What We Are Reading Today: The Deep Ocean

What We Are Reading Today: The Deep Ocean
Authors: Michael Vecchione, Louise Allcock, Imants Prede & Hans Van Haren

The deep ocean comprises more than 90 percent of our planet’s biosphere and is home to some of the world’s most dazzling creatures, which thrive amid extreme pressures, scarce food supplies, and frigid temperatures.

This beautifully illustrated book leads you down into the canyons, trenches, and cold seeps of the watery abyss, presenting the deep ocean and its inhabitants as you have never seen them before.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

