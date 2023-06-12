You are here

  • Home
  • Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says

Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says

Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says
Henadi Al-Saleh, chairperson of Kuwait-based Agility Logistics (Screenshot)
Short Url

https://arab.news/js6ra

Updated 43 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says

Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says
Updated 43 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: The rapid expansion of the Kingdom’s logistics sector is driving a major transformation in the region, according to a top official of Kuwait-based Agility Logistics.

Speaking on the second day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, the chairperson of the company, Henadi Al-Saleh, praised the Kingdom’s progress in the field of logistics.

Powered by the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify Saudi Arabia’s economy, the industry is one of the key economic growth levers that have attracted substantial investments in infrastructure and technology.

“From our point of view, Saudi Arabia is leading and is at the center of a major transformation spearheading this region. It is literally pivoting and transforming the logistics landscape,” Al-Saleh said during a panel discussion.

“Agility issues an emerging market index every year and scans 50 emerging markets and Saudi Arabia hands down ranks at the top, it is in the top five in overall markets, top five in business fundamentals, and top 10 in digital readiness,” she added.

Al-Saleh highlighted that the sector’s growth puts it in the forefront of investment appeal, making it the “easiest market to do business in,” she said.

Touching on Al-Saleh‘s remarks, Loay Mashabi, Saudi deputy minister for logistics services, said the industry still holds vast areas of untapped potential.

Mashabi highlighted that the Kingdom‘s youthful demographic, forward-looking strategies, and robust investment potential, along with its strategic geographical positioning at the juncture of three continents, offers tremendous opportunities for growth.

He further explained that while the Kingdom’s diversification strategy primarily emphasizes the industrial, tourism, and investment sectors, it positions the logistics industry as a crucial catalyst to accelerate growth in other areas.

Saudi Arabia is setting its sights on becoming a global logistics hub, targeting a market size of $15.31 billion by 2030.

Topics: 10th Arab-China Business Conference logistics

Related

Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector
Business & Economy
Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector

Saudi chemical producers can withstand potential feedstock price hike: S&P Global

Saudi chemical producers can withstand potential feedstock price hike: S&P Global
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi chemical producers can withstand potential feedstock price hike: S&P Global

Saudi chemical producers can withstand potential feedstock price hike: S&P Global
Updated 43 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Chemical producers in Saudi Arabia are capable enough to withstand a potential feedstock price hike which could happen as early as the fourth quarter of 2023, according to S&P Global. 

In its report, the credit rating agency said that the strong credit metrics of Saudi chemical companies are one of the main reasons that give them a competitive advantage over their global peers to combat this price hike. 

“S&P Global Ratings believes that publicly listed rated and unrated Saudi chemical producers would be able to withstand a potential price hike, with their reported EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins remaining above 17 percent and adjusted debt to EBITDA below 1.5x on average,” said S&P Global in the report. 

The report added: “All else being equal, we estimate that these companies, including Saudi Basic Industries Corp., could withstand up to a 25 percent decrease in EBITDA due to higher feedstock costs, among other causes, in 2024.”

The report further pointed out that Saudi chemical companies are also benefiting from the Kingdom’s domestic feedstock prices, which are significantly lower than global benchmarks. 

S&P Global added that SABIC would maintain industry-leading profitability and modest leverage, as the company gets most of its feedstock from the Kingdom, giving it a crucial competitive price advantage. 

According to the credit rating agency, chemical companies in Saudi Arabia are more sensitive to rising interest rates than declining EBITDA margins.

“We keep a close eye on their refinancing risk and liquidity, in addition to their financial policy decisions and the actions they take to preserve their liquidity positions. The cash flow visibility that chemical players enjoy is also essential for mitigating price volatility and preserving credit metrics,” added S&P Global.

Earlier in May, SABIC reported a 127.59 percent increase in net profit in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the last quarter of 2022. 

The firm registered SR660 million ($176 million) in net profit in the three months to the end of March 2023 — up from SR290 million in the final quarter of 2022.

However, SABIC’s net profit dipped 89.8 percent year on year in the first quarter, as the company had clocked a profit of SR6.47 billion in the same quarter of 2022.

Topics: S&P Global Ratings chemical producers

Related

Update Shares of Saudi Chemical decline after profits drop 32% in H1
Business & Economy
Shares of Saudi Chemical decline after profits drop 32% in H1

GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform

GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform
Updated 17 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform

GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform
Updated 17 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to give further impetus to its digitization drive, the Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation signed a contract with the Public Investment Fund-owned Elm Co. to develop a comprehensive digital platform to serve the authority’s customers in various sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

One of the leading digital security firms in Saudi Arabia, Elm provides modern solutions and services to its strategic partners in the government and private sectors to improve their business and enhance customer experience. 

The contract was signed at the authority’s headquarters in Riyadh in the presence of GACA President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej and Elm CEO Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai. 

This contract is in keeping with the objectives of the civil aviation sector’s strategy to enhance the scope of cooperation in technology and digital transformation, which the GACA is keen to activate with specialized international institutions and companies in advanced technical fields. It is also in line with the directions of the Saudi Vision 2030. 

The contract will include automating electronic transactions, improving procedures and business performance of the authority, governance and control of processes and promptly providing decision-makers with relevant reports. 

It will also help in achieving operational excellence and ensuring that the expectations of beneficiaries are met, in addition to establishing confidence in the authority’s work. 

Furthermore, this contract will strengthen the authority’s roles in supervising the implementation of the aviation sector’s strategy, applying global best practices in technology and innovation, and driving digital transformation in the industry by developing the GACA’s platform and automating its services. 

All this will enable GACA to complete its path in digitizing the services provided to its customers completely from start to finish in various sectors, facilitating procedures and improving performance. 

Last November, Elm also signed a SR207 million ($55 million) contract with the Ministry of Interior to install vehicle security systems and field inspection gates.   

Topics: GACA Elm Company #digitization

Related

TASI rises 1.2% as PIF-backed digital security firm Elm Co soars by 30%: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI rises 1.2% as PIF-backed digital security firm Elm Co soars by 30%: Closing bell

KAEC signs Vivienda to build a luxury resort on Red Sea shoreline

KAEC signs Vivienda to build a luxury resort on Red Sea shoreline
Updated 29 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

KAEC signs Vivienda to build a luxury resort on Red Sea shoreline

KAEC signs Vivienda to build a luxury resort on Red Sea shoreline
Updated 29 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Abdullah Economic City is set to feature a luxury resort on the shoreline of the Red Sea as the Kingdom’s upcoming manufacturing and logistics hub is ramping up its hospitality offerings to attract various business operations.

KAEC signed an agreement with Vivienda, a Saudi hospitality brand owned by the Forus Real Estate Investment and Development Co., to build the project, which will feature a mix of a 60-key boutique hotel, 20 luxury villas and 24 serviced apartments on a 29,000 sq. m of land spanning over 275 meters shoreline.

The investment destination with over 100 multinational and Saudi companies operating in the city is being developed by its master planner Emaar, The Economic City, a Tadawul-listed firm that is 25 percent owned by the Public Investment Fund.

Vivienda’s sixth prime destination in the Kingdom will boast “bespoke amenities and facilities,” further enhancing the tourism landscape in the region, the company said in a press release.

Mohammed Al-Malik, CEO of Forus Real Estate, said: “KAEC’s strategic location, advanced infrastructure and investor-friendly regulations make it an ideal platform for realizing our vision. We are confident that our luxury resort will provide an exceptional experience for our guests, incorporating the highest standards of privacy and comfort within the Kingdom’s captivating cultural ambiance.”

The luxury resort will feature a range of facilities, including restaurants, outdoor pools, recreational lounges and gyms. The company said the project is aimed at expanding the hospitality brand’s footprint and contributing to the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

“This partnership aligns with our strategic vision to enhance the tourism sector and augment our existing assets,” said Cyril Piaia, CEO of KAEC.

He said KAEC is a multi-faceted lifestyle residential community, tourist, entertainment, and leisure destination catering to visitors and residents of all ages.

“Our strategy involves working with esteemed third-party operators like Vivienda to create exceptional experiences and further position KAEC as a global tourism hub,” Piaia added.

With over 40 km of pristine coastline along the Red Sea, KAEC’s leisure and tourism district is being developed to attract domestic and international visitors.

Located a short distance north of the commercial capital Jeddah, KAEC is a 185 sq. km city anchored by King Abdullah Port and KAEC Industrial Valley, which is focused on developing the Kingdom’s logistics and light manufacturing capacities.

Topics: King Abdullah Economic City

Related

KAEC’s golf course & clubhouse wins three coveted awards
Corporate News
KAEC’s golf course & clubhouse wins three coveted awards

Investment capital of Middle East’s top ten sovereign funds to hit $10tn by 2030: HKEX CEO

Investment capital of Middle East’s top ten sovereign funds to hit $10tn by 2030: HKEX CEO
Updated 46 min 16 sec ago
Reem Walid

Investment capital of Middle East’s top ten sovereign funds to hit $10tn by 2030: HKEX CEO

Investment capital of Middle East’s top ten sovereign funds to hit $10tn by 2030: HKEX CEO
Updated 46 min 16 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: A $10 trillion investment boom from Middle East sovereign funds will be targeted at China, according to the CEO of the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Speaking during the second day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, Nicolas Aguzin — head of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd — said the top 10 sovereign funds in the region will see their resources increase by 150 percent by 2030, up from the $4 trillion available now.

Topics: 10th Arab-China Business Conference

Related

First day of Arab-China conference sees signing of 30 deals worth $10 billion
Business & Economy
First day of Arab-China conference sees signing of 30 deals worth $10 billion

Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector

Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector
Updated 54 min 2 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector

Arab nations seek collaboration with Chinese firms to explore mining sector
Updated 54 min 2 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan 

RIYADH: Arab nations will explore partnerships with China to accelerate the sustainable growth of the mining sector in the region, according to speakers at a panel discussion at the Arab-China Business Conference held in Riyadh. 

Khalid Nouh, CEO of Industrialization & Energy Services Co., also known as TAQA, said China’s know-how and technical expertise could help Saudi Arabia explore its full potential in the mining sector. 

Mining is one of the 13 strategic sectors in Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification strategy known as Vision 2030, and there is an estimated $1.3 trillion worth of resources to be excavated in the Kingdom. 

Nouh said: “China has a very strong position in the mining industry. There are more than 40,000 mines in China. There are more than 1,500 mining projects going on.  

“China is the biggest consumer of lithium in the world. They are the biggest producers of nickel, cobalt and molybdenum. So, they have a strong market, and a strong know-how in the mining industry, especially in exploration and production.” 

Osama Al-Zamil, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of industry and mineral resources, said the ministry is trying to incentivize the growth in the mining and industrial sector by building the capacity of the local content, along with improving and enhancing the business environment. 

He also added that the ministry is exploring opportunities with Chinese entities to strengthen the mining sector. 

“In Saudi Arabia, mineral resources are the third pillar of the industrial sector. The first pillar is oil and gas, hydrocarbons, the second is petrochemicals, and the third is mining. We are working to create Saudi-Chinese integration at many levels and many sectors,” said Al-Zamil. 

For his part, Bahrain’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Fakhroo said the partnership with China is crucial for the country’s future industrial growth. 

“China is a global leader in manufacturing and advanced technologies. So definitely, there are many opportunities to collaborate with Bahrain. We also allow 100 percent ownership in particular sectors. We are also open to other structures, such as joint ventures and so on. But really, China is a very important player in our future industrial strategy,” he said. 

Fakhroo also said that Bahrain has moved away from its reliance on oil and added that the oil and gas sector is no longer the country’s top contributor to its gross domestic product. 

“Around 20 years ago, it made up around 40 percent of our GDP, and today, it makes up less than 20 percent,” said Fakhroo. 

Ali Al-Baqali, CEO of Aluminium Bahrain, also known as Alba, said that carrying out business with Chinese entities has changed positively over the last few years. 

“We had business with the Chinese a long time ago. Before, if you are dealing with China, there will be a red flag, because everybody was afraid of how to deal with the Chinese. But for the last three years, Chinese business has become more mature with Arab countries,” he said. 

The CEO also added that a cross-border solar project where Saudi Arabia will produce solar energy for Bahrain will help the country achieve its net-zero targets. 

Al-Baqali said that neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia could help Bahrain with renewable energy, as the country does not have sufficient geographical space to install solar farms. 

“There is a proposal on the table with Saudi Arabia to develop a solar farm between both countries. It will be built, for example, in Saudi Arabia, and it will be imported to Bahrain. As you know, Bahrain is a small country, and if I want to operate Alba in solar, I have to cover all of Bahrain, in order to get the required energy,” said Al-Baqali. 

He added: “The typical solution for us is to have a joint venture with our neighboring country, our brothers, in order to have renewable energy from their sides.” 

Topics: Saudi china forum Mining ARab Investment

Related

Update Revival of Silk Route to give new impetus to region’s growth, says Al-Falih
Business & Economy
Revival of Silk Route to give new impetus to region’s growth, says Al-Falih

Latest updates

Three British tourists dead after boat fire in Egypt’s Red Sea
Three British tourists dead after boat fire in Egypt’s Red Sea
Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says
Fast-growing Saudi logistics sector driving regional transformation, industry expert says
Yannick Mettler to join Theeba Motorsport as fourth driver for Spa 24H
Yannick Mettler to join Theeba Motorsport as fourth driver for Spa 24H
Saudi chemical producers can withstand potential feedstock price hike: S&P Global
Saudi chemical producers can withstand potential feedstock price hike: S&P Global
GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform
GACA inks contract with Elm to develop comprehensive digital platform

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.