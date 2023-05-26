You are here

Sudan Unrest
Vital surgical supplies reach seven hospitals in Sudan’s capital Khartoum

Supplies include anesthesia, antibiotics, dressings, sutures and other items to treat wounded people. (AFP)
Arab News

  • Sudan health authorities: over 700 people have been killed and more than 5,000 injured since fighting broke out
  • Supplies include anesthesia, antibiotics, dressings, sutures and other items being used to treat wounded people
Arab News

GENEVA: Surgical supplies donated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) are now being distributed to seven hospitals in Khartoum, a statement from the humanitarian organization said.

Supplies include anesthesia, antibiotics, dressings, sutures and other items being used to treat wounded people, ICRC added.

“Only 20% of health facilities in Khartoum are still functioning, a true collapse of the system right when it’s needed the most. That’s why getting these critical medical supplies to the few functioning hospitals is a matter of life and death,” said Alfonso Verdu Perez, the head of the ICRC delegation in Sudan.

“Hospitals also urgently need water, electricity and a safe environment for their patients and staff. We appeal to the parties to respect the work of medical personnel. Lives depend on it,” he added.

According to health authorities in Sudan, over 700 people have been killed and more than 5,000 injured since fighting broke out on April 15 between the country’s army and its rival paramilitary forces.

Infrastructure such as water and electricity installations have been severely damaged and left Sudanese people without access to these services. There have also been reports of attacks against health-care personnel, health-care facilities and ambulances.

Countries such as Qatar and Saudi Arabia have been sending relief planes to deliver humanitarian aid including medical supplies and food.

The ICRC also said that it has coordinated with its local counterpart, the Sudanese Red Crescent Society, whose volunteers collect and identify bodies of casualties in the conflict.

ICRC added that it was engaging ‘with all the parties on the ground to facilitate medical evacuations of wounded people’ as it reminded them of their responsibilities under international humanitarian law.

 

Topics: Sudan Unrest ICRC

Dubai police arrest 8 Israelis over compatriot’s death

Dubai police arrest 8 Israelis over compatriot’s death
Arab News

  • Dubai Police revealed that the suspects involved in the assault arrived from a European country for tourism purposes
Arab News

DUBAI: Dubai Police arrested eight Israelis over an assault that led to the death of a fellow compatriot, local police reported.
According to police report the 8 Israelis assaulted a 33-year-old man of the same nationality, Ghassan Shamsyeh, in a cafe which resulted in his death.
Mug shots of the suspects were published on Dubai police twitter account with their names.


Dubai Police revealed that the suspects involved in the assault arrived from a European country for tourism purposes.
While walking in the Business Bay area of Dubai, they happened to encounter the victim in a café, leading to a confrontation and an assault that eventually resulted in the death of the victim due to the use of a sharp tool.
According to Dubai Police reports “suspects and the victim had a family dispute back in their homeland, which resulted in the murder of a 24-year-old young man on the 6th of May.” Dubai Police added that the incident in Dubai is an implication of this family dispute.


Dubai Police confirmed that they have arrested the suspects and closed the case within 24 hours and referred it to the public prosecution for legal action against those involved.

Topics: UAE Israel

Tunisia says major migrant trafficker arrested

Tunisia says major migrant trafficker arrested
AFP

  • The Tunisian national guard alleged the man was responsible for the deaths of 20 Tunisians
  • He has been sentenced to 79 years in prison
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisia has arrested a man suspected being the organizer of a ring that smuggled migrants across the Mediterranean, including an attempted crossing in which 20 people drowned, authorities said.
The North African country, which lies just 130 kilometers from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has long been a favored steppingstone for migrants attempting the perilous sea journey to Europe.
Investigators in Tunisia’s second city of Sfax had “arrested the organizer of clandestine crossings, who was wanted in 24 cases and had been sentenced to 79 years in prison”, the national guard said Thursday on Facebook.
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi commended the arrest “of a man suspected of being one of the main traffickers involved in departures from Sfax”, the launchpad for many Europe-bound migrants.
The Tunisian national guard alleged the man was responsible for the deaths of 20 Tunisians who in September embarked on a boat from Chebba, a coastal city north of Sfax, and drowned.
In the first four months of 2023, the numbers of irregular crossings to Europe through the central Mediterranean soared almost 300 percent compared with the same period last year, with almost 42,200 entries detected, according to the European Union’s border agency Frontex.
It noted “a rise of 1,100 percent compared to last year” in sea journeys from Tunisia alone.
In recent weeks however the flow of migrants from Tunisia has diminished due to weather conditions in the Mediterranean.
The national guard said it had intercepted or rescued 14,406 migrants in the first three months of 2023, with just over 1,200 of them Tunisians and the rest from other parts of Africa.
Attempted crossings particularly by migrants from sub-Saharan African countries have intensified since President Kais Saied made a fiery speech on February 21 claiming illegal immigration was a demographic threat to Tunisia.
Tunisia itself is in the throes of a long-running socio-economic crisis, with spiraling inflation and persistently high joblessness, pushing some of its citizens to seek a better life abroad.

Topics: Tunisia President Kais Saied

Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms

Children in quake-hit Syria learn in buses turned classrooms
AFP

  • The Syrian town of Jindayris, in Aleppo province near the Turkish border, was among the worst hit, with homes destroyed and school buildings either levelled or turned into shelters
  • The traveling classrooms are a project of the non-profit Orange Organization and service more than 3,000 children at some 27 camps
AFP

Jindayris: In a dusty Syrian camp for earthquake survivors, school pupils line up and wait for a colorful bus to pull up. Since the disaster hit, they go to a classroom on wheels.
School bags on their backs and notebooks in hand, the children took off their shoes before entering the bus, then sat down along rows of desks fitted inside.
A teacher greeted them in the mobile classroom, decorated with curtains bearing children’s designs, before they broke into a song for their English class.
The February 6 quake killed nearly 6,000 people in Syria, many of them in the war-torn country’s rebel-held northwest, and also left tens of thousands dead in Turkiye.
The Syrian town of Jindayris, in Aleppo province near the Turkish border, was among the worst hit, with homes destroyed and school buildings either levelled or turned into shelters.
“We were living in Jindayris and the earthquake happened... and then we didn’t have homes anymore,” said 10-year-old Jawaher Hilal, a light pink headscarf covering her hair.
“We came to live here and the school was very far away,” said the fifth-grader now staying with her family at the displacement camp on the outskirts of town.


As relief services were set up, she told AFP, “the buses came here and we started to study and learn. The buses are really nice, they teach us a lot.”
The traveling classrooms are a project of the non-profit Orange Organization and service more than 3,000 children at some 27 camps, said education officer Raad Al-Abd.
“The mobile classrooms offer educational services as well as psychological support to children who were affected by the quake,” he said.
More than three months after the quake, 3.7 million children in Syria “continue to face desperate conditions and need humanitarian assistance,” says the United Nations children’s agency UNICEF.
“Almost 1.9 million children have had their education disrupted, with many schools still being used as shelters,” it added in a statement this month.


In northwest Syria alone, “a minimum of 452 primary and secondary schools” were reportedly damaged to varying degrees, the UN humanitarian agency OCHA said weeks ago.
“More than 1 million school-aged children need education support and are at risk of being out of school,” it said, adding that at least 25,000 teachers are also in need of help, including “mental health and psychosocial support.”
On another bus, boys and girls enthusiastically interacted with the teacher, balloons hanging from the ceiling, for lessons that included Arabic, math and science.
Outside in the bare dirt, children sang in a circle and clapped along with the educators.
As the buses left, pulling out through the road running between the camps’ tents, adjacent structures and trees, the children yelled out and waved goodbye.


Jawaher’s father Ramadan Hilal expressed relief and gratitude for the initiative.
“After the earthquake there were no more schools or anything else,” he said. “Even though they wanted to establish schools, they are far away.”

Topics: Syria Syria-Turkiye earthquake

Hezbollah chief calls on Lebanon’s central bank governor to resign amid mounting legal troubles

Hezbollah chief calls on Lebanon’s central bank governor to resign amid mounting legal troubles
AP

  • Hassan Nasrallah: Riad Salameh should either step down or be stripped of his responsibilities
  • France, Germany and Luxembourg are investigating Salameh and his associates over alleged financial crimes
AP

BEIRUT: The chief of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group on Friday called on the country’s central bank governor to resign amid mounting legal troubles.
The governor, Riad Salameh, should either step down or be stripped of his responsibilities, Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, said in a televised speech commemorating the Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.
On Wednesday, Salameh was questioned by a Lebanese judge and his Lebanese and French passports were confiscated, following an arrest warrant from France over corruption charges. He is a dual citizen.
The development effectively prevents Salameh from traveling abroad. Lebanon does not extradite its citizens to foreign countries or international tribunals.
“In Hezbollah, we believe that there are two options. The first is for the governor to step down of his own volition,” Nasrallah said. The second, he said, is for the judiciary to take legal steps against Salameh and relieve from his post.
Nasrallah’s remarks were the first time he called for Salameh’s resignation. A number of government officials have made similar calls but a Monday meeting of the Cabinet did not come up with a formal decision.
France, Germany and Luxembourg are investigating Salameh and his associates over myriad alleged financial crimes, including illicit enrichment and laundering of $330 million. A French investigative judge on May 16 issued an international arrest warrant, followed by an Interpol red notice, for the 72-year-old Salameh after he failed to show up in Paris for questioning.
Once seen as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability, Salameh is now widely blamed for an economic meltdown that began in 2019. The Lebanese pound has since plummeted in value and wiped out much of the savings of ordinary Lebanese, plunging an estimated three-quarters of the population into poverty.
Salameh, who is also under investigation in Lebanon, has repeatedly denied all corruption allegations, saying he made his wealth from his years working as an investment banker at Merrill Lynch, inherited properties, and investments. He said he would only resign if convicted of a crime. He also said last week he plans to appeal the Interpol red notice.
Salameh has held his post for almost 30 years, but says he intends to step down after his current term ends in July.

Topics: Lebanon Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah Riad Salameh

Yemen street artist chronicles war on battle-scarred walls

Yemen street artist chronicles war on battle-scarred walls
AFP

  • The southern port city of Aden, where Yemeni artist Alaa Rubil lives, became the scene of brutal fighting between government and Houthi rebel forces
AFP

ADEN: Yemeni artist Alaa Rubil uses the shell-pocked buildings of his hometown as canvas, painting images of death and despair to shine a light on the horrors and victims of war.

Not long after the start of the bloody conflict between Yemen’s internationally recognized government and Houthi rebel forces, the southern port city of Aden, where Rubil lives, became the scene of brutal fighting.
For several months in 2015, artillery rained down on Aden, and Houthi rockets and mortars fired into densely populated areas killed dozens of civilians, Human Rights Watch reported at the time.
Rubil, now 30, has been painting murals since we has a teenager, but found his voice in the aftermath of that round of violence.
“I saw that the government was not aware of the people who were displaced,” he told AFP.
“I wanted to communicate my message to the world by drawing people who lost their homes and families,” he said.
“By using the walls, I could reach the world.”
Today, the rubble-strewn streets of Aden double as a semi-permanent exhibition of Rubil’s work — and a testament to what the city’s inhabitants have lived through.

On the wall of one shop in a particularly hard-hit area, he painted a large outline of a man’s face, but obscured the eyes, nose and mouth with a cupped palm holding up three sticks of dynamite.
Across the street, on the interior wall of a bombed-out apartment building, a piece he calls “Silent Suffering” depicts a skeleton playing a violin as peace signs float around its skull.
In another work, a girl in a red dress sits on the ground with her head resting in her left hand, next to a black crow perched on a missile.
Behind her, the girl’s deceased relatives, rendered in black and white, peer down from an open window.
The image is based on the true story of a girl who lived in the area and lost her family in the fighting, Rubil said.
“She thinks that war is a game. She thinks that her family is returning,” he said. “So she is waiting for them.”
Amr Abu Bakr Saeed, 42, who lives nearby, told AFP the paintings were a dark but necessary tribute to the dead.
“When we pass through this place, we feel pain, we feel the people who were here,” he said.
“These paintings express the tragedies of the people whose homes were destroyed and who were displaced, and prove that war really took place in Yemen.”

A little more than eight years ago, neighboring Saudi Arabia mobilized a coalition to topple the Houthis, who had seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in 2014.
The war has killed hundreds of thousands of people either through combat or knock-on effects such as hunger and disease. Millions remain displaced, their homes and communities destroyed.
A truce that went into effect in April 2022 officially expired in October, but has still significantly reduced fighting across the country, raising hopes for a durable peace.
Riyadh sent a delegation to Sanaa last month to meet with the Houthis, and the kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, told AFP this month he believed all parties were “serious” about bringing an end to the war.
Walking through the ramshackle streets of Aden, carrying his paint and brushes in a small basket so he could touch up several pieces, Rubil said he, too, was trying to be optimistic.
“I love the idea that this place could turn from a center of destruction to a center of peace,” he said, adding he hoped art could help the city rebuild.
But he acknowledged that many Aden residents were still waiting to see tangible progress.
“For me, nothing has changed,” said 53-year-old Yasmin Anwar Abdel Shakur, passing by on her way home from work in a government health office.
“We are threatened by buildings falling over on us at any time,” she told AFP, describing how most buildings that were heavily damaged during the war remain unrepaired.
“Many people have died here, their lives are gone,” she said. “No one knows and no one cares.”
 

Topics: Yemen Alaa Rubil street art Aden

