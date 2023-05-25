Saudi Arabia seeks to attract Japan tourists amid global campaign

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia held its second tourism roadshow in Tokyo on May 25 with 15 partner companies participating to showcase “the hidden attractions” of the Kingdom.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia’s tourism body promoted the country’s attractions in 49 countries. The Japanese market is an important part of the global campaign, which would help the Kingdom attract 100 million regional and international visitors by 2030, said Alhasan Aldabbagh, who heads the Asia Pacific desk of the Saudi Tourism Board.

“Japan is an important partner in promoting Saudi Arabia as the world’s largest new destination. And we are committed to providing the tools and resources your business needs,” Aldabbagh said in his welcoming remarks at a gala reception held after the show.

Aldabbagh said the Kingdom opened an office in Tokyo in 2021 to oversee the operations of the STA. A handbook containing information on the country’s tourism products would soon be made available for Japanese partners.

Aldabbagh thanked those in attendance for their support and said he was confident of a further strengthening in ties between the Kingdom and Japan.

