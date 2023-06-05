You are here

Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector growth steady as PMI clocks 58.5 in May

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth steady as PMI clocks 58.5 in May
The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index report revealed that the Kingdom's PMI stood at 58.5 in May, well above the 50 reading, indicating economic growth. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth steady as PMI clocks 58.5 in May

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth steady as PMI clocks 58.5 in May
Updated 27 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector posted substantial momentum in May according to a business survey, as the Kingdom’s economic diversification strategy continues to progress. 

The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index report, formerly the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI, revealed that the Kingdom’s PMI stood at 58.5 in May, well above the 50 reading, indicating economic growth. 

This was a slight drop compared to the 59.6 figure in April. 

Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said despite the small decrease the high figure reinforces the view that overall economic activity in Saudi Arabia is “holding up well.”

He added: “The Kingdom’s non-oil GDP (gross domestic product) is likely to have notably grown in the second quarter this year thanks to the healthy state of the private sector. 

“While a slower oil economy and rising interest rates will create a challenging environment for some establishments, most Saudi firms are in good shape and experiencing robust business conditions.”

The report pointed out that new order inflows at non-oil private sector businesses in the Kingdom significantly gained momentum in May after growth quickened to its highest in just over eight-and-a-half years in April. The rate of expansion, however, slowed slightly despite a renewed upturn in sales from foreign clients. 

According to the report, the rise in new orders positively impacted the tourism and construction sectors in Saudi Arabia, which ultimately resulted in a rise in job creation in May. 

“New orders grew considerably, reflecting a strong demand growth, particularly in tourism activities and construction. This led to the joint-fastest rate of job creation since 2018 which allowed firms to work through backlogs at a quicker pace this month,” added Al-Ghaith. 

He further noted that higher employment and activity levels drove wages to rise at the second-fastest pace in seven years, leading to a “sustained markup in prices charged to consumers.” 

According to the report, business expectations for the next 12 months eased slightly in May, but firms are anticipating improved market conditions, strong sales and supportive government economic policy to aid growth prospects. 

Al-Ghaith noted that the development of giga-projects in the country aimed at diversifying the economy will continue driving the growth of the private sector for the remaining months of this year. 

“The government continues to implement large-scale diversification policies and accelerate the development of giga-projects, aiming to boost the private sector, the engine for job creation. Therefore, we are confident that the non-oil sector will play a predominant role in driving growth this year, supported by increased investments and robust demand,” said Al-Ghaith.

Oil Updates — crude prices up on Saudi Arabia's production cut decision

Oil Updates — crude prices up on Saudi Arabia’s production cut decision
Updated 22 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude prices up on Saudi Arabia’s production cut decision

Oil Updates — crude prices up on Saudi Arabia’s production cut decision
Updated 22 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices were up nearly $1 a barrel on Monday after Saudi Arabia pledged to cut production by another 1 million barrels per day from July. 

Brent crude futures were at $77.07 a barrel, up 94 cents, or 1.23 percent, at 9:05 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 96 cents or 1.34 percent to $72.70 a barrel. 

The contracts extended gains of over 2 percent on Friday after the Saudi energy ministry said the Kingdom’s output would drop to 9 million barrels per day in July from around 10 million bpd in May. The cut is Saudi Arabia’s biggest in years. 

The voluntary cut pledged by Saudi on Sunday is on top of a broader deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to limit supply into 2024 as the group seeks to boost flagging oil prices. 

OPEC+ pumps around 40 percent of the world’s crude and has cuts of 3.66 million bpd in place, amounting to 3.6 percent of global demand. 

Russia fully enforces its oil output cuts, Novak says 

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Rossiya-24 TV channel on Sunday following a meeting of the OPEC+ group that Russia is fulfilling its oil output cut obligations. 

“The result of the discussions was the extension of the deal until the end of 2024,” Novak said. 

Separately, Novak’s office said that Russia would tweak its crude oil production level to 9.828 million bpd from Jan. 1, and considering earlier announced additional voluntary reduction of 500,000 bpd, its output target will stand at around 9.3 million bpd. 

Novak also said the market is more or less balanced, and demand is rising. However, the group would monitor interest rate decisions by global central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, for clues on the economy that could influence fuel consumption. 

“That’s the indicator (interest rate decisions), which is having an impact on investments, on demand for oil and oil products,” he said. 

Novak also said that OPEC+ could adjust its decisions if necessary. 

He said the data from secondary sources related to the OPEC+ voluntary cuts starting from May would emerge in the middle of this month. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: #oil #crudeoil #opec+

Related

Oil Updates — crude edges up on potential US rate hike pause 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude edges up on potential US rate hike pause 

UAE's non-oil outlook positive despite slight PMI dip in May  

UAE’s non-oil outlook positive despite slight PMI dip in May  
Updated 05 June 2023
Nirmal Narayanan  

UAE’s non-oil outlook positive despite slight PMI dip in May  

UAE’s non-oil outlook positive despite slight PMI dip in May  
Updated 05 June 2023
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: The UAE’s non-oil private sector growth outlook remained positive in May, even as the seasonally adjusted S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 55.5 compared to 56.6 in April.  

The S&P Global report noted that improved operating conditions drove business confidence to its strongest levels since October 2021.  

According to the index, PMI readings above 50 show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.  

“The UAE PMI pointed to another strong performance across the non-oil sector midway through the second quarter of 2023. Despite slipping from April’s six-month high of 56.6, the latest headline reading of 55.5 signaled a robust improvement in business conditions, driven by marked upturns in activity and new work,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.  

He added: “The Future Output Index showed optimism rising to the highest level since October 2021, with firms pinning their hopes on projections that the strong run of demand momentum will continue.” 

 

Topics: PMI S&P Global

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth steady as PMI clocks 58.5 in May
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth steady as PMI clocks 58.5 in May
Surge in non-oil business raises the UAE’s PMI: S&P Global
Business & Economy
Surge in non-oil business raises the UAE’s PMI: S&P Global

Saudi Arabia to cut oil output in July, extend OPEC+ voluntary cut until end of 2024

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 3, 2023.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 3, 2023.
Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to cut oil output in July, extend OPEC+ voluntary cut until end of 2024

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 3, 2023.
  • OPEC+ member countries agreed a new output target of 40.46 million bpd from 2024
Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary cut of 500,000 bpd until the end of December 2024, in coordination with some countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement, the Kingdom’s energy ministry said on Sunday.

This voluntary reduction from the required production level was agreed upon at the OPEC+ meeting held on Sunday, the ministry added.

The ministry also announced an additional voluntary oil output cut of 1 million bpd for July, which could be extended further.

This would mean that the Kingdom’s production becomes 9 million bpd, and its total voluntary cut will be 1.5 million bpd in July, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministry said the additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries that aim to support the stability and balance of oil markets.

OPEC+ member countries also agreed a new output target of 40.46 million bpd from 2024, a statement issued by the group said.

Topics: OPEC+ Saudi Arabia

Related

Update Oil Updates — prices up amid OPEC+ supply cut uncertainty, demand worries
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — prices up amid OPEC+ supply cut uncertainty, demand worries
Oil Updates — crude rebounds on speculation of OPEC+ supply cuts
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude rebounds on speculation of OPEC+ supply cuts

Saudi Arabia, China contemplate energy security through petrochemical JVs

Saudi Arabia, China contemplate energy security through petrochemical JVs
Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, China contemplate energy security through petrochemical JVs

Saudi Arabia, China contemplate energy security through petrochemical JVs
Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and China are collaborating to ensure safe energy supplies in their markets by planning to establish petrochemical joint ventures.

Saudi Minister of Energy Abdulaziz Al-Saud held a meeting with the chairman of the National Energy Authority of the Republic of China, Zhang Jianhua, in Riyadh to discuss JVs that will transform crude oil into petrochemicals and develop innovative uses of hydrocarbons, nuclear energy and fuel. 

Both nations are working to increase collaboration in the energy sector’s supply chains. 

Al-Saud and Zhang also discussed ways to boost ties between the countries in numerous energy fields, which will help achieve the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative. 

Further collaborations between both countries are anticipated as the Kingdom is set to host the 10th session of the Arab-Chinese Business Conference and the eighth Investment Symposium. 

Set to take place between June 11 and 12 in Riyadh, the conference is expected to be the largest Arab-Chinese gathering for business and investment. 

It will host over 2,000 participants, including high-level government representatives, senior officials, CEOs, investors and entrepreneurs.

“Collaborating for Prosperity” aims to boost cooperation in the economy, trade and investment to achieve solutions of mutual interest to Arab nations and China through strategic collaboration. 

It is organized by the Kingdom’s investment and foreign affairs ministries in partnership with the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade and several government agencies. 

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said that trade and cultural ties between Arab countries and China extended over 2,000 years and that the conference reflected that historical relationship. 

He added that Saudi-Chinese relations had developed, especially following King Salman’s visit to China in 2017 and the two historic visits by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Beijing in 2016 and 2019. 

Trade in 2022 between the Arab countries and China reached SR1.6 trillion ($430 billion), a 31 percent increase from the previous year. 

Saudi Arabia led the way with trade between the countries reaching around SR400 billion ($106 billion), a 30 percent increase over 2021.  

Topics: Arab Chinese Businessmen Conference Saudi Minister of Energy Abdulaziz Al-Saud National Energy Authority of the Republic of China

Related

China’s Baoshan Iron and Steel Co. invests $4bn in Ras Al-Khair economic zone
Business & Economy
China’s Baoshan Iron and Steel Co. invests $4bn in Ras Al-Khair economic zone

PIF-owned Riyadh Air receives designator code from IATA

PIF-owned Riyadh Air receives designator code from IATA
Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News

PIF-owned Riyadh Air receives designator code from IATA

PIF-owned Riyadh Air receives designator code from IATA
  • Riyadh Air unveils first of two liveries
Updated 04 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Marking a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia’s new world-class carrier as it prepares to start operations, Riyadh Air secured the “RX” designator code from the International Air Transport Association.  

Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas made this announcement at the IATA’s 79th annual general meeting being held in Istanbul, Turkiye.  

“We are delighted to announce that we have obtained ‘RX’ as our IATA code, which will be on every touch point that our guests see as they take flight with us. The code reflects our ambition to be a digitally led airline, having the connection of innovation and state-of-the-art technology,” Douglas said.  

The new airline also unveiled the first of two liveries it will deploy as preparations continue for its launch of flights in 2025.

 

It released a video on social media on Sunday illustrating its livery. Owned entirely by the Public Investment Fund, Riyadh Air was inaugurated in March, with a vision to transform the Kingdom’s capital into a global hub for travel and trade.  

The airline, gearing up to start operations by early 2025, confirmed an order of 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners the same month, and is anticipated to order another 150 Boeing 737 Max soon.  

“Riyadh Air has made another strategic milestone toward its operations in 2025, and we are so excited for our guests to be able to travel to over 100 destinations with our code on their bag tags, booking documents and digital services,” Douglas added.   

The airline aims to leverage Saudi Arabia’s strategic positioning, linking the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe. This initiative will stimulate economic growth and diversification in the Kingdom, creating over 200,000 job opportunities, both directly and indirectly.

Riyadh Air was founded to bolster the Kingdom’s national aviation strategy as well as the broader national transport and logistics strategy, aligning with the ambition to achieve Vision 2030 objectives.  

“It has been an absolute pleasure to be on the ground at the IATA AGM. The Riyadh Air team is able to meet with industry stakeholders and experts to discuss safe, efficient and technologically advanced topics in the global air travel industry,” Douglas stated.  

Topics: Riyadh Air aviation PIF Saudi Arabia IATA

Related

Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia
Fighter jets chase small plane in Washington area before it crashes in Virginia
Oil Updates — crude prices up on Saudi Arabia’s production cut decision
Oil Updates — crude prices up on Saudi Arabia’s production cut decision
President of Venezuela visits Saudi Arabia
President of Venezuela visits Saudi Arabia
KSrelief delivers dates to Yemeni families in Taez
KSrelief delivers dates to Yemeni families in Taez
China says warship crossing in front of US destroyer was ‘safe’
China says warship crossing in front of US destroyer was ‘safe’

