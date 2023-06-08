Saudi Arabia’s voluntary production cuts support oil prices

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday as tighter supply resulting from Saudi Arabia’s pledged production cut and a potential pause to US interest rate hikes offset worries over demand weakness and a global economic slowdown.

At a recent meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, Saudi Arabia said it will cut its crude output by 1 million barrels per day in July on top of a broader deal to limit supply into 2024 as the producer group seeks to boost flagging prices.

Brent crude rose 25 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $77.20 a barrel by 1328 GMT. US West Texas Interme- diate crude gained 20 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $72.73.

“With the OPEC+ meeting out of the way, focus is now shifting toward the next move the Fed will make when it meets next week,” said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

There is growing consensus that the central bank will skip a rate hike, which could lift oil prices even before falling supply starts draining global oil inventories, Varga added.

OPEC+ cooperation praised

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman praised their collaboration during a phone call on Wednesday in a discussion of the work of OPEC+, the Kremlin said.

“The topic of ensuring stability on world energy markets was discussed in detail,” according to a Kremlin statement on the Telegram messaging app.

“Both sides praised cooperation within the framework of OPEC+, allowing for the adoption of timely and effective steps to ensure a balance between supply and demand for oil.”

The statement noted the impor- tance of agreements reached at the group’s meeting this week.

UAE ship insurance rules

Tougher requirements for some ship insurers covering the UAE ships are aimed at boosting environmental safety amid growing concerns over unregu- lated shipping, reported the state- run news agency WAM.

The UAE’s Energy and Infrastructure Ministry, in a June 2 circular, announced it would tighten insurance criteria for vessels registered under its flag for insurers that are not part of the leading ship insurers, known as the International Group of Protec- tion and Indemnity Clubs, which cover 90 percent of the world’s ocean-going fleet.

“By prioritizing stringent P&I standards, we ensure the safety, financial security, and environ- mental stewardship of our maritime activities, attracting reputable investors,” said Hessa Al Malek, adviser to the minister for maritime transport affairs.

The WAM report added that the move would reduce the risk of accidents and oil spills, leading to a safer and more secure marine environment.