You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia, Latvia ink deal to boost trade, investment

Saudi Arabia, Latvia ink deal to boost trade, investment

Saudi Arabia, Latvia ink deal to boost trade, investment
FSC board member Abdulaziz Saleh Al-Mousa and Latvian Minister of Economics Ilze Indriksone inked the deal during the Saudi-Latvian Business Forum. Photo/ SPA
Short Url

https://arab.news/bprv6

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Latvia ink deal to boost trade, investment

Saudi Arabia, Latvia ink deal to boost trade, investment
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In line with its economic diversification plan, Saudi Arabia has signed a deal with Latvia to promote bilateral trade and encourage Latvian investors to explore opportunities in the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed between the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia in Riyadh on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Abdulaziz Saleh Al-Mousa, FSC’s board member, and Latvian Minister of Economics Ilze Indriksone inked the deal during the Saudi-Latvian Business Forum, which was attended by representatives of various government entities, members of the local business community, and 20 Latvian companies.

The forum emphasized the opportunities for Latvian businesses in Vision 2030 projects and the overall Saudi market.

The event discussed opportunities in Latvia and the prospects for cooperation in logistics, construction, pharmaceuticals, and information and communication technology.

Latvia also intends to develop its commercial and cultural relations with Saudi Arabia, focusing on education, economy, culture, food, and food processing.

According to the UN Comtrade database on international trade, Latvia’s exports to Saudi Arabia were worth $149.35 million in 2022, while Saudi Arabia’s exports to Latvia stood at $1.41 million in 2021.

Trade efforts between nations date back to August 2021, when Khaled Al-Yahya, then secretary-general of FSC, welcomed an official trade delegation from Latvia.  

Al-Yahya noted that Latvia contained many commercial features and favorable investment opportunities. He also expressed a desire to establish future relations and cultivate trade exchange.

He said that the Kingdom implemented several reforms and legislative procedures to enhance the role of the private sector in the economic development process, improve the business environment and offer incentives for investors.

The meeting then discussed mechanisms to exchange investment opportunities through private sector institutions in both countries, increasing the number of trade delegations to each country, holding joint exhibitions, and exchanging information to know the available investment opportunities better.

Topics: Saudi-Latvia trade

Related

Saudi FM meets Latvian president, other officials
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM meets Latvian president, other officials

Inflation in Saudi Arabia to remain at 2.8% in 2023 despite global challenges: IMF

Inflation in Saudi Arabia to remain at 2.8% in 2023 despite global challenges: IMF
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

Inflation in Saudi Arabia to remain at 2.8% in 2023 despite global challenges: IMF

Inflation in Saudi Arabia to remain at 2.8% in 2023 despite global challenges: IMF
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Thanks to a strong currency and a ceiling on gasoline prices, the International Monetary Fund has kept its inflation projection for Saudi Arabia unchanged at 2.8 percent in 2023.

The Kingdom’s non-oil sector is predicted to remain strong and grow at an average of 5 percent this year, the Washington-based lender noted.

The growth of the non-oil sector is considered very crucial for the Kingdom’s future as it is currently pursuing its economic diversification journey. 

In May, the IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia also echoed similar views. It stated that the possibilities of a rise in headline and core inflation in oil-exporting countries remain low.  

“Headline and core inflation in many oil-exporting countries like Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia remain relatively lower than elsewhere — as subsidies and caps on certain products, the strengthening of the US dollar to which many of the countries peg their currencies, and limited share of food in the consumer price index basket have helped to offset imported inflationary pressures,” said the IMF in the report.  

The IMF mission to the Kingdom also welcomed the Saudi government’s efforts to decouple spending from oil price fluctuations “by establishing and implementing a fiscal rule decisively.” 

In April, the IMF also revised its forecast for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth this year by 0.5 percent to 3.1 percent, compared to its previous projection of 2.6 percent in January. 

The fund, however, downgraded its projection for the Kingdom by about 0.3 percent to 3.1 percent in 2024, down from 3.4 percent in January. 

Meanwhile, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development upgraded Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product growth to 2.9 percent in 2023, from its initial forecast of 2.6 percent in March.  

Earlier in May, a report released by the General Authority for Statistics suggested that Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate remained unchanged at 2.7 percent in April compared to March 2023.  

In October 2022, the IMF noted that Saudi Arabia would remain the fastest-expanding economy among the G20 countries, despite the turmoil caused by rising inflation and soaring interest rates.  

Topics: #inflation IMF

Saudi transport, custom authorities collaborate to propel logistical connectivity   

Saudi transport, custom authorities collaborate to propel logistical connectivity   
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi transport, custom authorities collaborate to propel logistical connectivity   

Saudi transport, custom authorities collaborate to propel logistical connectivity   
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s logistical connectivity is set to receive a boost as three of its government agencies signed an agreement to integrate the Kingdom’s air and sea transport networks amid a push to become a regional hub.  

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate smooth movement of goods by sea and air.  

The move is aimed at consolidating the Kingdom’s position on the global logistics map, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The new agreement is also projected to upgrade the Kingdom’s logistics and customs services while elevating the nation’s foreign trade and overall economic development.  

Under the terms of the agreement, all parties will work hand in hand to integrate freight operations at air and sea terminals, in addition to leveraging Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographical position.  

Together, the three parties will also work on stimulating cargo transportation scenarios to identify and address underlying challenges that hinder the smooth delivery of services in one way or another.  

Furthermore, the MoU also seeks to intensify and further encourage partnerships between public sector entities.  

This collaboration will be achieved through a framework designed to enable knowledge transfer, fulfill common goals, and synergize efforts to transform the Kingdom into a logistics hub connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.  

The MoU was signed at the GACA headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of its President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej and ZATCA Gov. Omar Hariri.  

Earlier this month, Mazen Al-Bunyan, the CEO of Standard Chartered in Saudi Arabia, said: “The Kingdom aspires to become the next global logistics hub and has pledged to make its economy more sustainable and innovative.”  

Leveraging its strategic location at the center of Asia, Africa and Europe, he said Saudi Arabia is enhancing its shipping networks to connect these regions and is continuously liberalizing international trade of goods and services.  

With various initiatives across the logistics, sustainability and innovation fronts, Al-Bunyan said, “Saudi Arabia is poised to lead the Gulf and the Middle East into a new era of trade and economic prosperity.” 

Topics: Mawani seaports aviation Saudi Arabia

Related

Mawani inks deal with Saudi Post in logistics development boost
Business & Economy
Mawani inks deal with Saudi Post in logistics development boost
Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign 2 MoU for future mobility and logistics
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, South Korea sign 2 MoU for future mobility and logistics

Saudi Arabia, Oman launch joint tourism initiatives

Saudi Arabia, Oman launch joint tourism initiatives
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Oman launch joint tourism initiatives

Saudi Arabia, Oman launch joint tourism initiatives
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The introduction of a unified tourist visa between Saudi Arabia and Oman was one of the several initiatives agreed upon at a high-level meeting held between officials of the two countries. 

The exploration of a joint tourism calendar and facilitation of seasonal trips between the two countries were also discussed when Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb met with his Omani counterpart Salim Al-Mahrouqi.

The two ministers also discussed boosting trade and investment cooperation in tourism-related projects, as well as supporting entrepreneurs participating in the industry.  

Furthermore, both parties reached an agreement to implement joint tourism programs focusing on camping and adventure tourism.   

“At the invitation of my brother, His Excellency the Omani Minister of Heritage and Tourism, Salem Al-Mahrouqi, I visited the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, and we discussed aspects of joint cooperation,” Al-Khateeb wrote on his official Twitter account.  

“We also toured the National Museum, and during the visit, we launched a package of joint tourism initiatives and programs between our two brotherly countries,” he added.  

Those initiatives included training and developing human capital in the tourism sector under the umbrella of the Gulf Tourism Strategy, which was discussed by leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries last November.    

There were also agreements encompassing promotion, marketing, tourism activation, regulations, air connections, and seasonal flights.   

“To your Excellency, thanks and appreciation for answering the invitation and for your sponsorship of the efforts made to harmonize a number of initiatives that will inevitably benefit the tourism sector according to the objectives that were discussed and identified during your visit,” Al-Mahrouqi replied to Al-Khateeb’s tweet.

Topics: Saudi - Oman tourism saudi tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb

Related

A photograph shows an ancient Nabataean carved tomb at the archaeological site of Hegra, near the northwestern city of AlUla.
Saudi Arabia
Forum on tourism, entertainment kicks off in Riyadh on Monday

Oil Updates — crude down on economic slowdown concerns 

Oil Updates — crude down on economic slowdown concerns 
Updated 07 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — crude down on economic slowdown concerns 

Oil Updates — crude down on economic slowdown concerns 
Updated 07 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil extended losses on Wednesday as concerns over global economic headwinds deepened, erasing the price gains booked after Saudi Arabia’s surprise weekend pledge to deepen output cuts. 

Brent crude futures were down 53 cents, or 0.69 percent, at $75.76 a barrel at 09:10 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 48 cents, or 0.67 percent, to $71.26 a barrel. 

Both benchmarks had jumped more than $1 on Monday, boosted by Saudi Arabia’s decision over the weekend to reduce output by 1 million barrels per day to 9 million bpd in July. 

China’s May crude oil imports climb to third-highest monthly level on record 

China’s crude oil imports in May rose to the third-highest monthly level on record, customs data showed on Wednesday, as refiners built inventories and stepped up operations after maintenance in April. 

Crude imports in May totaled 51.44 million tons, or 12.11 million bpd, according to data from the General Administration of Customs. That was up 12.2 percent from the 10.79 million bpd of crude imported in May last year. 

Shipments to the world’s largest oil importer increased significantly month-on-month, up 17.4 percent on April’s 10.32 million bpd. 

Despite a mixed macroeconomic picture, a build-up in inventories has helped to sustain crude import demand. 

China imported 10.64 million tons of natural gas in May, up 17.3 percent from 9.07 million tons a year ago and representing the highest monthly level since January 2022. 

Refined fuel exports rose 49.5 percent to 4.89 million tons from May last year. 

US 2023 oil output to rise more than previously expected: EIA 

US crude oil production this year will rise faster, and demand increases will cool compared to prior expectations, the US Energy Information Administration said on Tuesday. 

EIA issued the new outlook after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, extended output cuts through 2024.  

The move by the group will slightly reduce global oil inventories in each of the next five quarters and boost global oil prices in late-2023 and early-2024, the agency predicted in its Short-Term Energy Outlook. 

Brent crude prices will average $79.54 a barrel in 2023, about 1 percent higher than previously forecast, and US West Texas Intermediate crude prices will average $74.60, a 1.3 percent increase from EIA’s prior estimate. 

US total petroleum consumption will rise only by 100,000 bpd to 20.4 million bpd this year, compared with an estimated gain of 200,000 bpd in the May forecast, it said. 

While services and travel should boost gasoline and jet fuel demand growth this year, diesel fuel consumption is set to decline as manufacturing becomes less of a factor in the economy, the agency said. 

EIA projects US crude oil production will climb by 720,000 bpd to 12.61 million bpd this year, above a prior forecast calling for a gain of 640,000 bpd. 

US oil production gains have slowed due to investor demand for increases in dividends and share buybacks over capital spending. But US output is still set to hit annual production records in 2023 and 2024, EIA said. 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: Oil OPEC US EIA

Related

Oil Updates — crude down as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude down as global economic backdrop outweighs Saudi output cut 
Update Oil Updates — crude prices up on Saudi Arabia’s production cut decision
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude prices up on Saudi Arabia’s production cut decision

PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger to make the sport as popular as football: PIF’s Al-Rumayyan

PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger to make the sport as popular as football: PIF’s Al-Rumayyan
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger to make the sport as popular as football: PIF’s Al-Rumayyan

PGA Tour-LIV Golf merger to make the sport as popular as football: PIF’s Al-Rumayyan
Updated 07 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The merger of the PGA Tour with Saudi-backed LIV Golf will make the sport more popular as the new partnership will help engage better with players, broadcasters and sponsors while ultimately giving more access for people to enjoy the game of golf, according to Yasir Al-Rumayyan, governor of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund.   

On June 6, LIV Golf and the PGA Tour signed an agreement that would combine both the entities’ commercial businesses and rights into a new, yet-to-be-named for-profit company. The deal also includes the DP World Tour, also known as the PGA European Tour.  

Speaking to CNBC, Al-Rumayyan said they would love to make the game of golf very much accessible, “just like any other sport, just like football, basketball or any other sport.”  

“We will have both LIV and the PGA Tour, in addition to all of our assets, and we will be investing in the growth of the game of golf and doing many new things that I think will have a better engagement from the players, the fans, the broadcasters, the sponsors, everyone else,” he said.   

Jay Monahan, PGA Tour commissioner, added that the new deal will unify the game and help grow and expand the game of golf to new heights.   

“It is a historical day for the PGA Tour and the game of golf. There has been a lot of tension in our sport over the last couple of years. But what we are talking about today is coming together and unifying the game of golf,” said Monahan.   

He also thanked Al-Rumayyan for taking the initiative to make this deal happen and added that the agreement was made in the best interests of the PGA Tour members.   

“We have recognized that, together, we can have a far better impact on this game than working apart. I give Yasir great credit for coming to the table and coming to discussions with an open heart and an open mind. We did the same and the game of golf is better for what we’ve done here today,” said Monahan.   

He added: “This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA Tour’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV — including the team golf concept — to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans.”   

Topics: PGA Tour golf

Related

Analysis LIV Golf’s merger with PGA Tour set to usher in prosperous new era for the sport
Sport
LIV Golf’s merger with PGA Tour set to usher in prosperous new era for the sport

Latest updates

First pilgrims from Kashmir depart for this year’s Hajj 
First pilgrims from Kashmir depart for this year’s Hajj 
Erdogan proposes destroyed dam probe in Zelensky call
Erdogan proposes destroyed dam probe in Zelensky call
Saudi Arabia, Latvia ink deal to boost trade, investment
Saudi Arabia, Latvia ink deal to boost trade, investment
Riyadh forum promotes Saudi esthetic medicine sector
Riyadh forum promotes Saudi esthetic medicine sector
Germany under-17 national team racially abused on way to winning European title
Germany under-17 national team racially abused on way to winning European title

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.