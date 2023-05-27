Haaland picks up Premier League player and young player prizes

You are here

Manchester City’s Erling Braut Haaland in action during their Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton on May 24, 2023. (Reuters)
  • The 22-year-old has taken just 35 appearances to set a new Premier League record of 36 goals in a single season to help Manchester City retain the title
  • "I am honoured to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season," said Haaland
LONDON: Erling Haaland became the first man to win both Premier League player and young player of the year awards in the same season on Saturday.
The 22-year-old has taken just 35 appearances to set a new Premier League record of 36 goals in a single season to help Manchester City retain the title.
“I am honored to have become the first player to win both awards in the same season — thank you to everyone who voted for me,” said Haaland in a City statement.
“It has been an incredible first season in the Premier League and lifting the trophy last weekend in front of our fans at the Etihad was a very special moment for me.”
The Norwegian, who was also named the football writers’ player of the year this week, has scored 52 goals in all competitions as City close in on a treble.
Pep Guardiola’s men face Manchester United in the FA Cup final and Inter Milan in the Champions League final next month.
“These awards would not have been possible without my amazing teammates, the manager and all of the staff at the club who help me perform on the pitch,” added Haaland.
“Now we have two more finals to go and we want to finish the season strong.”

  • Video platform will stream league’s final round of matches on May 29
RIYADH: Saudi’s First Division League (FDL) is teaming up with TikTok, the world’s leading short video platform, to livestream some of the season’s final matches on both the FDL and Al Riyadiya TV channel accounts.

The matches will take place on May 29 during the last match week of the FDL.

The livestreams will be accessible globally, with TikTok also creating an FDL effect for users on the app.

This partnership with TikTok highlights the commitment of FDL — which is the third highest followed Arab football league on the platform — to bringing the action to a wider regional and global audience. FDL match broadcasts have captured more than 2 million unique viewers on Al Riyadiya TV’s TikTok account.

Fans will be offered an interactive viewing experience with the opportunity to engage with their favorite teams and players.

A standout among the FDL’s clubs on TikTok is Al-Riyadh FC, ranked fourth among Saudi football teams after top names such as Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad. The most followed FDL club, it also ranks fifth in the MENA region, just behind Egypt’s Al-Ahly. Their soaring popularity garnered 100 million views in the past 30 days.

Talal Al-Obaidi, acting executive director at First Division League, said: “We at the First Division League are committed to driving advancements in media and marketing channels alongside our partners. As part of this endeavor, we worked on establishing the YELO League as the pioneering competition to introduce a dedicated region for swift interviews, known as the ‘TikTok Zone,’ to be officially sanctioned and successfully integrated into future operations.”

Meanwhile, Mohamed Harb, TikTok’s head of sports & gaming MENA, added: “We are thrilled to partner with Saudi’s First Division League to bring the world’s most exciting game to the global TikTok audience.

“This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to sports and gaming, and we look forward to providing an engaging and interactive platform for fans worldwide to tune in and cheer on their favorite teams.”

  • Magpies’ head coach Eddie Howe may have other things in mind for Paul Dummett, Martin Dubravka and Matt Ritchie
NEWCASTLE: The Premier League season comes to a close on Sunday — but for this experienced Newcastle United trio, the Magpies’ trip to Chelsea will not be the farewell many expected.

Fans had been expecting the Stamford Bridge affair to be a final Newcastle appearance for defender Paul Dummett and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, while injured Matt Ritchie was also expected to be saying his goodbyes.

However, head coach Eddie Howe admits he has other ideas.

While the trio have been three of the Magpies’ lesser-used players in their 25-man Premier League squad this season, Howe is keen to see all three stay, even hinting that he hopes to convince out-of-contract duo Ritchie and Dummett to pen new terms on Tyneside ahead of a Champions League campaign.

“I haven’t had discussions with players yet, no, but I will be doing so in the next few days and mapping out certain things for certain individuals,” said Howe about his squad heading into the summer.

Addressing what he sees for Slovak Dubravka, who went out on loan to Manchester United at the start of the season but returned after a lack of game time, Howe said: “I very much think his future is here.

“I rate Martin very highly and always have done. Just last summer, we had the opportunity to recruit Nick and he’s done incredibly well.

“It’s been difficult for Martin to get the game time he wants, but we need a good squad going into a season with loads of games. If Martin were to stay, then I think he’d get a lot of football.”

Dummett and Ritchie have not started a Premier League game all campaign but have proven to be very valuable members of the squad behind the scenes, helping others with their topflight experience and leadership qualities.

Ritchie, though, has been angling for a move back home. He has been based on the south coast of England for some years now, and Howe accepts that may scupper his hopes the former Bournemouth and Portsmouth man will remain.

“I’ve held various discussions with Matt throughout the season and I think, first and foremost, he’s been very committed to Newcastle and to the team and aims this season,” said Howe.

“I have said I desperately want to keep him next year. He has had issues surrounding his family and the distance between him and them. It’s never easy when you have young children, and that distance when you’re a parent is tough at times. But Matt has been exceptional and I certainly hope he stays for next season.”

There could also be method in Howe’s assumed madness when it comes to Dummett.

Given Champions League rules require four homegrown players to be named in every club’s tournament squad, the left-back ticks that box, having come through the club’s academy.

“Again, I hope we can come to an agreement with Paul and he will stay for next year,” said the head coach.

“I think he is a vital part behind the scenes of our success this year. He’s trained superbly and his commitment to Newcastle is undoubted. We’d love him to extend his stay.

“You can never tell what’s going to happen in the future, but I don’t see that for maybe 95 percent of the squad,” he said, referring to players leaving the team. “Maybe one or two players might move this summer, but it’s very difficult to predict. But as I said earlier, we have to keep the majority of the squad together. I feel they’ve earned the right to do that. But we have to be good in the transfer market.”

Meanwhile, Howe admits his squad are bumped and bruised heading to West London this weekend — and it seems certain he will make changes to a team that has very much relied upon its continuity this campaign. Only Arsenal have made fewer starting XI changes through the course of the season than Howe.

“We have a few issues. I think the end of the season has come at a good time for us,” said Howe.

“Players like Joelinton will miss the game, for example. (Javier) Manquillo will miss the game, and then we’ve got the others who have been injured going into the Leicester game. We’re stretched, but it will give us a chance to have a look at, maybe, one or two other things.”

  • The result keeps alive North African hopes of progress from group stage, while the Asian qualifier face elimination
Tunisia defeated Iraq 3-0 in the all-Arab clash at the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup on Thursday to keep their second round hopes very much alive and leave the losers stunned and looking at early elimination.

Despite the scoreline, Iraq dominated much of the game against the clinical North Africans but two goals in two minutes early in the second half turned the game at La Plata in Argentina on its head.

With one round of matches in Group E remaining, England, who defeated Uruguay 3-2 earlier, have six points from their two games so far and are through to the second round. Uruguay and Tunisia, who meet on Sunday, have three points each.

With the top two from each of the six groups going through along with the four best third-placed teams, there is every chance that the young Carthage Eagles can make it, especially if they are as ruthless as they were here.

With zero points and a minus-seven goal difference after losing 4-0 to Uruguay in the opening game, Iraq, who finished fourth in their last appearance in this tournament back in 2013, are all but out.

After the two teams had lost their opening games, it was not a surprise that the opening stages were cautious and cagey. There were three yellow cards by the midway point of the first half, more than the number of genuine attempts on goal.

Iraq started to get into gear on the half hour as Youssef Amyn made space for himself on the right side of the area before forcing a good save, the first of 10, from Dries Arfaoui. Just two minutes later, Tunisia had the ball in the net as Samy Chouchane swung over a deep free kick that was stabbed home by Mohamed Derbali but he was not the only player who was clearly offside.

The tempo was picking up as Abdulqader Ayoub forced a flying save from Arfaoui with a well-struck shot from outside the area, and after 38 minutes the goalkeeper was diving to his right to push away another dangerous Iraqi effort from Hayder Abdulkarim. Tunisia were relieved to go in at the break on level terms as the Asian team really should have broken the deadlock.

The second half started in the same vein and Iraq came even closer. Amyn’s fierce shot from the right side of the area was pushed onto the post by Arfaoui. It was a fine save but Iraq were starting to turn the screw.

Yet Tunisia opened the scoring 10 minutes after the break as a delightful close range back-flick from Youssef Snana turned home a low-cross from Raed Bouchniba. It was completely against the run of play and by far their best attack.

Two minutes later they scored again as the Iraqi defense fell asleep. Derbali’s cross from the right found Chaim El-Djebeli around the penalty spot, who stretched out a leg to guide the ball into the bottom corner. The men in white, who had been dominant, were stunned.

A sliver of hope was thrown to Iraq with 17 minutes remaining as Tunisian substitute Rayan Nasraoui was sent off for kicking out at Kadhim Raad after the two tangled. It meant more pressure from Iraq and within seconds, Ghaith Ouahabi cleared an Ali Jassim shot off the line.

With six minutes remaining, Tunisia ended the game as a contest after being given a penalty following a Sajjad Mahdi foul. Mahmoud Ghorbel made no mistake from the spot.

It capped a miserable night for Iraq who know that their tournament is all but over as they prepare to face England in the final game. Tunisia will be certain of a place in the second round if they defeat Uruguay and a draw may well be enough to go through as one of the best third-placed teams.

  • Casemiro’s arrival from Real Madrid has been fundamental to United’s revival
  • Confirmation of a top-four finish rounds off a successful first season in charge for Ten Hag, after also ending United’s six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup in February
MANCHESTER: Erik ten Hag said Manchester United are back where they belong after a 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea on Thursday secured a return to the Champions League next season.

Casemiro, Anthony Martial, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford were on target as the Red Devils moved up to third in the Premier League.

A miserable night summed up Chelsea’s season despite spending over £500 million ($620 million) in the transfer market as they slumped to an eighth defeat in 10 games since Frank Lampard returned as interim manager.

By contrast, confirmation of a top-four finish rounds off a successful first season in charge for Ten Hag, after also ending United’s six-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup in February.

More silverware could be to come next month should United halt Manchester City’s charge toward the treble in the FA Cup final.

But a return to Europe’s elite competition next season was one of Ten Hag’s primary aims when he took the reigns after a disastrous 2021/22 campaign when United finished sixth.

“I think (it is) a successful season but the season is not finished,” said Ten Hag.

“This club belongs in the Champions League, but this league is very strong, with many clubs competing for this position.

“It is the main objective of the season to get into the Champions League. The competition is tough, many teams with really good squads, good managers, so you are doing a good job (to qualify). For this moment it is the maximum but we want more (next season).”

Casemiro’s arrival from Real Madrid has been fundamental to United’s revival.

The 31-year-old’s class and experience shone through against a youthful Chelsea side that were punished for a lack of efficiency in both boxes.

“It was another reality day today when you look at the emphatic nature at the top end of the pitch of United compared to us,” said Lampard. “Results for Chelsea this season are not good enough.”

Mykhailo Mudryk should have netted his first Chelsea goal when the Ukrainian sliced wide a glorious chance on five minutes.

Just 60 seconds later, the visitors trailed as Casemiro was afforded a free header to turn home Christian Eriksen’s free-kick.

A positive night for United was blighted by an injury to winger Antony, who was forced off on a stretcher with an ankle injury that will make him a major doubt for the FA Cup final in 10 days’ time.

But the home side ended the game as a contest in first-half stoppage time when Casemiro’s no-look pass opened up the Chelsea defense for Jadon Sancho to square for Martial.

Ten Hag’s men should have had more goals to round off a fine night in the second period as Fernandes smashed against the bar and Eriksen somehow failed to turn in Tyrell Malacia’s cross from point-blank range.

Fernandes did finally get his goal from the penalty spot after the Portuguese midfielder was brought down by Wesley Fofana.

More calamitous Chelsea defending invited Rashford to become the first United player in a decade to score 30 goals in a season.

Fernandes pounced on Fofana’s loose pass and teed up the England international, who needed two attempts to beat Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The waste of Chelsea’s season can be summed up by the £10 million loan fee splurged on Joao Felix in January for a few months with little left to play for.

But the Portuguese international showed a glimmer of his quality with a surging run and low finish for a late consolation that denied David de Gea his 18th clean sheet of the season.

  • “Negligence in the organisation and greed, by over-selling, generated a human avalanche that caused the loss of lives,” the Prosecutor's Office said
  • A total of 12 fans died and hundreds were treated by rescue services last Saturday
SAN SALVADOR: El Salvador’s Public Prosecutor’s Office ordered the arrest of five people allegedly responsible for the weekend stampede at the Cuscatlan stadium in the country’s capital that left 12 fans dead during the second leg of the quarter-final playoffs between Alianza FC and Club Deportivo.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office has named three Alianza FC team officials, including the president, the security manager and the financial manager, as well as the general manager of Estadios Deportivos de El Salvador (EDESSA) and the person in charge of the stadium keys, who will be prosecuted for culpable homicide, culpable injury and public damage.
“Negligence in the organization and greed, by over-selling, generated a human avalanche that caused the loss of lives, as well as injuries and endangered the safety of the attendees. They will be brought before the courts in the coming days,” the Prosecutor’s Office said on Twitter on Thursday.
A total of 12 fans died and hundreds were treated by rescue services last Saturday after a stampede was reported at one of the entrances to the general sector of the Cuscatlan stadium, an event that shocked football internationally.
According to the institution’s investigations, the gates provided were not sufficient for the number of fans and the entrances were not opened early enough for an orderly and safe entry.
The organizers, having sold out the tickets available for the sporting event, decided to illegally sell tickets issued for previous matches, it added.
Reuters could not immediately contact those named or their lawyers.
Salvadoran Football Federation fined Alianza FC $30,000 and handed down a one-year stadium ban on Tuesday.
On Wednesday night, El Salvador’s football authorities ended the 2022-2023 professional league championship to focus on reinforcing security measures for the events.

