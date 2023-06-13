You are here

Saudi Arabia collaborates with Kazakhstan to improve energy partnership 

Saudi Arabia collaborates with Kazakhstan to improve energy partnership 
The agreement was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his Kazakhstani counterpart Almasadam Satkaliyev at a meeting in Riyadh (SPA)
Saudi Arabia collaborates with Kazakhstan to improve energy partnership 

Saudi Arabia collaborates with Kazakhstan to improve energy partnership 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan have agreed on a deal to establish a framework for cooperation in the energy sector, further advancing the Kingdom’s energy partnerships.   

Under the deal, the countries will work on collaborating in the fields of petroleum, gas, refining, petrochemicals and electricity, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

Both nations will also join together to advance renewable energy, clean hydrogen, energy efficiency, storage and development.   

The deal also seeks to increase cooperation to promote the concept of a circular carbon economy to help reduce emissions. 

The move is aligned with the Kingdom’s Saudi Green Initiative, bolstering Saudi Arabia’s reliance on clean energy, offsetting emissions and protecting the environment.   

The agreement was signed by Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and his Kazakhstani counterpart Almasadam Satkaliyev at a meeting in Riyadh.   

The two countries also agreed to localize materials, products and services related to energy sectors, including supply chains and technologies.   

The agreement also included collaboration on finding hydrocarbon uses in various industries and energy-related issues related to digital transformation, innovation, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. 

Last May, the Kingdom’s energy minister said Saudi Arabia’s interest in energy cooperation with Arab countries is an integral part of its policy to strengthen relations in all fields. 

He said Saudi Arabia had signed several memorandums of understanding in the sector, including with Egypt, Oman, Jordan and Iraq. 

The minister added that the MoUs aimed to enhance cooperation in electricity, renewable power, clean hydrogen, petroleum and gas, petrochemicals and other fields. 

As part of its strategy to explore new markets and expand in Central Asia, the Kingdom signed an agreement with Azerbaijan last month.   

The agreement intended that both nations cooperate in various fields, including petroleum, petrochemicals, gas, electricity and renewables. 

Furthermore, Saudi Arabia partnered with France in February to bolster collaboration in the energy sector, particularly in technologies tackling climate change, such as carbon capture and hydrogen production. 

This was to increase closer working in electricity, renewables and energy efficiency, reported the SPA at the time.   

The deal, signed in Riyadh, also covered storage, smart grids, oil and gas and their derivatives, refining, petrochemicals, and the distribution and marketing sector.

Topics: Saudi-Kazakhstan ties energy Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman

Abu Dhabi strikes deal for its first recycled car building plant 

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi is set to get its first vehicle factory that uses recyclable materials, in a boost to sustainable production in the region.  

According to the state-run news agency WAM, the UAE’s e-commerce platform Sinaha signed an agreement with international partners to build the first such facility in the country.  

Sinaha is an Emirati business-to-business platform that supports, promotes, and markets national industries and products.  

The initiative marks a significant milestone for the country’s automotive sector and will help drive forward the UAE’s industrial strategy, Operation 300bn.

“In the Sinaha platform, we support all national efforts and strategies in an integrated way with all partners to support the national industrial sector and improve industrial capacity. Our products proudly carry the ‘Made in the Emirates’ mark and target local, regional and international markets,” said Mohammed bin Salem bin Kardous Al-Ameri, chairman of Sinaha, in a statement.  

Made using local raw materials, the model will feature an economical petrol engine, as well as an all-electric motor.  

The WAM report added that the vehicles produced in this facility would feature external structures that enhance fuel efficiency by reducing weight and material consumption.  

The factory will also supply the international market with affordable, high-quality cars with advanced four-wheel drive technology.  

The agreement was signed during the Make it in the Emirates Forum, held from May 31 to June 1 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center. 

The deal aligns with the 28th session of the UN Climate Change Conference to be held in November in the UAE, the report added.  

Last week, the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Sinaha entered a partnership by signing a memorandum of understanding to support the growth of the national industrial sector through data exchange and digital marketing, enhancing the competitiveness of UAE-made products locally, regionally and globally.  

The agreement aligns with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Technology to develop the UAE’s industrial sector and promote local products among consumers and strengthen supply chains. 

Topics: Abu Dhabi

Oil Updates — crude prices climb; EIA expects US oil output to rise to record high  

Oil Updates — crude prices climb; EIA expects US oil output to rise to record high  
RIYADH: Oil prices traded up on Tuesday, recovering some ground from the previous day’s plunge, but gains were limited as investors remained cautious ahead of key policy decisions by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks.  

Brent crude futures climbed 65 cents, or 0.90 percent, to $72.49 a barrel by 9:46 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $67.62 a barrel, up 50 cents, or 0.74 percent. 

Both benchmarks fell around $3 a barrel on Monday after analysts highlighted rising global supplies and concerns about demand growth just ahead of key inflation data and a two-day Fed monetary policy meeting set to conclude on Wednesday.

Most market participants expect the US central bank to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting. The Fed’s rate hikes have strengthened the greenback, making dollar-denominated commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies and weighing on prices. 

In China, disappointing economic data last week raised concerns about demand growth in the world’s largest crude importing country, offsetting a boost in prices from Saudi Arabia’s pledge to cut an extra 1 million barrels per day of production in July.

US oil output to rise to record high in July but growth narrowing: EIA 

US oil output from top shale-producing regions is due to rise to the highest on record in July, but the size of the increase is expected to be the smallest since December, US Energy Information Administration data showed on Monday. 

US oil output is expected to rise to 9.38 million bpd in July, EIA data showed — a rise of about 0.1 percent versus the previous month, which would be the smallest monthly gain since production was seen falling in December, the data showed. 

Crude output in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the biggest US shale oil basin, is expected to rise by 1,000 bpd to a record-high 5.76 million bpd. That would be the smallest monthly increase for the region since February. 

In the Bakken region of North Dakota and Montana, output is due to rise 7,000 bpd to 1.21 million bpd, which would be the highest since November 2020. 

Crude oil production in the South Texas Eagle Ford region is due to fall by 5,000 bpd to 1.12 million bpd, the lowest level since April, EIA added.  

Total natural gas output in the big shale basins will increase by about 0.1 billion cubic feet per day to 97.3 bcfd in July, topping an expected record high in June, the EIA projected. 

Pakistan paid in Chinese currency for discounted Russian oil, minister says 

Pakistan paid for its first government-to-government import of discounted Russian crude oil in Chinese currency, the South Asian country’s petroleum minister said on Monday, a significant shift in its US dollar-dominated export payments policy. 

Discounted crude offers a respite as Pakistan faces an economic crisis with an acute balance of payments problem, risking a default on its external debt. The foreign exchange reserves held by its central bank are scarcely enough to cover a month of controlled imports. 

Speaking to Reuters, Petroleum Minister Musadik Malik did not disclose the commercial details of the deal, including pricing or the discount that Pakistan received, but said, the “payment (was) made in RMB (Renminbi).” 

The first cargo of discounted Russian crude oil arranged under a deal struck between Islamabad and Moscow earlier this year arrived in Karachi on Sunday. It is currently being offloaded at the port in the southern city of Karachi. 

The minister said the purchase, Pakistan’s first government-to-government deal with Russia, consisted of 100,000 tons, of which 45,000 tons had docked at Karachi port and the rest was on its way. Pakistan made the purchase back in April. 

Topics: oil updates US Federal Reserve

The French connection: Paris event is Gulf business showcase

The French connection: Paris event is Gulf business showcase
The French connection: Paris event is Gulf business showcase

The French connection: Paris event is Gulf business showcase
  'Vision Golfe' will highlight opportunities for commercial partnerships between France and Gulf states
PARIS: A landmark two-day business event showcasing opportunities for commercial partnerships between France and the Gulf states begins in Paris on Tuesday.

Vision Golfe is a new platform promoting business cooperation in high-growth potential markets in both private and public sectors, such as trade, sports, culture, energy and the environment. Key economic players, government ministers, small business managers, start-ups and senior executives will have the opportunity to meet and exchange views.

The relationship between France and the GCC has been marked by significant political, economic and cultural developments over the past few years.

“France is a historic partner of Saudi Arabia. We are keen to further develop France’s position and its contribution to the realization of the megaprojects under Vision 2030,” Axel Baroux, trade and investmentcommissioner of Business France Middle East, told Arab News en Francais in an interview in May.

The event will begin with opening remarks by Bruno Le Maire, France’s minister of economy, finance, and industrial and digital sovereignty, and Laurent Saint-Martin, director general of Business France.

Participants include French and regional ministers; GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi; Bandar Alkhorayef, the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources; Laurent Saint-Martin, director general of Business France; Magali Cesana, head of bilateral affairs at the French Treasury; and Anne Gueguen, MENA director at the French Foreign Ministry.

There will be discussions on the climate for the global economy, how energy transition anchored in GCC national visions such as Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and France’s Vision 2030 align with supply security, and building smart cities in the Gulf as a key element for a sustainable future.

Vision Golfe will highlight French know-how, brand quality and excellence, and the country’s approach to addressing food security and sovereignty challenges.

Arab News Editor-in-Chief Faisal J. Abbas will host a discussion on geopolitics and the new business dynamics in an era of uncertainty and global challenges.

The second day of the event will highlight how GCC countries are using artificial intelligence to drive their digital transformation to diversify their economies, the GCC's handling of the new global green logistics, and the pillars to boost tourism development in the GCC, including sports and entertainment.

There will be discussions on topics including best practices for building lasting partnerships, and opportunities for cooperation and investment, with France as the most attractive destination in Europe for foreign direct investments.

Axel Baroux said French exports to the GCC were valued at $16.5 billion in 2022, with Saudi Arabia and the UAE constituting the largest markets in a region marked by considerable growth in trade.

Vision Golfe aims to accelerate commercial partnerships between France and key players in the region such as Saudi Arabia, to promote new opportunities across various sectors.

Topics: Vision Golfe gulf states France GCC Saudi Arabia Vision 2030

Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders

Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders
Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders

Riyadh event helped connect Arab world and China, say industry leaders
RIYADH: Participants of the 10th Arab-China Conference that concluded in Riyadh on Monday are optimistic that the evolving economic landscape of Saudi Arabia and Chinese expertise will help drive a huge transformation in the Kingdom and the wider Middle East.

Rupert Hoogewerf, a researcher who founded the Huron Report, was one of the many key business personalities present at the two-day event.

Hoogerwerf is best known for the Hurun Rich List, a ranking of the wealthiest individuals in China. Talking to Arab News, the researcher said he visited Riyadh to explore business opportunities available in the Kingdom.

He said Chinese investors appeared keen on exploring the region’s markets, particularly Saudi Arabia. With the emergence of new sectors such as renewable energy, fast-growing real estate, and rapid industrialization in the region, there are huge opportunities for Chinese entrepreneurs, he added.

Hoogerwerf said China has a large number of “young companies that are innovative” and are interested in entering the Saudi market.

He said cheap energy prices make setting up bases in the Kingdom a lucrative proposition for manufacturing companies. “And of course, there is a lot of ambition to construct new infrastructure here,” he added.

The researcher said Chinese companies have the required expertise and willingness to drive growth in the region, particularly Saudi Arabia.

He said he brought two Chinese companies with him to explore the Saudi market and launch operations in the Kingdom. One of the companies is a top manufacturer of solar panels, Hoogerwerf told Arab News. He said the company is in talks with Saudi partners to start manufacturing operations here as the Kingdom is also making efforts to transition from traditional to renewable and sustainable energy sources.

The other company, he said, is a real estate giant and visiting the Kingdom for the first time.

Arab News also caught up with Nicolas Aguzin, CEO of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, who appeared to be very upbeat on the prospects of increased collaboration between the Arab world and China.

He pitched his bourse as the perfect destination for the regional players to make investments.

“Hong Kong has now become the only market in the world where you can access not only international capital but also domestic capital from mainland China.”

He described the Arab-China conference as the perfect platform that helped HKEX connect China with the Arab world.

Aguzin said his company wants to ensure the financial world connects with the real economy.

“We are trying to ensure that capital from anywhere in the world can connect with the companies of tomorrow, such as (those in) technology and biotech sectors, by adjusting our listing regime.”

Aguzin said that many technology-focused companies require years of investment before turning profitable.

“We are creating a system that would be able to attract those companies, list them on our market, get funding and capital,” he added.

He said the business event in Riyadh will help bridge the gap between China and the Arab world and bolster economic cooperation.

“The (ongoing economic) transformation in the Middle East and Saudi Arabia, in particular, is astonishing, specifically in the last three, four years. We want to make sure the world knows this and understands this.”

He added that the world needs more connectivity to ensure development.

Topics: SaudiVision2030 China 10th Arab-China Business Conference

Saudi-US trade records 39% increase in 2022: report

Topics: Saudi-US trade

