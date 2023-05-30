You are here

Bayern Munich bring back Rummenigge to supervisory board

Bayern Munich bring back Rummenigge to supervisory board
Karl-Heinz Rummenigge arrives for the annual general meeting of FC Bayern Munich soccer club in Munich on Nov. 30, 2018. (AP/File)
AP

  • “He is one the biggest figures in the history of our club, everyone knows what he has done,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said
  • Bayern were without a sporting director following the dismissal of Hasan Salihamidžić along with Kahn on Saturday
MUNICH: Former chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge is returning to Bayern Munich as a member of the club’s supervisory board.
Bayern said on Tuesday that 67-year-old Rummenigge, a former player and long-time employee of the club before he made way for incoming CEO Oliver Kahn in December 2021, was coming back to ensure its continued success.
“He is one the biggest figures in the history of our club, everyone knows what he has done,” Bayern president Herbert Hainer said. “His experience, his competence and his international network will enormously help Bayern be successful in the future, too.”
Bayern were without a sporting director following the dismissal of Hasan Salihamidžić along with Kahn on Saturday, when they won a record-extending 11th consecutive Bundesliga title.
Bayern presented Jan-Christian Dreesen as Kahn’s replacement on Sunday, when Hainer said he would propose Rummenigge’s return at the club’s shareholders’ meeting on Tuesday.
Rummenigge, a former striker who scored 162 goals in 310 Bundesliga appearances for Bayern, won the European Cup with the club in 1975 and 1976. He also won two Bundesliga and two German Cup titles before leaving for Inter Milan in 1984.
He returned to Bayern in 1991 as vice president and was the club’s chief executive from 2002 until Kahn took over. Bayern won 14 Bundesligas, 10 German Cups and two Champions League trophies in that time and Rummenigge helped the Bavarian powerhouse increase turnover from 176 million euros ($189 million) to 679 million euros ($728 million). The public limited company behind Bayern posted a profit in every financial year during the period, helping to build reserves rarely seen in debt-ridden European soccer.
Bayern’s supervisory board includes Hainer as president, Jan Heinemann from stakeholder Adidas, Markus Duesmann of Audi, Werner Zedelius from Allianz, honorary president Uli Hoeneß, Thorsten Langheim from Deutsche Telekom, Dieter Mayer as vice president, former Bavarian state president Edmund Stoiber, and Rummenigge.

Topics: Bayern Munich Bundesliga Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Illegal Premier League football streaming gang jailed

Illegal Premier League football streaming gang jailed
Illegal Premier League football streaming gang jailed

Illegal Premier League football streaming gang jailed
  • The defendants raked in more than $8.7m selling subscriptions to three illegal platforms streaming to over 50,000 customers and resellers
  • "The organisations offered illegal access to watch Premier League matches, hundreds of channels from around the world and tens of thousands of on-demand films and TV shows," said the Premier League
LONDON: Five men in the UK who illegally streamed English Premier League football matches to tens of thousands of people were jailed on Tuesday, the league announced.
Members of the gang received prison terms ranging from three to 11 years each after the Premier League brought what it said was “the world’s largest-ever prosecution of an illegal streaming network.”
The defendants, aged between 30 and 46, raked in more than £7 million ($8.7 million) selling subscriptions to three illegal platforms streaming to over 50,000 customers and resellers.
“The organizations offered illegal access to watch Premier League matches, hundreds of channels from around the world and tens of thousands of on-demand films and TV shows,” the Premier League said in a statement.
The gang’s “mastermind,” Mark Gould, 36, was sentenced to 11 years in jail at Chesterfield Justice Center, in central England.
The remaining four received sentences ranging from three to more than five years.
The private prosecution was supported by the trading standards team at Hammersmith and Fulham Council in London and the intellectual property protection organization FACT (the Federation Against Copyright Theft).
“Today’s sentencing is the result of a long and complex prosecution of a highly sophisticated operation,” Premier League general counsel Kevin Plumb said.
“The sentences handed down, which are the longest sentences ever issued for piracy-related crimes, vindicate the efforts made to bring these individuals to justice and reflect the severity and extent of the crimes.”
The gang, which relied on dozens of employees, profited by offering live access to Premier League games otherwise unavailable in the UK due to so-called “blackout” broadcasting rules.
It accessed feeds from broadcasters in the UK, Qatar, the United States, Australia and Canada and streamed them a few seconds later.
The operation developed mobile phone and online apps screening Premier League matches and other content.
England’s Premier League is the most lucrative football league in the world, with the UK broadcast rights alone worth about £5 billion for the 2022 to 2025 seasons.

Al-Faisaly reverse decision to withdraw from football tournament in Palestine

Al-Faisaly reverse decision to withdraw from football tournament in Palestine
Al-Faisaly reverse decision to withdraw from football tournament in Palestine

Al-Faisaly reverse decision to withdraw from football tournament in Palestine
  • Tension on the pitch led to crowd trouble at the Al-Quds and Al-Karameh tournament match against rivals Al-Wehdat on Monday
  • Club’s board had released a statement on Tuesday saying the team were heading back to Amman
AMMAN: Jordanian football club Al-Faisaly have reversed their decision to withdraw from the Al-Quds and Al-Karameh tournament in Palestine after trouble had marred their derby match against fierce rivals Al-Wehdat.

Monday’s opening match of the friendly competition — which was organized by the Palestinian Football Federation — was in the final moments of a 1-1 draw when an aggressive challenge by an Al-Faisaly player on Mohammed Kahlan from Al-Wehdat led to a scuffle between members of the two teams.

Tension on the pitch spread to fans in the stands and this resulted in Al-Faisaly’s board of directors taking the decision to leave the competition and return to Amman.

Jordan’s Al-Ghad newspaper reported Al-Faisaly’s official statement as saying: “Following the unfortunate events that were witnessed at the Al-Faisaly match in the Al-Quds and Al-Karameh tournament, which was held in the sisterly state of Palestine yesterday, the board of directors of Al-Faisaly Club held today, Tuesday, a meeting at the club’s headquarters headed by the Chairman of the Board, Eng. Nidal Al-Hadid.

“The board says that the unfortunate events that occurred… resulted in tension inside the stadium, during which the club’s delegation was attacked.

“In order to preserve national unity, which is our top priority, and for the relations that bind us with the Palestinian brothers, we overlook the offense, and we reiterate that it will not undermine our national unity.

“Based on the unfortunate events that took place as a result of the poor organization during the Al-Quds and Al-Karameh match, and in order to ensure the safety of the club’s delegation, the board of directors has decided to confirm the return of the team to the capital, Amman, as soon as possible.”

Head of the Palestinian Football Federation Jibril Rajoub apologized to Al-Faisaly following the club’s statement and it appears that the Jordanian side are now prepared to abandon their plans to return home.

Topics: football soccer Palestine Jordan Jordanian club Al-Faisaly

Spalletti confirms he's leaving Serie A champions Napoli and taking year off

Spalletti confirms he’s leaving Serie A champions Napoli and taking year off
Spalletti confirms he’s leaving Serie A champions Napoli and taking year off

Spalletti confirms he’s leaving Serie A champions Napoli and taking year off
  • In his second season at Napoli, the 64-year-old Spalletti coached the team to their first Serie A title in 33 years
  • Former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique is reportedly being considered to replace Spalletti, as is former Napoli coach Rafael Benitez
NAPLES, Italy: Luciano Spalletti has confirmed he is leaving Serie A champions Napoli and will not coach next season.

“I need to take a year off. I’m a bit tired and I want to be with my daughter Matilde,” Spalletti said on the sidelines of a transfer market symposium on Monday.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis revealed on RAI state TV on Sunday that Spalletti requested a sabbatical year.

“He’s a free man. After 50 years in the film business, when someone comes to you and says, ‘I’ve given my all, a part of my life is ending, I still have a contract with you but I would prefer to take a sabbatical year,’ what do you do? Do you stand in his way?” De Laurentiis posed. “You’ve got to be generous in life. … He’s given a lot and I thank him for that. Now it’s only fair that he does what he wants to do.”

In his second season at Napoli, the 64-year-old Spalletti coached the team to their first Serie A title in 33 years. They won with five rounds to spare.

Spalletti still has one more match with Napoli against Sampdoria on Sunday, after which the team will be presented with the Serie A trophy — their third in club history after Diego Maradona led the team to the 1987 and 1990 titles.

Spalletti becomes the second coach in three years to leave a team that has just won the league — after Antonio Conte parted ways with Inter Milan after the 2021 title.

Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli — the man who overhauled the squad by signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae — is also reportedly leaving and could join rival Juventus.

The Serie A title was the one big trophy missing in Spalletti’s career after previously managing Roma and Inter Milan and winning the Russian league with Zenit St. Petersburg.

“Sometimes you leave someone you love,” Spalletti said. “A city like Naples deserves much more than the norm. … You’ve got to ask yourself if we’re still up to the task or not. And since I don’t think that will be the case, I’m taking a step back.”

Former Barcelona and Spain coach Luis Enrique is reportedly being considered to replace Spalletti, as is former Napoli coach Rafael Benitez.

Topics: Serie A Napoli Luciano Spalletti

Romarinho, Faisal Fajir voted Roshn Saudi Pro League players of the week: Sofascore

Romarinho, Faisal Fajir voted Roshn Saudi Pro League players of the week: Sofascore
Romarinho, Faisal Fajir voted Roshn Saudi Pro League players of the week: Sofascore

Romarinho, Faisal Fajir voted Roshn Saudi Pro League players of the week: Sofascore
  • Both players were rated 8.4 for their performances by Sofascore
RIYADH: Al-Ittihad’s Brazilian forward Romarinho and Moroccan attacking midfielder Faisal Fajr of Al-Wehda have been voted Roshn Saudi Pro League players of the week for round 29. 

Both players were rated 8.4 for their performances by Sofascore.

The team of the week included Al-Batin goalkeeper Meshaal Huriss, defenders Ahmed Hegazy and Ahmed Sharahili from Al-Ittihad, as well as Mohammad Salem from Al-Raed.

In the midfield category, Al-Hilal’s Saud Abdulhamid and Juan Pedroza from Al-Batin joined Romarinho and Fajr. 

Mohammad Al-Qahtani from Al-Hilal, Leandre Tawamba from Al-Taawoun and Igor Coronado from Al-Ittihad were all voted in the striker’s category.

Four players from Al-Ittihad made the team of the week for round 29 as they clinched the Saudi Pro League title after defeating Al-Fayhaa 3-0. 

The wait to crown the league’s top scorer goes on for another week, as Abderrazak Hamdallah at Al-Ittihad sits on 20 goals, while Odion Ighalo from Al-Hillal has 19 goals.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia ROSHN Saudi Pro League  Saudi Pro League (SPL)

Mauricio Pochettino handed task of rebuilding Chelsea

Chelsea have hired Mauricio Pochettino as manager on a two-year deal with the option of another year.
Chelsea have hired Mauricio Pochettino as manager on a two-year deal with the option of another year.
Mauricio Pochettino handed task of rebuilding Chelsea

Chelsea have hired Mauricio Pochettino as manager on a two-year deal with the option of another year.
  • The Argentine will take charge of a club that finished 12th in the Premier League
  • Pochettino's man-management skills will face a severe examination at Stamford Bridge
LONDON: Mauricio Pochettino is back in the Premier League with the tough task of putting the pieces back together after Chelsea's disastrous first season under their new ownership.
The Argentine will take charge of a club that finished 12th in the Premier League despite an eye-watering outlay of more than £550 million ($678 million) on new players under Todd Boehly's consortium.
Pochettino made his name in management by making the most of meagre resources at Espanyol, Southampton and particularly during a five-year stint at Tottenham.
Eighteen months at Paris Saint-Germain delivered the first silverware of the 51-year-old's career -- the Ligue 1 title and French Cup -- but he never appeared comfortable managing the egos of a star-studded squad before leaving in July 2022.
Pochettino's man-management skills will face a severe examination at Stamford Bridge as he tries to succeed where three managers have already failed under the new regime.
Thomas Tuchel, who led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021, was unceremoniously sacked by co-owners Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, of private equity firm Clearlake Capital, just seven games into this season.
At the time Chelsea sat sixth in the Premier League and few could have forseen the calamity that would follow the German's departure.
Graham Potter lasted less than seven months at Stamford Bridge, even though Chelsea paid more than £20 million to snatch the Englishman from Brighton.
Even worse was to follow as club great Frank Lampard returned as interim boss only to oversee six successive defeats in his first six matches.
All three bosses have faced the challenge of hands-on owners and a bloated squad.
Experienced defender Thiago Silva confirmed last month that the club had to extend the dressing room to accommodate a group of more than 30 players.
A major clearout is needed at the end of the season to give Pochettino a more manageable squad to work with and instill a team spirit that has been sorely lacking.
Chelsea's huge spending over the past 12 months may mean he has limited room for manoeuvre in the transfer market.
The Argentine faced a similar challenge at Tottenham, when the club punched above its weight to finish in the top four of the Premier League four times under his leadership.
The Blues' spending is under scrutiny due to financial fair play controls but much of their outlay was with one eye on the future.
Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile, Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk, Carney Chukwuemeka, Noni Madueke, David Datro Fofana, Malo Gusto and Andrey Santos are all 22 or younger.
Chelsea have been ridiculed for putting some of those players on eight-year contracts, but the club's ownership are betting on Pochettino's record with young talent to prove them right.
He produced impressive results at Tottenham, helping turn young home-grown talents such as Harry Kane and Dele Alli into household names on a budget.
"I can't speak highly enough of him. He's a fantastic manager, a fantastic man," said England captain Kane, during their time together at Spurs.
"You just want to perform for him, work hard for him, win for him. He's very passionate. You can tell sometimes he wants to be out there himself, putting in tackles, running about.
"You respond to that. On nights like that, big occasions, you just want to do him justice."
Before appointing Pochettino, Spurs had only finished in the top four of English top-flight twice in 24 years.
He also inspired a run to the club's first-ever Champions League final in 2019 and Tottenham's struggles since his departure have led to a clamour from fans for his return.
Pochettino's reputation appears to be untarnished by his indifferent spell at PSG, given the French giants' struggles on and off the field this season.
Should he turn Chelsea's motley crew back into Premier League contenders, his status as one of the world's leading managers will be restored.

Topics: football soccer Chelsea Mauricio Pochettino Premier league

