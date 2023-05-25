You are here

  • Home
  • UAE e-gaming boosted with new deal 

UAE e-gaming boosted with new deal 

UAE e-gaming boosted with new deal 
Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company signs a deal with PRO Events. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wvndw

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

UAE e-gaming boosted with new deal 

UAE e-gaming boosted with new deal 
  • Agreement leverages both organizations’ talents and resources to help expand the regions’ sports, e-sports and leisure sectors
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi Entertainment Company has signed a deal with PRO Events to launch e-gaming and e-sports events in Abu Dhabi and Al-Ain.

The Memorandum of Understanding also leverages both organizations’ talents and resources to help expand the regions’ sports, e-sports and leisure sectors, Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday.  

Khalid Al Mutawa, Acting Chief Executive Officer of ADEC, and Rashed Abdulla, General Manager of PRO Events, signed the agreement.

“ADEC and PRO Events share a common vision for Abu Dhabi and are committed to working together to achieve this vision,” Abdulla said. “Through this partnership, we hope to create a meaningful impact and make a positive difference in the lives of our customers.”

PRO Events is a subsidiary of Al-Ain Club Investment Company.
 

Topics: UAE E-sports Abu Dhabi

Related

Saudi Arabia is home to 21.2 million gamers. (Photo/Twitter)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s ‘ThinkTech Talk’ initiative brings worldwide e-gaming expertise to the table
UAE In-Focus — First Dubai E-Sports event in October; Etihad Airways to resume direct flights to Beijing
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — First Dubai E-Sports event in October; Etihad Airways to resume direct flights to Beijing

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede
Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede

Arrest warrant issued for five people in El Salvador stadium stampede
  • “Negligence in the organisation and greed, by over-selling, generated a human avalanche that caused the loss of lives,” the Prosecutor's Office said
  • A total of 12 fans died and hundreds were treated by rescue services last Saturday
Updated 58 min 29 sec ago
Reuters

SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador’s Public Prosecutor’s Office ordered the arrest of five people allegedly responsible for the weekend stampede at the Cuscatlan stadium in the country’s capital that left 12 fans dead during the second leg of the quarter-final playoffs between Alianza FC and Club Deportivo.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office has named three Alianza FC team officials, including the president, the security manager and the financial manager, as well as the general manager of Estadios Deportivos de El Salvador (EDESSA) and the person in charge of the stadium keys, who will be prosecuted for culpable homicide, culpable injury and public damage.
“Negligence in the organization and greed, by over-selling, generated a human avalanche that caused the loss of lives, as well as injuries and endangered the safety of the attendees. They will be brought before the courts in the coming days,” the Prosecutor’s Office said on Twitter on Thursday.
A total of 12 fans died and hundreds were treated by rescue services last Saturday after a stampede was reported at one of the entrances to the general sector of the Cuscatlan stadium, an event that shocked football internationally.
According to the institution’s investigations, the gates provided were not sufficient for the number of fans and the entrances were not opened early enough for an orderly and safe entry.
The organizers, having sold out the tickets available for the sporting event, decided to illegally sell tickets issued for previous matches, it added.
Reuters could not immediately contact those named or their lawyers.
Salvadoran Football Federation fined Alianza FC $30,000 and handed down a one-year stadium ban on Tuesday.
On Wednesday night, El Salvador’s football authorities ended the 2022-2023 professional league championship to focus on reinforcing security measures for the events.

Topics: El Salvador Football stampede Alianza FC police

Related

El Salvador mourns 12 killed in football stadium stampede
World
El Salvador mourns 12 killed in football stadium stampede

Saudi Arabia ready to become ‘world football hub,’ says WFS director

Saudi Arabia ready to become ‘world football hub,’ says WFS director
Updated 25 May 2023
Aisha Fareed

Saudi Arabia ready to become ‘world football hub,’ says WFS director

Saudi Arabia ready to become ‘world football hub,’ says WFS director
  • Kingdom will host key decision-makers from clubs, leagues, federations, and brands associated with the sport, all working together to shape the future of football
Updated 25 May 2023
Aisha Fareed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is ready to become “the world football hub,” said Jan Alessie, co-founder and director of World Football Summit Asia on Thursday.

This came during the soft launch of the second summit, which will be held in December, gathering the global football industry in Riyadh and expecting over 1,500 representatives and stakeholders from the football ecosystem.

Becoming the epicenter of the football world, the Kingdom will host key decision-makers from clubs, leagues, federations, and brands associated with the sport, all working together to shape the future of football.

Scheduled to coincide with the FIFA Club World Cup, the WFS Asia will feature over 150 speakers, and more than 100 media representatives are expected to attend, providing extensive coverage. 

Over two action-packed days, attendees will have the opportunity to accelerate business growth through strategic networking and knowledge-sharing sessions.

The platform has reached an agreement with Saudi conglomerate Aljan & Bros Holding and its events subsidiary SAT Entertainment to host the next five editions of the summit in Riyadh. The inaugural WFS Asia took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“Bringing an event like the World Football Summit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia perfectly aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030,” said Mohamed bin Abdulaziz Alajlan, deputy chairman of Ajlan & Bros Holding. 

“We firmly believe in the power of sport to unite people from all corners of the globe and forge valuable commercial partnerships. Football’s unrivalled popularity has the potential to generate employment, boost corporate tourism, and create talent development opportunities for industry professionals.”

The decision to host WFS Asia in Saudi Arabia highlights the country’s growing prominence as a global sports powerhouse. The Kingdom has already secured the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and has attracted top talent such as Cristiano Ronaldo. 

Moreover, Saudi Arabia is a major contender for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Alongside football, the Kingdom has made significant strides in other sports, including LIV, e-sports, and more. The recent success of the Qatar World Cup has also helped shine a light on the broader region’s potential in the global sports industry.

WFS Asia is garnering the support of the Saudi Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, the Saudi Professional League and the Asian Football Confederation. 

WFS Asia aims to foster growth and collaboration in the football industry with the mission to establish the summit as an annual fixture on the global football calendar.

Since its inception in 2016, WFS has successfully attracted over 22,000 attendees across 16 events and has built a global community of over 80,000 sports industry executives throughout its platforms.

WFS director visited Saudi Arabia for the first time ever, hoping it will become his second home from now on. During the soft launch, he said: “Given Saudi Arabia’s aspiration to establish itself as a leading force in global sports, it made perfect sense for World Football Summit to organize an event here, connecting key regional football stakeholders with their international counterparts.”

Topics: football Saudi Arabia

Related

Analysis Saudi football striving to ensure current success is long-lasting
Sport
Saudi football striving to ensure current success is long-lasting
Saudi Arabia and Singapore sign football development pact
Sport
Saudi Arabia and Singapore sign football development pact

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day

Dortmund or Bayern? Bundesliga up for grabs on final day
  • Bayern’s goal difference is better than Dortmund’s so a draw won’t be enough for Dortmund if Bayern beat Cologne
  • “We have to win once more. That’s all that counts,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said
Updated 25 May 2023
AP

BERLIN: The closest Bundesliga title race for years ends on the final day of the season on Saturday when Borussia Dortmund or Bayern Munich will be crowned champion.
Dortmund lead by two points and need to beat Mainz at home to be sure of ending Bayern’s 10-year reign, while Bayern will be hoping for a Dortmund slip-up as they visit Cologne at the same time.
Bayern’s goal difference is better than Dortmund’s so a draw won’t be enough for Dortmund if Bayern beat Cologne.
“We have to win once more. That’s all that counts,” Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl said.
It would be Dortmund’s first German league title since Jürgen Klopp led the “black and yellows” to back-to-back triumphs in 2011 and 2012. Bayern have won every season since.
The fact that the Bavarian powerhouse doesn’t have the title already wrapped up means the season will be considered a failure – even if Mainz do Bayern a favor and cause an upset on Saturday.
Bayern’s total of 68 points is the lowest they had at this stage of the season since 2011, when interim coach Andries Jonker led the team to third place after Louis van Gaal was fired.
Bayern also fired their coach this season, when Julian Nagelsmann made way in March because the club felt their targets in the Champions League, German Cup and Bundesliga were in danger. Bayern were subsequently knocked out of the first two under new coach Thomas Tuchel, but he may yet salvage some lost pride if his former team Dortmund fails to beat Mainz – where he started his senior coaching career.
Dortmund’s 70 points are just one more than they managed last season, when they finished 10 behind Bayern. The story of the Bundesliga this season is one of Bayern’s decline, rather than any huge leap made by Dortmund – though the team have developed a new resilience under coach Edin Terzić.
“We’re ready to take the last step together – as a team, as a club, as a city,” Terzić said on Thursday.
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Leipzig are assured of third place regardless of their result at home to Schalke, but fourth – the last qualification spot for Europe’s premier competition – is still in contention between Union Berlin and Freiburg.
Both teams are level on points, with Union ahead by four goals’ difference. Union can book their Champions League place with a win at home over Werder Bremen, or by matching Freiburg’s result at Eintracht Frankfurt – provided Freiburg doesn’t score four goals more than Union.
It’s already a remarkable achievement for Union and Freiburg – both clubs of modest resources – to be in this position going into the final round.
EUROPA LEAGUE/EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE
One of Union or Freiburg will finish fifth and qualify for the Europa League.
Sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen and seventh-placed Wolfsburg hope to join, depending on what happens in the German Cup final on June 3 between Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Because the cup winner gets a European qualification spot, Leverkusen and Wolfsburg will be cheering for Leipzig in the final. If Leipzig successfully defends their title, they will free another Europa League qualification spot (sixth in the Bundesliga), because they have already qualified for the Champions League. If Frankfurt win, then the sixth-placed finisher goes to the Europa Conference League.
Leverkusen visit Bochum on the final day. Wolfsburg are just a point behind Leverkusen and can be confident of taking three more against already-relegated Hertha Berlin. Frankfurt, three points behind Leverkusen, have only a slim chance of finishing sixth.
FIGHTING FOR SURVIVAL
Augsburg, Stuttgart, Bochum and Schalke are all still playing for survival on the final day. The bottom two are relegated and the team that finish above them goes into a two-leg relegation-promotion playoff against the second division’s third-placed finisher to see which play in the Bundesliga next season.
All of the final round’s matches are played at the same time on Saturday.

Topics: Bundesliga Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund

Related

Bellingham blow for Bundesliga title-chasers Dortmund
Football
Bellingham blow for Bundesliga title-chasers Dortmund
Bayern Munich lose, Hertha Berlin relegated from Bundesliga
Football
Bayern Munich lose, Hertha Berlin relegated from Bundesliga

Ethara CEO Saif Al-Noaimi claims new events firm will deliver ‘unrivalled experiences’

Ethara CEO Saif Al-Noaimi claims new events firm will deliver ‘unrivalled experiences’
Saif Al-Noaimi, CEO of Ethara. (Ethara)
Updated 25 May 2023
Ali Khaled

Ethara CEO Saif Al-Noaimi claims new events firm will deliver ‘unrivalled experiences’

Ethara CEO Saif Al-Noaimi claims new events firm will deliver ‘unrivalled experiences’
  • Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix organizers ADMM, Flash Entertainment have merged to form company
  • Entertainment, events organization also has offices in Dubai, Riyadh
Updated 25 May 2023
Ali Khaled

Saif Al-Noaimi is always on the move, as befits someone who oversees the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“I check everything out, over the weekend, and before the weekend,” the chief executive officer of the newly formed events company Ethara, told Arab News.

“It’s part of our quality assurance and control to make sure that all of our products meet our standards and our expectations.”

The F1 season-closing race may be six months away, but already demand for tickets is hot, and, at an event held at the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Al-Noaimi has announced several new venues and the identity of three of the post-race performers.

He said: “The demand is unprecedented. We went on sale in February, and within weeks, we were pretty much sold out of the majority of our products.

“And we worked really hard over the last few months to make sure that we don’t disappoint people that are late to buy and have missed out on that, on what was on sale back in February.”

Ethara is the result of a merger between Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, and Flash Entertainment. In the past, both firms have been involved in putting on some of the UAE’s biggest sporting and entertainment events.

Al-Noaimi pointed out that “integration” was the name of the game.

“Ethara means excitement, and that’s what we’re all about, we’re about delivering events and managing venues, and making moments that matter. That’s our focus.

“So Ethara brings in 300 event and venue specialists under one structure and one umbrella and creates a capability that’s unrivalled in the region.

“If you look at the portfolio of what the team in Ethara has delivered over the 15 years in both ADMM and Flash Entertainment, we’ve delivered over 700 major events. We’ve had over 16 million attendees to these events over the last 15 years.

“And these are large global events, the likes of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Mubadala World Tennis Championship, FIFA Club World Cup, Asian Football Championship, UFC Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, NBA games in Abu Dhabi, and among those, other national celebrations and festivals.

“So, the capability that this team has, the experience, the expertise doesn’t exist (anywhere else), and creating this company Ethara brings all of that capability in-house, creates experiences, creates the ability to deliver to our guests and to our clients unrivalled experiences,” he added.

In terms of facilities, Ethara will oversee events taking place at what Al-Noaimi described as “four iconic venues.”

He said: “Yas Marina Circuit being the iconic Formula One venue, Etihad Arena, the largest indoor multipurpose arena. Etihad Park, the largest outdoor dedicated venue for concerts, and Yas Conference Center, a multifunction venue.

“So, bringing all these capabilities under one organization gives us an amazing ability and we’re really excited to see what comes out of this.”

Ethara will also continue to expand operations beyond the UAE capital, and already has established offices in Dubai and Riyadh.

“Both are very interesting markets for us. Obviously, Dubai is right next door to us. And the kingdom is a growing market for events. What’s happened there in the last few years is unbelievable and very exciting. We want to be part of that growth in that journey,” Al-Noaimi added.

One of the biggest draws to Abu Dhabi in recent years has been UFC, and the world’s biggest mixed martial arts organization will be back in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 21. UFC 294 at Yas Island will part of a long-term deal launched in 2019 between the UAE capital and the organizers.

Al-Noaimi said it was a partnership that would continue to grow.

“I think Abu Dhabi, and Yas Island specifically, has demonstrated its commitment to UFC and throughout the last three years delivered on the capability, starting with FI during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As you know, one of the first and biggest events to take place was UFC Fight Island on Yas Island. There’s a fantastic partnership that exists and we’re looking to continue and grow that,” he added.

The first ever NBA Abu Dhabi Games, which took place last year between Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks at Etihad Arena, will also return in October, this time between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves.

But it is the announcement of the post-race music concerts that has got fans excited for the 2023 edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Alongside US singer Ava Max and Dutch DJ Tiesto on Thursday, Nov. 23, the post-race Sunday headlining act at Etihad Park is set to be American rock band the Foo Fighters, who had been due to play Abu Dhabi in 2001 but had to pull out at a late stage.

Now they are coming back to the city and Al-Noaimi said it had not been a difficult decision for all concerned.

“They wanted to come back. They wanted to deliver the promise to their fans, because a lot of people were very excited in 2021. And yet because of unforeseen circumstances they were unable to make it to the Grand Prix. We’re really excited to have them back,” he added.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix remains the jewel in Ethara’s crown, and the viewer experience is set to be enhanced again this year.

Al-Noaimi said: “We worked really hard to create new and unique experiences, completely different perspectives of the race, areas that we’ve never done.”

For example, new areas would be created at turn two offering “fantastic new views and great new experiences.”

The additions will allow racegoers to watch the action from new locations, including a VIP perspective at Turn 2 and Deck at Two, featuring global culinary brands, Hakkasan, Nobu, and Milos.

“And at hillside terrace, we have The Main, another unique restaurant. So, these are experiences you can only get at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.”

Also on sale are tickets to the new West Straight Grandstand, which will allow fans to follow the action at the end of the longest straight at Yas Marina Circuit between turns six and seven.

On the expected attendance, Al-Noaimi said: “It’s going to be a record number. Last year was a record number for us. So, this year, we’re doing everything we did last year, plus the additions.

“I’d say we’re growing by about 5,000 more daily attendees than we had last year.”

Topics: Abu Dhabi

Related

Abu Dhabi, NBA announce multi-year partnership
Sport
Abu Dhabi, NBA announce multi-year partnership
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens on Yas Island
Offbeat
SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens on Yas Island

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail
Updated 25 May 2023
Reuters

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail

Four detained for alleged hate crime against Vinicius freed on bail
  • The court said the four suspects are banned from approaching the Real Madrid training grounds
Updated 25 May 2023
Reuters

MADRID, May 25 : Four men detained in Spain earlier this week over a suspected hate crime in the hanging of a black effigy of Brazilian football star Vinicius Jr from a bridge have been released on bail, a Madrid court said on Thursday.
The men, who are also being investigated for an offense against Vinicius’ moral integrity, have been banned from approaching and communicating with the Real Madrid winger pending further investigation, a court statement said.
The inquiry was opened after an inflatable black effigy dressed in the No. 20 jersey of Vinicius Jr was hung from a bridge in front of Real Madrid’s training grounds before a match against Atletico Madrid in January.
Alongside it was a large red and white banner — the colors of Atletico — that read “Madrid hates Real”.
Three of the arrested men were members of “a radical group of fans of a Madrid club” who were previously flagged during matches as “high risk”, according to police.
The court said the four suspects are also banned from approaching the Real Madrid training grounds.
They will not be allowed within 1,000 meters of the Santiago Bernabeu and Civitas Metropolitano stadiums, nor any LaLiga stadium during football matches.
Vinicius Jr has been in the spotlight since Sunday when racist chants were hurled at him at Valencia’s Mestalla stadium.
His complaints about Spain and LaLiga not doing enough to fight racism have sparked a worldwide wave of support and a national debate in Spain.

Topics: football Vinicius Junior La Liga

Related

Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior
Football
Rodrygo scores late as Real Madrid beat Rayo amid tributes to Vinicius Junior
Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident
Football
Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

follow us

Latest updates

UAE e-gaming boosted with new deal 
UAE e-gaming boosted with new deal 
Saudi Venture Capital invests $7.5m to back SMEs, startups
Saudi Venture Capital invests $7.5m to back SMEs, startups
Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks
Armenia, Azerbaijan optimistic ahead of Moscow talks
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
Police officers work at the site where a car crashed into the front gates of Downing Street in London, Britain, May 25, 2023.
beIN, Google Cloud join forces to boost user experience 
beIN, Google Cloud join forces to boost user experience 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.