Egypt, Jordan partner to optimize natural gas infrastructure
As part of the agreement, the Jordanian side will receive LNG from Egypt and pump back some of the natural gas through transborder pipelines to the African country if needed. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Egypt and Jordan have entered into a collaboration agreement that allows the North African nation to use the floating storage regasification unit at the Sheikh Sabah port in Aqaba. 

FSRU terminals are crucial in the liquefied natural gas value chain, forming the interface between LNG carriers and the local gas supply infrastructure. 

As part of the agreement, the Jordanian side will receive LNG from Egypt and pump back some of the natural gas through transborder pipelines to the African country if needed. 

According to Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the agreement aims to reduce the operational costs of LNG storage and regasification and secure gas supplies for both countries. 

Moreover, the Egyptian firm EGAS and the Jordanian-Egyptian company Fajr have agreed to collaborate to supply the Jordanian industrial sector with natural gas, utilizing the infrastructure that extends to Jordan. 

The cooperation comes within the framework of reducing operational costs for Jordan’s electricity system and enhancing the security of the energy supply for the two countries. 

The agreement was signed by Saleh Kharabsheh, Jordan’s minister of energy and mineral resources and Tarek El-Molla, Egypt’s minister of petroleum and mineral resources. 

Egypt’s transformation from a gas importer to an exporter occurred in late 2019 following the discovery of numerous wells that radically altered the country’s gas supply. 

Egypt’s total natural gas production currently averages 6.5 billion cubic feet per day to 7 billion. 

The country has set ambitious plans to increase its petroleum exports by 15 percent this year, reaching $21 billion. The government seeks to achieve an annual surplus of $3 billion in oil balance, Asharq reported. 

In 2022, Egypt’s natural gas production surged to 50 million tons, a significant rise of approximately 14 percent from 2021.   

This increase enabled the country to meet local demands while exporting 8 million tons worth $8.4 billion, starkly contrasting the $3.5 billion in 2021. 

RIYADH: Non-oil intra-trade between the UAE and Turkiye reached over 378 billion dirhams ($103 billion) from 2013 to 2022, according to the Dubai-based Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre. 

The non-oil exchange constituted 204.3 billion dirhams in imports, about 127.5 billion dirhams in exports, and over 46 billion dirhams in re-exports, reported the state-run competitiveness authority. 

The FCSC report revealed that raw gold topped the list of the five most essential commodities imported by the UAE from Turkiye in 2022, with a value of 15.6 billion dirhams. 

Jewelry was second on the list of the five critical commodities imported in the same year, with a value of 9.4 billion dirhams. 

At 17.7 billion dirhams, raw gold ranked first among the top five commodities exported from the UAE to Turkiye in 2022. 

With a value of 2.5 billion dirhams, jewelry topped the list of the top five commodities re-exported, followed by raw gold worth 1.8 billion dirhams. 

RIYADH: The US Department of Energy said it awarded supply contracts to five companies to deliver 3.1 million barrels of crude oil to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in August at an average price of $73 per barrel.

The DOE had announced the purchase plan in May to refill the emergency stockpile after a record release following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year.

“These 3 million barrels are being purchased for an average price of about $73 per barrel, lower than the average of about $95 per barrel that SPR crude was sold for in 2022, securing a good deal for taxpayers,” the DOE said in a press release.

Companies winning the awards were: Atlantic Trading and Marketing, Exxon Mobil Corp., Gunvor USA, Macquarie Commodities Trading and Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals.

The administration had previously said it would repurchase oil into the reserve when prices were at or below $72 per barrel.

The DOE said the barrels would be delivered to the Big Hill SPR site in Texas.

Argentina says Chevron to invest $500m in Vaca Muerta shale area 

US-based oil major Chevron will invest over $500 million to develop the Trapial block in western Neuquen province, home to the massive Vaca Muerta shale basin, Argentina’s economy ministry announced on Friday.

According to a ministry statement, the announcement followed a meeting between Economy Minister Sergio Massa and company officials.

The new spending plan is scheduled to start before July, it added.

Last year, Neuquen officials granted Chevron a concession for shale production in the area, with what the company said at the time would be a pilot stage investment of about $80 million.

Trapial is a 109-square-mile block.

The Vaca Muerta shale formation is the world’s fourth-largest shale oil reserve and the second-largest for shale gas. It represents a significant source of domestic energy and foreign exports for the South American country.

(With input from Reuters)

RIYADH: Affirming the progress of Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification journey, the Kingdom’s Industrial Production Index rose by 3.2 percent in April 2023, compared to the same month of the previous year, according to official data.  

The data released by the General Authority for Statistics revealed that the rise in IPI was driven by high production in mining and quarrying, manufacturing activity and electricity and gas supplies.

IPI is an economic indicator that reflects the relative changes in the volume of industrial output in the Kingdom, and it is calculated based on the industrial production survey.

“Relative weights of the mining and quarrying, manufacturing and electricity and gas supply sectors in the IPI are 74.5 percent, 22.6 percent and 2.9 percent, respectively. Thus, the trend of the industrial production index in the mining and quarrying sector dominates the trend in the general IPI,” said GASTAT in the report.

Compared to April 2022, Saudi Arabia’s mining and quarrying activities grew by 0.2 percent in April this year as the Kingdom increased its oil production to more than 10 million barrels per day in the month.

Manufacturing activities also rose by 10.5 percent in April compared to the same month of the previous year, while electricity and gas supplies rose by 25.5 percent during the same period.

However, Saudi Arabia’s IPI in April decreased by 0.3 percent compared to March 2023, driven by a decrease in manufacturing activities by 2 percent.

Earlier in April, data from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources revealed that investments in the Kingdom’s manufacturing landscape reached SR495 billion ($132 billion) in a mere seven years since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016.

The report further pointed out that the Kingdom issued over 2,000 new licenses for various projects to ramp up its domestic manufacturing capacity, which helped create around 193,000 new jobs within the industrial sector since 2016.

Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama bin Abdulaziz Al-Zamil said that the number of factories in the Kingdom also rose 50 percent since the launch of Vision 2030.

  • Multinational airlines plans expansion to boost tourism in KSA, president tells Arab News
RIYADH: With its tourism sector growing by leaps and bounds, Saudi Arabia is also witnessing the entry of major international aviation players keen to capitalize on the opportunities the Kingdom’s travel market has to offer. Wizz Air, a multinational airline, is among the frontrunners that have made substantial investments to boost its operations in the Kingdom.
The airline’s president, Robert Carey, told Arab News that the company’s debut in Saudi Arabia represented its “fastest ramp-up” ever achieved in a single market.
The official explained that out of the total fleet of 185 “we have around 10 aircraft operating in the Kingdom, representing about 7 percent of our total capacity.”
Carey said the number of passengers is growing quite favorably, accompanied by positive feedback, and there is still ample room to enhance the airline’s fare structure.
“When we get to full-scale operations, we will have about 1 million seats from and to Saudi Arabia this summer,” he told Arab News.
The airline’s chief elaborated that a standard full-scale operation usually spans about three years, the first being an investment year, followed by a breakeven point and finally growth. However, in Saudi Arabia, certain aspects are progressing more swiftly than usual, he added.

Wizz Air operates at a 30 percent lower cost than any other competitor in the region, says the airline's president, Robert Carey. (Supplied)

Having already established operations in four cities, the company has secured its foothold in the Saudi market and plans to broaden its services.
“We serve four cities in Saudi Arabia — Dammam, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Madinah. We also see potential in other cities such as Taif and Tabuk. We’re going to start exploring those cities. We think there are some natural connection points there,” Carey said.
He said the airline is also in the process of submitting a proposal to establish a base in Dammam.
Wizz Air is known for its ultra-low fares, providing customers with an accessible price point that invites a broader range of travelers.
Carey said if the company succeeded in securing the Dammam bid, it could leverage its strategic advantage within the Saudi market.
“We’re hopeful that we will be selected. I think we can bring a lot to the Kingdom if we are selected. We can bring a new price point,” Carey said.
He said the airline operates at a “30 percent lower cost than any other competitor” in the region. “That allows us to introduce flying to new passengers who don’t otherwise have a choice. We fly full flights with very high satisfaction rates.”
The airline aspires to stimulate the Kingdom’s aviation sector by linking Saudi Arabia not only with Europe but also with other regions such as Africa and Central Asia.
“We want to connect them to and from Saudi Arabia. We also want to tackle domestic travel in the Kingdom to introduce a new price point,” Carey said.
The company is collaborating intensively with various Saudi entities to increase its presence in the Kingdom.
Last year, Wizz Air forged partnerships with Saudi Arabia’s tourism and investment ministries and the General Authority of Civil Aviation to strengthen its operations in the Kingdom.
Carey lauded the Investment Ministry for its cooperation in identifying potential investment partners.
“We want to come in, we have the expertise in operating an airline, but we want to be a Saudi airline which requires a Saudi partner,” he added.
“The Tourism Ministry has also been a valuable partner. We’re doing a lot together with the Saudi Tourism Authority, and the Air Connectivity Program to identify those markets that show growth potential and how can we bring new services and stimulate new lines,” he added.
Carey said the airline is focused on ways to boost the volume of inbound tourism by increasing collaboration with the local authorities to maximize benefits for the Saudi travel and tourism sector.
“We’re serving a different market and we’re very happy that there are lots of other players in the market today. They serve a different market. They serve connecting traffic. We do all point to point. We’re focused on bringing customers to the Kingdom,” he said.
Carey was optimistic that following a successful bid for a base in Dammam, the airline would expand further using it as its launching point.
Responding to Arab News’ question about Wizz Air’s focus on bringing tourists to the Kingdom, he said being a low-cost airline “we create markets from scratch” and Saudi Arabia has “great natural sites and a lot of tourism potential.”
Carey said the company is dedicated to helping the Kingdom achieve its Vision 2030 objectives, which include attracting 100 million visitors by 2030.
The company has also demonstrated a keen interest in addressing global environmental concerns by setting sustainability goals.
Carey compared achieving sustainability goals to running a marathon. He said: “Just as we need to train and run daily to prepare for a marathon, similarly consistent efforts are required to reach sustainability objectives.”
He added that Wizz Air boasts one of the most environmentally friendly and youngest fleets in the industry, with an average aircraft age of four years.
“We have ambitions like everybody else and we believe in those ambitions. But what we want to do is we want to invest everything we can now to make sure we’re being the good citizen,” the official said.
He said: “More than half of our fleet is now the A321neo, which is the most sustainable aircraft out there.”
Carey emphasized that if all European airlines adopted the same fleet and operational model as Wizz Air, carbon emissions would decrease by one-third overnight.

  • 10th Arab-China Business Conference to serve as networking platform to boost economic relations
RIYADH: In a bid to strengthen trade ties between Arab nations and China, the Saudi capital Riyadh is set to host a major business event on June 11 and 12 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.

The 10th Arab-China Business Conference is being organized under the theme “Collaborating for Prosperity.” The event aims to identify key areas of cooperation between the Arab countries and the Asian economic giant.
The conference is organized by Saudi Arabia’s Investment Ministry and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Arab League, the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, and the Union of Arab Chambers. It is touted to be the largest Arab-Chinese business gathering with more than 2,000 participants.
According to the conference’s website, the two-day event will feature networking events as well as panel discussions covering a wide range of topics including China’s Belt and Road Initiative, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, startups, esports, tourism, and food security.
Some of the keynote speakers at the event include Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Royal Commission of AlUla CEO Amr Al-Madani, Fahd Alajlan, president of King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center, and Fahd Cynndy, CEO of Saudi Aerospace Engineering Industries.
Other speakers scheduled for the event include Laura May-Lung Cha, chairperson of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the League of Arab States, and Tong Li, CEO of Bank of China International Holdings.
As many as 20 panel discussions and workshops will be organized during the event where top CEOs, business owners, investors, and government officials will share their views to strengthen trade ties between the region and China.
The conference is expected to catalyze the trade ties between Saudi Arabia and the Asian giant, as both countries are currently focused on developing several strategic sectors.
Earlier in June, the Saudi energy minister met with Zhang Jianhua, administrator of the National Energy Administration of China, and his accompanying delegation in Riyadh to discuss ways to strengthen relations between the two countries in various fields of energy, in order to achieve the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and China’s BRI.
The meeting also discussed the importance of ensuring the security of energy supply to markets, joint projects to convert crude oil into petrochemicals, and innovative uses of hydrocarbons.
In May, China’s Baoshan Iron and Steel Co. announced its plans to invest SR15 billion ($4 billion) in a project in Ras Al-Khair’s economic zone to manufacture metal plates.
In March, energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co. also inked a deal with China’s Norinco Group and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group to form a joint venture to construct a refinery and petrochemical complex in China’s Liaoning province.
Saudi Aramco will own 30 percent stakes in the joint venture called Hujain Aramco Petrochemical Co., while Norinco Group and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group will hold 51 percent and 19 percent shares respectively.
Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih recently said that the trade and cultural relationship between Arab nations and China has always been strong.
“Trade and cultural ties between Arab countries and China extend over 2,000 years but have deepened significantly given the complementary nature of our economies in sectors critical to the global economy. The Arab-China Business Conference will enable public and private sector participants to discuss the future of these collaborations,” said Al-Falih.
He added: “China’s strategic direction aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. In recognition of the importance of leveraging each region’s strengths, we look forward to the conference providing a forum to explore mutually beneficial opportunities.”

