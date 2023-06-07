NEOM ropes in IGY Marinas to develop luxury yachting at Sindalah  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s futuristic city NEOM has entered into an agreement with international luxury yachting solution provider IGY Marinas to develop and operate a harbor at the giga-project’s luxury island destination Sindalah.

The island which will be the closest superyacht marina to Europe and the Mediterranean is projected to become an iconic destination for the world’s yachting community.

With as many as 86 berths for yachts up to 50 meters, the facility will also provide additional serviced offshore buoys for superyachts up to 180 meters as Sindalah

“Sindalah will be one of the most alluring and vibrant yachting destinations in the world, thanks to its strategic location, outstanding amenities and stunning natural landscapes,” said Antoni Vives, head of urban development at NEOM, in a statement.

“This partnership with IGY is one of many steps we are taking to achieve our vision of reshaping the global yachting calendar,” he added.

Once completed, the marina will join IGY’s international superyacht network of 23 marinas across 12 countries.

Furthermore, the marina will also have IGY’s exclusive superyacht membership program, IGY Trident.

“Sindalah perfectly integrates with IGY’s global vision to connect the world’s most incredible yachting destinations across our growing marina network,” said Tom Mukamal, CEO of IGY Marinas, in the statement.

Last month, Sindalah received a SR3 billion ($800 million) boost thanks to a partnership with Riyad Bank.

The Saudi bank which announced the funding deal in a tweet said the money will help in achieving the goal of having $1 trillion invested in the Kingdom’s tourism industry as it eyes 100 million tourists annually by 2030.

The Sindalah development is estimated to generate 3,500 jobs in the tourism, hotel, and leisure sectors, and travelers are expected to begin arriving on the island in early 2024.

Speaking about Sindalah in December, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said: “This is another significant moment for NEOM and a major step in the Kingdom realizing its tourism ambitions under Vision 2030.”

He added: “Sindalah will be NEOM’s first luxury island and yacht club destination in the Red Sea, providing a scenic gateway to the Red Sea that will become the region’s most exciting and attractive tourism location.”