Abu Dhabi signs deal for its first car factory to use recyclable materials

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi is set to get its first vehicle factory that uses recyclable materials, in a boost to sustainable production in the region.

According to the state-run news agency WAM, the UAE’s e-commerce platform Sinaha signed an agreement with international partners to build the first such facility in the country.

Sinaha is an Emirati business-to-business platform that supports, promotes, and markets national industries and products.

The initiative marks a significant milestone for the country’s automotive sector and will help drive forward the UAE’s industrial strategy, Operation 300bn.

“In the Sinaha platform, we support all national efforts and strategies in an integrated way with all partners to support the national industrial sector and improve industrial capacity. Our products proudly carry the ‘Made in the Emirates’ mark and target local, regional and international markets,” said Mohammed bin Salem bin Kardous Al-Ameri, chairman of Sinaha, in a statement.

Made using local raw materials, the model will feature an economical petrol engine, as well as an all-electric motor.

The WAM report added that the vehicles produced in this facility would feature external structures that enhance fuel efficiency by reducing weight and material consumption.

The factory will also supply the international market with affordable, high-quality cars with advanced four-wheel drive technology.

The agreement was signed during the Make it in the Emirates Forum, held from May 31 to June 1 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center.

The deal aligns with the 28th session of the UN Climate Change Conference to be held in November in the UAE, the report added.

Last week, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Sinaha entered a partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding to support the growth of the national industrial sector through data exchange and digital marketing, enhancing the competitiveness of UAE-made products locally, regionally and globally.

The agreement aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Technology to develop the UAE’s industrial sector and promote local products among consumers and strengthen supply chains.