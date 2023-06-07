Turkish decor group to establish factory in Saudi Arabia

You are here

Serdur is committed to bringing its expertise to the region by showcasing its fit-out and furniture products. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Turkish decor group Serdur has finalized an agreement with Dubai-based real estate developer Andalusia Courtyard to establish an office in the UAE and a $10 million factory in Saudi Arabia.  

The strategic partnership with Andalusia Courtyard will pave the way for the Turkish group’s expansion into the Middle East, with a primary focus on the UAE and Saudi markets.  

“We believe that the UAE and Saudi Arabia are now considered strategic attraction poles for the luxurious real estate development, which befits all clients, be they local or global,” said Serdur CEO Serkan Durdu.  

He added that the company is committed to bringing its expertise to the region by showcasing its fit-out and furniture products.  

Founded in 2006, Serdur specializes in luxurious furniture with an emphasis on five-star hotels and large-scale projects worldwide. The group has provided services to prominent brands including Swiss Hotels, Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Rixos, and W Hotels.  

“We are proud of this partnership, as it will add new dimensions for our clients, and comes after the launch of our real estate development services. We will proceed to contact the investors and landlords to offer them our services,” said Saleh Tabbakh, CEO of Andalusia Courtyard, in a statement.  

Tabbakh said the company aims to invigorate investment in the region through partnerships and opportunities.  

“This partnership is deemed a significant step in the context of our plan to be a provider of fully integrated real estate services, to offer the investors and landlords comprehensive property services,” he said.  

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund-owned football club Newcastle United has extended its sleeve sponsorship agreement with the e-commerce platform Noon.

According to a press release, the logo of Saudi-based Noon will continue to be displayed on the sleeve of Newcastle’s first-team kit across all competitions. 

Newcastle United has been owned by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund since 2021, with PIF holding 80 percent of the club’s shares, while RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners hold a 10 percent stake each. 

The press release further noted that fans will be able to access the kits of the team via the noon.com mobile application, with next-day delivery in Saudi Arabia and within 15 minutes in the UAE. 

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Newcastle United Football Club for a second season after the tremendous success of our first year together,” said Ali Kafil-Hussain, chief of staff at noon.com. 

He added: “We truly believe that the sky truly is the limit with Newcastle United FC, and we couldn’t be more excited for what the future holds as we bring even more value to our customers and fans.” 

Peter Silverstone, chief commercial officer at Newcastle, said the club’s partnership with the company has played a crucial role in elevating the fanbase of the team across Saudi Arabia. 

Silverstone added: “Newcastle United’s ambition is to become the most supported Premier League football club in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East.

“Partnering with noon.com undoubtedly helps us achieve this ambition. The club has the fastest growing fanbase in Saudi Arabia, having grown over 600 percent in the last year, and noon has contributed to this extraordinary growth.”

He added: “This is truly a partnership where both parties are supporting each other in achieving shared objectives. One of the Middle East’s most popular and trusted digital companies, partnering with the fastest-growing Premier League club in Saudi Arabia, is a recipe for success. 

“We thank noon.com for their continued support and trust in our partnership.” 

RIYADH: In line with its economic diversification plan, Saudi Arabia has signed a deal with Latvia to promote bilateral trade and encourage Latvian investors to explore opportunities in the Kingdom.

The agreement was signed between the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia in Riyadh on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

Abdulaziz Saleh Al-Mousa, FSC’s board member, and Latvian Minister of Economics Ilze Indriksone inked the deal during the Saudi-Latvian Business Forum, which was attended by representatives of various government entities, members of the local business community, and 20 Latvian companies.

The forum emphasized the opportunities for Latvian businesses in Vision 2030 projects and the overall Saudi market.

The event discussed opportunities in Latvia and the prospects for cooperation in logistics, construction, pharmaceuticals, and information and communication technology.

Latvia also intends to develop its commercial and cultural relations with Saudi Arabia, focusing on education, economy, culture, food, and food processing.

According to the UN Comtrade database on international trade, Latvia’s exports to Saudi Arabia were worth $149.35 million in 2022, while Saudi Arabia’s exports to Latvia stood at $1.41 million in 2021.

Trade efforts between nations date back to August 2021, when Khaled Al-Yahya, then secretary-general of FSC, welcomed an official trade delegation from Latvia.  

Al-Yahya noted that Latvia contained many commercial features and favorable investment opportunities. He also expressed a desire to establish future relations and cultivate trade exchange.

He said that the Kingdom implemented several reforms and legislative procedures to enhance the role of the private sector in the economic development process, improve the business environment and offer incentives for investors.

The meeting then discussed mechanisms to exchange investment opportunities through private sector institutions in both countries, increasing the number of trade delegations to each country, holding joint exhibitions, and exchanging information to know the available investment opportunities better.

RIYADH: Thanks to a strong currency and a ceiling on gasoline prices, the International Monetary Fund has kept its inflation projection for Saudi Arabia unchanged at 2.8 percent in 2023.

The Kingdom’s non-oil sector is predicted to remain strong and grow at an average of 5 percent this year, the Washington-based lender noted.

The growth of the non-oil sector is considered very crucial for the Kingdom’s future as it is currently pursuing its economic diversification journey. 

In May, the IMF’s Regional Economic Outlook for the Middle East and Central Asia also echoed similar views. It stated that the possibilities of a rise in headline and core inflation in oil-exporting countries remain low.  

“Headline and core inflation in many oil-exporting countries like Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia remain relatively lower than elsewhere — as subsidies and caps on certain products, the strengthening of the US dollar to which many of the countries peg their currencies, and limited share of food in the consumer price index basket have helped to offset imported inflationary pressures,” said the IMF in the report.  

The IMF mission to the Kingdom also welcomed the Saudi government’s efforts to decouple spending from oil price fluctuations “by establishing and implementing a fiscal rule decisively.” 

In April, the IMF also revised its forecast for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth this year by 0.5 percent to 3.1 percent, compared to its previous projection of 2.6 percent in January. 

The fund, however, downgraded its projection for the Kingdom by about 0.3 percent to 3.1 percent in 2024, down from 3.4 percent in January. 

Meanwhile, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development upgraded Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product growth to 2.9 percent in 2023, from its initial forecast of 2.6 percent in March.  

Earlier in May, a report released by the General Authority for Statistics suggested that Saudi Arabia’s inflation rate remained unchanged at 2.7 percent in April compared to March 2023.  

In October 2022, the IMF noted that Saudi Arabia would remain the fastest-expanding economy among the G20 countries, despite the turmoil caused by rising inflation and soaring interest rates.  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s logistical connectivity is set to receive a boost as three of its government agencies signed an agreement to integrate the Kingdom’s air and sea transport networks amid a push to become a regional hub.  

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, the General Authority of Civil Aviation and the Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority have signed a memorandum of understanding to facilitate smooth movement of goods by sea and air.  

The move is aimed at consolidating the Kingdom’s position on the global logistics map, the Saudi Press Agency reported.  

The new agreement is also projected to upgrade the Kingdom’s logistics and customs services while elevating the nation’s foreign trade and overall economic development.  

Under the terms of the agreement, all parties will work hand in hand to integrate freight operations at air and sea terminals, in addition to leveraging Saudi Arabia’s strategic geographical position.  

Together, the three parties will also work on stimulating cargo transportation scenarios to identify and address underlying challenges that hinder the smooth delivery of services in one way or another.  

Furthermore, the MoU also seeks to intensify and further encourage partnerships between public sector entities.  

This collaboration will be achieved through a framework designed to enable knowledge transfer, fulfill common goals, and synergize efforts to transform the Kingdom into a logistics hub connecting Asia, Africa, and Europe in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.  

The MoU was signed at the GACA headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of its President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej and ZATCA Gov. Omar Hariri.  

Earlier this month, Mazen Al-Bunyan, the CEO of Standard Chartered in Saudi Arabia, said: “The Kingdom aspires to become the next global logistics hub and has pledged to make its economy more sustainable and innovative.”  

Leveraging its strategic location at the center of Asia, Africa and Europe, he said Saudi Arabia is enhancing its shipping networks to connect these regions and is continuously liberalizing international trade of goods and services.  

With various initiatives across the logistics, sustainability and innovation fronts, Al-Bunyan said, “Saudi Arabia is poised to lead the Gulf and the Middle East into a new era of trade and economic prosperity.” 

RIYADH: The introduction of a unified tourist visa between Saudi Arabia and Oman was one of the several initiatives agreed upon at a high-level meeting held between officials of the two countries. 

The exploration of a joint tourism calendar and facilitation of seasonal trips between the two countries were also discussed when Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb met with his Omani counterpart Salim Al-Mahrouqi.

The two ministers also discussed boosting trade and investment cooperation in tourism-related projects, as well as supporting entrepreneurs participating in the industry.  

Furthermore, both parties reached an agreement to implement joint tourism programs focusing on camping and adventure tourism.   

“At the invitation of my brother, His Excellency the Omani Minister of Heritage and Tourism, Salem Al-Mahrouqi, I visited the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, and we discussed aspects of joint cooperation,” Al-Khateeb wrote on his official Twitter account.  

“We also toured the National Museum, and during the visit, we launched a package of joint tourism initiatives and programs between our two brotherly countries,” he added.  

Those initiatives included training and developing human capital in the tourism sector under the umbrella of the Gulf Tourism Strategy, which was discussed by leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries last November.    

There were also agreements encompassing promotion, marketing, tourism activation, regulations, air connections, and seasonal flights.   

“To your Excellency, thanks and appreciation for answering the invitation and for your sponsorship of the efforts made to harmonize a number of initiatives that will inevitably benefit the tourism sector according to the objectives that were discussed and identified during your visit,” Al-Mahrouqi replied to Al-Khateeb’s tweet.

