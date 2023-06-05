UAE’s non-oil outlook positive despite slight PMI dip in May  

You are here

The S&P Global report noted that improved operating conditions drove business confidence to one of its strongest levels since October 2021. (Shutterstock)
Nirmal Narayanan  

Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: The UAE’s non-oil private sector growth outlook remained positive in May, even as the seasonally adjusted S&P Global Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 55.5 compared to 56.6 in April.  

The S&P Global report noted that improved operating conditions drove business confidence to its strongest levels since October 2021.  

According to the index, PMI readings above 50 show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.  

“The UAE PMI pointed to another strong performance across the non-oil sector midway through the second quarter of 2023. Despite slipping from April’s six-month high of 56.6, the latest headline reading of 55.5 signaled a robust improvement in business conditions, driven by marked upturns in activity and new work,” said David Owen, senior economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.  

He added: “The Future Output Index showed optimism rising to the highest level since October 2021, with firms pinning their hopes on projections that the strong run of demand momentum will continue.” 

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy, in line with the goals outlined in Vision 2030, is progressing steadily as the Kingdom’s non-oil sector posted substantial momentum in May, according to a business survey. 

The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index report, formerly the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI, revealed that the Kingdom’s PMI stood at 58.5 in May, well above the 50 reading, indicating economic growth. 

Saudi Arabia’s PMI, however, slightly went down in May, compared to 59.6 in April. 

“The Kingdom’s non-oil GDP is likely to have notably grown in the second quarter this year thanks to the healthy state of the private sector. While a slower oil economy and rising interest rates will create a challenging environment for some establishments, most Saudi firms are in good shape and experiencing robust business conditions,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank. 

He added: “May results show a small retracement from the strong April outcome, reinforcing the view that overall economic activity is holding up well as we enter the summer month.” 

  OPEC+ member countries agreed a new output target of 40.46 million bpd from 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary cut of 500,000 bpd until the end of December 2024, in coordination with some countries participating in the OPEC+ agreement, the Kingdom’s energy ministry said on Sunday.

This voluntary reduction from the required production level was agreed upon at the OPEC+ meeting held on Sunday, the ministry added.

The ministry also announced an additional voluntary oil output cut of 1 million bpd for July, which could be extended further.

This would mean that the Kingdom’s production becomes 9 million bpd, and its total voluntary cut will be 1.5 million bpd in July, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministry said the additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries that aim to support the stability and balance of oil markets.

OPEC+ member countries also agreed a new output target of 40.46 million bpd from 2024, a statement issued by the group said.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and China are collaborating to ensure safe energy supplies in their markets by planning to establish petrochemical joint ventures.

Saudi Minister of Energy Abdulaziz Al-Saud held a meeting with the chairman of the National Energy Authority of the Republic of China, Zhang Jianhua, in Riyadh to discuss JVs that will transform crude oil into petrochemicals and develop innovative uses of hydrocarbons, nuclear energy and fuel. 

Both nations are working to increase collaboration in the energy sector’s supply chains. 

Al-Saud and Zhang also discussed ways to boost ties between the countries in numerous energy fields, which will help achieve the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative. 

Further collaborations between both countries are anticipated as the Kingdom is set to host the 10th session of the Arab-Chinese Business Conference and the eighth Investment Symposium. 

Set to take place between June 11 and 12 in Riyadh, the conference is expected to be the largest Arab-Chinese gathering for business and investment. 

It will host over 2,000 participants, including high-level government representatives, senior officials, CEOs, investors and entrepreneurs.

“Collaborating for Prosperity” aims to boost cooperation in the economy, trade and investment to achieve solutions of mutual interest to Arab nations and China through strategic collaboration. 

It is organized by the Kingdom’s investment and foreign affairs ministries in partnership with the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade and several government agencies. 

Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said that trade and cultural ties between Arab countries and China extended over 2,000 years and that the conference reflected that historical relationship. 

He added that Saudi-Chinese relations had developed, especially following King Salman’s visit to China in 2017 and the two historic visits by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Beijing in 2016 and 2019. 

Trade in 2022 between the Arab countries and China reached SR1.6 trillion ($430 billion), a 31 percent increase from the previous year. 

Saudi Arabia led the way with trade between the countries reaching around SR400 billion ($106 billion), a 30 percent increase over 2021.  

  Riyadh Air unveils first of two liveries
RIYADH: Marking a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia’s new world-class carrier as it prepares to start operations, Riyadh Air secured the “RX” designator code from the International Air Transport Association.  

Riyadh Air CEO Tony Douglas made this announcement at the IATA’s 79th annual general meeting being held in Istanbul, Turkiye.  

“We are delighted to announce that we have obtained ‘RX’ as our IATA code, which will be on every touch point that our guests see as they take flight with us. The code reflects our ambition to be a digitally led airline, having the connection of innovation and state-of-the-art technology,” Douglas said.  

The new airline also unveiled the first of two liveries it will deploy as preparations continue for its launch of flights in 2025.

 

It released a video on social media on Sunday illustrating its livery. Owned entirely by the Public Investment Fund, Riyadh Air was inaugurated in March, with a vision to transform the Kingdom’s capital into a global hub for travel and trade.  

The airline, gearing up to start operations by early 2025, confirmed an order of 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners the same month, and is anticipated to order another 150 Boeing 737 Max soon.  

“Riyadh Air has made another strategic milestone toward its operations in 2025, and we are so excited for our guests to be able to travel to over 100 destinations with our code on their bag tags, booking documents and digital services,” Douglas added.   

The airline aims to leverage Saudi Arabia’s strategic positioning, linking the three continents of Asia, Africa and Europe. This initiative will stimulate economic growth and diversification in the Kingdom, creating over 200,000 job opportunities, both directly and indirectly.

Riyadh Air was founded to bolster the Kingdom’s national aviation strategy as well as the broader national transport and logistics strategy, aligning with the ambition to achieve Vision 2030 objectives.  

“It has been an absolute pleasure to be on the ground at the IATA AGM. The Riyadh Air team is able to meet with industry stakeholders and experts to discuss safe, efficient and technologically advanced topics in the global air travel industry,” Douglas stated.  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia plans to sign two agreements with Egypt to boost the North African country’s participation in the Kingdom’s industrial and mining sectors in line with Vision 2030.
During his visit to Egypt, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef expressed the Kingdom’s keenness to facilitate Egyptian investors.
It is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to bolster the role of the mining and industrial sectors in the national economy and increase their contribution by attracting foreign investment.
According to Alkhorayef, the first agreement seeks to “preserve commercial activity between the two countries and reduce obstacles, as well as finance exports through the Saudi Export Bank.” 
He said the other agreement would form a partnership with some Egyptian companies specialized in targeted activities in the Kingdom. 
On Saturday, the minister began his official tour to Egypt to discuss bilateral relations and explore opportunities to enhance cooperation in the industry and mining sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  
Alkhorayef is accompanied by Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama Al-Zamil.   
He met with various government officials and investors in the industrial and mining sectors from both countries and visited several factories.  
“There are many opportunities that we see when it comes to the collaboration between us and our brothers in Egypt that will help accelerate the projects that are being built in those sectors,” noted the minister.  
Last year, the volume of Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports to Egypt exceeded SR11 billion ($2.9 billion), while imports totaled SR10 billion.   
The Kingdom’s primary exports to Egypt included petrochemicals, building materials, and medicines, while key imports comprised food products, heavy machinery and electronics.   
On Sunday, Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry Ahmed Samir said that trade exchange between countries surged 23.9 percent in 2022 to reach $5.6 billion.  
He said the year ended with $6 billion worth of Saudi investments in Egypt and $1.6 billion of Egyptian investments in the Kingdom.  
Alkhorayef said: “The trade between both countries is witnessing growth, but the aspirations of the leadership are much bigger.”

