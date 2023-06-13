You are here

  Newcastle United complete first summer signing — and loan to Champions League rivals
Newcastle United complete first summer signing — and loan to Champions League rivals

Newcastle United fans display flags inside the stadium. (Reuters)
Arab News

  Newcastle completed a near $7.5 million deal for Gambian forward Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense Boldklug on Monday
NEWCASTLE: Sporting director Dan Ashworth has revealed that Newcastle United’s first confirmed summer signing forms part of a wider transfer strategy aimed at making the Magpies a long-term force.
Newcastle completed a near $7.5 million deal for Gambian forward Yankuba Minteh from Danish side Odense Boldklug on Monday, the first move they’ve made in the market since their top-four Premier League finish.
And while the temptation would usually have been to throw the 18-year-old straight in the first-team mix, Newcastle have sent the player automatically out on loan to Feyenoord for the whole of the 2023/24 season. The Dutch outfit, who won the Eredivisie last season ahead of the likes of Ajax and PSV Eindhoven, will also be in next season’s Champions League. Newcastle are expected to be in pot four, with Feyenoord top seeds.
It’s a bold move by Newcastle, who are not expected to have an extravagant summer due to being at the limits of their Premier League Financial Fair Play spending limits. However, they will attempt to stretch their budgets as far as possible, in a bid to emulate the approach made by Brighton & Hove Albion, who scour for youthful value across the globe, who used to be masterminded by Ashworth.
Ashworth, said: “We are very pleased to be bringing a player with Yankuba’s high potential to Newcastle United.
“He has done extremely well in his first full season in Denmark, and he has a promising career ahead of him. We look forward to working with him in this exciting phase of his development, and we’re excited to see how he performs at Feyenoord, a club that also has a strong development record of its own.
“As well as supporting the first team with players for the here and now, we have a clear philosophy to invest in emerging talent and we want to provide a player pathway that will help to build and sustain long-term success.”
Minteh will officially sign on the dotted line for Newcastle on July 1. The prospect registered four goal and six assists in just 17 appearances for OB in the Danish Superliga.
The player could well be followed through the door by another four of five signings this summer, with Leicester City’s James Maddison right at the top of head coach Eddie Howe’s transfer wanted list.

Kylian Mbappe informs PSG he will not trigger contract extension, AP source says

Kylian Mbappe informs PSG he will not trigger contract extension, AP source says
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

Kylian Mbappe informs PSG he will not trigger contract extension, AP source says

Kylian Mbappe informs PSG he will not trigger contract extension, AP source says
  • The France superstar confirmed his decision in a letter to PSG, a person with knowledge of the correspondence told The Associated Press
  • Mbappe had until July 31 to trigger a one-year extension to his contract
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not take up the option of a 12-month extension on his contract, which expires at the end of next season.

The France superstar confirmed his decision in a letter to PSG, a person with knowledge of the correspondence told The Associated Press. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly.

The person also said PSG would not allow Mbappe to leave as a free agent, raising the possibility of an immediate bidding war by other clubs and potential transfer this summer.

The French club, which is owned by Qatar Sports Investments, has already seen Lionel Messi leave for nothing in return, with the Argentine great making a stunning move to MLS team Inter Miami.

There is also uncertainty about the future of another PSG star — Brazil international Neymar.

But the potential departure of the 24-year-old Mbappe would be the greatest loss to PSG, given that he is a national icon and widely considered one of the few players capable of taking over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s biggest star.

Mbappe had until July 31 to trigger a one-year extension to his contract. He has been at the club since 2017 after signing from Monaco in a transfer worth a reported $190 million.

Last year, PSG turned down a bid of $190 million from Real Madrid for the World Cup-winning forward, who went on to sign his current contract.

Mbappe hoped to help PSG win their first Champions League title, but the team suffered another disappointment in European soccer’s top competition, which Manchester City went on to win by beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the final on Saturday.

The young striker is likely to be linked with a move to Madrid, particularly after Karim Benzema left the Spanish giant for Saudi Arabian team Al-Ittihad.

Madrid have already agreed to a deal for England midfielder Jude Bellingham. The potential acquisition of Mbappe would be a major statement of intent after they relinquished their Spanish league and Champions League titles this year.

PSG were planning a change of strategy after moves for the biggest stars failed to bring success in Europe. The new focus would be on young, French talent. Mbappe was expected to be at the heart of that shift and it had been hoped he would sign a longer-term contract.

Mbappe has won five French league titles with PSG and was a World Cup winner with France in 2018.

Man City celebrate winning treble of major trophies with open-top bus parade in rain

Man City celebrate winning treble of major trophies with open-top bus parade in rain
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

Man City celebrate winning treble of major trophies with open-top bus parade in rain

Man City celebrate winning treble of major trophies with open-top bus parade in rain
  • Pep Guardiola: It had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise this is not Manchester
  • It has been one long party since City returned from Istanbul on Sunday and the celebrations were far from over
Updated 13 June 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Rain poured as Manchester City’s players celebrated winning the treble of major trophies with an open-top bus parade through the city center in front of tens of thousands of fans on Monday.

The start of the evening parade was delayed because of what City called “adverse weather conditions and lightning storms” but two blue buses — complete with the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies aboard — eventually wound their way through the city streets, with the players and cigar-smoking manager Pep Guardiola wearing T-shirts bearing the words “Treble Winners.”

“It had to be the best parade with this rain, otherwise this is not Manchester,” Guardiola said after the squad reached a stage on St. Peter’s Square in the middle of Manchester, led by a shirtless Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias with three medals around his neck.

“We don’t want sunshine, we want rain, so it was perfect.”

City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final in Istanbul on Saturday to complete the treble and emulate the achievement of Manchester United’s class of 1998-99.

It was a first Champions League title for City, along with a fifth Premier League title in six years and a second FA Cup in Guardiola’s seven-year reign.

It has been one long party since City returned from Istanbul on Sunday and the celebrations were far from over.

“For the past 24 hours I’ve had the best day and night,” City winger Jack Grealish said. “To be fair, I don’t think I’ve had any sleep.”

Elton John weighed in with a video tribute — just over a week after the 76-year-old pop icon bumped into City players on the tarmac at the Manchester airport after the FA Cup win. Players had serenaded John by signing “Your Song.”

“You did it, I’m so happy and thrilled for you all,” John said. “What a season, what an achievement. Enjoy the celebrations in Manchester, you deserve it.”

Late Kimmich penalty salvages Germany draw with Ukraine

Late Kimmich penalty salvages Germany draw with Ukraine
Updated 12 June 2023
AFP

Late Kimmich penalty salvages Germany draw with Ukraine

Late Kimmich penalty salvages Germany draw with Ukraine
  • Germany trailed 3-1 with less than 10 minutes remaining but a goal from Kai Havertz gave the home side hope
  • The Chelsea forward won a penalty in injury time, bringing Kimmich to the spot
Updated 12 June 2023
AFP

BREMEN, Germany: An injury time penalty from Germany captain Joshua Kimmich salvaged a 3-3 draw with Ukraine in a friendly in Bremen on Monday.
Germany trailed 3-1 with less than 10 minutes remaining but a goal from Kai Havertz gave the home side hope, before the Chelsea forward won a penalty in injury time, bringing Kimmich to the spot.
Despite the comeback, an impressive Ukraine led for much of the match and will take significant momentum into this month's crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers against North Macedonia and Malta.
Asked if his side had given away victory, Ukraine manager Serhiy Rebrov, in his first match in charge, said "are you asking me whether it's a success if we draw 3-3 with Germany?"
"I think we created enough chances and we could have scored even more."
The manager thanked Germany for hosting the friendly, telling the post-match press conference "this is an important match for Ukraine".
"We are grateful to Germany for supporting us in the war".
Germany coach Hansi Flick lamented the "individual mistakes" and said his side needed to "keep working and showing that we've improved the things we're training".
"We know it's a long process, but it's the process that's important" Flick told Germany's ZDF network.
"We started well," Kimmich said after the game, "but then conceded two stupid goals. That's exactly what we need to stop".
Flick stayed true to his pre-match promise to bring the "attacking power" ahead of the game, which was Germany's 1000th top level match.
The manager selected a back three, allowing the offence-minded David Raum and Marius Wolf to roam the wings.
The script looked to be going according to plan for the hosts early, Antonio Ruediger's pressure forcing a hurried Mykhaylo Mudryk to pass directly to an unmarked Niclas Fuellkrug just metres from goal.
While the striker blasted centimetres wide, Fuellkrug had the ball in the net soon after, deflecting a Wolf strike into the net just six minutes in.
Germany pushed for a second but Ukraine struck twice in five minutes to turn the match on its head.
Ukraine latched onto a lazy pass from Julian Brandt, Viktor Tsyhankov's counter-attacking goal awarded on VAR review after being initially scratched off for offside.
The visitors countered again and it was Mudryk who made the difference, the Chelsea forward's shot deflecting in off a flat-footed Ruediger for an own goal.
Flick upset the home fans by taking off Bremen striker Fuellkrug at halftime for Havertz, but Ukraine extended their lead soon after, again due to a Germany mistake.
Matthias Ginter failed to deal with a high back pass from Julian Brandt on the edge of the area. Artem Dovbyk pounced, before squaring to Viktor Tsygankov who made it 3-1.
With the match seemingly out of reach, the visitors took off the impressive Mudryk with the month's remaining fixtures in mind.
Germany scored next through Havertz, the Chelsea forward slotting in a looping pass from Ruediger to give the home fans hope of a comeback.
The forward won a penalty soon after, brought down in the box by Eduard Sobol, bringing captain Kimmich to the spot.
The Bayern Munich midfielder's penalty bounced in off the post, saving Germany's blushes a year out from hosting the 2024 European Championships.
While Germany have already qualified as hosts, Ukraine have showed real promise that they could make it to the tournament, despite a tough qualifying group including Euro 2021 finalists England and Italy.

Inter players arrive for Nations League duty with Italy

Inter players arrive for Nations League duty with Italy
Updated 12 June 2023
AFP

Inter players arrive for Nations League duty with Italy

Inter players arrive for Nations League duty with Italy
  • Roberto Mancini's side take on Spain in Enschede, the Netherlands on Thursday
  • European champions Italy are looking to bounce back after failing to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup
Updated 12 June 2023
AFP

ROME: Inter Milan's contingent of players arrived for Italy duty on Monday ahead of their Nations League semi-final against Spain two days after their Champions League final defeat.
Roberto Mancini's side take on Spain in Enschede, the Netherlands on Thursday.
The five Inter players called up -- Nicolo Barella, Alessandro Bastoni, Federico Dimarco, Francesco Acerbi and Matteo Darmian -- arrived at the Italian team's national training centre at Coverciano, near Florence, after losing the Champions League final to Manchester City in Istanbul.
"The focus is now on Thursday's game," defender Acerbi told a press conference. "There is respect for Spain, but no fear: we know their strengths and their weaknesses."
European champions Italy are looking to bounce back after failing to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup.
"Not qualifying for the World Cup was probably our fault. Now there's this Nations League, we want to win it, we're going to give something extra to make it happen," he added.
Mancini paid tribute to former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi, who died Monday morning at the age of 86.
"It's a sad day for everyone because Silvio Berlusconi is a man who has meant so much to Italy," said Mancini.

Italy squad
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Alex Meret (Napoli), Guglielmo Vicario (Empoli)
Defenders: Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Matteo Darmian (Inter Milan), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma), Rafael Toloi (Atalanta)
Midfielders: Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo), Jorginho (Arsenal/ENG), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Nicolo Zaniolo (Galatasaray/TUR)
Forwards: Federico Chiesa (Juventus), Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds/ENG), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Giacomo Raspadori (Napoli), Mateo Retegui (Tigre/ARG)

Al-Hilal partners with esports company Savvy Games Group

Al-Hilal partners with esports company Savvy Games Group
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Al-Hilal partners with esports company Savvy Games Group

Al-Hilal partners with esports company Savvy Games Group
  • Collaboration aims to support club development, training programs, Savvy brand
Updated 12 June 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Wholly owned Saudi Public Investment Fund games and esports company Savvy Games Group has been announced as the key partner for Al-Hilal Saudi Club.

The firm was founded to drive the long-term growth and development of the games and esports industry, and the deal will support the Riyadh football club’s ambitions to upgrade its first team and community team facilities and enable further youth training programs.

It will also help international and local recruitment as the club looks to continue its run as the most decorated team in Asia.

In return, Savvy’s brand will be showcased across a range of Al-Hilal’s assets in and out of the stadium and content, with options for future collaborations in the club’s wider business.

Brian Ward, chief executive officer of Savvy Games Group, said: “Whether on the pitch or on a console, football has a unique ability to bring people together. Through it, we see people of all backgrounds, ages, nationalities, genders, and abilities connect, play, learn, compete, and triumph together.

“Al-Hilal SC occupies a special place in the hearts of fans both in local and international arenas and we are honored to support their ambitions both in the league and in the local community.”

Al-Hilal CEO Abdullah Aljarbou said he was pleased to have signed the partnership agreement with Savvy, a company he described as a global leader in a promising sector that formed a key part of the Kingdom’s strategy to transform Saudi Arabia into a global hub for games and esports by 2030.

Aljarbou pointed out that the linkup would help support the club’s ambitions, including developmental and training programs, while promoting Savvy’s brand by appearing alongside Al-Hilal.

In recent years, the Kingdom has witnessed a steady growth in the popularity of football, accompanied by a similar demand for football-related games.

