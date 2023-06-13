You are here

Kosovo PM presents plan to defuse tensions in Serb-majority area

Updated 2 min 29 sec ago

PRISTINA: Kosovo’s prime minister on Tuesday presented a plan to defuse tensions in its Serb-majority north that would include fresh local elections and cuts in special police, bowing to pressure from key Western supporters of its independence.
Kosovo police meanwhile said they arrested a Serb identified by Pristina as an organizer of attacks on NATO peacekeepers who deployed in the north last month amid violent Serb unrest over the installation of ethnic Albanian mayors in their area.
During the operation to arrest Milun Milenkovic, three Kosovo Albanian policemen were slightly injured, Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla said on his Facebook page.
Some 30 peacekeepers and 52 Serbs were injured in the clashes late last month after ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election in which turnout was just 3.5 percent after Serbs who form a majority in the region boycotted the vote.
The United States and European Union have called on Prime Minister Albin Kurti to withdraw the mayors, remove special police used to install them and uphold a 2013 deal for an association of autonomous Serb municipalities in the region.
Kurti said that “violent (Serb) groups have been withdrawn from Kosovo territory (and therefore) the presence of Kosovo police troops in three municipal buildings will be downsized.”
“The government of the Republic of Kosovo will coordinate with all the actors and announce early elections in four municipalities in the north,” Kurti told a press conference after meeting ambassadors of the United States, Italy, France, Germany and Britain, known as the Quint group.
He said he had presented his plan to EU and US envoys and called for a follow-up meeting between Serbian and Kosovo officials in the Serbian capital Belgrade.
Kurti said nothing about setting up the association of Serb municipalities which would ensure greater autonomy for the Serb majority area. He has been loath to implement the accord, citing fears that it would spur the region to seek to rejoin Serbia.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic urged Kosovo last week to grant more autonomy to Serbs before organizing a new vote.
Kosovo declared internationally recognized independence from Serbia in 2008, nearly a decade after an uprising by the 90 percent ethnic Albanian majority against repressive Serbian rule. NATO bombing drove out Serbian security forces but Belgrade continues to regard Kosovo only as its southern province.

6,000 Myanmar civilians killed in 20 months post coup: report

AFP

OSLO: More than 6,000 civilians were killed in Myanmar in the first 20 months after the February 2021 military coup, a report published Tuesday by the Peace Research Institute of Oslo said.
“Our data shows that the human toll of the conflict is higher than previously reported, and while the junta is clearly the main killer, anti-junta forces also have large amounts of blood on their hands,” Stein Tonnesson, one of the two co-authors of the report, said in a statement.
The report said 6,337 civilians were killed “for political reasons” between February 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022, and 2,614 were injured.
That toll is much higher than others that have circulated, including those from international organizations.
According to the report, almost half of the deaths, 3,003, were attributed to the regime – the army, police and militias – while 2,152 were attributed to armed opposition groups.
Twelve were attributed to other civilians not affiliated with either the regime or opponents, and 1,170 to undetermined actors.
“This is a larger number than is normally cited in the media, and yet it is only an estimate, based on reported killings gathered from reliable media reports,” the report said.
“The actual total is surely higher since many killings have likely gone unreported.”
Alleging massive fraud, the Myanmar military annulled the legislative elections won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and overthrew her government.
Since then, the junta has carried out a large-scale repression of any opposition, arresting more than 23,000 people according to a local watchdog.

Topics: Myanmar

Indonesia lauds Saudi care for Hajj pilgrims

Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesian authorities recognized and appreciated Saudi care and attention in handling pilgrims from the country, officials said as the Southeast Asian nation sent the world’s biggest contingent for this year’s Hajj.

Nearly 230,000 worshippers from the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation will make the pilgrimage, around one-third of them seniors or aged over 65.

“So far and generally speaking, the Hajj departures from Indonesia have been going well and the majority is going according to plan,” Indonesia’s consul general in Jeddah, Eko Hartono, told Arab News on Tuesday.

Due to the large number of flights, Hartono said there were initial logistical difficulties, but they had already been resolved. Hajj flights from Indonesia are scheduled to continue until June 22.

“Saudi Arabia has made maximum efforts in facilitating (the pilgrims). They even came to Indonesia for a check to resolve flight issues,” he added.

“They also provide fast-track service, or Makkah Route initiative, for pilgrims from the airport in Jakarta. Hopefully this initiative can expand to other airports in Indonesia.”

Launched in 2019 in Muslim-majority countries, Saudi Arabia’s flagship Makkah Route initiative allows Hajj pilgrims to fulfil all visa, customs, and health requirements in one place, at the airport of origin, and save long hours of waiting before and upon reaching the Kingdom.

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas said flight quality and punctuality had been increasing for the second round of Hajj departures from Indonesia.

“Our communication with the Saudi government, including with the Saudi ambassador and all parties are so effective because there’s always improvement,” Qoumas added.

“These improved flight services show concern of the Saudi government to facilitate Indonesian pilgrims. I appreciate it.”

Topics: Hajj 2023 Indonesia Saudi Arabia

Tens of thousands evacuated as cyclone menaces India and Pakistan

AFP

AHMEDABAD, India: More than 40,000 people have been evacuated across India and Pakistan as a cyclone approaches their coast, officials said Tuesday, with gales of up to 150 kilometers per hour predicted.
The cyclone – named Biparjoy, meaning “disaster” in Bengali – is making its way across the Arabian Sea and is forecast to make landfall as a “very severe cyclonic storm,” government weather monitors warned.
In Pakistan’s southeastern Sindh province, officials said at least 20,000 people had been evacuated from the storm’s path, while across the border in India’s Gujarat state, authorities said they had also helped a similar number to move.
India’s Meteorological Department said the storm would hit near the Indian port of Jakhau on Thursday evening with winds surging up to 150 kilometers per hour.
“Over 20,000 people have been evacuated,” said C.C. Patel, the official in charge of relief operations in Gujarat state, adding that more people would be moved throughout Tuesday.
Fishing has been suspended along the Gujarat coast where there could be waves of up to three meters (over nine feet), and the Indian Coast Guard on Monday evacuated 50 personnel from an oil drilling ship due to rough conditions.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired meetings to review the impending cyclone, calling for officials to “take every possible measure to ensure that people living in vulnerable locations are safely evacuated.”
Authorities in Gujarat have warned as many as 1.6 million people are likely to be affected in their state, and heavy winds and rains ahead of its arrival have already killed three people.
Two children were killed when a wall collapsed, and a woman was hit by a falling tree while riding a motorbike.
In Pakistan, the deputy commissioner of Badin district said between 22,000 and 23,000 people had been moved from seafront villages.
Agha Shahnawaz said that up to 10,000 were now living in 13 camps set up in government schools and colleges across the district.
“Initially people were reluctant to leave their places, but we kept pursuing them,” Shahnawaz said.
Sindh’s provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon put the number of evacuees there at 22,400 around midday on Tuesday.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department said winds gusting up to 120 km/h were forecast along the coast, with storm surges of up to 3.5 meters predicted.
In 2021, the same coast was hit by Cyclone Tauktae, which killed more than 150 people and caused large-scale destruction.
Cyclones – the equivalent of hurricanes in the North Atlantic or typhoons in the Northwest Pacific – are a regular and deadly menace on the coast of the northern Indian Ocean where tens of millions of people live.
Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world gets warmer because of climate change.

Topics: India Pakistan cyclone

Russia releases video of captured German tanks, US fighting vehicles in Ukraine

Reuters

Russia’s defense ministry released video footage on Tuesday of what it said were German-made Leopard tanks and US-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles captured by Russian forces in a battle with Ukrainian troops.
Reuters could not immediately verify the location and timing of the footage, which the defense ministry said was filmed on the Zaporizhzhia front in southern Ukraine, one of the areas where Ukrainian forces have been trying to counter-attack.
What appeared to be two German-made Leopard tanks were shown in the footage, which was released on the ministry’s official channel on the Telegram messaging application, along with two damaged US-made Bradley Fighting Vehicles.

Above, a German-made Leopard tank captured by Russian forces in a battle with Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry/Reuters)


In a short statement accompanying the footage, the ministry called the captured military hardware “our trophies” and said the video showed soldiers from its Vostok (East) military grouping inspecting the equipment.
It noted that the engines of some of the vehicles were still running, evidence it said of how quickly their Ukrainian crews had fled.
Reuters cannot verify such battlefield accounts.
Ukraine said on Monday its troops had recaptured a string of villages from Russian forces along an approximately 100km-front in the southeast since starting its long-anticipated counteroffensive last week.
Unconfirmed reports from Russian military bloggers suggest Russian forces may have recaptured some territory which they ceded in recent days.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia

UK police say three dead in incident in Nottingham

Arab News

LONDON: Police said three people had been found dead in the central English city of Nottingham and a man had been arrested on suspicion of murder after a van had also tried to run over another three people.
Police said two people had been found dead on one road in the center of the city just after 4 a.m. (0300 GMT) before officers were alerted to another incident not far away where a van had tried to run over three people.
They are being treated in hospital.
Another man was found dead in another road just outside the city center.

“This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people,” Chief Constable Kate Meynell said.
“We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody. This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.”
A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and was in police custody.
Multiple roads have been closed and the local tram network suspended across Nottingham while police deal with the incident.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman refused to tell Arab News if the attack was being treated as a terror related incident and would not provide any further details on the man arrested.

(With Reuters)

Topics: UK

