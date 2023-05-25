Saudi Arabia seeks to attract Japan tourists amid global campaign

You are here

The Japanese market is extremely important as it will help Saudi to reach 100 million international and domestic visitors by 2030, according to Alhasan Aldabbagh, APAC President of the Saudi Arabia Tourism Board.
The Japanese market is extremely important as it will help Saudi to reach 100 million international and domestic visitors by 2030, according to Alhasan Aldabbagh, APAC President of the Saudi Arabia Tourism Board. (ANJ)
The Japanese market is extremely important as it will help Saudi to reach 100 million international and domestic visitors by 2030, according to Alhasan Aldabbagh, APAC President of the Saudi Arabia Tourism Board. (ANJ)
Arab News Japan

  • 2030 target of 100m visitors, says Asia Pacific tourism officer
  • Kingdom bidding to become world’s top destination for travelers
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia held its second tourism roadshow in Tokyo on May 25 with 15 partner companies participating to showcase “the hidden attractions” of the Kingdom.

In 2019, Saudi Arabia’s tourism body promoted the country’s attractions in 49 countries. The Japanese market is an important part of the global campaign, which would help the Kingdom attract 100 million regional and international visitors by 2030, said Alhasan Aldabbagh, who heads the Asia Pacific desk of the Saudi Tourism Board.

“Japan is an important partner in promoting Saudi Arabia as the world’s largest new destination. And we are committed to providing the tools and resources your business needs,” Aldabbagh said in his welcoming remarks at a gala reception held after the show.

Aldabbagh said the Kingdom opened an office in Tokyo in 2021 to oversee the operations of the STA. A handbook containing information on the country’s tourism products would soon be made available for Japanese partners.

Aldabbagh thanked those in attendance for their support and said he was confident of a further strengthening in ties between the Kingdom and Japan.

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: tourism Saudi Arabia Japan

KSrelief continues aid program for earthquake victims in Idlib Governorate of Syria

KSrelief continues aid program for earthquake victims in Idlib Governorate of Syria
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

KSrelief continues aid program for earthquake victims in Idlib Governorate of Syria

KSrelief continues aid program for earthquake victims in Idlib Governorate of Syria
  • This initiative is among the many others the Kingdom has launched through KSrelief to support those in need
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

IDLIB: Saudi Arabia’s relief center continued their aid project to help victims who were affected by the earthquake in Syria. 

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) distributed 712 food packages and 712 hygiene kits across the town of Azmarin and Khairat camp in Syria Wednesday.

The aid provided relief to 712 families who were affected by the earthquake the string of quakes that hit the region in February this year. 

The initiative is among many the Kingdom has launched through KSrelief to support those in need.


 

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSRelief) earthquake Syria

Saudi astronauts share with students their experience staying at the International Space Station

Saudi astronauts share with students their experience staying at the International Space Station
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi astronauts share with students their experience staying at the International Space Station

Saudi astronauts share with students their experience staying at the International Space Station
  • During their stay in space, the astronauts aim to conduct 20 research projects
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni contacted a group of students in Riyadh using amateur radio frequencies from the International Space Station. 

The initiative was coordinated with the Saudi Space Commission, the Ministry of Education and the Communications, and the Communications, Space and Technology Commission. It aims to engage students in science and inspire curiosity about space technologies.

The students interacted with Barnawi and Al-Qarni, with the two answering questions about living in space and the daily routine at the International Space Station, and sharing their feelings about their journey. 

During their stay in space, the astronauts aim to conduct 20 research projects. Among them are 14 projects developed by Saudi scientists, covering areas such as human physiology, cell biology and technology.

 

Topics: Saudi Towards Space International Space Station (ISS) Rayyanah Barnawi Ali Alqarni Saudi Space Commission (SSC)

Who’s Who: Ali Al-Ghanim, CEO of Power Summit for Information Technology

Who’s Who: Ali Al-Ghanim, CEO of Power Summit for Information Technology
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Ali Al-Ghanim, CEO of Power Summit for Information Technology

Who’s Who: Ali Al-Ghanim, CEO of Power Summit for Information Technology
Updated 9 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Ali Al-Ghanim has been the CEO and founder of Power Summit Companies for Information Technology, which he founded in 2021.

The Saudi entity offers world-class technology and IT solutions for national organizations, with Al-Ghanim developing high-quality business services in the field of enterprise resource planning.

Al-Ghanim is also CEO of Power Summit Commercial Co., which he founded in 2016. He oversees all the company’s operations and business activities.

He has also been a partner and regional general manager at iPS Powerful People in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain since 2019.

iPS Powerful People was established in 1988 and became known primarily for crewing services for vessels. Soon afterward, iPS became a major player in the maritime world. It has more than 14 branches worldwide which offer complete human resources and crewing solutions to the energy, engineering, tunneling, maritime as well as oil and gas sectors.

Al-Ghanim is charged with giving strategic advice to the board of directors, as well as providing the company with a clear vision for future achievements, and leadership and motivation to all employees.

In 2016, Al-Ghanim worked as regional general manager of Nexus Group in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, where he managed end-to-end operations of OCB Oilfield Services and Kuiper International across the two countries, assuring the delivery of predefined business objectives for two years.

In 2015, he served as general manager of OCB Oilfield Services in Alkhobar, where he managed day-to-day operations related to the provision of crewing solutions to oil and gas industry customers, as per contractual requirements, for one year.

From 2005 to 2014, Al-Ghanim worked in oil and gas-related companies and leading logistics companies including Seadrill, a major offshore drilling contractor serving clients in the oil and gas industry worldwide. He also worked for ReedHycalog, a division of National Oilwell Varco, as well as DHL.

Al-Ghanim received a bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Applied Science Private University in Amman, Jordan. He also holds a professional advanced diploma certificate in global supply chain management from the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport in the UK.

Topics: Who’s Who

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir meets with Uruguayan officials in Montevideo

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir meets with Uruguayan officials in Montevideo
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir meets with Uruguayan officials in Montevideo

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Jubeir meets with Uruguayan officials in Montevideo
  • Al-Jubeir thanked Bustillo for the Uruguay government’s support for the Kingdom’s candidacy to host Expo 2030
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir met with Uruguay’s Vice President Beatriz Argimón in Montevideo on Wednesday, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.

They reviewed bilateral cooperation between the countries and discussed current regional and international developments.

Adel Al-Jubeir with Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo. (KSAMOFA)

He also met Uruguayan Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo and thanked him for his country’s support for Saudi Arabia’s  Expo 2030 candidacy.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations between their countries and ways to develop them.

Al-Jubeir, who is also the Kingdom’s climate envoy, met Robert Bouvier, Uruguay’s environment minister, and reviewed environmental initiatives in the two nations. 

Adel Al-Jubeir with Robert Bouvier, Uruguay’s environment minister. (KSAMOFA)

Al-Jubeir briefed Bouvier about Saudi efforts to preserve the environment and mitigate climate change, specifically the Saudi Green and the Middle East Green Initiatives, the Kingdom’s comprehensive plan to tackle the impact of global warming. 

On Tuesday, Al-Jubeir met Paraguayan president-elect, Santiago Pena Palacios, congratulating him on his election and passing on the best wishes of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. They also discussed ways to further strengthen links between Saudi Arabia and Paraguay in all fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Uruguay

Saudi Arabia to host antimicrobial resistance meeting in 2024, says health minister

Saudi Arabia to host antimicrobial resistance meeting in 2024, says health minister
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host antimicrobial resistance meeting in 2024, says health minister

Saudi Arabia to host antimicrobial resistance meeting in 2024, says health minister
  • The conference, titled “WHO at 75: Saving Lives, Driving Health for All,” runs until May 30
Updated 24 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to host the fourth international ministerial conference on antimicrobial resistance in November 2024.

The announcement was made by Saudi Minister of Health Fahad Al-Jalajel who said the Kingdom would also be taking part in an event next year to promote awareness about the issue as part of the UN Declaration on antimicrobial resistance.

Al-Jalajel noted that the events would help contribute toward finding efficient and sustainable solutions while increasing preparedness for threats to public health at regional and international levels.

A Saudi delegation headed by the minister is currently participating in the 76th session of the World Health Assembly being held at the UN headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. 

The conference, titled “WHO at 75: Saving Lives, Driving Health for All,” runs until May 30.

Al-Jalajel pointed out that the Kingdom was committed to working toward achieving the principles included in the leaders’ statement delivered during the 2020 G20 Summit, which was chaired by Saudi Arabia and coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic. 

He added that the principles included the need to find long-term solutions to address gaps in global pandemic preparedness and response, as well as the subsequent establishment of the Pandemic Fund and the Kingdom’s contribution to it.

“Today we celebrate the 75th anniversary of the World Health Organization and we reaffirm our noble goals, our constant endeavors and our ongoing efforts to protect and save lives, and our continued work to promote health for all,” he said.

Al-Jalajel praised the efforts of the organization and its member states to amend international health regulations, and the ongoing negotiations to draft a pandemic treaty that would create additional legal tools to deal with future pandemics and overcome some of the obstacles and challenges the world has faced in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Health Assembly Antimicrobial resistance Fahad Al-Jalajel WHO

