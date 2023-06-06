Mawani inks deal with Saudi Post in logistics development boost

RIYADH: In a bid to materialize the goals outlined in Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, has entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Saudi Post to manage the authority’s postal requirements.
The agreement was signed by Majid Al Malik, vice president for Shared Services and Digital Transformation at Mawani, and Rakan Al-Daifallah, general manager of Government Sales, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
According to the report, this new collaboration between these public sector entities will leverage the latest technologies and advanced capabilities to create a high-performing and cost-efficient logistics sector in Saudi Arabia.
The partnership also aligns with Saudi Arabia’s efforts to improve its ranking in the World Bank Logistics Performance Index.
Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy aims to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub connecting three continents by improving all transport services, including boosting the capabilities of the air cargo sector by doubling capacity to more than 4.5 million tons by 2030.
Under this new strategic agreement, Saudi Post will manage Mawani’s postal requirements through its Express Mail Service, therefore providing a customized solution that caters to both government and non-government sectors.
It will also ensure a cost-effective distribution channel for domestic and international operations.
In April, it was reported that Saudi Arabia has jumped 17 places to claim 38th rank in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index 2023.
According to the World Bank report, the Kingdom has made great strides in performance efficiency through several sub-indicators, such as trade and transport infrastructure, shipment frequency tracking and tracing facilities, customs clearance, and quality of maritime freight.
“This progress came with the support of the Crown Prince and the ambitious goals of the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services,” said Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser at the time.
The minister added that the strategy contains broad structural reforms and qualitative strategic initiatives, to strengthen operational efficiency, which will ultimately affirm the position of the Kingdom in the global logistics map.