You are here

  • Home
  • Global investment in clean energy to reach over $1.7tn in 2023: IEA

Global investment in clean energy to reach over $1.7tn in 2023: IEA

Green energy includes renewables, electric vehicles, nuclear power, low-emissions fuels, efficiency improvements, and heat pumps. File
Green energy includes renewables, electric vehicles, nuclear power, low-emissions fuels, efficiency improvements, and heat pumps. File
Short Url

https://arab.news/y6h6c

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Global investment in clean energy to reach over $1.7tn in 2023: IEA

Global investment in clean energy to reach over $1.7tn in 2023: IEA
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change gather pace around the world, investment in clean energy is also witnessing a surge and is expected to reach more than $1.7 trillion in 2023, according to the International Energy Agency.

In its latest report, the IEA said the global energy sector is likely to record investment worth around $2.8 trillion this year of which 60.7 percent will go toward clean technologies.

As security and affordability issues brought on by the global energy crisis gain strength, spending on clean energy technologies will outpace spending on fossil fuels, the report predicted.

Green energy includes renewables, electric vehicles, nuclear power, low-emissions fuels, efficiency improvements, and heat pumps.

According to the report, the leftover global energy investments — slightly over $1 trillion — will go toward coal, gas, and oil.

“Clean energy is moving fast — faster than many people realize. This is clear in the investment trends, where clean technologies are pulling away from fossil fuels,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

He added: “For every dollar invested in fossil fuels, about $1.7 are now going into clean energy. Five years ago, this ratio was one-to-one.”

The report also predicted that in 2023, spending on solar power is due to hit more than $1 billion a day or $382 billion for the year, while investment in oil production will stand at $371 billion.

From 2021 to 2023, annual investments in clean energy are projected to rise by 24 percent, driven by renewables and electric cars, compared to a 15 percent increase in investments in fossil fuels during the same time frame.

The report noted that over 90 percent of this increase emanates from developed nations and China. This poses a severe threat of creating new energy divides if renewable energy transitions do not accelerate elsewhere.

The IEA attributed the stimulated investments in clean energy in recent years to rapid economic expansion and erratic fossil fuel prices that fueled worries about energy security, particularly in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.

Other factors impacting the jump in investments in clean energy include significant policy support through initiatives in Europe, Japan, China, and other regions as well as the US Inflation Reduction Act.   

Topics: IEA Green Energy transition fossil fuel

Related

KSA Green Transition Journey exhibition showcases Kingdom’s vision for sustainable future
Saudi Arabia
KSA Green Transition Journey exhibition showcases Kingdom’s vision for sustainable future

Saudi Fund for Development inks loan deals worth $16m with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Saudi Fund for Development inks loan deals worth $16m with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

Saudi Fund for Development inks loan deals worth $16m with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Saudi Fund for Development inks loan deals worth $16m with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Updated 28 May 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A new primary care center and a cultural facility are set to be established in the Caribbean island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines thanks to two development loan agreements worth $16 million. 

Signed by the Saudi Fund for Development, the two new agreements are part of the Kingdom’s framework to support the advancement in developing countries and small island developing states worldwide.

The first agreement will oversee the construction of a primary care center in South Rivers for $6 million, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The primary care center aims to improve the quality and resilience of the healthcare sector in the island nation while ensuring that locals have access to the necessary health services. 

It will also help in reducing chronic diseases as well as reducing mortality rates in the region.

The project is expected to create direct and indirect job opportunities and train medical staff. 

Meanwhile, the second agreement worth $10 million was allocated to construct a cultural center and a market for craft and agricultural products in Belle Vue.

The project will promote the country’s craft, handicraft, cultural and creative industries. 

It will also significantly promote tourism, social and cultural growth, and public health.

Together, the two projects will contribute to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals, specifically good health, well-being, decent work and economic growth.

“We look forward, through the signing of these two agreements, to opening horizons for development cooperation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and strengthening close relations between the two countries,” Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Ralph Gonsalves said.

SDF Chairman Ahmed Aqeel Al-Khateeb and Camillo Gonsalves, the minister of finance, economic planning and information technology of the island nation, signed the agreements.

Founded in 1974, the SFD has implemented over 700 projects and development programs in 85 countries worldwide. 

Topics: Saudi Development Fund Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Related

Saudi Fund for Development signs two agreements in Kyrgyzstan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Fund for Development signs two agreements in Kyrgyzstan

Nama Ventures and RAZ Group fund UAE-based logistics startup Cargoz

Nama Ventures and RAZ Group fund UAE-based logistics startup Cargoz
Updated 28 May 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Nama Ventures and RAZ Group fund UAE-based logistics startup Cargoz

Nama Ventures and RAZ Group fund UAE-based logistics startup Cargoz
Updated 28 May 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

CAIRO: Saudi venture capital firms are bolstering the regional startup funding landscape, with Nama Ventures and RAZ Group leading the investment round to support the expansion of the UAE-based logistics startup Cargoz in the Kingdom. 

Cargoz, often called the Airbnb for commercial warehousing, has secured an undisclosed amount in bridge funding from Nama Ventures, RAZ Group and a select few angel investors from the UAE and the Kingdom who are players in the logistics industry. 

The company, founded in 2022 by Premlal Pullisserry and Lijo Antony, offers a platform that connects small and medium enterprises with warehouse companies for short-term contracts. 

According to the press release, the company plans to utilize the funds to spur growth in the UAE and prepare for a soft launch in Riyadh by the third quarter of this year. 

Cargoz has reported significant growth over the last eight to nine months, indicating that it addresses a substantial market issue. 

“We underestimated the pain of finding on-demand storage for SMEs and how broken and stressful that experience was,” Cargoz stated in the press release. 

Nama Ventures, known for its 29 investments, including notable startups like Muqbis, Punt Partners and Faceki, expressed great enthusiasm about backing Cargoz. 

“Nothing makes us more excited at Nama Ventures than seeing founders as complementary as Premlal and Lijo. Premlal breaths logistics; his depth of the space and his understanding of the pains in the space are unparalleled. Lijo, on the other hand, is a coder’s coder; he is very well versed in tech space and knows how to build tech products,” said Mohammed Alzubi, founder and managing partner of Nama Ventures. 

In August 2022, Nama Ventures also led Cargoz’s pre-seed funding round with an undisclosed amount used to foster growth in the UAE. 

Topics: #startups

Related

Saudi-based Nama Ventures leads a seed funding round for Bahraini startup Faceki
Business & Economy
Saudi-based Nama Ventures leads a seed funding round for Bahraini startup Faceki

China’s 1st homemade passenger plane completes maiden commercial flight

China’s 1st homemade passenger plane completes maiden commercial flight
Updated 28 May 2023
AP

China’s 1st homemade passenger plane completes maiden commercial flight

China’s 1st homemade passenger plane completes maiden commercial flight
Updated 28 May 2023
AP

BEIJING: China’s first domestically made passenger jet flew its maiden commercial flight on Sunday as China looks to compete with industry giants such as Boeing and Airbus in the global aircraft market.

The C919 plane, built by the Commercial Aviation Corporation of China, carried about 130 passengers on the flight, according to the state-owned newspaper China Daily. The jet took off Sunday morning from Shanghai Hongqiao Airport and landed in Beijing less than two hours later.

The flight was operated by state-owned China Eastern Airlines, and the side of the plane was emblazoned with the words: “The World’s First C919.”

The inaugural flight comes as COMAC looks to break into the single-aisle jet market in a direct challenge to Airbus and Boeing. Airbus’s A320 and Boeing’s B737 jets are the most popular aircraft for domestic and regional flights.

While COMAC designed many of the C919’s parts, some of its key components, including its engine, are still sourced from the West.

According to state media reports, the company plans to build 150 C919 planes yearly for the next five years.

The C919, which has been in development for 16 years, has a maximum range of about 3,500 miles and is designed to carry between 158 and 168 passengers.

Over 1,200 C919 jetliners have been ordered, COMAC says, with China Eastern Airlines under contract to buy five of them.

Topics: C919 Commercial Aviation Corporation of China Airbus Boeing

Biden, McCarthy reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling

Biden, McCarthy reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling
Updated 28 May 2023
AP

Biden, McCarthy reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling

Biden, McCarthy reach tentative deal to raise debt ceiling
Updated 28 May 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reached an “agreement in principle” to raise the nation’s legal debt ceiling late Saturday as they raced to strike a deal to limit federal spending and avert a potentially disastrous US default.

Support from both parties will be needed to win congressional approval next week before a June 5 deadline.

The Democratic president and Republican speaker reached the agreement after the two spoke earlier Saturday evening by phone, said McCarthy.

“The agreement represents a compromise, which means not everyone gets what they want,” Biden said in a statement late Saturday night. “That’s the responsibility of governing,” he said.

Central to the package is a two-year budget deal that would hold spending flat for 2024 and impose limits for 2025 in exchange for raising the debt limit for two years, pushing the volatile political issue past the next presidential election.

The agreement would limit food stamp eligibility for able-bodied adults up to age 54, but Biden was able to secure waivers for veterans and the homeless.

The two sides had also reached for an ambitious overhaul of federal permitting to ease the development of energy projects and transmission lines. Instead, the agreement puts in place changes in the National Environmental Policy Act that will designate “a single lead agency” to develop economic reviews in hopes of streamlining the process.

The deal came together after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Congress that the United States could default on its debt obligations by June 5 — four days later than previously estimated — if lawmakers did not act in time to raise the federal debt ceiling.

Both sides have suggested one of the main holdups was the Republican effort to expand work requirements for recipients of food stamps and other federal aid programs, a longtime goal that Democrats have strenuously opposed.

Biden has said the work requirements for Medicaid would be a nonstarter. He seemed potentially open to negotiating minor changes on food stamps, now known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program despite objections from rank-and-file Democrats.

Americans and the world were uneasily watching the negotiating brinkmanship that could throw the US economy into chaos and sap world confidence in the nation’s leadership.

Anxious retirees and others were already making contingency plans for missed checks, with the next Social Security payments due next week.

Yellen said failure to act by the new date would “cause severe hardship to American families, harm our global leadership position and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests.”

The president, spending part of the weekend at Camp David, continued to talk with his negotiating team multiple times a day, signing off on offers and counteroffers.

Topics: US debt ceiling President Joe Biden Kevin McCarthy

Related

Fitch puts US rating on negative watch as debt deadline looms
Business & Economy
Fitch puts US rating on negative watch as debt deadline looms
US money market funds see big inflows amid debt ceiling caution
Business & Economy
US money market funds see big inflows amid debt ceiling caution

ADNOC Drilling on fleet expansion spree as it eyes over $3bn revenue in 2023

ADNOC Drilling on fleet expansion spree as it eyes over $3bn revenue in 2023
Updated 27 May 2023
SYED AMEEN KADER

ADNOC Drilling on fleet expansion spree as it eyes over $3bn revenue in 2023

ADNOC Drilling on fleet expansion spree as it eyes over $3bn revenue in 2023
  • The company grew the fleet by 16 rigs in 2022, bringing the total to 115, CEO tells Arab News
Updated 27 May 2023
SYED AMEEN KADER

RIYADH: On the back of a strong first-quarter performance, ADNOC Drilling plans to go big on its expansion strategy as it eyes 20 percent year-on-year growth in revenue this year. 

As a sole drilling partner to Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., ADNOC Drilling launched a bold fleet expansion program to enable the energy giant achieve its production targets. 

In an interview with Arab News, the CEO of the Middle East’s largest national drilling company, Abdulrahman Abdulla Al-Seiari, said they grew the fleet by 16 rigs in 2022, bringing the total to 115. 

“We will add a further 27 rigs by 2024, bringing our fleet to 142 rigs, and with these additional rigs will come additional revenue,” he told Arab News. 

Sharing the financial projections for the rest of the year, Al-Seiari said they expect to make a total revenue of between $3 and $3.2 billion in 2023. 

“We guided the market to expect EBITDA in the range of $1.35 to $1.5 billion with a margin of 45 percent to 47 percent. We will see record net income between $850 million and $1 billion,” he said. 

This comes after the drilling firm recorded a 19 percent year-on-year growth in revenue to $716 million in the first quarter.   

Its net income increased by 25 percent year-on-year to $219 million, which Al-Seiari said “clearly demonstrates the success of our strategy to expand both our drilling fleet and our service offering.” 

He attributed this rise in revenue to ADNOC’s accelerated production capacity growth which he said, “directly translates into an acceleration of drilling activity.” 

SPEEDREAD

• ADNOC Drilling said its OFS capabilities offer comprehensive drilling and completion services that span the entire drilling value chain.

• The business division has helped the firm create considerable savings in well time and cost while delivering better well economics, ensuring cost-effective services.

• The drilling firm looks to play a key role in helping ADNOC achieve its target of reducing carbon intensity by 25 percent by 2030.

“To enable this growth, we are growing our drilling fleet to deliver the wells required. When these rigs go onto our long-term contracts, they provide long-term cashflow and earnings visibility to shareholders while providing protection from market volatility,” he explained.   

ADNOC Drilling’s oilfield services business has also significantly grown in recent years and in the first quarter of 2022, the company achieved record OFS revenue of $123 million. 

Continuing that rapid expansion, the CEO said the segment grew by a massive 43 percent in the first quarter of 2023 to $126 million. The company attributed the growth to increased activity volume across the entire portfolio. 

ADNOC Drilling said its OFS capabilities offer comprehensive drilling and completion services that span the entire drilling value chain. 

The business division has helped the firm create considerable savings in well time and cost while delivering better well economics, ensuring cost-effective services. 

Talking about the growth prospect of the drilling industry, Al-Seiari said: “It is in very good shape in the UAE.” 

While ADNOC’s production capacity growth will deliver big gains for ADNOC Drilling in the short term, he said it plans to unlock Abu Dhabi’s “unconventional” oil and gas reserves and deliver gas self-sufficiency for the UAE that will “cement long-term earnings potential.” 

“We are the key enabler of gas self-sufficiency and will drill the thousands of wells needed to access the trillions of standard cubic feet of recoverable unconventional gas resources.”

Strong order book 

Since its initial public offering in October 2021, the company has secured more than $12 billion in contract backlog. In April 2023, it won another contract for integrated drilling services worth $412 million — the first of a number of anticipated significant awards in 2023.   

Talking about their future plans, Al-Seiari said they are “hugely ambitious” and are constantly evaluating opportunities for growth. 

“The pipeline of opportunities in Abu Dhabi is vast and remains our number one priority; however, the expansion of operations beyond our borders is a component of our mid-to-long-term strategy.” 

Decarbonization plan 

The drilling firm, which claims to have the world’s longest well with a total length of 50,000 feet, looks to play a key role in helping ADNOC achieve its target of reducing carbon intensity by 25 percent by 2030. 

“We are 100 percent committed to the delivery of maximum energy with minimum emissions,” said the CEO.    Explaining the company’s decarbonization plan, Al-Seiari said it rests on three broad streams of complementary activity which include continually driving greater efficiencies, minimizing the emissions of the drilling fleet, and addressing emissions associated with the global supply chain.   

“We are adding batteries to our fleet so providing hybrid power. These hybrid-powered drilling rigs can reduce emissions by up to 15 percent. Additionally, we are connecting our rigs to the grid where infrastructure allows,” he said. 

ADNOC Drilling is also supporting local manufacturing and procuring equipment and services from within the UAE — a move that helps the firm decarbonize its supply chain.

Topics: ADNOC Drilling ADNOC

Related

UAE In-Focus — Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling net profit rises 33% in 2022  
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus — Abu Dhabi's ADNOC Drilling net profit rises 33% in 2022  
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC looks to raise up to $607m from IPO of logistics unit
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC looks to raise up to $607m from IPO of logistics unit

Latest updates

Ninth Saudi aid plane arrives in Sudan
The ninth Saudi plane carrying aid for the Sudanese people arrives at Port Sudan International Airport on Sunday. (SPA)
Global investment in clean energy to reach over $1.7tn in 2023: IEA
Global investment in clean energy to reach over $1.7tn in 2023: IEA
Saudi Fund for Development inks loan deals worth $16m with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Saudi Fund for Development inks loan deals worth $16m with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
Nama Ventures and RAZ Group fund UAE-based logistics startup Cargoz
Nama Ventures and RAZ Group fund UAE-based logistics startup Cargoz
SingleView launches open banking solutions at Seamless Middle East 2023 in Dubai
SingleView launches open banking solutions at Seamless Middle East 2023 in Dubai

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.