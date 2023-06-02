You are here

  • Home
  • Kremlin says Ukrainian NATO membership would cause problems for many years
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin says Ukrainian NATO membership would cause problems for many years

Kremlin says Ukrainian NATO membership would cause problems for many years
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/za6x3

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Kremlin says Ukrainian NATO membership would cause problems for many years

Kremlin says Ukrainian NATO membership would cause problems for many years
  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Ukraine's membership in NATO, of course, is one of the main irritants and would be a potential problem for many, many years"
  • "The Russian Federation... will ensure its interests and its security"
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Friday that if Ukraine joined NATO then it would cause problems for many years to come, an issue he said many European Union countries understood though the United States ultimately called the tunes at the military alliance.
President Volodymyr Zelensky pressed his case on Thursday for Ukraine to be part of
the NATO military alliance and urged the alliance to provide security guarantees if membership were not possible for now.
Asked about Ukraine’s aspirations to join the alliance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “We regret to state that this indicates the unpreparedness, the unwillingness and the incapacity of the Kyiv regime to resolve existing problems at the negotiating table.”
“Ukraine’s membership in NATO, of course, is one of the main irritants and would be a potential problem for many, many years,” Peskov said.
“Many EU countries, oddly enough, are well aware of this. But, unfortunately, Washington orders and pays for the tunes in NATO. The EU is simply an obedient instrument in this orchestra.”
NATO leaders agreed at a summit in Bucharest in 2008 that Ukraine and Georgia would one day become members of NATO. So far, however, no concrete steps or timetable has been published that would actually bring Ukraine closer to NATO.
“The Russian Federation... will ensure its interests and its security,” Peskov said. “This excludes the expansion of NATO and its direct approach to our borders.”
The Kremlin has long seen NATO’s expansion into eastern Europe as evidence of Western hostility to Russia and has cited it as a key reason for its decision to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, unleashing the biggest conflict Europe has seen since the end of World War Two.
NATO, which now numbers 31 member states following Finland’s accession this year, says it is a purely defensive alliance that poses no threat to Russia.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict NATO Kremlin

Related

NATO’s Stoltenberg: Russia cannot veto Ukraine’s accession in military alliance
World
NATO’s Stoltenberg: Russia cannot veto Ukraine’s accession in military alliance
NATO seeks to narrow differences over Ukraine membership bid
World
NATO seeks to narrow differences over Ukraine membership bid

South Africa avoids Vladimir Putin arrest dilemma at BRICS meeting

South Africa avoids Vladimir Putin arrest dilemma at BRICS meeting
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

South Africa avoids Vladimir Putin arrest dilemma at BRICS meeting

South Africa avoids Vladimir Putin arrest dilemma at BRICS meeting
  • Top diplomats from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa meet for talks on the bloc’s ambition to provide an alternative to a western-led global order
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP
CAPE TOWN: South Africa attempted to shift attention away from its stance on the Ukraine conflict on Friday, as it hosted a BRICS meeting overshadowed by questions about a possible visit to the country by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Top diplomats from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa met in Cape Town for a second day of talks on the bloc’s ambition to provide an alternative to a western-led global order.
However the question of whether Putin would attend a subsequent gathering of the bloc in August, having been invited before an ICC arrest warrant was issued, has dominated this week’s meeting.
Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court over accusations that Russia unlawfully deported Ukrainian children.
A member of the ICC with strong trade and economic relations with the United States and Europe, South Africa would be expected to arrest him if he sets foot in the country.
The issue has put Pretoria in a tight diplomatic spot, and ministers largely dodged a barrage of questions about Putin during the first day of discussions.
On Friday, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor sought to shift focus away from Putin and the war in Ukraine.
“As countries gathered in this room today... we all represent together a significant majority of the world’s territory, population and economy,” Pandor said.
Representatives of about a dozen other nations, including Iran, Saudi Arabia, Cuba and Kazakhstan, attended in person or virtually, for a “Friends of BRICS” session.
On Thursday, BRICS ministers welcomed what they said was the interest expressed by numerous countries to join the bloc.
“We in this room need to determine a plan of action for our countries and for the world,” Pandor said in opening remarks on Friday.
“We cannot allow a conflict in one part of the world to replace the ambition of eradicating global poverty as the world’s greatest global challenge,” she added, in an apparent reference to the war in Ukraine.
Russia’s invasion of its neighbor has sent food and energy prices soaring in much of the world, exacerbating food insecurity in poor countries.
Pandor took a swing at western nations, saying the world has “faltered in cooperation” since rich countries’ “attention and resources” have been “diverted” by the war.
“The plight of the poor is forgotten and the great powers are engaged in world conflict,” she said. “We need to turn this around.”

US seeks ‘just and lasting peace’ for Ukraine, Blinken says

US seeks ‘just and lasting peace’ for Ukraine, Blinken says
Updated 02 June 2023
Reuters

US seeks ‘just and lasting peace’ for Ukraine, Blinken says

US seeks ‘just and lasting peace’ for Ukraine, Blinken says
  • Washington would also encourage initiatives by other countries to bring about an end to the conflict
  • ‘Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine has been a strategic failure’
Updated 02 June 2023
Reuters

HELSINKI/WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday the United States was working with Ukraine and other allies to build consensus around the core elements of a “just and lasting peace” to end the war with Russia.
Washington would also encourage initiatives by other countries to bring about an end to the conflict, as long as they uphold the United Nations Charter and Ukraine’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.
“We will support efforts – whether by Brazil, China, or any other nation – if they help find a way to a just and lasting peace,” Blinken said in a speech.
Still, Washington would continue to support Ukraine militarily as the prerequisite for meaningful diplomacy is that Kyiv is capable of deterring and defending against any future aggression.
“Putin’s war of aggression against Ukraine has been a strategic failure,” Blinken said.
Speaking in Finland, the NATO alliance’s newest member, Blinken said the US would help build a “Ukrainian military of the future.”
That meant “a modern air force, integrated air and missile defense, advanced tanks and armored vehicles, the national capacity to produce ammunition, and the training and support to keep forces and equipment combat ready.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine US Antony Blinken

Related

Ukraine says Blinken reaffirmed ‘ironclad’ US support in phone call
World
Ukraine says Blinken reaffirmed ‘ironclad’ US support in phone call
Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets
World
Blinken, UN chief to discuss Ukraine aid as UN Security Council meets

Asylum seekers stage London protest over ‘inhuman’ hotel conditions

Asylum seekers stage London protest over ‘inhuman’ hotel conditions
Updated 02 June 2023
Arab News

Asylum seekers stage London protest over ‘inhuman’ hotel conditions

Asylum seekers stage London protest over ‘inhuman’ hotel conditions
  • ‘They treat you very, very bad, like an animal,’ says Iranian Kurd
  • Home Office encouraging shared rooms in cost-cutting drive
Updated 02 June 2023
Arab News

London: Migrants in the UK are staging a protest by living on the street outside their allocated hotel after complaining of “inhuman” and “prison-like” conditions, the Daily Telegraph reported on Friday.

The 25 men — from Iraq, Iran, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Somalia and Bangladesh — were transferred to central London’s Comfort Inn hotel from Park Hotel in Essex.

They said instead of the single rooms offered at the old hotel, the new London site includes four beds to single rooms and unsanitary bathrooms.

They are protesting by sleeping on the street outside the hotel, demanding that they be moved to single rooms by the UK Home Office.

On Thursday evening, the migrants barricaded the entrance to the hotel with bags and suitcases, as well as stuck posters around the site.

One Iranian migrant, 27, said: “Two square meters is not enough for sleeping four people. And when you go to the toilet, the smell damages you.”

Another Iranian, 21, said: “They said we’re going to move you to another, better place. They gave us this postcode. When we checked on Google Maps, we said, ‘oh this is very nice.’

“But when you get in, it’s like a jail. And they treat you very, very bad. They treat you like an animal.”

The migrants were transferred to the London hotel as part of an effort by the Home Office to cut migrant housing costs.

The UK is believed to be spending up to £6 million ($7.5 million) per day on accommodation for 50,000 asylum seekers, many of whom crossed into Britain via the English Channel on small boats.

Ministers are said to be encouraging the use of shared rooms as a deterrence policy against people smugglers.

Posters placed around the hotel by the 25 migrants read “This is a prison, not a hotel” and “Homeless by the Home Office.”

 About 400 hotels across the UK have been commissioned by the government to house asylum seekers, with individual migrants receiving £45 per week or £9.10 if food is included in their accommodation.

A Home Office spokesperson said the rooms offered to asylum seekers were “of a decent standard and meet all legal and contractual requirements.”

Topics: UK asylum seekers

Related

Suites Hotel near Liverpool, run by the Home Office, where senior staff have been accused of abusing asylum seekers.
World
UK Home Office denies allegations of abuse of asylum-seekers at hotels
UK minister criticized for misleading claim on Afghan asylum applications
World
UK minister criticized for misleading claim on Afghan asylum applications

Tropical Storm Mawar intensifies rains for Japan, threatens floods and mudslides in south and west

Tropical Storm Mawar intensifies rains for Japan, threatens floods and mudslides in south and west
Updated 02 June 2023
AP

Tropical Storm Mawar intensifies rains for Japan, threatens floods and mudslides in south and west

Tropical Storm Mawar intensifies rains for Japan, threatens floods and mudslides in south and west
  • Warnings were issued in parts of western and central Japan, with up to 35 centimeters of rain forecast over the 24 hours through Saturday morning
Updated 02 June 2023
AP

NAHA, Japan: Heavy rains intensified by Tropical Storm Mawar fell on Japan’s main archipelago Friday, halting trains and transit and threatening floods and mudslides in south and western regions.
Warnings were issued in parts of western and central Japan, with up to 35 centimeters of rain forecast over the 24 hours through Saturday morning. Residents in vulnerable areas, including those in Wakayama, Kochi in the west and Nagano in central Japan, were warned of the potential for flooding and mudslides and advised to go to evacuation centers if possible.
Television footage showed swollen rivers in residential area in the Wakayama city, including one where brown water rose as high as the bottom of a bridge over it.
In Tokyo, the few pedestrians on the rainy streets clutched umbrellas as winds blew tree branches around. Afternoon classes were also canceled at some schools in Tokyo.
Shinkansen super-express trains were suspended or delayed between Tokyo and Okayama in western Japan due to heavy rain, according to the Central Japan Railway Co. Flights and ferries in southern Japan also were canceled due to continuing strong winds.
Mawar remained well offshore in the Pacific Ocean, but its winds were strong enough as it passed Okinawa to cause injuries. An older woman who fell had a serious head injury in Nishihara city, while the injuries to seven other people were slight.
The tropical storm had sustained winds blowing up to 82kph Friday afternoon and was blowing east-northeast at 25kph, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. It was near Amami-Oshima Island, about 1,500 kilometers southwest of Tokyo.
The warm and damp air from the tropical storm was intensifying seasonal rains, and a linear band of heavy rain was hovering over the islands, the meteorological agency said.
Mawar largely skirted Taiwan and the Philippines earlier this week. It sent waves crashing into Taiwan’s east coast and brought heavy rains to the northern Philippines, though no major damage was reported.
Mawar was the strongest typhoon to hit Guam in more than two decades. As of Wednesday, only 28 percent of power had been restored and about half the water system was operational, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
There have been long lines for gas, and officials estimate it will be four to six weeks before power is fully restored. FEMA did not yet know exactly how many homes were destroyed.

Topics: weather Japan

Related

Typhoon Mawar lashes eastern Taiwan, northern Philippines as it heads for southern Japan
World
Typhoon Mawar lashes eastern Taiwan, northern Philippines as it heads for southern Japan
Update Typhoon Mawar pounds Guam with destructive winds
World
Typhoon Mawar pounds Guam with destructive winds

Kyiv defenses thwart Russia’s 6th air assault in 6 days against Ukraine capital

Kyiv defenses thwart Russia’s 6th air assault in 6 days against Ukraine capital
Updated 02 June 2023
Reuters
AP

Kyiv defenses thwart Russia’s 6th air assault in 6 days against Ukraine capital

Kyiv defenses thwart Russia’s 6th air assault in 6 days against Ukraine capital
  • Two villages in Russia’s Bryansk region shelled from Ukraine
  • The Ukrainian capital was simultaneously attacked from different directions by Iranian-made Shahed drones and cruise missiles from the Caspian region
Updated 02 June 2023
Reuters AP

KYIV: Ukrainian air defenses shot down more than 30 Russian cruise missiles and drones in Moscow’s sixth air attack in six days on Kyiv, local officials said Friday.
The Ukrainian capital was simultaneously attacked from different directions by Iranian-made Shahed drones and cruise missiles from the Caspian region, senior Kyiv official Serhii Popko wrote on Telegram.
A 68-year-old man and an 11-year-old child were wounded in the attack, with private houses, outbuildings and cars sustaining damage from falling debris, according to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office.
A recent spate of attacks on the capital has put strain on residents and tested the strength of Ukraine’s air defenses while Kyiv officials plot what they say is an upcoming counteroffensive to push back the Kremlin’s forces 15 months after their full-scale invasion. Kyiv was the target of drone and missile attacks on 17 days last month, including daylight attacks.
Moscow’s strategy could backfire, however, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.
The air campaign aims to “degrade Ukrainian counteroffensive capabilities, but ... the Russian prioritization of Kyiv is likely further limiting the campaign’s ability to meaningfully constrain potential Ukrainian counteroffensive actions,” it said in an assessment late Thursday.
Ukrainian air defenses intercepted all 15 cruise missiles and 21 attack drones, Ukraine’s chief of staff, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, said.
Meanwhile, border regions of Russia once again came under fire from Ukraine. Recent cross-border raids have also rattled those regions of Russia and put the Kremlin on guard.
That could be a Ukrainian strategy to disperse Russian forces before a counteroffensive begins.
“Russian commanders now face an acute dilemma of whether to (strengthen) defenses in Russia’s border regions or reinforce their lines in occupied Ukraine,” the UK ministry of defense said Friday.
Air defense systems shot down “several Ukrainian drones” overnight Thursday in Russia’s southern Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, regional Gov. Roman Starovoit wrote on Telegram.
In the neighboring Bryansk region, which also borders Ukraine, regional Gov. Alexander Bogomaz said that Ukrainian forces shelled two villages on Friday morning. No casualties were reported.
Two drones also attacked energy facilities in Russia’s western Smolensk region, which borders Belarus, in the early hours of Friday, officials said.
Russian officials have reported intensified attacks from northern Ukraine and said that on Thursday Ukrainian troops attempted to cross the border into the Belgorod region, the first such incursion.
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Friday at least one incident of shelling had been reported overnight in the Shebekino district, and over 2,500 people were being evacuated from the area.
Ukraine denies its military is involved in the incursions and says they are conducted by Russian volunteer fighters.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Related

Girl unable to enter Kyiv shelter killed in Russia attack, Zelensky demands change
World
Girl unable to enter Kyiv shelter killed in Russia attack, Zelensky demands change
NATO’s Stoltenberg: Russia cannot veto Ukraine’s accession in military alliance
World
NATO’s Stoltenberg: Russia cannot veto Ukraine’s accession in military alliance

Latest updates

Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein shows off surprise Dolce & Gabbana gown at wedding reception
Princess Rajwa Al-Hussein shows off surprise Dolce & Gabbana gown at wedding reception
Kremlin says Ukrainian NATO membership would cause problems for many years
Kremlin says Ukrainian NATO membership would cause problems for many years
NATO chief to visit Turkiye for Erdogan inauguration
NATO chief to visit Turkiye for Erdogan inauguration
From Jordan, Jill Biden arrives in Cairo as part of Mideast tour aiming to empower women, youth
From Jordan, Jill Biden arrives in Cairo as part of Mideast tour aiming to empower women, youth
Review: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ brings a galaxy far, far away into your home 
Review: ‘Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’ brings a galaxy far, far away into your home 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.