Oil Updates — crude slips as Russia downplays additional OPEC+ output cuts

Oil Updates — crude slips as Russia downplays additional OPEC+ output cuts
Brent crude futures were down $1.07 to $77.29 a barrel at 01:30 p.m., while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.14 to $73.20. (Shutterstock)
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 38 sec ago

Oil Updates — crude slips as Russia downplays additional OPEC+ output cuts
Updated 38 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Thursday after Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak played down the prospect of further production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, at its meeting next week.

Brent crude futures were down $1.07, or 1.37 percent, to $77.29 a barrel at 1:30 p.m., while US West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.14, or 0.7 percent, to $73.20.

On Thursday, Novak said he expected no new steps from the OPEC+ oil producers at its meeting in Vienna on June 4, Russian media reported.

Novak also said that high US interest rates and a slower-than-expected Chinese economic recovery kept oil prices from rising further.

Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers announced cuts of more than 1 million barrels per day in April after crude prices in March fell toward $70 a barrel, the lowest in 15 months.

Novak said he expected Brent LCOc1 price to be above $80 a barrel by the end of the year, the state-owned news agency RIA reported. He said current prices between $75 and $76 reflected the market’s assessment of the global macroeconomic situation.

Kashagan oilfield output falls 

Oil output at Kazakhstan’s giant Kashagan oilfield fell this month after its operator shut two offshore injection wells on May 20 following the detection of sour gas during routine sampling, the company said on Thursday.

The North Caspian Operating Co. closed the wells to conduct an integrity test and further the survey program.

“Oil production (was) reduced during this testing period,” NCOC told Reuters.

Kashagan typically produces about 300,000 bpd.

Kazakhstan’s total daily oil and gas condensate output between May 21 and 24 averaged 240,525 tons per day, down from 252,133 tons per day between May 15 and 20, the country’s Oil and Gas Information and Analysis Service said.

NCOC is a consortium that includes Shell, Eni, TotalEnergies and Exxon Mobil Corp. as well as companies from Kazakhstan, China and Japan.

Norway oil companies raise investment forecast

Norwegian oil and gas companies have increased their investment forecasts for 2023, partly due to cost inflation, data from the country’s national statistics office showed on Thursday.

The country’s biggest business sector now expects to invest 197.8 billion Norwegian krones in 2023, up from a forecast of 187.8 billion Norwegian krones made in February, said the agency.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: crude oil Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate OPEC+

Riyadh municipality launches 40 investment initiatives

Riyadh municipality launches 40 investment initiatives
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 13 sec ago

Riyadh municipality launches 40 investment initiatives
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi capital is set to witness a flurry of investments in the second quarter of 2023 as Riyadh municipality has launched more than 40 initiatives for investors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The municipality is offering new investment opportunities in different sectors such as industries and sports.

Its secretariat stated the opportunities are aimed at attracting investors, companies, entrepreneurs, and owners of innovative projects.

These initiatives are part of the municipality’s efforts to encourage the private sector to contribute to the city’s development and improve the quality of services provided to the citizens, it added.

These opportunities will enable the private sector to participate in the economic development of Riyadh, by improving urban living and contributing to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Three of these investment opportunities cover Mahdia, Al-Munsiyah, and Al-Rabie districts.

Additionally, there are three additional opportunities in the residential and commercial sectors. The projects, which have durations of 15 to 25 years, cover Riyadh’s Cordoba, Casablanca, and Deira neighborhoods.

In April 2023, Remat Al-Riyadh Development Co., the development arm of the municipality, announced the launch of investment opportunities in outdoor advertising in the city.

These opportunities include new advertising formats such as ads on building fronts, white lands, and public taxis and buses.

The development company, which was launched last year, aims to enhance the municipality’s operational tasks in the region, allowing the private sector to undertake and develop initiatives.

Topics: Riyadh Riyadh municipality

Nearly 200 firms submit expressions of interest for new health projects in Saudi Arabia

Nearly 200 firms submit expressions of interest for new health projects in Saudi Arabia
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 3 min 35 sec ago

Nearly 200 firms submit expressions of interest for new health projects in Saudi Arabia
Updated 3 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A new wave of health projects in Saudi Arabia is on track after 200 local and international firms raced to submit their expressions of interest.

The developments include medical rehabilitation, long-stay and home-care projects in Riyadh and the Eastern Province, which were announced by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the National Center for Privatization in March.

The three projects received a combined 424 expressions of interest, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The first included the establishment of 200 long-stay hospital beds and nursing care centers with 100 beds.

As many as 139 firms from 16 countries submitted expressions of interest for handling the project, including companies from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, the US, Canada and the UK.

Firms from Portugal, Italy and Turkey also sent in applications, as did companies from India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand and Australia.

The second project involves 150 medical rehabilitation hospital beds and 120,000 treatment sessions for outpatients.

A total of 131 companies from 17 countries expressed a desire to obtain this project.

The firms awarded the first two projects will be responsible for their design, development, financing, maintenance and operation.

The third project revolves around home healthcare and received applications from 154 companies across 14 countries. 

The firm awarded this project will be held accountable for providing medical services to an estimated 5,000 active patients.

The projects align with the partnership model between the public and private sectors to improve and further elevate the quality of service provided to beneficiaries.

The large turnout of local and international investment for these projects affirms the Kingdom’s attractive environment.

It also cements the role played by the NCP in supporting partnerships between the public and private sectors to create fitting opportunities for local and global investment.

Topics: Ministry of health National Center for Privatization

Fitch puts US rating on negative watch as debt deadline looms

Fitch puts US rating on negative watch as debt deadline looms
Updated 25 May 2023
Reuters

Updated 25 May 2023

Fitch puts US rating on negative watch as debt deadline looms
Updated 25 May 2023
Reuters


WASHINGTON: Ratings agency Fitch placed the US’ credit on watch for a possible downgrade on Wednesday, raising the stakes as talks over the country’s debt ceiling go down to the wire, and also adding to the jitters in global markets.
Fitch put the country’s “AAA” rating, its highest rank, on a negative watch in a precursor to a possible downgrade should Congress fail to raise a $31.4 trillion cap on government borrowing, a move that could trigger economic calamity and panic on global financial markets as early as next week.
A downgrade could affect the pricing of trillions of dollars of Treasury debt securities. Fitch’s move revived memories of 2011, when S&P downgraded the US to “AA-plus” and set off a cascade of other downgrades as well as a stock market sell-off.
Fitch’s announcement came after the managing director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, tried to strike an optimistic tone on Wednesday. She said she was confident the US would avoid a debt default.
On Thursday, stocks in Asia fell as investors remained wary of risky assets due to the hit the global economy will take if the US government defaults. Treasury bills maturing around June 1, the so-called X-date when the government runs out of money, have been under pressure for weeks and came in for further selling, pushing yields on securities to 7.63 percent.
“It’s not entirely unexpected given the shambles that is the debt ceiling negotiations,” said Tony Sycamore, an analyst at IG Markets in Sydney. “This is not a great sign.”
President Joe Biden’s administration and congressional Republicans are at an impasse over raising the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling, and Fitch said its rating could be lowered if the US does not raise or suspend its debt limit in time.
“Fitch still expects a resolution to the debt limit before the X-date,” the credit agency said in a report.
“However, we believe risks have risen that the debt limit will not be raised or suspended before the X-date and consequently that the government could begin to miss payments on some of its obligations.”
Fitch said that the failure to reach a deal “would be a negative signal of the broader governance and willingness of the US to honor its obligations in a timely fashion,” and would be unlikely to be consistent with a “AAA” rating.
A US Treasury spokesperson called the move a warning and said it underscored the need for a deal. The White House said it was “one more piece of evidence that default is not an option.”
Speaking at the Qatar Economic Forum in Doha, the IMF chief was hopeful the White House and Capitol Hill would strike a deal.
“History tells us that the US would wrestle with this notion of default ... but come the 11th hour it gets resolved and I have confidence we will see that play again,” Georgieva said.
Finance ministers from Saudi Arabia and Qatar, who joined Georgieva for the panel discussion, agreed that a resolution was needed sooner rather than later.
“I hope wisdom will prevail and prevail sooner (rather than later)... it is not easy to play with the international markets, and when they catch a cold, everybody will sneeze,” Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan said.
Georgieva said that the US dollar is likely to remain a global reserve currency despite increasing discussion on moves by countries to reduce their reliance on the greenback, known as “de-dollarization.”
“We don’t expect a rapid shift in (dollar) reserves because the reason the dollar is a reserve currency is because of the strength of the US economy and the depth of its capital markets. Don’t kiss your dollars goodbye just yet,” Georgieva said.

Rating watch
Fitch’s “rating watch” indicates that there is a heightened probability of a rating change.
Fitch now predicts that the US government will spend more than it earns, creating a deficit of 6.5 percent of the country’s total economy in 2023 and 6.9 percent in 2024.
Among the other credit rating agencies, Moody’s also has an “Aaa” rating for the US government with a stable outlook — the highest creditworthiness evaluation Moody’s gives to borrowers.
S&P Global’s rating is “AA-plus,” its second highest. S&P stripped the US of its coveted top rating over a debt ceiling showdown in Washington in 2011, a few days after an agreement that the agency at the time said did not stabilize “medium-term debt dynamics.”
Moody’s previously said it expects the US government will continue to pay its debts on time, but public statements from lawmakers during the debt ceiling negotiations could prompt a change in its assessments.

Topics: fitch rating

Saudi Arabia's merchandise exports rise 4.4% to $28bn

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports rise 4.4% to $28bn
Updated 39 min 30 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Updated 39 min 30 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise exports rise 4.4% to $28bn
Updated 39 min 30 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s total merchandise exports rose 4.4 percent in March to SR106.1 billion ($28.29 billion), compared to SR101.1 billion in the previous month, according to the latest report released by the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics.

The authority, however, noted that the Kingdom’s overall merchandise exports fell 25.3 percent year-on-year in March, as the value of exports amounted to SR142 million in the same month of 2022.

GASTAT also pointed out that this year-on-year fall in exports was primarily driven by a decrease in oil shipments which fell 26.5 percent in March to SR83.1 billion.

According to the report, the share of oil in total exports decreased from 79.6 percent in March 2022 to 78.3 percent in March 2023.

Earlier in May, a report released by the Joint Organizations Data Initiative suggested that Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports increased by 68,000 barrels per day to 7.52 million bpd in March from 7.45 mbpd in February.

It further noted that Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports, including re-exports, fell by 21 percent year-on-year in March to SR23 billion, while on a month-on-month basis, it rose by SR1.5 billion or 7.2 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s merchandise imports rose by 9.8 percent in March 2023 to SR61.8 billion, compared to SR56.3 billion in the same month of the previous year. On a month-on-month basis, the Kingdom’s imports rose by SR4.9 billion, or 8.5 percent.

The GASTAT report revealed that the most imported merchandise in March 2023 was chemical and allied products, accounting for 32.3 percent of total non-oil imports.

China was the major merchandise trading partner of Saudi Arabia in March, as exports to the Asian giant amounted to SR18.2 billion or 17.1 percent of the total.

China was closely followed by Japan and India with SR10 billion and SR9.2 billion of the total exports, respectively.

As for Saudi imports, China also took the lead and was responsible for 19 percent of the total during that period, reaching SR11.7 billion in March, followed by the US and the UAE, with imports valued at SR5.4 billion and SR3.8 billion, respectively.

The report added that the Jeddah Islamic Port topped the list of ports through which goods reached the Kingdom in March at a value of SR16.4 billion, accounting for 26.5 percent of the total imports.

Topics: Merchandise #exports

Saudi Arabia signs energy cooperation deal with Azerbaijan

Saudi Arabia signs energy cooperation deal with Azerbaijan
Updated 9 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia signs energy cooperation deal with Azerbaijan

Saudi Arabia signs energy cooperation deal with Azerbaijan
  • Agreement outlines cooperation in the field of circular carbon economy and related technologies that seek to mitigate the impact of climate change.
Updated 9 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As part of its strategy to explore new markets and expand in Central Asia, Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with Azerbaijan to cooperate in various fields including petroleum, petrochemicals, gas, electricity, and renewables.

The deal seeks to increase cooperation to promote the concept of a circular carbon economy to help reduce emissions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Under the deal, Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan will also work on technologies such as carbon capture and storage to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The agreement was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, and his Azerbaijani counterpart Parviz Shahbazov during a meeting held in Riyadh.

The two countries also agreed to organize workshops, seminars, and conferences on energy-related matters.

Saudi Arabia has recently signed several strategic agreements with various countries in the region and outside.

Earlier in May, the Kingdom’s energy minister said Saudi Arabia’s interest in energy cooperation with Arab countries is an integral part of its policy to strengthen deep relations in all fields.

He said that Saudi Arabia has signed several memorandums of understanding with Arab countries in the energy sector, including Egypt, Oman, Jordan, and Iraq.

The minister added that the MoUs aimed at enhancing cooperation in the fields of electricity, renewable power, clean hydrogen, petroleum and gas, petrochemicals, and other related fields.

In April, Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands held talks to forge deeper cooperation in multiple fields, with energy and clean hydrogen as a top priority.

The talks led to the signing of an MoU to cooperate on the development of clean energy.

Commenting on the deal, the Saudi energy minister said the Netherlands could be the primary destination for transporting hydrogen from renewable energy sources from the Kingdom to Europe.

He also noted that the Netherlands and Germany would be Saudi Arabia’s “natural partners” in the green hydrogen trade.

Topics: Azerbaijan Saudi Arabia

