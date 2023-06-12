You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders

Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders

 Rupert Hoogewerf, a researcher who founded the Huron Report, talks to Arab News.
 Rupert Hoogewerf, a researcher who founded the Huron Report, talks to Arab News.
Short Url

https://arab.news/bg23k

Updated 24 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders

Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders
Updated 24 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Participants of the 10th Arab-China Conference that concluded in Riyadh on Monday are optimistic that the evolving economic landscape of Saudi Arabia and Chinese expertise will help drive a huge transformation in the Kingdom and the wider Middle East.

Rupert Hoogewerf, a researcher who founded the Huron Report, was one of the many key business personalities present at the two-day event.

Hoogerwerf is best known for the Hurun Rich List, a ranking of the wealthiest individuals in China. Talking to Arab News, the researcher said he visited Riyadh to explore business opportunities available in the Kingdom.

He said Chinese investors appeared keen on exploring the region’s markets, particularly Saudi Arabia. With the emergence of new sectors such as renewable energy, fast-growing real estate, and rapid industrialization in the region, there are huge opportunities for Chinese entrepreneurs, he added.

Hoogerwerf said China has a large number of “young companies that are innovative” and are interested in entering the Saudi market.

He said cheap energy prices make setting up bases in the Kingdom a lucrative proposition for manufacturing companies. “And of course, there is a lot of ambition to construct new infrastructure here,” he added.

The researcher said Chinese companies have the required expertise and willingness to drive growth in the region, particularly Saudi Arabia.

He said he brought two Chinese companies with him to explore the Saudi market and launch operations in the Kingdom. One of the companies is a top manufacturer of solar panels, Hoogerwerf told Arab News. He said the company is in talks with Saudi partners to start manufacturing operations here as the Kingdom is also making efforts to transition from traditional to renewable and sustainable energy sources.

The other company, he said, is a real estate giant and visiting the Kingdom for the first time.

Arab News also caught up with Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, who appeared to be very upbeat on the prospects of increased collaboration between the Arab world and China.

He pitched his bourse as the perfect destination for the regional players to make investments.

“Hong Kong has now become the only market in the world where you can access not only international capital but also domestic capital from mainland China.”

He described the Arab-China conference as the perfect platform that helped HKEX connect China with the Arab world.

Aguzin said his company wants to ensure the financial world connects with the real economy.

“We are trying to ensure that capital from anywhere in the world can connect with the companies of tomorrow, such as (those in) technology and biotech sectors, by adjusting our listing regime.”

Aguzin said that many technology-focused companies require years of investment before turning profitable.

“We are creating a system that would be able to attract those companies, list them on our market, get funding and capital,” he added.

He said the business event in Riyadh will help bridge the gap between China and the Arab world and bolster economic cooperation.

“The (ongoing economic) transformation in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, in particular, is astonishing, specifically in the last three, four years. We want to make sure the world knows this and understands this.”

He added that the world needs more connectivity to ensure development.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 China 10th Arab-China Business Conference

Related

Saudi-US trade records 39% increase in 2022: report

Saudi-US trade records 39% increase in 2022: report
Updated 56 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-US trade records 39% increase in 2022: report

Saudi-US trade records 39% increase in 2022: report
Updated 56 min 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil and fertilizer exports helped Saudi Arabia record a 39 percent surge in trade with the US in 2022, demonstrating strengthening ties between the two nations.  

According to a report by the US-Saudi Business Council, the total trade value reached SR130 billion ($34.7 billion), fueled by both an uptick in Saudi oil exports and a record-breaking non-oil trade.

Notably, non-oil exports from Saudi Arabia to the US in 2022 touched SR10.1 billion, marking a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

This marked the highest annual level of non-oil exports to the US in consecutive years, showcasing the Kingdom’s concentrated efforts to diversify its export portfolio beyond the downstream petroleum industry.

In the oil sector, Saudi exports to the US saw an 84 percent increase, reaching SR77.9 billion.  

This was largely attributed to the suspension of oil imports from Russia, coupled with the increased demand from the transportation and industrial sectors in the US.  

Fertilizers topped the non-oil export list, accounting for SR3 billion of trade and witnessing an 18 percent year-on-year growth.  

The US maintained its position as the second-largest source of goods for Saudi Arabia, underscoring the Kingdom’s diversified export portfolio.

“The growing trade relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United States is indicative of the strong economic ties and mutual benefits shared by the two nations,” Albara'a Alwazir, director of economic research at the US-Saudi Business Council, stated.

Amid the Russian-Ukraine conflict, Saudi Arabia bolstered its oil production from 9.1 million barrels per day in 2021 to 10.5 million bpd in 2022 to cater to the burgeoning demand.  

The surge in oil exports contributed significantly to Saudi Arabia’s record-high oil revenues of SR1.2 trillion in 2022, resulting in a budget surplus of SR104 billion.

“The expansion of non-oil exports from Saudi Arabia to the US, coupled with the surge in oil exports, reflects the successful efforts of both countries to diversify their trade portfolios and capitalize on their respective strengths,” Alwazir added.

Organic chemicals and metals also posted robust growth, with exports amounting to SR2.4 billion and SR1.9 billion, respectively.  

Louisiana, Texas, and North Carolina emerged as the leading states for non-oil imports from Saudi Arabia.  

Louisiana led the way with imports valued at SR2.7 billion, dominated by fertilizers. Texas and North Carolina followed with imports amounting to SR1.4 billion and SR997 million, respectively.  

From the US, Saudi Arabia received a diverse array of goods, including electrical, mechanical, industrial, agricultural, and pharmaceutical products.  

The most significant non-oil export from the US was motor vehicles, amounting to SR8 billion, a 12 percent increase from the previous year.  

Other export categories included nuclear reactors, boilers, machinery, electric machinery, and various chemical products.

Topics: Saudi-US trade

Related

Saudi-British business delegations meet to bolster intra-regional trade
Business & Economy
Saudi-British business delegations meet to bolster intra-regional trade

India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030

India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030

India, UAE increase non-oil trade target to $100bn by 2030
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: India and the UAE have mutually agreed on Monday to double the target of non-oil trade to $100 billion from $48 billion by 2030, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The goal to achieve this target was set in the first meeting of the Joint Committee of India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement in New Delhi.

Signed in 2022, the India-UAE CEPA is expected to increase the total value of bilateral trade in goods to over $100 billion and services to over $15 billion within five years. 

The minister said both countries are also exploring ways to increase trade further. 

“We would like to have the UAE as our principal supplier of petroleum products. India has asked the UAE to increase the sourcing of refined petroleum products from India. Third countries’ low-quality petroleum products could be refined by Indian refineries,” said Goyal.

He added: “Significant decision has been taken to iron out issues that the businesses had faced … We have a mutually agreed (for a) target of $100 billion bilateral trade by 2030.” 

In the meeting, it was also decided to set up a new subcommittee to handle issues related to services trade and share services trade data. An India-UAE CEPA council will also be set up to further facilitate the agreement’s implementation. 

Goyal said the central banks of both countries also discussed the rupee-dirham trade mechanism after a meeting with Thani Al-Zeyoudi, the UAE minister of state for foreign trade.

The agreement is set to provide India preferential market access to the UAE on over 97 percent of its tariff lines which account for 99 percent of Indian exports to the Gulf country in value terms. This deal includes labor-intensive sectors such as gems and jewelry, textiles, leather, agricultural and wood products, engineering products, pharmaceuticals and automobiles. 

Topics: UAE piyush goyal Thani Al-Zeyoudi bilateral trade

Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive

Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive

Artificial intelligence offers vast opportunities, poses its share of risks: M3 Capital executive
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Acknowledging the crucial role of artificial intelligence in all spheres of life, an industry expert has urged for the assessment of the risks associated with the technology and its impact on the overall economy. 

Speaking at a panel titled “Digital Economy and AI — Unlocking Productivity and Growth” on the second day of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, Patrick Zhong, founding general partner at M31 Capital, highlighted the pros and cons of AI.  

He said: “We’re incredibly excited about the opportunities that come with AI, and certainly, there are a lot of risks associated with it.” 

Zhong added that the technology has its share of risks and rewards, but the risks must be closely examined and evaluated as industries board the innovation cycle. 

M31 Capital is a Shanghai-based private equity firm focusing on crypto-assets, cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. 

At the same panel, Aramco Digital board member Margarete Schramböck highlighted that infrastructure, digital services, governments, and trade are all prerequisites to an evolving digital economy. 

“Digital economy is not just e-commerce or things we might think of, but several layers. We need a good infrastructure in all the countries around the world for people to participate in a digital economy,” Schramböck said. 

She continued that digital services are another crucial factor that can further propel the evolution of the digital economy. 

“Third is the government, which plays an important role, and they should be at the forefront. Saudi Arabia is a really good example of this,” the official stressed. 

Tonny Bao, president of government affairs at Huawei and also on the panel, emphasized the role of a sound information technology infrastructure in spurring digital technology. 

“Digital infrastructure is a foundation; otherwise, how would you generate the data, analyze the data, and transmit the data without good infrastructure,” Bao explained. 

Investment opportunities, economic growth, and closer trade relations were on the agenda of the 10th Arab-China Business Conference, which concluded on June 12.    

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the two-day event explored synergies in technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, agriculture, real estate and strategic minerals.    

Organized by the Saudi Ministry of Investment in partnership with the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade and a host of other regional associations, the conference welcomed more than 2,000 private sector leaders and government officials.  

Topics: 10th Arab-China Business Conference

Related

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China
Business & Economy
Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China

Efforts on to improve air connectivity between Arab world, China
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Chinese visitors will play a key role in helping the Kingdom achieve its goal of becoming a leading global tourism destination, said Ali Rajab, CEO of Air Connectivity Program.

Riyadh and Beijing are stepping up efforts to improve air connectivity between the region’s emerging markets and the world’s second-largest economy.

Rajab said: “ACP is bridging the stakeholder ecosystem to establish Saudi Arabia as a leading global tourism destination. Chinese visitors will, indeed, play a key role in achieving this ambition.”

At the two-day Arab-China Business Conference in Riyadh, aviation officials, entrepreneurs, and investors met to discuss ways to establish stronger air links to boost tourism growth and unlock new opportunities.

“By ensuring that our customer service and operational readiness meet the high standards that Chinese visitors expect, Air Connectivity Program is creating a seamless travel experience between China and the Kingdom. For these travelers, like all others to Saudi Arabia, we prioritize cultural understanding and the highest levels of quality assurance,” Rajab said.

Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism leaders, including stakeholders such as ACP, are actively working to turn the Kingdom into a sought-after air connectivity destination.

Last year, twenty-three new routes connected Saudi Arabia with three continents resulting in the expansion of seat capacity by 700,000. Several partnership agreements were also signed with government bodies in the Kingdom, as well as with international entities to boost air connectivity in Saudi Arabia.

According to an official press release, ACP plans to add 17 new routes in 2023 and the seat capacity is likley to be expanded to 730,000 for priority markets.

Topics: Saudi Arabia aviation China conference ACP

Related

Chinese delegates see Riyadh conference as an opportunity to enhance ties
Business & Economy
Chinese delegates see Riyadh conference as an opportunity to enhance ties

Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn

Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn

Closing bell: Saudi main index at 11,423 as trading turnover hits $1.65bn
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index gained 27 points, or 0.24 percent, on Monday to close at 11,423.13. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index hit SR6.20 billion ($1.65 billion), as 119 stocks advanced, while 83 retracted. 

The parallel market Nomu edged up by 701.23 points to 22,529.66, and the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.78 points to close at 1,509.79. 

The best-performing stock on Monday was Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. The firm’s share price soared by 8.91 percent to SR12.22. 

Another gainer of the day was Elm Co. as its share price went up by 5.06 percent to SR585.20. 

Middle East Healthcare Co. and Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. were other top gainers as their share prices edged up by 4.73 percent and 4.24 percent respectively. 

The worst performer of the day was Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co., with the company’s share price dipping by 3.91 percent to SR123. 

On the announcements front, Red Sea International Co. revealed that it has acquired a 51 percent stake in Fundamental Installation for Electric Work Co., also known as First Fix, for SR544.17 million. 

According to a Tadawul statement, RSI will pay a sum of SR250 million as an initial consideration to sellers in cash in proportions. A further SR294.17 million will be settled within four months from the signing date subject to certain conditions.

“As an established brand in residential, industrial and commercial modular construction, this is a positive amalgamation with First Fix who share the same vision of providing comprehensive and excellent quality housing and building services while being conscious of sustainability and environmental concerns, locally and internationally,” said RSI in the Tadawul statement. 

First Fix is a mechanical, electrical and plumbing firm which made a net profit of SR148 million in 2022. 

Meanwhile, shareholders of Future Trading Co. approved the splitting of the nominal value of a company share from SR10 to SR0.1, according to a statement. The decision will increase the number of shares from 5 million to 500 million.

Topics: Tadawul #Saudi stock exchange

Latest updates

Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders
Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders
Dubai leads world in number of cultural, creative projects funded by foreign direct investment, report finds
Dubai leads world in number of cultural, creative projects funded by foreign direct investment, report finds
Hungerstation celebrates three years of ‘Quick Market’ success
Hungerstation celebrates three years of ‘Quick Market’ success
Pakistani envoy lauds Saudi assistance in Sudan evacuations
Pakistani envoy lauds Saudi assistance in Sudan evacuations
Saudi Minister of Environment launches workshop to deal with weather phenomena
Saudi Minister of Environment launches workshop to deal with weather phenomena

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.