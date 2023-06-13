Dubai’s economy rebounds, reaches 98% of pre-pandemic levels: BMI

You are here

The gross domestic product of Dubai is expected to surpass the average of 3.1 percent recorded between 2015 and 2019 (Shutterstock) 
RIYADH: The retail, transportation and storage sectors have been the engine behind Dubai’s economic recovery, enabling the city to regain 98 percent of its pre-pandemic size, according to a report from research firm BMI.

Despite the city’s strong resurgence, BMI anticipates a deceleration in Dubai’s gross domestic product growth from an estimated 4.2 percent in 2022 to 3.4 percent in 2023 as the result of softer oil prices.  

In spite of this impending slowdown, growth projections remain optimistic as GDP rates are expected to surpass the average of 3.1 percent recorded between 2015 and 2019.  

“We believe that the ongoing rebound in the emirate’s key sectors, which have yet to fully recover from the pandemic, will keep growth above the historical trend in 2023,” the report stated.   

BMI expects a slower growth pace in sectors including accommodation and food services, and foresees a mere 10 percent increase in tourist arrivals to the UAE in 2023 after a robust 55 percent surge in 2022.  

Despite a minor shortfall of 4 percent compared to pre-pandemic levels, Dubai’s tourism sector delivered a strong performance in April 2023, attracting 6.02 million visitors in the first four months of the year, marking an 18 percent year-on-year increase.   

According to Emirates NBD Research calculations, a record-breaking Ramadan season saw 1.35 million visitors flock to the city, reflecting a 19 percent growth from 2022 and a 50 percent increase compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.  

According to BMI, sectors like wholesale and retail, transportation and storage, financial and insurance as well as manufacturing, real estate and construction are projected to significantly contribute to Dubai’s GDP in 2023.  

“We also anticipate growth in the transportation and storage sector will remain robust, benefiting from the normalization of global trade, the recovery of Mainland China, the emirate’s main trading partner, resilient demand in neighboring Gulf countries, and the authorities increased efforts to boost foreign trade,” the report added.   

Furthermore, the financial sector is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, buoyed by listing of companies on the Dubai Financial Market and the continued momentum in the local private equity market. 

RIYADH: Despite anticipating a deceleration in economic growth, Moody’s Investor Service has maintained a stable outlook for the UAE’s banking sector. 

In its most recent projection, the bond credit rating subsidiary of Moody’s Corp. predicted a steady 4 percent gross domestic product growth for the UAE in 2023 compared to a 7.6 percent expansion in 2022. 

An increase in oil prices is set to boost private consumption and investment in the country’s non-hydrocarbon sector where banks operate, Moody’s’ latest report stated. 

“Consequently, we expect problem loans to decline, although large loan restructurings will keep loan-loss provisioning charges broadly flat,” it said. 

The UAE banking sector is set to witness modest yet meaningful profitability growth by strengthening loan portfolios and growing operating income.   

According to the report, the trajectory will likely bring the sector back to its pre-pandemic financial health, indicating a resilient recovery amid global economic challenges. 

The UAE banks’ robust capital buffers further solidified the steady outlook.   

Fueled by resilient oil prices, domestic deposits are projected to rise, reinforcing the financial soundness of the sector.   

The rating agency highlighted an optimistic forecast, anticipating that the “funding and liquidity conditions will remain strong,” thereby underlining the sustainable health of the UAE banking system. 

Furthermore, the Central Bank of the UAE released its Monetary, Banking, and Financial Markets Developments Report for the first quarter of 2023, highlighting increased assets, gross credit and deposits. 

It indicated that the total assets of banks operating in the UAE increased by 2.6 percent quarter over quarter to reach 3.764 billion dirhams ($1.02 billion). 

Moreover, gross credit increased by 0.9 percent QoQ, while customer deposits rose by 3.8 percent compared to the quarter before. 

Resident deposits also increased by 4.1 percent QoQ settling at 2,092 billion dirhams, while nonresident deposits rose by 0.4 percent in the same period, amounting to 213.4 billion dirhams. 

RIYADH: In a bid to attract French companies to invest in Saudi Arabia’s mining sector, the Kingdom’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources held a meeting with leading business figures at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce in Paris on Tuesday.

An array of promising funding opportunities were discussed as Bandar Alkhorayef met multiple officials from French firms and expressed the Kingdom’s keenness to facilitate investment, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Alkhorayef’s visit is part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to bolster the role of the mining and industrial sectors in the national economy and increase their contribution by attracting foreign investment.  

The minister is in Paris to attend Vision Golfe, a landmark business event showcasing opportunities for commercial partnerships between France and the Gulf states that began on June 13.

It is a new platform promoting business cooperation in high-growth potential markets in both private and public sectors such as trade, sports and energy.   

Key economic players, government ministers, and small business managers will have the opportunity to meet and exchange views in the two-day event, as well as representatives from start-ups and senior executives.

Rich in natural resources, Saudi Arabia has undertaken several policy initiatives in recent years to make its mining sector attractive to private investors.    

The Kingdom’s strategic location and robust infrastructure also offer opportunities for firms to strengthen their global supply chain.     

In March, Saudi Arabia’s industry ministry issued 27 new mining licenses, totaling 2,314.   

The Kingdom has been striving to transform the mining sector into the third pillar of the national strategy. 

This effort involves substantially exploring its natural resources across 5,300 sites valued at SR5 trillion ($1.33 trillion).

It boasts over 20 distinct mineral types, including gravel, gold, iron, copper, granite and marble.  

The Kingdom also features 35 specific geological formations, known as mineral belts, with abundant deposits.     

In addition to attracting qualitative investment opportunities in the industrial and mining sectors, Alkhorayef’s visit to France falls within the framework of promoting cooperation between the two countries.

It also reflects the Kingdom’s attempts to increase the access of Saudi non-oil exports to the French and European markets.  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged down slightly on Tuesday as it shed 9.31 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 11,413.82.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.58 billion ($1.75 billion), as 99 stocks advanced, while 113 retracted.  

While parallel market Nomu rallied 1015.78 points, or 4.51 percent, to close at 23,545.44 on Tuesday, the MSCI Tadawul Index dropped 0.27 percent to 1,505.65.  

The strong performance of Nomu was driven by Rawasi Albina Investment Co. whose share price soared by 30 percent to SR7.67.  

The share price of Nomu-listed Future Care Trading Co. also went up by 29.81 percent to SR27.  

The top-performing stock in the main index was Tourism Enterprise Co. as its share price edged up by 9.20 percent to SR0.95.  

Other gainers of the day include Al Hammadi Holding and Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. whose share prices soared by 7.64 percent and 6.10 percent respectively.  

Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. was the worst performer as its share price dipped by 5.56 percent to SR11.54.  

On the announcements front, Fesh Fash Snack Food Production Co. said it appointed Yaqeen Capital as a financial adviser to execute its plans to shift from the parallel market to the main index.  

Meanwhile, Sure Global Tech Co., which reported a net profit of SR24.1 million last year, has announced a 20 percent cash dividend, or SR2 per share, for 2022, according to a Tadawul statement.  

In a bourse filing, National Agricultural Development Co. announced that it has submitted an application to the Kingdom’s Capital Market Authority to raise its capital by offering rights issues at a value of SR2 billion. 

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries left its forecast for 2023 global oil demand growth steady for a fourth month on Tuesday, though the group warned that the world economy faced rising uncertainty and slower growth in the second half of the year.

Global oil demand this year will rise by 2.35 million barrels per day, or 2.4 percent, OPEC said in its monthly report. This was virtually unchanged from the 2.33 million bpd forecast last month.

“There are rising uncertainties regarding economic growth in the second half of 2023 amid ongoing high inflation, already elevated key interest rates and tight labour markets,” OPEC said in its report.

“Moreover, it is still unclear as to how and when the geopolitical conflict in Eastern Europe might be resolved,” it added, referring to Ukraine.

OPEC+, which comprises OPEC, Russia and other allies, has been taking more steps to support the oil market in 2023. On June 4 the group announced its second package of output cuts since April and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary cut for July.

Crude prices, however, have remained under pressure from concern over slowing economic growth and demand.

The Brent crude benchmark added to an earlier gain after the report was released, rising 2.5 percent gain to trade above $73 a barrel.

Chinese oil demand is now expected to rise by 840,000 bpd, OPEC said, up from the 800,000 bpd forecast last month, adding to a recovery after strict COVID-19 containment measures were scrapped.

OPEC left its 2023 global economic growth forecast at 2.6 percent and said momentum was slowing. A graphic in the report showed that growth could slow to 0.1 percent quarter on quarter in the final three months of the year.

Potential upside factors, other than a drop in inflation, include an even stronger than previously expected economic rebound in China and the United States being able to maintain its first-half momentum, OPEC said.

The report also showed OPEC’s oil production fell in May, reflecting the impact of earlier output cuts pledged by OPEC+ as well as some unplanned outages.

The OPEC report said its May output fell by 464,000 bpd to 28.06 million bpd as voluntary cuts, promised by Saudi Arabia and other members, took effect.

Last year, with prices weakening, OPEC+ agreed to a 2 million bpd cut in its output target from November — its largest reduction since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

On April 2 several OPEC+ members pledged voluntary cuts that added to the deal agreed last year.

OPEC kept its estimate of the oil demand needed to balance the market at 29.3 million bpd, pointing to a supply deficit if OPEC keeps pumping at May’s rate and makes the further promised curbs.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s banking system has been upgraded from stable to positive, by Moody’s Investors Service thanks to robust oil prices, an ambitious reform agenda, and an upswing in economic growth.

The bond credit rating subsidiary of Moody’s Corp. also highlighted the Kingdom’s business confidence and government spending as other driving factors for the upgrade. 

According to the report, the non-hydrocarbon sectors of the economy, where Saudi banks primarily operate, are experiencing sustained growth buoyed by this economic momentum. 

Increased expenditure is expected to drive non-oil gross domestic product growth to an estimated 4.7 percent in 2023. 

“Demand for credit is high and loan performance is improving, and this is likely to translate into robust profits for banks,” the report stated. 

The agency added that vital funds would persist, courtesy of sound internal capital generation and flexible dividend payouts. 

Moody’s believes that Saudi banks will face hurdles with higher interest rates enticing depositors to switch to more costly term deposits, thereby tightening interest margins. 

Another risk stems from their reliance on large single depositors, like the government and public entities, Moody’s added. 

Lending to the private sector is also expected to grow by 10 percent this year, indicating a positive trajectory in the segment. 

Furthermore, growth in residential mortgages is predicted to continue, bolstered by a government initiative to increase home ownership and an optimistic employment outlook. 

Saudi Arabia’s overall non-oil business activities improved in April, as strong domestic demand triggered an increase in new orders at the fastest rate since September 2014, another economy tracker revealed in May. 

The latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index report, formerly the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI, revealed that the Kingdom’s PMI went up to 59.6 in April from 58.7 in March. 

According to the index, PMI readings above 50 show non-oil private sector growth, while those below signal contraction.    

