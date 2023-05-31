First batch of graduates pass out from KAPSARC Academy

RIYADH: The King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center organized a ceremony to mark the passing out of the first batch of its Public Leadership Executive Program last week.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, who is also the center's board chairman, attended the ceremony.

According to a statement, the first-of-its-kind program in the Kingdom is offered by KAPSARC Academy in collaboration with the International Institute for Management Development, said a statement.

It seeks to prepare distinguished young Saudis to play their roles in achieving the goals of Vision 2030. It is considered a unique training program designed to support the national cadres in the Saudi energy sector.

KAPSARC President Fahd Alajlan said the academy was inspired by the passion of Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman to stimulate innovation, promote education and develop the Kingdom’s human capital.

He said the academy aims to raise the level of competencies of the local workforce and equip leaders and professionals with the skills required for future public policymaking roles.

Dr. Ghada Al-Arifi, director of the academy, said the institution focuses on boosting leadership skills. The eight-month program includes lectures, workshops, and interactive sessions, she added.

Al-Arifi said it helps trainees to become familiar with certain aspects of management and public policy.

According to the statement, the first batch of the academy consisted of 36 graduates.