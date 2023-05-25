Israeli settlers’ aggression fuels tension in occupied territories

You are here

A masked Israeli settler stands by while Palestinians and Israeli soldiers scuffle during clashes in the town of Hawara in the occupied West Bank. (AFP/File)
Mohammed Najib

  • Palestinians from Jerusalem said that Israeli authorities had been preventing the entry of worshipers to Al-Aqsa Mosque since Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday
  • The Israeli armed forces also launched a massive campaign of arrests and raids on citizens’ homes in the cities of the West Bank, rounding up 17 Palestinians
RAMALLAH: The far-right Israeli government was on Thursday accused of taking advantage of the Jewish holidays to turn the Palestinian crisis into a religious conflict.
Palestinian National Council President Rawhi Fattouh made the remarks to Arab News as Israeli authorities closed the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings with the Gaza Strip from Thursday until Sunday, citing the Jewish holidays.
Jewish settlers performed collective rituals in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday. Fattouh criticized the action as an attempt to transform the area into a place of worship for Jews as well.
Palestinians from Jerusalem said that Israeli authorities had been preventing the entry of worshipers to Al-Aqsa Mosque since Wednesday evening and throughout Thursday, which they say happens on all Jewish holidays and occasions.
Dozens of settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa compound on Thursday under protection from the Israeli police, performing Talmudic rituals at the gates of the mosque.
The Israeli armed forces also launched a massive campaign of arrests and raids on citizens’ homes in the cities of the West Bank, rounding up 17 Palestinians.
Eight citizens were injured during the Israeli army’s raid at dawn on Thursday on the Aqbat Jaber camp in Jericho.
The armed forces also notified the owners of 17 agricultural facilities, mobile homes, roads, and electricity grid lines in the town to stop construction in Aqraba, south of Nablus.
Citing settler violence as the main reason, 178 people, including 78 children, began dismantling and leaving their homes in the Palestinian herding community of Ein Samiya in eastern Ramallah on Thursday.
“These families are not leaving by choice,” said Yvonne Helle, UN acting humanitarian coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
“The Israeli authorities have repeatedly demolished homes and other structures they own and have threatened to destroy their only school,” said Helle.
“At the same time, land available for livestock grazing has decreased due to settlement expansion.
“Both children and adults have been subjected to settler violence.”
The coordinator added: “We are witnessing the tragic consequences of longstanding Israeli practices and settler violence.”
Repeated demolitions, settlement expansion, loss of access to grazing land, and settler violence continue to cause concern about the coercive environment Palestinians are subject to, which is leading to increased humanitarian troubles.
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh described the Israeli authorities’ displacement of the residents of Ein Samiya and the displacement plans that affect about 250 communities along the eastern slopes of the West Bank as a form of ethnic cleansing.
The actions fall within a systematic policy of expansion, through which the Israeli occupation authorities aim to seize Palestinian land to expand their settlements.
Shtayyeh pointed out that residents of the Palestinian villages that are targeted now live in fear of occupation soldiers and settlers.
Settlers from the Karmi Zur settlement near Hebron destroyed five planted dunums (1.2 acres) south of Beit Ummar by spraying them with toxic pesticides, which destroyed the entire crop.
They also attacked Palestinian homes in the village of Burqa, northwest of Nablus, and burned sheep pens and olive groves.
They fired live ammunition under the protection of the Israeli army while bulldozers leveled lands belonging to Palestinians.
Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative Party, told Arab News that what is currently taking place is part of an Israeli war to break Palestinian resistance and advance the occupation’s plan to annex and Judaize the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Barghouti added that “what happened in Ein Samiya...reminds us of the Israeli massacres committed against the Palestinians in 1948.”
He said that the Palestinian leadership must respond to these challenges without hesitation, unite Palestinians and take effective measures to stop the perpetuation of violence.

Topics: Israeli Palestinian Jewish holidays religious conflict

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU
Updated 59 min 45 sec ago
AFP

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU

Africa must not become ‘geostrategic battleground’ warns AU
  • Continent of 1.3 billion people has found itself at the center of a tussle for influence among the major powers
  • Azali Assoumani: ‘We must convince our brothers in Sudan to favor dialogue so that the fratricidal war raging in this country ends’
Updated 59 min 45 sec ago
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Africa must not become a “geostrategic battleground” for global powers, as it grapples with several threats to its own peace and security, African Union leaders warned Thursday.
The continent of 1.3 billion people has found itself at the center of a tussle for influence among the major powers, which has redoubled since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 15 months ago.
And just as the AU marked the anniversary of the creation of its forerunner, the Organization of African Unity, on this day in 1963, Ukraine itself announced it wanted to boost ties with Africa.
“In this international context of confrontation of divergent political interests, the will of each side threatens to transform Africa into a geostrategic battleground, thereby creating a new Cold War,” AU Commission chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said.
“In this zero-sum game, where the gains of others would translate into losses for Africa, we must resist all forms of instrumentalization of our member states,” he added in an address at AU headquarters in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.
Moscow is seeking deeper political, economic and military ties in Africa as well as Asia as Russia becomes increasingly isolated on the international stage over the conflict in Ukraine.
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, who is currently on a tour of Africa, on Wednesday urged certain African nations to end their “neutrality” over the war.
In February, 22 AU member states abstained or did not vote on a UN General Assembly resolution that called for Russia withdraw from Ukraine.
Two of them — Eritrea and Mali — voted against the resolution.
And in a statement to mark the pan-African body’s anniversary, Kuleba also announced a Ukrainian diplomatic push on the continent.
“We want to develop a new quality of partnership based on three mutual principles: mutual respect, mutual interests, and mutual benefits,” he said, announcing plans to establish new embassies in Africa and hold a Ukraine-Africa summit.
Moscow itself has scheduled a Russia-Africa summit in July, following a trip to several African countries at the start of the year by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.
China and the United States too have also despatched their foreign ministers to the continent in rival diplomatic offensives this year.
Beijing has funded major infrastructure development in Africa but denies Western charges it is practicing “debt-trap diplomacy,” while Russia is a key arms exporter and is making forays through mining projects, analysts say.
Faki meanwhile also hailed the successes of the 54-nation AU which succeeded the OAU in 2002: “Independence and victory against apartheid, that of significant economic and scientific progress, sports, arts, the growing international role of Africa and so on.”
However, he also acknowledged “negative factors such as democratic decline through unconstitutional changes of government, with their litany of oppression and gagging of freedoms, insecurity, the spread of terrorism, violent extremism, the uncontrolled circulation of arms, the harmful effects of climate change.”
Despite the difficulties, Faki said, Africa remains “characterised by its greater capacity for resilience,” pointing for example to its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The current head of the African Union, Comoros President Azali Assoumani also denounced “the unconstitutional changes of power” which have multiplied in Africa in recent years.
“Inter and intra-African conflicts but also terrorism persist and consequently the peace, security, democracy and development of our continent are threatened in several of our countries,” he said.
Assoumani spoke of the conflict between rival generals in Sudan which erupted in mid-April and has persisted despite several truce agreements.
“We must convince our brothers in Sudan to favor dialogue so that the fratricidal war raging in this country ends,” he added.

Topics: African Union (AU) Moussa Faki Mahamat Azali Assoumani Sudan

Fresh fighting threatens Sudan’s week-long cease-fire

Fresh fighting threatens Sudan’s week-long cease-fire
Updated 58 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Fresh fighting threatens Sudan’s week-long cease-fire

Fresh fighting threatens Sudan’s week-long cease-fire
  • The ceasefire deal comes after five weeks of intensive warfare in Khartoum
  • Witnesses reported clashes in several areas of the capital on Wednesday afternoon
Updated 58 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

Sporadic clashes between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary force spilled over into Thursday, puncturing the relative calm in the capital Khartoum and raising the risk of a week-long truce deal crumbling as concerns grew over a humanitarian crisis.
The cease-fire, monitored by Saudi Arabia and the US, was reached after five weeks of warfare in Khartoum and outbursts of fighting in other parts of Sudan, including the long-volatile western region of Darfur.

The fighting — centered on a power struggle between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) — has worsened a humanitarian crisis, forced more than 1.3 million people to flee and threatened to destabilize a fragile region.
The army relies on air power while the RSF has spread out and taken cover in Khartoum’s streets.
It is unclear whether either side has gained an edge in recent weeks. Clashes between the rival factions broke out again on Thursday in Khartoum and neighboring Omdurman, eyewitnesses said, as well as the strategic city of El-Obeid to the southwest.
The health ministry said some 730 people had been killed and 5,454 injured, though the real number is likely much higher.
Militia were also besieging Zalingei, capital of Central Darfur State, a UN Darfur coordinator Toby Harward said. Telecommunications have been cut off and gangs roaming the city on motorcycles have attacked hospitals, government and aid offices, banks and homes, he added.
The same has happened in the West Darfur State capital El Geneina, where residents have been out of touch for days after as many as 510 people were killed.
The cease-fire was agreed on Saturday following talks in Jeddah. Previous truces have failed to stop the fighting. In statements late on Wednesday, the army and RSF accused each other of violating the agreement and launching attacks.
Reuters could not confirm the battlefield accounts.
World Food Programme Executive-Director Cindy McCain said there was a need for increased public and private sector funding for relief.
“In the meantime, the conflict has to stop and we need help from the world community to make just that happen, otherwise we are going to lose another generation of Sudanese,” McCain told journalists in Berlin.
The conflict erupted in Khartoum in mid-April as plans for an internationally backed political transition toward free elections under a civilian government were set to be finalized.
UN humanitarian agency OCHA said agencies were ready to deliver aid to more than 4 million people, but bureaucratic blockages and security issues were hampering distribution.
Out of the 168 trucks ready to deliver assistance, just a small number were on the move from Port Sudan to Gadaref, Kassala and Al Gezira, an aid official told Reuters.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that anaesthesia and antibiotics and other medical supplies it had donated were now being distributed to seven hospitals in Khartoum, where only 20 percent of facilities are functioning.
“Hospitals also urgently need water, electricity and a safe environment for their patients and staff. We appeal to the parties to respect the work of medical personnel. Lives depend on it,” said ICRC Sudan head Alfonso Verdu Perez.
Many residents are struggling to survive as they face prolonged water and power cuts, a collapse of health services and widespread lawlessness and looting.
The International Organization for Migration says more than one million people have been displaced within Sudan and 319,000 have fled to neighboring countries, some of which are similarly impoverished with a history of internal conflict.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Khartoum clashes Ceasefire

Emirati royal calls for more female influence on policy-making

Emirati royal calls for more female influence on policy-making
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

Emirati royal calls for more female influence on policy-making

Emirati royal calls for more female influence on policy-making
  • Sheikha Bodour Al-Qasimi tells Paris women’s tech summit that women’s perspectives benefit society
  • ‘Things need to change fast. We need to take the reins,’ she tells audience of 400
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

PARIS: An Emirati ruling family member has called on tech firms and governments to include more women in policymaking to maximize the benefits and limit the dangers of new technology.
Sheikha Bodour Al-Qasimi, President of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park, told the 2nd Women in Tech Global Summit in Paris that offering leadership opportunities to women and including their perspectives in decision and policy-making would have a positive effect.
“Things need to change and change fast. We need to take the reins,” she said. “When you consider that even today, government decision-making, policy frameworks, and regulatory parameters are still dominated by men, we need a call to action.”
She addressed more than 400 international delegates from business, government, civil society, and the arts at the annual Summit, which aims to create a more inclusive, sustainable, and innovative STEM ecosystem.
Al-Qasimi shared UN Women data showing that women remain severely underrepresented at all levels of decision-making and across political life in general.
“According to UNESCO, 57 percent of STEM graduates in the Arab world are women, with this number rising to 61 percent in my country, the UAE,” said Al-Qasimi.
The publishing entrepreneur and philanthropist described women as creators of social fabric who, if empowered to be more influential in decision-making, would deliver policies that unlock the benefits of new technologies while managing their potential harms to communities.
“Today we need to ensure that gender parity is guaranteed and not just a target,” said Al-Qasimi.
 

Topics: Women in Tech Global Summit Paris technology women UNESCO

UAE to fund world heritage rehabilitation projects in Africa

UAE to fund world heritage rehabilitation projects in Africa
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

UAE to fund world heritage rehabilitation projects in Africa

UAE to fund world heritage rehabilitation projects in Africa
  • Al-Qassimi emphasized the need to conserve heritage in Africa, owing to the continent’s cultural significance, immense civilisational heritage
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has announced the establishment of a fund to support world heritage, document conservation, and capacity building projects at a number of sites across Africa, Emirates News Agency reported on Thursday.

The announcement was made during an event held by the Africa Group at UNESCO headquarters in Paris. The fund will be established in partnership with the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas and the African World Heritage Fund.

The UAE will be represented by the Ministry of Culture and Youth as a Platinum Partner of the African World Heritage Fund.

The AWHF is an intergovernmental organization created in 2006 by the African Union and UNESCO to support the effective conservation and protection of cultural and natural heritage in Africa. The African Union and UNESCO formed the AWHF in 2006 to support the effective conservation and protection of Africa’s cultural and natural assets. Its primary goal is to address the challenges faced by African nations in their underrepresentation on the World Heritage List, as well as the protection and management of their sites.

The UAE’s efforts will also aim to strengthen local communities, while ALIPH, which the UAE co-founded with France in 2017, will implement three projects in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Ethiopia.

“In the UAE, we are committed to conserving human heritage in all its forms, and strengthening partnerships with international organisations actively working in this field, out of our belief in the importance of preserving this heritage for future generations, and the role it plays,” Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al-Qassimi, minister of culture and youth, said.

“Heritage plays a significant role in intercultural dialogue, it enhances diversity, tolerance, coexistence and peace in societies," Al-Qassimi added.

He also emphasized the need to conserve heritage in Africa, owing to the continent’s cultural significance and immense civilisational heritage, which forms an essential part of human history and culture.

He also stressed that among the most important reasons for the UAE to implement this project at this time is the impact of climate change on tangible and intangible heritage in Africa. The launch of the fund also coincides with the UAE’s declaration of 2023 as the Year of Sustainability, and the country’s hosting of COP28 in November.

“We are confident that with the support by the Ministry of Culture and Youth of the UAE, we will be able to better serve the continent in ensuring effective implementation of the World Heritage Convention in Africa,” AWHF Executive Director Souayibou Varissou said.

“This includes capacity-building programs, risk management and heritage tourism, and the invaluable support from the government of the UAE will boost our capability to make long-term impact about the inscription of African sites on the World Heritage List and the conservation and management of those sites as an asset for the sustainable growth of local communities,” Varissou said.

These projects will be carried out in collaboration with local governments, as well as local and international partners. The restoration of the DRC’s National Cultural Heritage Inventory is one of the initiatives that will benefit from the program.

This project’s restoration work is being done in two stages. The first phase has already been completed, thanks to ALIPH’s collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Culture and Youth and the International Council on Monuments and Sites.

So far, the initiative has trained 29 specialists from DRC institutions in the fields of documentation and inventory preparation. The project’s second phase is set to commence in 2024.

A large portion of the financing will be used to rehabilitate one of Sudan’s oldest preserved mosques, at Dongola, which was added to the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List.

One of the most notable projects under the present program will be the restoration of Ethiopia’s Yemrehana Krestos Church, which is considered one of the country’s most important landmarks in the Amhara region. It includes a palace and a church from the 11th and 12th centuries.

 
 

Topics: UAE Africa UNESCO

OIC chief slams Israel for crimes against Palestinian people

OIC chief slams Israel for crimes against Palestinian people
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

OIC chief slams Israel for crimes against Palestinian people

OIC chief slams Israel for crimes against Palestinian people
  • Taha said it was “inconceivable” that Israel always acted as a state above the law
Updated 25 May 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The head of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation said on Wednesday that Israeli violations in occupied Jerusalem coincided with a steep rise in the frequency of crimes against the Palestinian people.

Speaking at an extraordinary meeting of the OIC Executive Committee in Jeddah to discuss the recent attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque, Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said it was “inconceivable” that Israel always acted as a state above the law, committing crimes against the Palestinian people, their land and holy sites.

He cited the recent Israeli military aggression on the Gaza Strip, which resulted in 36 deaths.

He also stressed the responsibility of the international community to help put an end to Israeli violations which threatened international peace and security.

The OIC followed the Israeli’s escalation in targeting Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, particularly the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by extremist settlers and senior Israeli officials, the holding of a government meeting in a tunnel under Al-Aqsa, and the organization of the so-called flag march in Jerusalem neighborhoods, he said.

He added that the attacks prejudiced the sentiment of Muslims around the world.

Taha said that Jerusalem was an integral part of the Palestinian territory occupied in 1967, as well as the capital of Palestine, and that all Israeli measures taken to Judaize the city were considered null and void.
 

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)

