitate the resolution of existing problems,” Haddad said.
“By addressing the challenges surrounding gum arabic production and export, it is possible to restore a sense of normalcy.
“This, in turn, would enable the people of Sudan and Khartoum to return to their homes, access essential resources such as food and electricity, and rebuild their lives. It is my sincere hope that such positive developments will unfold and contribute to a return to normalcy for the affected regions.”
Decoder
Gum arabic
Extracted from the sap of some Acacia tree species, gum arabic has plenty of uses, such as stabilizer in soft drinks and multiple uses for other foods. It is also used in watercolor paints, ceramic glaze, printmaking, pyrotechnics, glues, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, wine, shoe polish and lickable adhesives for postage stamps and envelopes. Gum arabic is one of the main products of Sudan, which accounts for 30 per cent of total exports worldwide. Because of the war in Sudan, producers — such as soft drink giants Coca-Cola and Pepsi — and the local market are in dire straits.
Hamas-backed bloc wins student elections at Bir Zeit University
Deep divisions between Fatah and Hamas in the West Bank and Gaza Strip were highlighted by harsh criticism of each other’s policies
Abbas-led Fatah targeted Hamas over its leaders’ stay in five-star hotels in Qatar despite the financial crisis
Updated 24 May 2023
Mohammed Najib
RAMALLAH: The Islamic bloc affiliated with Hamas won the Bir Zeit University student council’s annual election on Wednesday, defeating their Fatah-backed rivals.
With a voter turnout of 76.7 percent, the Hamas-backed bloc won 25 seats with 4,481 votes, while the Fatah-supported bloc claimed just 20 seats with 3,539 votes.
The leftist students’ bloc gained 942 votes, winning six seats.
Deep divisions between Fatah and Hamas in the West Bank and Gaza Strip were highlighted by harsh criticism of each other’s policies during intense debates on May 23.
Discussion also focused on their programs to serve students.
Bir Zeit University elections have become a barometer of change in Palestinian public political opinion, with Fatah and Hamas fighting fiercely and spending tens of thousands of dollars to fund electoral campaigns despite the financial crisis.
Hamas criticized Fatah over security coordination with Israel, corruption and the poor performance of President Mahmoud Abbas.
Abbas-led Fatah targeted Hamas over its leaders’ stay in five-star hotels in Qatar despite the financial crisis, and called on its rivals to lift the ban on student council elections in universities of the Gaza Strip.
The Islamic bloc has led the student council in recent years, while the Fatah bloc believes it is paying the price for the mistakes of the Palestinian Authority in terms of corruption, nepotism and security coordination with Israel.
Meanwhile, Hamas won elections held at An-Najah National University in Nablus on May 16 by 40-38, a narrow two-seat margin.
Ghassan Al-Khatib, vice president of Bir Zeit University, told Arab News that in the absence of any other poll, the council vote is a reliable indicator of trends in Palestinian public opinion due to “the credibility, integrity and democracy of the elections.”
As a liberal university, “we aim to accustom our students to democratic life, pluralism and accepting other opinions. Therefore, these elections are considered the best practical exercise for democratic competition,” he said.
Al-Khatib added that the debates were more intense this year compared with previous years, highlighting the students’ skills and intelligence.
“This is an essential day for Bir Zeit University, where competition is intense. It is the only place where one sees freedom of political thought,” he said.
Bir Zeit students are free from any job offers that could influence their votes, and take part in the electoral process in a democratic atmosphere and with great integrity, experts say.
Fatah and Hamas make significant efforts to win the elections, which can help them strengthen their political discourse.
Human rights activist Amer Hamdan from Nablus told Arab News that competition between student blocs in the Palestinian universities remains within the university walls, so is a reasonable indicator of the level of support that Palestinian factions enjoy among the public.
Most students followed their family’s political stance when voting in university elections, he said.
Hamdan said Hamas’ Islamic bloc at Bir Zeit benefited from the mistakes of their Fatah-backed rivals in the An-Najah elections a week ago.
Fatah activists fired in the air in front of the campus, and tried to distort the image of Hamas-bloc candidates on social media, supposedly with the help of Palestinian Authority security services.
Bir Zeit University was established in 1973 as a public, nongovernment university. It is considered one of the oldest reputable Palestinian universities in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and has produced prominent political leaders in economics and business administration.
The university is the only place in the West Bank that allows Hamas to promote its activities and politics without restrictions from the Palestinian Authority.
Bir Zeit University offers 36 bachelor’s programs in various disciplines, 13 master’s degree programs, and three Ph.D. programs. It employs 450 teachers.
Students from the West Bank and a few hundred Palestinians living in Israel study there.
Most Palestinian leaders are Bir Zeit University graduates.