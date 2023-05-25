Housing finance conference plays key role in Vision 2030 drive, minister says

RIYADH: Investment leaders worldwide attended the fourth edition of the Saudi Housing Finance Conference in Riyadh on Wednesday, inaugurated by the minister of municipal and rural affairs and housing.
During his keynote speech, Majid Al-Hogail emphasized the significant progress made by the housing and banking industries as part of the Kingdom’s initiative to diversify the economy away from oil.
Over 500 people from numerous countries participated in the event to support Saudi Arabia in achieving Vision 2030’s housing goals of increasing private sector investment to reach 70 percent homeownership by the end of the decade.
“The housing market plays an important role in the growth and development of the Kingdom, indicating that the achievements made over the past few years are due to the contributions of the housing sector and its role in the economy,” he said.
Al-Hogail also stressed the need for innovative solutions to address the sector’s pressing issues and safeguard the industry’s future.
He noted that the Saudi Housing and Real Estate Finance Conference offers a forum for meaningful communication and idea exchange that will set the Saudi housing market apart for years to come.
Attending the event were bankers, policy officials, financial regulators, senior industry leaders and experts in the financial sector at a local and global level.
Hosted by Euromoney Conferences, the forum took place under the theme “Meeting the challenges of scale” and provided a platform for leading figures in finance to network and exchange ideas on building sustainable growth in the housing market.
Experts discussed topics on risk management, lessons learned from international markets and the importance of financial and capital markets.
In addition, the event addressed the new regulatory landscape, giga-projects, liquidity, higher interest rates and educating the investor base.
RIYADH: In a bid to support women-owned small businesses in Saudi Arabia, Visa has launched the second edition of its She’s Next initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, and Arab National Bank.
The global advocacy program is part of Visa’s efforts to support the digitalization of women-owned businesses. It also features the launch of its first digitalization index for women-owned small and medium-sized businesses, which measures digital maturity using five key indicators: online presence, digital payments acceptance, payment security awareness, customer engagement, and customer retention, said a press release.
“We’re proud to bring the second edition of our successful global She’s Next program back to Saudi Arabia. We are grateful to our partners for their support in bringing this important initiative to women-owned businesses in the Kingdom,” said Ali Bailoun, Visa’s regional general manager for KSA, Bahrain, and Oman.
Since 2020, Visa has invested around $3 million in over 250 grants and coaching for women entrepreneurs through the program globally including in the US, Canada, India, Ireland, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, and Morocco.
“Women entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia require additional funding and support in today’s business landscape. The Women SMB Digitalization Index is a central theme of this year’s She’s Next initiative, reinforcing the critical importance of this shift, and showcasing the progress made by local women-owned businesses in joining the digital economy,” Bailoun added.
According to a survey conducted by the digital payments company, seven in 10 female business owners relied on their savings to start their businesses.
“If additional funds were available, they would invest in staff expansion, new technologies, and increased security measures,” it found.
Commenting on the launch of the program, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology said: “We believe in the significant role of training and enablement for small businesses, particularly those owned by women. By providing resources and support for their growth, we can empower these entrepreneurs to not only succeed but to thrive in our economy. Visa’s commitment to this mission aligns with our own, and we are excited to work together towards a brighter future for small businesses in the region.”
The press release stated that women entrepreneurs from all industries and sectors in Saudi Arabia can apply to participate in the program until June 23. One winner will receive a grant of $50,000, a tailored program, and access to She’s Next Club resources such as a workshop library and community of entrepreneurs, it added.
Mohammed Alamro, general manager of entrepreneurship planning at Monsha’at, said: “Initiatives of this sort are propelling the next wave of innovative female entrepreneurs.”
Khalid Al-Rashed, head of retail at ANB, said that by collaborating with Visa the bank “acknowledges the critical role that small and medium-sized businesses play in driving the economic growth of the Kingdom.”
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and Iraq on Thursday signed a raft of agreements to boost economic cooperation and develop a special economic zone.
The deals were signed during the fifth session of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council in Jeddah.
The two sides agreed to identify economic opportunities to boost bilateral trade and investments in various sectors.
Following the session, Saudi Commerce Minister Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi said the meeting was an affirmation of the brotherly relations between the two countries and aimed to strengthen the strategic partnership.
Iraq’s Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Ali Tamim, who is also the planning minister, said Baghdad wants the joint council to succeed in its missions and achieve its goals.
The ministers praised the growth of trade between the two countries, which reached $1.5 billion in 2022.
Both officials agreed to enhance trade ties by effectively utilizing the newly opened Arar Port and expediting the opening of the Jumaimah border crossing.
A Saudi-Iraqi Economic Forum was also held on the sidelines of the coordination council meeting. The event was attended by more than 300 businessmen from the two countries.
The chairman of the Saudi-Iraqi Business Council, Mohammed Alkhorayef, said the Kingdom aims to raise exports to Iraq to $10 billion over the next five years.
RIYADH: Entrepreneurs in Saudi Arabia are set to benefit from an investment of $7.5 million by Saudi Venture Capital into a fund aimed at helping early and late-stage startups.
The fund is managed by Endeavor Catalyst, the investment arm of Endeavor Global. The investment is part of SVC’s drive to inject $1.6 billion into startups and small and medium enterprises.
SVC is a subsidiary of SME Bank, one of the development banks affiliated with the National Development Fund.
The subscription agreement was signed by SVC CEO Nabeel Koshak and Allen Taylor, managing partner at Endeavor Catalyst.
Abdulrahman Mansour, the acting CEO of the bank, also attended the ceremony.
Koshak said: “The investment in Endeavor Catalyst IV Fund is a result of the recent support from SME Bank to increase the investment capital of SVC, leading to a total investment capital of $1.6 billion. The investment is also part of SVC’s Investment in Funds Program.”
Commenting on the deal, Taylor said: “We are delighted to extend our collaboration with SVC, building upon the accomplishments achieved through Endeavor Catalyst III.”
RIYADH: In order to meet the growing travel demand between Riyadh and Dubai, flyadeal is going to increase daily flights to the emirate, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Kingdom’s low-cost airline has increased the total number of flights operating between King Khalid International Airport and Dubai International Airport to five flights daily, with an average weekly frequency of 33.
According to Con Korfiatis, CEO of flyadeal, the new flights between Riyadh and Dubai are part of the company’s strategy to broaden its network and strengthen its position in the UAE market.
This move boosts the Kingdom’s travel sector by connecting it to more international destinations worldwide and offering quality services to tourists and guests.
According to the SPA, flyadeal recently announced an increase in destinations to 36 domestic and international sectors by June.
In June last year, the airline expanded its scope of operations by connecting to Amman in Jordan, Tbilisi in Georgia, Azerbaijan’s Baku, Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt and Khartoum.
There are 24 local and international routes in the low-cost airline network.
According to the CEO, the airline has a young fleet of 24 Airbus 320 aircraft with an average age of just 30 months.
He added that the airline had reached 15 million passengers in less than five years, which was quite an achievement in the domestic aviation space.
RIYADH: Recently appointed British Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch has highlighted the progress being made in Gulf Cooperation Council-UK free trade agreement negotiations.
The politician made her comments during a visit to Riyadh on Wednesday as part of a five-day tour of GCC member states.
She told Arab News: “We are very excited about the GCC-UK free trade agreement. We think that it could be really groundbreaking and set a precedent for what the GCC does with the rest of the world.”
On the progress of the talks, she said: “It is going well, and we are focused very much on the substance of the deal, and we will continue to move and progress that in order to have a conclusion which will be of mutual benefit to all of the parties.”
Badenoch’s trip also includes meetings in Qatar, and the UAE.
“We’re in the middle of the negotiations. And now that I have been appointed secretary of state for business and trade, I wanted to make sure that I had an all-encompassing visit,” she said.
Her visit was not just focused on trade but also “around business and helping to facilitate the conclusion of that FTA.”
She added: “With every free trade agreement, it’s about both sides looking for the opportunities which they can have in order to improve trade, improve business, and remove market access barriers.”
Badenoch highlighted the complexity of the negotiations and agreement process.
“What is interesting about the GCC free trade agreement is that it’s with six countries, so it’s a lot more complex because what one country wants may be different from what another country wants.
“We have to find an accommodation. We have to find a compromise. And not everything is possible. So, the purpose of coming here is to get a better sense politically of what is achievable,” she said.
Badenoch began her tour in Qatar, where she met with ministers and attended the Qatar Economic Forum before arriving in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
“I’ve had lots of very productive meetings with businesses and ministers here,” she added.
During her visit to the Kingdom, she met with Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.
“It was a very, very wonderful meeting. He was so helpful. Very much a driver of a lot of the economic activity taking place in Saudi Arabia and it was a real privilege to have been hosted by him,” she said.
Badenoch also discussed Gulf trade with Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and pointed out that matters were falling into place in terms of pace, timing, and knowing which issues were on and off the table.
“I’m really pleased with the progress that we’ve made. And it’s a tribute to the British negotiating team and also the GCC negotiating team and the chief negotiators in each of the countries,” she added.
She noted that for reasons of market sensitivity and confidentiality she could not reveal details of the negotiations.
Signing that letter with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is one of our top 10 markets in order to help deliver this agenda, is a big win for the UK.
Kemi Badenoch
British secretary of state for business and trade
During her Saudi visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Saudi Arabia and the UK on critical minerals to contribute to the clean energy transition.
Badenoch said: “Signing that letter with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is one of our top 10 markets in order to help deliver this agenda, is a big win for the UK.
“That’s going to be absolutely pivotal for a lot of the work that we’re doing in our transition to clean energy, to net zero. If you look at the supply chain, that’s changing in advanced manufacturing, and critical minerals, and strong supply chains are absolutely essential to deliver that.”
She added that the agreement was inked by Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef. “It was a very good meeting, very brisk. But also, it was just an example of how easy it is to do business in this country and just immediately understanding what the other side needed.”
On Wednesday, the UK ambassador to Saudi Arabia hosted a reception at his residence for Saudi businesses investing in the UK and British companies investing and working in the Kingdom.
“It’s just been an opportunity for me to hear first hand exactly what sort of projects people are working on and their experience of working in Saudi (Arabia). And they have all been great stories,” Badenoch said.
She pointed out the importance of introducing people and building relationships that could impact future collaboration and partnerships.
On Thursday, she was due to hold meetings in the UAE.
“Being here means that I can talk to the businesses who are working here. International businesses from all over the world, not just British ones. What is their experience?
“And where the UK, whether the government or on the business side, can help to facilitate or can collaborate with them with either the Saudi government or with businesses based in Saudi, just to deliver that same goal that both countries have, which is to drive economic growth,” Badenoch added.