Coco Gauff comes back to beat Mirra Andreeva in all-teen clash at French Open

Coco Gauff comes back to beat Mirra Andreeva in all-teen clash at French Open
US Coco Gauff of the US returns the ball to Russia's Mirra Andreeva during their women's singles match on day seven of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Suzanne-Lenglen in Paris on Saturday. (AFP)
Updated 04 June 2023
AP

Coco Gauff comes back to beat Mirra Andreeva in all-teen clash at French Open

Coco Gauff comes back to beat Mirra Andreeva in all-teen clash at French Open
  • After a tight first set, Gauff pulled away to reach the fourth round in Paris with a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 victory over Andreeva
  • In men’s action, No. 22 Alexander Zverev eliminated No. 12 Frances Tiafoe 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1, 7-6 (5)
Updated 04 June 2023
AP

PARIS: Not all that long ago, Coco Gauff was always the kid on the court, the unknown underdog, younger and less experienced than every opponent she faced on a big stage.

Now, still just 19, Gauff is well-versed in the professional tennis tour, already a Grand Slam runner-up in singles and doubles, and seeded No. 6 at this French Open. On Saturday at Roland Garros, the American was the veteran in Court Suzanne Lenglen under the cloudless sky, the one with the steady hand and steady head, in an all-teen showdown against Mirra Andreeva, a 16-year-old qualifier from Russia who is ranked 143rd and was making her debut appearance at a major tournament.

After a tight-as-can-be first set, one Gauff was two points from winning but eventually ceded, she grew her game and proved to be the better player. She pulled away to reach the fourth round in Paris with a 6-7 (5), 6-1, 6-1 victory over Andreeva, who was warned by the chair umpire for unsportsmanlike conduct after smacking a ball into the stands.

Gauff, who lost to Iga Swiatek in last year’s French Open final, might see a bit of herself in Andreeva. Knows what it’s like to be the newcomer no one has scouting reports on. What it’s like to hear plenty of discussion about her youth. To feel the freedom of performing without the burden of expectations. Gauff was just 14, after all, when she became the youngest qualifier in Wimbledon history, then beat Venus Williams along the way to the fourth round there in 2019.

So by now, Gauff is a bit tired of that whole subject — which she explained in a good-natured manner Saturday.

“People love to say, ‘You’re only this, you’re only that.’ When I’m on the court, we’re not thinking about our age. I don’t think she was thinking, ‘Oh, I’m only 16 and she’s 19, she’s older.’ If she was thinking that, she wouldn’t win a match, because she beat people older than me. And at my age, I wasn’t thinking about that,” Gauff said. “I was just thinking about playing the ball. Age is important to mention, sometimes, but as a player, and going through it, yes, it gets a little bit annoying. ... I don’t need to be praised because of my age or anything. I prefer just to be praised because of my game.”

Her talent is undeniable, especially when it comes to her serve and backhand, as is her maturity. Against Andreeva, she never let the rough way the first set ended carry over. Indeed, it was Andreeva who sent a ball into the crowd late in the tiebreaker — she was contrite afterward, acknowledging it was a “stupid move” and “really bad” — then bounced her racket off the court early in the second set.

Most of all, Gauff remained patient. After 19 unforced errors in the first set, she made just seven the rest of the way.

“I didn’t feel like she was lacking experience,” Gauff said about Andreeva. “She plays beyond her years.”

They practiced together in Paris and could have many more encounters that count down the road.

Some day, perhaps soon, Andreeva will earn kudos because of her game, not just her age, but forgive us for mentioning this: She is the youngest player since 2005 to win a match in the women’s main draw at the French Open.

Asked what might be to come, Andreeva replied: “I’m just Mirra, who loves to play. ... I hope I will stay the same person in the future. But the future is the future, so I cannot know what will happen.”

For Gauff, a possible quarterfinal looms next week against No. 1 Swiatek, who beat Wang Xinyu 6-0, 6-0 in 51 minutes on Saturday. Swiatek has won all six sets she’s played so far, four via 6-0.

“I always try to kind of be careful, because you don’t want to get lazy after winning these matches,” said Swiatek, bidding for a third French Open title and fourth major overall. “But on the other hand, sometimes all your head can remember is the score, and I always want to kind of be ready for every situation.”

She now faces Lesia Tsurenko, who overwhelmed 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-1, 6-1. Gauff gets Anna Karolina Schmiedlova, a 6-1, 6-3 winner against American qualifier Kayla Day. Other fourth-rounders: No. 14 Beatriz Haddad Maria against Sara Sorribes Tormo, who moved on when Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina withdrew because of an illness; and Bernarda Pera against No. 7 Ons Jabeur.

In men’s action, No. 22 Alexander Zverev eliminated No. 12 Frances Tiafoe 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-1, 7-6 (5) at night and next meets No. 28 Grigor Dimitrov. Tiafoe was the last American man remaining in the bracket after losses earlier Saturday by No. 9 Taylor Fritz and Marcos Giron.

Other men’s fourth-rounders: No. 4 Casper Ruud, last year’s runner-up to Rafael Nadal, against Nicolas Jarry, No. 6 Holger Rune against No. 23 Francisco Cerundolo, and No. 27 Yoshihito Nishioka against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

“Last year, I could sort of just do my work in the shadow,” said Ruud, who had never made it to a Slam quarterfinal until his run at the 2022 French Open, which was followed by a run to the US Open final, too. “This year, it’s a little more eyes on me. ... I feel the pressure a bit different.”

Topics: tennis French Open

Updated 04 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

Saudi Yoga limber up for first-ever international championship

Saudi Yoga limber up for first-ever international championship
  • Bader Al-Ghamdi, 8, is the team’s youngest athlete
  • Contest from June 8 to 10 in Kathmandu, Nepal
Updated 04 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s national yoga team are limbering up to participate in their first-ever international contest, the second Mt. Everest International Yoga Championship from June 8 to 10 in Kathmandu, Nepal.

The team arrived on June 1 in the capital, where they are undergoing special training under the supervision of head coach Vijay Yadav, winner of more than 50 medals, including five gold, during his career.

Nouf Al-Marwaai, president of the Saudi Yoga Committee, said she was proud of the team and confident that they would outperform many other countries.

She said the team include Ahmed Shilati, Samaher Al-Malki, Jouda Sharaf, Joud Abed and Bader Al-Ghamdi, the Kingdom’s youngest athlete, at age 8.

At a press conference before their departure, Al-Malki, who is also a yoga instructor, told Arab News that the team was ready for their first international championship.

“We are ready to participate in the yoga championship in Nepal to raise the flag of Saudi Arabia. And the spread of yoga has become (important) for us. It is always better to start from a young age to practice this sport.”

The youngster Al-Ghamdi said he was looking forward to representing Saudi in the junior category and hopes to win a medal.

“I love yoga because it teaches me how to breathe, how to exercise and how to balance, and my dream is to be a professional yoga player,” said Al-Ghamdi.

At the press conference, Ahmed Al-Saadi, executive director of the Saudi Yoga Committee, said he was confident the team would perform well.

“The Saudi team has distinguished players and can help any coach in achieving good results because they have quality and intelligence,” Al-Saadi said.

“We know there will be good players at the championship. Reaching this international yoga championship (was) the target of our committee,” he added.

Before her arrival in Kathmandu, Al-Marwaai represented Saudi Arabia in the working group for civil society, C20, under the auspices of the G20 Summit to be held in India this year.

“It was an honor to be part of the International Yoga Program in India under the theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future Through Yoga.’ Grateful to our leadership for their unwavering support and empowerment.

“A heartfelt thank you to the Indian government and organizers for their warm reception and exceptional hospitality. Wishing the Indian presidency of the G20 all the success. Together, let’s embrace.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yoga

Gundogan shapes ‘destiny’ with Manchester City but could still depart after Champions League final

Gundogan shapes ‘destiny’ with Manchester City but could still depart after Champions League final
Updated 04 June 2023
ALAM KHAN

Gundogan shapes ‘destiny’ with Manchester City but could still depart after Champions League final

Gundogan shapes ‘destiny’ with Manchester City but could still depart after Champions League final
  • The German’s match-winning performance in the FA Cup final could prove his penultimate for Pep Guardiola’s team
  • Teammate John Stones calls his captain an ‘incredible player’ after 2 goals secured a league and cup double for City
Updated 04 June 2023
ALAM KHAN

It seems somewhat bewildering that the influential Ilkay Gundogan stands on the brink of captaining Manchester City to the greatest season in their 129-year history — and yet could leave for nothing at the end of this month.

As manager Pep Guardiola and teammates urge him to resist the intoxicating beauty of Barcelona and sign a new contract extension, the midfielder may well leave it to fate to sway the outcome of his uncertain future.

Earlier this season, Gundogan told Arab News how he felt “it’s destiny” that he has been a game-changer for the club and helped them rewrite English football’s record books.

“Sooner or later you will be regarded for the good you are doing, not just in football,” said the German, 32.

The precedent was set last season by his two dramatic late goals to inspire City’s 3-2 final-day comeback win over Aston Villa, having been 2-0 down with 14 minutes left, and clinch the Premier League title.

This season too he has shown the ability to affect games with decisive strikes or cunning, controlled performances — he provides calm amid chaos.

On Saturday, Gundogan’s two goals clinched a 2-1 win over Manchester United and an FA Cup and Premier League Double — a second for City in four years.

The first effort was an exquisite right-foot volley into the top corner after 12 seconds — the fastest in the 151-year history of the FA Cup — and then followed by an ugly left-footed finish that bounced past David De Gea.

It was a combination of grace and grit, masterful and yet messy.

These qualities are usually reserved for the sport’s best players, the ones able to define games, and those revered by their fan base and appreciated by their peers.

Gundogan does not have a catchy chant like Bernardo Silva, nor serenaded in the manner of Kevin De Bruyne, but he has been every bit as vital to City’s progress and success since he joined in 2016, while still recovering from a serious knee injury at former club Borussia Dortmund.

He does not covet attention but deserves appreciation for his contribution.

“Exceptional” is how Guardiola described Gundogan, while England defender John Stones added: “What a player. On the big occasion we’ve all seen it, he turns up and scores incredible goals.

“How he dictates everything, he’s an incredible player and incredible person.”

“He’s been incredible for the seven years he’s been here,” said De Bruyne. “In the big moments he steps up. He isn’t afraid and he scores great goals. Definitely, he should sign now.”

No one would begrudge Gundogan financial security for his family with at least a two-year deal, with his next contract also likely to be his final one at an elite European club.

And no one would begrudge him the perfect ending next Saturday either, should City claim victory in Istanbul over Inter Milan in the Champions League final to match the 1999 Treble feat of neighbors United.

“We have a chance to do something special and win the Treble and we do not want to let this opportunity pass us by,” said Gundogan. “I can promise our fans we will do everything we can to win in Istanbul.

“It’s my seventh year now. I’ve never stayed that long at a football club. So that alone shows how much I appreciate the club, how much also I feel appreciated from the fans, my teammates, it’s an absolute joy to be part of this team, to work with Pep and his staff.

“Now we want to crown it with that final. The last game of the season, a very, very special one — maybe the most special so far for us all in our careers — and obviously we want to win it.

“We know it’s going to be a very uncomfortable game, a very uncomfortable opponent. I think it’s going to be tough, but this group of players has shown already we don’t avoid the tough challenges.”

On Saturday, once Bruno Fernandes had rolled home a penalty to cancel out Gundogan’s opener, City rose to the challenge in a tense first Manchester derby cup final.

They withstood late pressure and calmed nerves with the steely defense and resilience that will be required too against Inter, as Stones added: “Our mindset and approach, our courage, was incredible. We’ve crossed this hurdle now and we can dream — hopefully we can do it.”

This Wembley showpiece was a big hurdle for City, tactically and mentally, against a United side also keen to remain the only English side to win a Treble.

But Erik Ten Hag’s side were not aggressive enough, nor able to produce the attacking quality to breach a backline that has conceded just the Fernandes spot-kick in this season’s competition.

The Dutchman said United were “broken” in defeat and he now has a difficult task to fix them.

If there is to be a takeover from Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani or INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe, it needs to be quickly finalized by the Glazer family to aid Ten Hag’s summer plans.

It would be wrong to say United are spineless, but they need improvements in the spine of their side, from goalkeeper to striker.

Despite De Gea’s 17 clean sheets that won him the Golden Gloves award for the most in the Premier League, the Spaniard has made notable errors that have put his future under intense scrutiny — and his positioning was suspect for both goals.

Ten Hag said: “In this moment, I don’t want to talk about such issues of criticism because we played all a great season, including David De Gea.

“As a team, we didn’t do the jobs we had to do and if you want to win trophies, details in big games make the difference and it’s hard to accept, but we have to.

“Of course it’s a motivation, you have to feel it in your stomach, it hurts. It has to be fuel.”

Ten Hag will have to stoke United’s fire with new signings and, while Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is in talks, the caliber of West Ham captain Declan Rice, Tottenham’s Harry Kane or Napoli’s Victor Osimhen should be high on the wish list.

“I have only one plan, that is to improve this club and to improve this team,” added the United boss, whose side finished third in the league and won the League Cup.

“I will fight for it. We have to work — the manager, the staff, the players, to get the progress in.”

Topics: Ilkay Gundogan Manchester city

NBA Finals: Miami Heat ready for another shot at Denver Nuggets

NBA Finals: Miami Heat ready for another shot at Denver Nuggets
Updated 04 June 2023
AFP

NBA Finals: Miami Heat ready for another shot at Denver Nuggets

NBA Finals: Miami Heat ready for another shot at Denver Nuggets
  • Heat talisman Jimmy Butler to teammates: Stay aggressive, because you’ve been the reason that we have won so many games before
  • Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it wouldn’t take much to open the floodgates
Updated 04 June 2023
AFP

DENVER: Miami are confident they can turn up the Heat against the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets dominated in a 104-93 Game 1 triumph in the best-of-seven series on Thursday, when Miami’s chances were doomed by their inability to connect on shots — including a 33.3 percent success rate from three-point range.

Max Strus was 0-for-10 from the field, Caleb Martin 1-of-7 and Duncan Robinson 1-of-6.

But Heat talisman Jimmy Butler — himself held to 13 points — said he has a simple message for those teammates, who have played a key role in making Miami the second eighth-seeded team ever to reach an NBA Finals.

“Stay aggressive, because you’ve been the reason that we have won so many games before,” Butler said Saturday as the team practiced in Denver in preparation for Sunday’s game.

“You are going to be the reason that we win games now. and that’s never going to change.”

The Heat collectively agreed — in the immediate aftermath of Thursday’s defeat and after studying game video — that they had plenty of good opportunities in Game 1.

“We did see some things that we liked and we got some great looks, myself included,” Strus said. “We’ve got to knock those down, and we’ve got great shooters on our team, and we will knock those down.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said it wouldn’t take much to open the floodgates.

“In terms of the shooters, that’s pretty simple,” Spoelstra said. “Let it fly. Ignite.

“Once they see two go down, it could be three, it could turn into six just like that,” he added with a snap of his fingers. “As long as we are getting those clean looks, that’s what matters.”

Butler said there are other adjustments to be made after a game in which the Heat got to the free-throw line just twice — a record low for an NBA playoff game.

“I think I’ve got to be more aggressive putting pressure on the rim,” he said. “I think that makes everybody’s job a lot easier.”

And Butler said there was no sense of panic in a Heat team that saw a 3-0 lead against Boston evaporate before Miami finished off the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

“We’re OK, we really are,” he said. “We are very calm. We are very collected. We have so much confidence, still.

“It’s not going anywhere. We’re going to believe in one another, always, no matter what, home or away — And we’re still going to get four (wins).”

Topics: basketball NBA

Pascal Wehrlein returns to winning ways at Jakarta E-Prix

Pascal Wehrlein returns to winning ways at Jakarta E-Prix
Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News

Pascal Wehrlein returns to winning ways at Jakarta E-Prix

Pascal Wehrlein returns to winning ways at Jakarta E-Prix
  • Wehrlein, who triumphed at both Diriyah races in January, wins in Jakarta as ABB FIA Formula E World Championship returns to Indonesia
  • Jake Dennis finishes second and Maximilian Gunther third in searing heat with second race of the double-header set for Sunday
Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News

JAKARTA: A cool and collected drive by Pascal Wehrlein delivered a win in the soaring heat of race one in the Gulavit Jakarta E-Prix double-header, propelling his TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team back to the top of the Teams’ championship.

Wehrlein led home Jake Dennis (Avalanche Andretti Formula E Team), who reacted strongly after the race, claiming the Porsche driver made a “ridiculous” maneuver forcing Dennis to take evasive action. 

Maserati MSG Racing driver Maximilian Gunther stayed in the leading pack throughout the race, finishing third. He started in Julius Bar Pole Position, the first Maserati pole in single-seater motorsport since 1958.

In the first race of the double-header in Jakarta, Wehrlein started third and traded places for the lead with pole-sitter Gunther over the opening third of the E-Prix, having first made his way by his compatriot on Lap 4.

From Lap 12 and the second ATTACK MODE activation, Wehrlein was able to manage things comfortably in the most trying conditions on a hot and humid afternoon where temperatures reached the mid-30s Celsius.

Dennis started second and finished second, with not quite enough in his Avalanche Andretti to overpower Wehrlein’s factory Porsche 99X Electric. His push for the front was compromised by a late-race push from Gunther, who pressured the Brit for second, allowing Wehrlein some breathing room.

Ultimately, Gunther could not find a way through. The DS PENSKE teammates Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne came home fourth and fifth respectively, with Gunther’s Maserati MSG Racing teammate Edoardo Mortara sixth.

Standings leader Nick Cassidy (Envision Racing) tried his best to outdo defensive maestro Vergne mid-way through the race. He had a lucky escape as he made a move from a long way back on an unsighted Vergne on Lap 20, narrowly avoiding damage to both front corners of his car, finishing seventh.

Two victories and a second place on the first three races of Season 9 put Wehrlein to the top of the Drivers’ championship. However, since his last win in Round 3, Wehrlein failed to make the podium until today while Cassidy hit form and took the lead in the standings with his win in Monaco, the race before Jakarta.

Saturday’s win means Wehrlein is just two points behind Cassidy, who is on 128pts in the standings, while TAG Heuer Porsche leapfrogged Envision Racing at the top of the Teams’ running with a nine point advantage on 198pts.

Wehrlein said: “It feels awesome obviously. A very good race, qualifying was much better than in previous races. Thanks a lot to the team, the car was awesome today, I was leading almost the whole race. It was not so easy on energy for me, I knew that the guys behind had a little bit more, and also driving in the slipstream helps. But I think we defended well and happy to be back on top. The team definitely deserves it and now we are looking forward to tomorrow.

“The last couple of races we were not where we wanted to be, hadn’t scored the points we wanted and qualifying was an issue for us. Today with P3 we qualified in the best position so far this season. A big turnaround for us in the last couple of weeks, and like I said, thanks a lot to the team for all their hard work. Still a long way to go.”

Topics: Jakarta E-Prix

Oleksandr Usyk joins Prince Khalid’s SCEE, sparks undisputed heavyweight title hopes

Oleksandr Usyk joins Prince Khalid’s SCEE, sparks undisputed heavyweight title hopes
Updated 04 June 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

Oleksandr Usyk joins Prince Khalid’s SCEE, sparks undisputed heavyweight title hopes

Oleksandr Usyk joins Prince Khalid’s SCEE, sparks undisputed heavyweight title hopes
  • The Ukrainian could be set to take on Britain’s Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia this December
Updated 04 June 2023
Cormac O’Donnell

Skill Challenge Entertainment Promotions, the boxing management company owned by Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, has signed Oleksandr Usyk, bringing the prospect of an undisputed heavyweight championship fight between the Ukrainian and Tyson Fury ever closer.

Usyk holds the WBA (Super), WBO, IBF and IBO titles — while Tyson Fury has the WBC and The Ring Lineal Champion status.

Rumors suggest that Saudi Arabia, known for its high-profile hosting capabilities with events such as “The Truth” and “Rage on The Red Sea,” has emerged as the leading contender to stage the showdown. The signing of Usyk to Skill Challenge Entertainment Promotions further increases the possibility of an undisputed clash for all the belts in The Kingdom.

As negotiations progress, the likelihood of witnessing a clash between Usyk and Fury for the undisputed heavyweight championship in Saudi Arabia this December has significantly increased.

This would make for a historic moment in boxing as the victor would be the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennon Lewis held the status in 2003.

At a press conference in Riyadh, the boxer stated that ” Our goal is to become the undisputed heavyweight champion; this is the highest priority. ”

Alexander Krassyuk, co-promoter of Usyk, agreed that the opportunities afforded by KSA were “history in the making.”

Usyk further revealed his delight at signing with SCEE, and how they will help bring this eagerly anticipated fight with Fury together, saying: “For me it’s a great honor and a great opportunity to bring the biggest fight in the history of heavyweight boxing to the fans of the whole world. This is the fight that is so wanted through the planet. With the help of Prince Khalid, we will make it.”

Staying true to SCEE’s slogan of “For the fighters, For the fans”, Prince Khalid described his vision for the event and his desire to cut through the red tape of promoters and commissions to give the fans what they want.

“I can promise you something you have never seen in history of boxing," he said. "We’ll change the game, I can promise you, we will change the game for everybody who loves boxing, who’s eager to see the fights, the fights that they want to happen – without politics. I can promise you, it will change everything in boxing.”

