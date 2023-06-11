Saudi national team wins five medals in Nepal yoga competition

You are here

Image: Supplied
Updated 11 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

  • Eight countries from South Asia including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Maldives took part in the competition
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: In its first international competition, the Saudi national yoga team claimed five medals, including a gold medal, three silvers and one bronze medal at the 2nd Mt. Everest International Yoga championship.

The contest was held from June 8 to June 10 in Katmandu, Nepal.

Eight countries from South Asia including India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and Maldives took part in the competition.

The championship was organized by Nepal Yoga & Nature Cure Association. It was supported by Nepal Yoga Sports Association and World Hatha Yoga Federation.

Saudi Yoga practitioner Samaher Al-Malki won the gold medal, while Badr Al-Ghamdi, Ahmed Shilati and Sarah Al-Amoudi won three silver medals, with Joud Abed winning the bronze medal.

Nouf Al-Marwaai, president of Saudi Yoga Committee, expressed her pride at the distinguished levels that the Saudi National Yoga team achieved.

“This is our first participation in the team’s history, but our yoga team’s champions were able to succeed in winning five medals, which is a large number compared to the intensity of the competition, which gathered very experienced international practitioners and also despite the young age of the participating Saudi practitioners,” she said.

Al-Marwaai dedicated this achievement to the leadership of the Kingdom: “Thanks to the great support that Saudi sports enjoy in all its forms, and with their support, our yoga practitioners were able to obtain these medals.”

Kingdom’s amateur players show their love for beautiful game

Kingdom’s amateur players show their love for beautiful game
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

Kingdom’s amateur players show their love for beautiful game

Kingdom’s amateur players show their love for beautiful game
  • Events organized by Sports Authority, Newcastle United Foundation
  • Tournament wraps up drive to promote football, healthy living
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: An amateur football tournament organized as part of a national campaign to promote sport and encourage people to get fit ended on Saturday in Riyadh.

The SFA Championship was organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation and the Newcastle United Foundation and held at the Kingdom Schools Stadium.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, SFA Managing Director Shaima Saleh Alhussaini said: “We are delighted to have partnered with the Newcastle United Foundation to immerse more people across the Kingdom in the fun and joy of football culture.

“With the Kingdom being home to a thriving and incredibly passionate community of football fans, it is vital that we ensure everyone gets the opportunity to live out their footballing dreams and adopt healthy habits by indulging in their love for the beautiful game.

“Over the past few weeks and months, we have done that and more, providing adults with the chance to take part in exciting tournaments that cater to their age groups. We look forward to working even closer with the foundation and putting more smiles on football fans’ faces.”

As well as the tournament, a five-month football program established for players aged 50 and over was held in Riyadh, Jeddah, Saihat and the Qassim region.

The football project also included the training of male and female Saudi coaches at the foundation’s headquarters in the UK, as well as similar events at sites across the Kingdom, in which more than 1,900 people took part

The events were aligned to the country’s Quality of Life Program and Vision 2030 and aimed to advance the local sports culture.

Promoting international standards for women’s polo championship

Promoting international standards for women’s polo championship
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

Promoting international standards for women’s polo championship

Promoting international standards for women’s polo championship
  • Tournament would be attended by 18 players
Updated 10 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Details of the international women’s polo championship in November have been released.

The Saudi Polo Federation held a press conference in Riyadh to reveal details of the championship, organized by the federation, in partnership with Al-Hawfer Sports Company, on the fields of AlIttihad Academy in Nova Equestrian Club Resort, Riyadh.

Federation Chairman Amr Zedan, Majid Qaroub, the company’s president, Lisa Robinson, the tournament director, Faisal bin Duweis, executive director of the federation, and the Saudi players, participating in the tournament attended the conference.

Ibrahim Abu Ameh, who is in charge of the women’s training program, presented an overview of the preparatory program for the Saudi female riders in the championship.

Zedan described the establishment of the women’s championship for the first time as an important step toward achieving the goals of the Saudi Polo Federation by promoting the game and women’s participation so that players were fully prepared for upcoming foreign competitions.

Zedan said that the tournament would be attended by 18 players, from Saudi Arabia, Spain, the Netherlands, Britain, the Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan and Morocco. The tournament would be held according to international standards for the quality of attendance and the target groups for the game around the world.

Zedan thanked the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee for its interest in the activities of the federation, as well as the Equestrian Authority, and for the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Lisa Robinson said that the tournament would be accompanied by traditional and fashion shows to achieve cultural, tourism, entertainment and sports goals by spreading the game and empowering women in Saudi Arabia.

How the Saudi Esports Federation is leading the way in developing regional gaming

Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation
Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation
Updated 09 June 2023
Arab News

How the Saudi Esports Federation is leading the way in developing regional gaming

Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation
  • CEO Turki Al-Fawzan discusses upcoming Gamers8: Land of Heroes tournament, promoting talent and partnering with international organizations
Updated 09 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: With Gamers8: Land of Heroes taking place in Riyadh in just under a month, Saudi Esports Federation CEO Turki Al-Fawzan tells Arab News about the development of gaming across the Kingdom, support for female gamers and global collaborations.

The SEF’s role in evolution of gaming in the Kingdom
The esports industry in Saudi Arabia is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years by following Saudi Vision 2030, with more investment, infrastructure, and support from the government and private sectors.

Last year Saudi Arabia held Gamers8, the world’s largest gaming and esports festival and the destination for elite esports champions. The 2022 festival in Riyadh was visited by more than 1.4 million visitors and watched by more than 132 million people around the globe. A total of 391 professional players — of more than 61 nationalities — and 113 international teams took part in the world-class esports competitions.

All these numbers showcase immense popularity and potential. We aim to play a pivotal role in this evolution by creating a strong and sustainable ecosystem for esports in the country. We believe that by providing opportunities for players, teams, and organizations to compete and collaborate in the biggest esports tournaments in the world, we can foster a thriving esports industry that contributes to the overall development of the Kingdom. Saudi Arabia is nowadays hosting the biggest esports tournaments with the biggest prize pools in the world.

The federation’s promotion of esports in the region
The Saudi Esports Federation’s primary focus is to support and promote esports development in the region. We do this through a range of initiatives, including organizing tournaments — such as Gamers Without Borders, the world’s largest charitable esports event, and Gamers8, the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide — sponsoring teams and players, providing training and education to aspiring gamers, and collaborating with local and international partners. Some of the initiatives currently underway include the establishment of esports academies, the creation of a national league and the construction of dedicated esports venues.

SEF’s support of female gamers
Last year Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology issued a figure showing 48 percent of the country’s gamers are female. That’s huge and indicative of how gaming and esports is a passion across every section of society. The Saudi Esports Federation is committed to supporting female gamers across the esports ecosystem and has instigated several initiatives in this regard. This year, for instance, we held the first-ever all-women “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” tournament at Gamers Without Borders, an event that played a significant role in furthering women’s involvement in esports and gaming.

Advice for aspiring gamers in Saudi Arabia
My advice is to stay focused, work hard and never stop learning. The esports industry is constantly evolving, and it requires a lot of dedication, passion and discipline to succeed. I would encourage them to participate in local tournaments, network with industry professionals, and seek out educational opportunities to improve their skills and knowledge. I would add that the gaming and esports industry has many facets — there are jobs in tournaments, technology, broadcasting, marketing, sales, software, and many, many more.

SEF’s collaboration with international esports organizations
The Saudi Esports Federation works closely with other esports organizations and industry players both domestically and internationally. We believe that collaboration is key to building a strong and sustainable esports ecosystem in the country. We have established partnerships with several international organizations, including the International Esports Federation, and we regularly participate in regional and global esports events.

Gamers8 starting July 6
Following the success of last year’s Gamers 8, this year we return with bigger and better goals — and a total $45 million prize pool, triple last year’s prize pool. Gamers8: Land of Heroes is the biggest gaming and esports festival worldwide. It’s eight weeks packed with elite esports, world-class live music from global, regional and local stars, and a multitude of attractions and activities. When we conceptualized Gamers8: Land of Heroes, our aim was to improve on last year’s inaugural success as much as we possibly could, and we are delighted at the range of gaming titles, and entertainment options, available.

 

Seismic changes in Saudi football will be felt across Asian game

Seismic changes in Saudi football will be felt across Asian game
Updated 10 June 2023
Paul Williams

Seismic changes in Saudi football will be felt across Asian game

Seismic changes in Saudi football will be felt across Asian game
Updated 10 June 2023
Paul Williams

Asian football has never seen anything like this.

Over the past decade or two, we have seen a number of the world’s best players make the move to Asia: Rivaldo signed for Bunyodkor in Uzbekistan, Alessandro del Piero for Sydney FC, Xavi for Al Sadd and Andres Iniesta for Vissel Kobe, to name just a few.

There was also the explosion in China in the mid-to-late 2010s that saw the likes of Oscar, Hulk and Carlos Tevez make the move east.

But the scale of what we are witnessing in Saudi Arabia is unlike anything we have seen before.

Quite aside from the impact within Saudi Arabia, the landmark signing of Karim Benzema along with other names such as N’Golo Kante and Sergio Busquets — and let’s not forget a certain Cristiano Ronaldo in all of this — has the potential to completely reshape the face of Asian football.

HIGHLIGHT

With three of the big four clubs — Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al- Nassr — all due to participate in the AFC Champions League this coming season, the benefit for Asia’s premier club competition could be immediate.

There are significant differences between what happened in the Chinese Super League and what is taking place in Saudi Pro League now. While the project in China had state backing, it was largely financed by private real estate developers and fell apart as soon as the ruling Chinese Communist Party party tried to cool the spending largesse. The project in Saudi Arabia, however, is directly linked to the country’s Vision 2030 agenda.

Just this week, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman outlined a new vision for sport in the country, and in particular football, with leading clubs to be privatized. The big four are all being taken over by the Public Investment Fund, and the annual revenue of the SPL will be increasing from $120 million to a staggering $480 million.

The sheer scale and ambition are unlike anything ever seen in Asian football, with the ultimate aim of having the SPL as one of the 10 best leagues worldwide.

What that means for Asian football could be seismic.

“The investment in Saudi domestic football is one of the pivotal moments in the (Asian Football Confederation),” James Kitching, former FIFA director and leading sports executive, told Arab News.

“It will drive viewership in Saudi football, and by extension, AFC competitions, as big names ply their trade in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and other cities. It will increase competitiveness in men’s AFC club competitions, as other clubs strive to keep up and compete with the Saudi clubs, which many already struggle to do.

“Similarly, a new generation of Saudi youth will reap the benefits and will likely usher in a new era of success in AFC men’s youth competitions and consistent participation in youth World Cups.

“The knock-on effect will mean that other nations will need to invest heavily in their technical development and club professionalization to remain competitive, which in turn increases the levels of men’s football in Asia across the board.”

With three of the big four clubs — Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr — all due to participate in the AFC Champions League this coming season, the benefit for Asia’s premier club competition could be immediate.

That the AFC and its media partner Football Marketing Asia are about to go to market for the next commercial cycle for the revamped AFC club competitions is quite serendipitous. It should be an easy sell.

“Saudi Arabian club football is currently in the top three leagues in Asia; the outcome of this investment will balloon it into the stratosphere,” Kitching, also a former senior executive at the AFC, continued.

“Unlike the Chinese bubble, which burst, this is a long-term commitment into one of the biggest cultural institutions in the country — football. The level of investment is a message that Saudi Arabia is serious, and a force to be reckoned with.”

Yasser Al-Misehal, the president of the Kingdom’s football federation, who also sits on both the AFC and FIFA executive committees, is cognizant of the role his country has to play in the development of football across the continent.

“We know the role the league plays in our footballing footprint across Asia,” he told Arab News.

“We have strong partnerships, growing fan bases and of course player recruitment across the AFC. We see Asia as a key component for our future opportunities and ambitions, including football, commercial and investment.

“Football is our country’s favorite sporting passion, and we are working hard to inspire even more to enjoy the beautiful game. This includes investments at all levels, on pitch and off, to provide access for all and even greater opportunity. 

“Whether it’s player signings, club ownership or grassroots investments, these recent announcements reflect our country’s ambition to put sport at the heart of everyday life in Saudi Arabia.”

The scale of the investment has raised eyebrows around the world, but for Kitching, increased investment in Asian club football, rather than Europe, is long overdue and could herald a new era for Asian football.

“Saudi Arabia is leading the way, investing heavily in their domestic game, while the rest of the world, and particularly Asian money, is seeking to buy football clubs in Manchester, Milan, London, Rome, and anywhere else that permits private ownership,” the Adelaide-based Kitching said.

“A pillar of AFC policy should be to actively encourage and harness the Asian money being spent outside of Asia on football and seek to have that invested within Asian football — whether domestically, or in Asian club competitions, or both.

“There’s a giant pot of gold that leaves Asia on an annual basis and props up a chunk of European football — leveraging that investment to pay the best players, invest in the best development, and generate the most media rights.

“That money should be spent in Asia.”

Karim Benzema receives ecstatic welcome from Al-Ittihad fans

Karim Benzema receives ecstatic welcome from Al-Ittihad fans
Updated 09 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

Karim Benzema receives ecstatic welcome from Al-Ittihad fans

Karim Benzema receives ecstatic welcome from Al-Ittihad fans
  • Over 50,000 turn up to see French star in black and yellow
  • Deal is an estimated $215m for three seasons with champions
Updated 09 June 2023
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Over 50,000 Al-Ittihad fans turned out to catch their first glimpse of Karim Benzema wearing his new black and yellow, number nine jersey, at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium on Thursday, as part of the Saudi League champions’ official team presentation.

The former Real Madrid forward and Ballon d’Or holder signed for three seasons to play for Al-Ittihad, in a contract worth an estimated $215 million a year.

The 35-year-old striker was introduced amid enthusiastic chants from Al-Ittihad supporters.

With fireworks exploding around him, Benzema emerged on the pitch to present fans with the moment they had been waiting for since the announcement was made on Tuesday.

The Frenchman lapped up the adulation from his new home crowd — juggling a ball, waving, blowing kisses and tossing balls into the crowd.

Expectations are high that, with the addition of Benzema, Al-Ittihad will have a shot at competing for both the Saudi Pro League and the Asian Champions League.

The player, who attended a press conference with Abdul Wahab Abid, the CEO of Al-Ittihad, said he was excited at the prospect of playing for the club and winning titles.

 

He said that playing with “such a great team makes me (want) to work hard” and “put a smile” on the faces of all the fans.

Asked why he chose Al-Ittihad, he added: “I am proud to be here in Saudi Arabia with such a team with (such a) great reputation.” He said his family was happy to be in the Kingdom.

Abid told journalists the club was proud to have signed such a legendary player. “I believe we are lucky to bring Benzema to Saudi Arabia to represent our club. We are looking forward to seeing him on the field with his teammates to bring more glory locally and internationally,” he said.

Benzema won 25 trophies and scored 353 goals in 647 appearances to become Real’s second all-time top scorer after Cristiano Ronaldo.

His first appearance for Real Madrid in 2009 was against Al-Ittihad during the Friendly Peace Tournament held in Madrid.

